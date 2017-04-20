Kroger Co.: Not A Safe Haven

One of the oldest trades in the stock market when times get uncertain is into so-called "defensive" names. These can include companies like utilities and well-defined brands like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Kellogg (NYSE:K) and Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). With the VIX trading at close to historic lows and the stock market trading near historic highs, it is not going to take much to scare some investors into these "safe haven" type stocks.

Normally, a company like Kroger Co. (KR) would qualify as one of these types of investments. Kroger Co. is one of the largest retailers in the world, selling consumer products through its network of supermarkets, convenience stores and on-line. The company has over 4,000 owned or leased locations, under banners such as Fred Meyer, Kroger & Dillons. With the belief that even in tough times people need to eat, Kroger could easily be viewed as a "safe haven" for investors. Kroger sports a yield of 1.6% and has had a share buyback in place that has dropped outstanding shares from 981m in 2014 to 942m in 2016. With annual operating cash flow in excess of $4B and an EV/EbITDA of around 7x, Kroger has many of the attributes of a cheap, safe haven investment that can ride out turbulent times.

There are several concerns I have with the company and its balance sheet that outweigh the attractive headline metrics. These include:

Cash flow performance

Financing Obligations

Pension Commitments

Capital Allocation

Competitive threats

Taken together, I will illustrate that there are far too many risks here to make Kroger a safe haven investment, and that have made it a much more fragile entity.

Cash Flow

If we look to its operating cash flow, the company does provide a decent level of cash flow, but it has dropped year over year:

Source: 2016 10-K Filing

Cash flow is essentially flat from 2014 after a bump up in 2015. During this time, Kroger has been continuing to expand its foot print, both in store locations and in retail square footage:

Source: 2016 10-K

Even with square footage up 10% and grocery store locations up over 6%, its cash flow has remained flat. The company has done this through both acquisitions and organic store growth. It has not been cheap:

Source: 2016 10-K

The company's capital expenditures have continued to increase, from $3.0B in 2014 to $3.9B in 2016. The company has guided to a capex spend of between $3.2B to $3.7B in 2017. This large on-going capex spend is why EbITDA does not make a good measure for Kroger, and why it trades at a seeming cheap multiple. EbITDA can make sense when upfront depreciation costs are being amortized, rather than through on-going investment. More importantly, Kroger is utilizing most of its operating cash flow to simply maintain its current operational performance, despite an increasing physical presence. On top of the capex spend, its OG&A as a percentage of revenues has increased from 15.82% in 2014 to 16.34% to 16.63% due to drop in fuel sales and "operating in a deflationary environment", according to management disclosures. This indicates that the infrastructure to maintain the larger network of stores is expanding greater than the revenues being generated, rather than gaining any benefits of scale. Neither are a good sign for the cash flow utilization of the company as it left only about $400m remaining to meet its financing obligations in 2016.

Cash Flow Obligations

In 2016, Kroger's interest charges topped $500m. This alone exceeds the available free cash flow in 2016. The future looks somewhat similar:

Source: 2016 10-K

The committed interest is less as it is assumed that the debt is settled rather than refinanced. This is unlikely based on the cash flow we have seen earlier so it is more likely that this debt will continue to get rolled over. The other non-debt obligations here are covered by its regular operations but it is clear that it has substantial interest costs.

The bigger concern is the amount of debt that Kroger has taken on to simply maintain its cash flow performance. Its long term debt is now up to $13.3B at the end of 2016, up from $11.4B in 2015. As noted, $2B is coming due this year but I expect these to be refinanced at similar levels. The future concerns is that Kroger is currently only paying an effective interest rate of 3.75% on this debt; about a third is due in the next three years, so there is some risk to refinancing that will further increase its debt servicing costs going forward. Kroger has utilized $1.4B of its $2.75B credit line, so there is some breathing room.

The company continues to pay a dividend of $0.48 per share annually, which ran a cash outlay of $430m in 2016. The company also spent another $1.8B on share buybacks, which did help to reduce their outstanding share count. The effectiveness of this buyback is in question with shares near their 52-week lows; the company essentially utilized debt at an average rate of 3.75% to retire shares with a dividend of 1.8%. They not only increased their debt load but also their cost of capital in order to support the share price; this is not a prudent use of funds and continues to threaten their cash position.

