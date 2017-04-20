Caterpillar Is Deeply Overvalued

Expected rates of return on pension plan assets are following a downward trend but still seem apparently quite high.

Overview

The coal, iron ore, gold, copper, oil and natural gas industries are among major users of Caterpillar's products. These industries are dependent on commodity prices. When these prices rise, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) presumably sells more products; if prices fall, sales suffer. At the same time, Caterpillar's costs may be negatively impacted by improvements in the price of iron given the significant use of steel it does for the manufacture of its products.

A synthetic view of the trend in prices of basic commodities is therefore a good starting point to look at Caterpillar.

Early last December, at the Credit Suisse Conference, it was noticed that the commodity decline is among the fastest in the past 132 years, and placed Resource Industries at its deepest trough.

In the meantime, the Resource Industries Caterpillar's product segment may have bottomed out if we consider that during 2016, there had been an increase in respective backlog. Indeed, in the last 10-K form they say about order backlog:

"Compared with year-end 2015, the order backlog declined about $900 million. The decrease was in Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries, partially offset by an increase in Resource Industries."

During the fourth quarter of 2016, some revisions have also been carried out in the Resource Industries product segment with the impairment of its Surface Mining & Technology reporting unit, which led to the recognition of a goodwill impairment charge of $595 million. It was the acquisition of Bucyrus International, Inc. by Caterpillar in 2011 that largely originated the goodwill assigned to this reporting unit.

At the November 2016 Baird Conference, it was noticed that since late 2015 there had been a steady decrease in the percentage of trucks considered "parked" with trucks being put back to work again. This may, in my view, positively affect the demand for spare parts.

In addition to the Resource Industries product segment, mainly focused on mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications, Caterpillar's other two product segments are: the Construction Industries (infrastructure, forestry and building construction) and the Energy & Transportation (oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications). Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation together are referred to as "Machinery, Energy & Transportation," whose sales reached $35.8 Billion during 2016.

Construction Industries accounts for 44% on ME&T's 2016 sales and North America contributed for almost half of these sales (Latin America 7%, EAME 21%, Asia Pacific 24%). So it is worth taking a look at U.S. and global trends in construction spending.

Thanks to some reports of the Mckinsey Global Institute, it was possible to gather meaningful insights into the macro view.

First of all, the construction industry has bottom-quartile profit margins with % NOPLAT over sales of 4.4, just better than that of the retail and healthcare services industries (respectively 3.5 and 3.9).

Second, global labor productivity growth in construction over the past 20 years has been lower than in total economy. In the United States, in contrast to rising productivity in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, labor productivity in construction has declined since 1968.

It may be technological improvements in the machines employed in infrastructure and building construction weren't enough to help improve labor productivity. But recent introduction of remotely and automated running machines I believe could potentially revert this trend and radically transform this industry.

Third, global construction spending is expected to grow until 2025 with a CAGR of just 3.6%.

It seems that a great contribution to this growth can't be expected from developed nations' governments if they keep on acting as they did in the past.

Since the last deep recession, for example, U.S. Construction spending has been propelled almost exclusively by the private sector.

It may be one of the reasons that lies beyond weak public spending in construction has to do with the high level of public indebtedness (commercial debt stock of sovereigns) projected by S&P Global Ratings to reach an equivalent of $44 trillion by the end of 2017 with North America accounting for 34.7% of the overall picture.

Results of operations

As stated in their last 10-K form, a loss of $67 million was incurred in 2016, compared with profit of $2.512 billion in 2015. Among the causes of the decline the unfavorable impact of higher mark-to-market losses related to remeasurement of their pension and other post-employment benefits plans.

This fact drew my attention to the pension plan assets and the way these funds are presumably managed by the company when compared with those of some of its main competitors (Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) and CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)).

The first aspect that has to be noticed is the unfunded status of pension benefit obligations, after the deduction of plan assets, amounting to $8,987 M for CAT, $8,014 M for Deere and $2,272 M for CNH.

In the following table, the composition of pension plans' assets of the three companies is recomposed and shown.

The highest direct and indirect exposition to equities could be easily attributed to Deere because a good part of Funds valued at NAV are not of equity nature. Deere also presents a more sophisticated and diversified assets composition with the presence of private equity investments (usually characterized by a low degree of liquidity), of derivatives and shorts positions, but it also has a riskier profile (which may be confirmed by the highest expected long-term rate of return among the three companies).

CNH seems definitely to be the most conservative in its investments and makes extensive use of third party managed financial products. CAT presents a more balanced situation, but still I can't understand how it can be justified a 6.7% expected long-term rate of return on plan assets when considering the prolonged low level of fixed income interest rates on the market.

