Questions I Have About Famous Dave's

If Famous Dave's follows in the footsteps of Burger King by selling its locations to large franchisors, I believe their profits and stock can skyrocket.

I had questions for the senior management team at Famous Dave's which I believe can help them in their much needed turnaround.

Famous Dave's (NASDAQ:DAVE) has great food but a stock priced for disaster. It currently trades at $3.81 which is barely above its 2008-09 stock market crash low of $2.76 in December 2008. As recently as June 2014, it traded at $34.38. It currently has a market cap of just $26 million.

Famous Dave's of America is a chain of barbeque restaurants serving pork ribs, chicken, beef brisket, and several flavors of barbeque sauce. Dave Anderson, an Ojibwe who served as the head of the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs from 2004 to 2005, started the first Famous Dave's restaurant in 1994. The restaurant chain has 170 locations in 34 U.S.A. states.

After reading numerous positive articles on Famous Dave's by a friend of mine (Courage and Conviction Investing), I decided to email my insights into what's wrong with the Famous Dave's picture to the their leadership. I haven't heard back yet.

I said I was wondering why haven't they gone the Burger King (NYSE:QSR) route yet whereby they sell the Famous Dave's units and just collect the royalties and profits from selling the food/supplies? Perhaps they could make deal with existing larger Famous Dave's franchisees and other large food franchisees that own a large portfolio of food franchises. It has worked out real well for Burger King. It's like having an annuity which rises as unit sales/costs of food/supplies go up over time. They could then look to expand their locations in the U.S.A. and overseas and do research like Burger King to tweak the menu where needed to increase sales per unit. I honestly believe their stock could go back to $10 or $20+ if something like this is implemented, sadly otherwise the way things are going I suspect Famous Dave's could be a dollar or two per share. I mentioned at some point and I may no longer get to eat at Famous Dave's as their units close which I would regret.

If the above scenario works out, they can expand while collecting a growing amount of fees (and rising profits). I'd look to do something to encourage online ordering like in a recent Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) article in Bloomberg BusinessWeek. In the interim, I believe they can always go the GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) type route.

Another piece of the puzzle is Joe Jacobs of Wexford Capital LP is the former DAVE non-executive chairman. He recently stepped down from DAVE. Wexford Capital LP owns a 19.15% stake in DAVE and per Bloomberg, has a cost basis of approximately $24.00 per share. Therefore, given Mr. Jacobs' former role as chairman and his firm's significant equity stake, a potential acquirer or private equity shop wouldn't want to make a bid given that an offer of say $10.00 would be well below Wexford Capital's high cost basis. Therefore, by Mr. Jacobs stepping down, this may pave the way for some type of M&A transaction, as Wexford may be more willing move on from this misadventure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.