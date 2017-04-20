Cummins: From Bust To Renaissance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and a plethora of accessory products through a distribution network of over 600 wholly owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,400 dealer locations in more than 190 countries and territories worldwide. Founded in 1919, the company has long-standing relationships and is well-served by the likes of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Daimler Trucks North America (OTCPK:DDAIY), Navistar (NYSE:NAV), CNH Global NV, Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), Scania AB (SCV.B), Ford Motor Corporation (NYSE:F), Volvo AB (OTC:VOLAF), Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). CMI recently hit a 52-week high of $154.51 on the 21st of February, before falling to $144.57 at Thursday's market close (13 April) for a 6.43% pullback.

The company operates under four working segments: Engines, Distribution, Components and Power Systems.

The engine segment comprised 44.6% of total sales through the end of 2016. These are engines that are 15 liters and less in size that are used in trucks, buses, recreational vehicles and industrial applications. On-highway engine sales make up 81% of total engine sales. Sales of on-highway engines fell 11% through the end of 2016, driven by a 22% decline in demand for heavy-duty truck engines, year-over-year (YOY). The one component of the segment that performed well was the company's Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) partnership in light-duty pick-up trucks that the two companies launched in the second half of 2015. The category returned a 7% gain through the end of 2016 with 228,600 unit shipments. Off-highway engines, or about 19% of total engine sales are geared for oil & gas industry, agriculture, mining, marine, rail, defense, construction and other industrial applications. These engines range from 48 to 715 horsepower. The category fell 4% on the year, largely driven by sluggish investment in the US oil & gas industry where West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices averaged $44.45 for the year. The engine category declined 10% YOY.

The distribution segment was responsible for just over 35% of total sales for the year. The segments include wholly and partially owned distributorships engaged in wholesaling engines, generator sets and service parts as well as providing service and maintaining relationships with the plethora of original equipment manufacturers that comprise the company's worldwide network. Unsurprisingly, parts sales comprise the lion's share of total sales for the segment at just under 43%. It was the only segment component to return positive YOY gains at 8%, allowing the segment to escape with just a 1% YOY decline.

Components returned just under 28% of total sales for the company through the end of last year. The segment specializes in filtration products, turbochargers, emission control components and fuel systems. Emission components provide 48% of total sales in the segment and fell 7% YOY. Turbochargers fell 9% on the year, driving the total segment down just over 6% for the year YOY.

Power systems contributed 20.1% of total sales. These are big engines measuring 16 liters and larger for heavy industrial, marine, oil & gas and other large power applications. Power generation was down 13% for the year, mainly due to falling demand in Asia, the Middle East, China, Western Europe, Africa and Mexico. Industrial power systems fell even further due to sluggish demand in the oil & gas fields of North America where the price of crude languished below break-even thresholds for much of the year, and in the mining regions of Brazil, Australia, Asia and Africa where commodity prices, from cotton to copper, remained depressed due to soft global demand, uncertainty in the US and mounting international tensions. Industrial power system sales fell 15% YOY. Overall, the category fell 11% YOY.

Net income for the company came to $1.39 billion or $8.23 per diluted share on sales of $17.509 billion through the end of 2016, a decline of $1.99 billion or 8.38% YOY - hardly an array of numbers that one would expect driving the stock to a new 52-week high. CMI has dipped below its 50-day moving average with Tuesday's market close (11 April), but still remains well above its 200-day moving average. Investor demand for the stock was relatively strong from roughly June through December and has largely flatlined since, according to CMI's on-balance-volume (OBV) line. CMI's moving average convergence divergence (MACD) even signaled a potential sell at Thursday's market close (13 April).

Despite the year's financial shortcomings, CMI had a banner year in the stock market, finishing up almost 59%. By the market close on the 8th of November after Mr. Trump's tail-event victory, CMI was already up a whopping 52% year-to-date. The stock would continue to rise through the 7th of December, adding another 12% before profit taking caused the stock to fall back almost 8% in little more than a week's time. Interestingly, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit its high of 2.603% on the 14th of December, its highest post since the first week in July 2014, while the Dollar Index (DXY) hit a ten-year high a day later. In all, CMI was up just over 18% from the election to posting its current 52-week high. Why?

Enter the political realm: Infrastructural spending was a prominent theme in the 2016 presidential cycle. Both political parties held their respective conventions in the latter part of July in the shadow of the 10-year Treasury note sketching out a new post-WWII record low yield of 1.361% in the first week of the month. With both major parties placing fiscal outlays at the fore of their respective political platforms, markets began the process of pricing such spending into their running near-term projections. Large outlays for infrastructure could only come from increasing the supply of Treasury debt in the greater economy, which forms the basis of the reflation thesis. The yield on the 10-year Treasury would soar from its July low to a three-year high of 2.60% by the first week in December in anticipation. At 126 basis points, the economy went through a good deal of fast-paced tightening without the Federal Reserve lifting a policy finger.

The market was infatuated with the reflation of the economy - an infatuation that would become all the more intense with the Republican electoral sweep in November. Growth would now take on a very new look - a bottom-up regime harnessing small, medium and regional companies and banks armed with windfall tax savings to spend on creating jobs and economic growth at the local level. A bottom-up growth paradigm is very different from the top-down approach of the Federal Reserve over the better part of the last decade. Importantly, the Republican electoral sweep made the play look like a slam-dunk.