Order backlog

Caterpillar has experienced a substantial contraction in order backlog since 2011. Deere has done better with a more steady trend partly explainable by the fact that it produces and ships equipment on average within approximately 60 days after an order is deemed to become firm with the consequence that backlog orders don't accumulate during any period.

Evaluation

To estimate the fair value of Caterpillar, the ME&T and the financial products segment were valued separately. The former has been valued through a DCF model while the excess equity return model has been employed to value the latter. More specifically, Prof. Damodaran's eqexret.xls file (Financial Service firms) freely accessible on his website was used as a base to compute the fair value of the financial products segment.

The ME&T product segment contribution to the overall fair value was pondered at 75%, while the financial products segment at 25% (the average share of annual operating profits attributable to the financial products segment since the year 2003 - see the following table).

The growth rate in a stable growth period was supposed to be equal to the CAGR of the operating profit of the financial products segment since the year 2003 (5%).

Based on the excess equity return model employed, the resulting Value of Equity related to the financial products segment was $10,958 M.

Given the aforementioned estimate, through a DCF model, it was possible to infer from the current market price ($94.39 per CAT ordinary share on the 18th of April 2017, 9:00 p.m. BST, NYSE) an 11.6% perspective annual FCFs growth rate for the next 10 years, based on: • $2,651 M of FCF (Net cash provided by operating activities related to the Machinery, Energy & Transportation $3,857 M minus Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others and Expenditures for equipment leased to others $1,206 M) as a starting point • long-term growth rate estimate for the FCF of 2.8% per year (annual world economy forecasted growth rate towards the year 2040) • $8,987 M of retirement/postretirement unfunded obligations • $728 M estimated value of operating leases • $719 M estimated value of stock options and unrecognized compensation cost from stock-based compensation arrangements • Applying an estimated WACC value of 11.9% (the weighted average cost of capital has been computed based on an estimated 36.4% effective tax rate, an adjusted beta of 1.18; both the Gordon and the CAPM models were applied. Equity Risk Premium: 6.12%).

The Free Cash Flow's future growth rate related to the ME&T segment expressed by the market and embedded into current share price based on the evidences from the particular method employed is believed, by the author, to be too high and unrealistic. A more realistic future growth rate may be the historic CAGR (from Y1993 to Y2016) of the ME&T's operating cash flows which equals the rate employed to evaluate the financial products segment (5%).

The assumption of a 5% annual sustainable organic future growth rate of the business leads, based on the models employed, leads to an estimated fair value per ordinary share of $55 as at the 18 of April 2017, which would roughly mean a 70% overvaluation.

Price target: $89.82 (Systematic Risk Weight: 75%; Specific Risk Weight: 25%; Expected market return during the period: -1.1%).

PLEXOR's opinion, at a per share price of $94.39 (as of April 18 2017 9:00 p.m. BST, NYSE) and based on assumptions and estimates made, is now: "sẹll." Horizon: Until next earnings date (the period) or until any eventual future material announcement by the Company if it happens earlier.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES MAY BE ACCESSED HERE.

THE LIST OF PREVIOUSLY RELEASED OPINIONS MAY BE ACCESSED HERE.

FURTHER DISCLOSURES: I WROTE THIS POST MYSELF, AND IT EXPRESSES MY OWN OPINIONS. I AM NOT RECEIVING COMPENSATION FOR IT FROM AND I HAVE NO BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP WITH ANY COMPANY WHOSE STOCK IS MENTIONED IN THIS POST. I HAVE NO POSITIONS IN ANY STOCKS MENTIONED IN THIS POST, AND NO PLANS TO INITIATE ANY POSITIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 72 HOURS. I UNDERTAKE NO DUTY TO UPDATE THIS POST IN LIGHT OF NEW INFORMATION OR FUTURE EVENTS. REASONABLE EFFORT HAS BEEN USED TO ENSURE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED. HOWEVER, THERE MAY BE INACCURACIES DUE TO HUMAN OR OTHER ERROR. THOSE INACCURACIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, INCONSISTENCIES, OMISSIONS, AND SPELLING MISTAKES. NO RESPONSIBILITY IS ASSUMED FOR ANY ERRORS OR FOR THE CONSEQUENCES OF RELYING OR ACTING ON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN THIS POST. IN NO EVENT WILL THE CONTRIBUTOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, NO MATTER WHAT THE CAUSE. PLEASE CHECK MY PROFILE ON SA FOR FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMERS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.