Defined Benefit Plans

There have been a lot of recent headlines about the sorry state of pension plans around the U.S., most notably in government pensions. Kroger has exposure to pension risk in two ways: multi-employer plans and its own corporate plan.

Multi-employer plans are plans shared by multiple companies; as they are not solely the responsibility of any one company, the commitments are largely on a pay as you go basis. The plans Kroger is involved with will require $360m in funding in 2017; these costs are covered through its operational performance.

Kroger's own company plan is 75% funded, with a deficit of just over $1.0B. Kroger has nominal obligations for this plan, with no mandatory payments required in 2017. The underlying assumptions for the plan appear to be somewhat optimistic. The company is currently discounting its liabilities at about 4.25%; this is largely in-line with industry norms. The lower the discount rate, the higher the liabilities become. Should bond rates increase, this will help the future liabilities of Kroger's pension plan.

The concerns I have are on the asset side. Kroger is currently assuming a rate of return of 7.4% on its portfolio. If we compare this to GMO's most recent forecast, this is far too optimistic to assume going forward as they are project flat to negative returns. Management has backed it up as it has reflected their returns over recent years; this has been during one of the longest bull markets in recorded history. In its 10-K, management has estimated that each change in return of 1% changes the expense cost to Kroger by $32m. If returns are flat, this would increase the obligation by over $200m annually.

Kroger's asset mix has about 26% debt in it, with the rest mainly in various equities. This makes sense due to the plan's deficit position. This mix will have more potential upside variance to help close the funding gap. It also has more downside risk should equity markets go the other way. The current obligation of $1B could be substantially more, which would require further cash contributions from Kroger. I believe this is highly likely going forward, though it is not a unique risk to Kroger.

Capital Allocation

Kroger has continued to reward its shareholders well, through both its dividend and share buybacks. If we expand this to include debt reduction, it is much less re-assuring as they have largely used debt to fund this capital allocation. This has left Kroger with a substantial debt burden. It could be argued that management views its shares as cheap based on EbITDA and traditional price/earnings metrics. However, the cash generation has to be a concern, especially with the on-going capital expenditures. With relatively little extra cash, I would have preferred that the company try to de-risk itself and retire debt, especially when we look at the potential disruption that may be coming to its core markets.

Competitive Threats

The grocery store business model has been under siege for some time. Whether it is Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST), other retailers have been increasing their presence in this space for some time. These threats are well known to investors and are likely baked into its business already.

The potential entry of Amazon (AMZN) is a completely different animal. Beginning with bricks-and-mortar books stores, Amazon has consistently disrupted each market it enters. It recently held a meeting with food execs to see if it can bypass retailers. It also released a mockup of a "grab and go" type grocery store, which would further pressure traditional retailers.

While there is nothing imminent, Amazon is clearly looking to expand its business into groceries; as big as it is now, Amazon would need a major vertical to continue to grow; groceries may be it, which spells trouble for all vendors.

The Takeaway

Kroger has some very inexpensive headline metrics, but I believe it masks a business that is burning substantial cash. The company could adjust its capex going forward, though it has not indicated that it will be making any reductions to its store openings, which is driving the capex requirements. Its share buybacks have been discretionary, but the reduction in share count has helped support its headline operating results. A reduction in buybacks would likely result in a reduced operating performance as its shrinking share count could not continue to propel its EPS up, a la IBM (NYSE:IBM). Cutting or reducing the dividend could help as well, but will likely be very unpalatable for the company or for its shareholders.

The bottom line is that Kroger is stretched pretty thin on its balance sheet; it is very exposed to increasing interest rates in its debt load and in the equity returns of its pension plan. Kroger has tried to buoy its share price through re-purchases but it has done so not with cash flow but with debt, only adding to its fragility. Any refinancing glitches would serve as a catalyst down for its shares. With Amazon on the horizon as a potential game-changing competitor, this makes me very leery to hold Kroger shares.

With the defensive "flight to safety trade" a potential risk, as well as a dividend to fund, a straight short is not the best option. I would consider using long-dated, slightly out of the money put options, either to January 2018 or 2019 as a way to profit here. This would likely serve well as a macro hedge as I expect Kroger will perform worse in a general market decline than other investments, due to potential debt concerns.