By early March, however, market momentum started to sputter. It hit a wall after the unceremonious withdrawal of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) from a floor vote in the House in the face of certain defeat after being blocked by about 30-35 Republican votes. This time, the OBV on the S&P 500 began trending down in the wake and has continued along this path through Thursday's market close (13 April). The S&P 500 crossed its 50-day moving average at Wednesday's market close (12 April) while the benchmark's MACD was now signaling sell. The VIX breached its 200-day moving average on the 7th of April for the first time since the election, while traders also drove up the price of April futures contracts on the VIX relative to those that expire in May, signaling heightened angst in the near term. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note continues to slip with a post of 2.234% at Thursday's market close (13 April) - its lowest since the 10th of November. The market fizz created by non-market forces in the political realm, has largely gone flat. Meanwhile, consumer confidence hit a reading of 125.6 for the month of March, the measure's highest post since December 2000.

All this said, it must be remembered that CMI is very much tied to the ebb and flow of global economic cycles. Importantly, CMI shouldn't be viewed as a spinoff of a reflation trade gone bust, destined to trudge along a secular path of decline. Accordingly, I would estimate the 12-month share price target at 18 times estimated 2017 diluted earnings per share of $9.05, placing the target share price for the period at $163. The 2017 estimate represents a 10% growth premium on 2016 diluted earnings of $8.23. The calculation amounts to roughly 18 times average diluted earnings of $8.45 back to 2010, according to company filings.

As global economic growth expands, so does the demand for the goods and services CMI provides across the global landscape. Further, almost half of CMI's total revenue through the end of 2016 derived from international sales. That percentage grew at a YOY rate of 8% through the end of 2016. Emerging markets (EM) will almost certainly sidestep a repeat performance of its now-famous 2013 taper tantrum that sent interest rates soaring and local currencies crashing against the dollar. The gap between inflation rates in the developed and EM markets is at its lowest spread in the past twenty years. More flexible exchange rates, lower current account deficits and more traditional, less politicized monetary policy across the EM space have applied downward pressure on inflation in places like Russia, India, Brazil and China. Speaking of China, the world's second-largest economy, industrial production increased 7.6% - the highest post since the end of 2014, according to recent news reports. The government continues to spend heavily on infrastructural projects, areas of the economy where direct government capital investment exerts the most influence on and control over China's output equation. Official government statistics have the Chinese economy growing in a range of 6.7% to 7.2% for the last 11 quarters. China, Russia and Europe comprise about 13% of CMI's international sales, a market that increased almost 6% YOY through the end of 2016. The Indian market comprised 3% of total revenue last year and also logged a 6% growth rate YOY. It goes without mention that all of these markets have benefited from a weakening dollar. Sovereign debt issues are up 48% YOY according to Dealogic data. The changed EM environment is attracting international investment capital, which rose to a record $350 billion through the end of March, according to EPFR data. The International Monetary Fund projects EM growth at 4.6% for the year, well above that of the developed world at 1.8%. For the world as a whole, total output projects out at 3.4%. Global growth is by no means stellar, but it is now by and large showing greater levels of predictable consistency.

Industrial output in developed countries also continues to strengthen. Here in the US, unemployment reached 4.5% through the end of March - its best showing since May 2007. Headline inflation broke above the Fed's 2% target in December and has remained above target ever since. While rising energy, food and housing prices are responsible for much of the increase, core PCE inflation has ticked up to 1.8% through the end of February YOY. Industrial production in the US is up 1.5% in March YOY with final products, mining and utilities production up 1.3%, 2.9% and 4.6%, respectively YOY. The mining category includes oil and gas production where the rig count in the US is now at 847 through the week ending the 13th of April, an increase of 407 rigs YOY. For CMI, the North American market represents 65% to total revenue through the end of 2016, up over 45% from 2014. Even with the North American market growing a scant 0.58% in 2016 YOY, the area generated outsized growth of over 44% YOY through the end of 2015. As we have seen, the average price for a barrel of US crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange for 2015 was $44.45. The average price for 2017 through the week ending the 4th of April is now $51.75. North American demand for CMI goods and services grew at an annualized rate of over 44% through the end of 2015. Last year's 0.58% growth rate is an outlier with the company aptly poised to take advantage of pent-up demand.

Headline inflation in the euro area dropped off in March to an annualized rate of 1.5%, down from February's 2.0% which was the highest post since March of 2013. Rising energy and food prices drove the headline inflation decline for the month with increases of 3.1% and 7.4%, respectively. Seasonally adjusted capital investment was up 23.5% in the 4th quarter for its highest post since the 2nd quarter of 2008. Corporate profits were up 41% over the same period, its highest post since the 4th quarter 2011. Meanwhile, unemployment across the euro area hit 9.5% in February for its lowest post since early 2009.

CMI will benefit from expanding capital investment and increased demand throughout its service universe. The prospects of stronger global economic growth should provide the momentum to drive CMI shares to $163 plateau over the course of the next 12 months.