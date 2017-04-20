Alfa Romeo Sales Surge In Europe And North America In 2017

Alfa can be the profit center for FCA in its successful European business in a market where GM has failed abysmally.

For Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne, the Alfa Romeo brand has always been the final element in his grand worldwide brand strategy. The success of the brand strategy with Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Maserati needs Alfa Romeo to be the icing on the cake.

Jeep and Maserati are a success worldwide and Ram a success in North America. Fiat dominates the small car market in Europe and is the market leader in South America. So far, Alfa Romeo has been a bit like a diva. The reputation its cars got in the 1960's and 1970's was to be iconic, sexy and exciting but lacking in reliability.

The next couple of years will see whether Marchionne can wrap the brand into the others for the completion of his ambitious 5-year plan.

The Product.

As my recent article mentioned, the roll-out is finally coming despite earlier delays. The niche 4C sports car was joined last year by the "Giulia" pictured below:

This is selling well, though it is too early to know how big a player it can become in a competitive market sector. Reviews have been favorable. The sportier versions are competing head-on with the BMW M3 and Mercedes AMG C63S.

The new "Stelvio" pictured below has been launched to some acclaim:

Luxury SUV's are the flavor of the month everywhere. The only off-road dirt track their well-heeled owners are likely to encounter are the long drives to their residential retreats, but sales of this type of vehicle are increasing worldwide.

The reviews have been good in general and response at the Geneva Motor Show in March was positive. The company debuted the Stelvio Quadrifoglio there with a stunning 510 HP twin turbo 2.9 liter engine from Ferrari. It will be competing against the Audi Q5 and Porsche Macan in particular. The general consensus seems to be that on looks alone the Alfa is the winner. There are several technical innovations. These include its brake-by-wire system. There is forward collision warning with auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, and auto cruise control.

FCA completely over-hauled and modernized their factory at Cassino in Italy to produce modern cars with an Italian signature. As pictured below, the vital manufacturing elements there are robots rather than the old caricature of over-paid and striking Italian workers:

There are 1400 robots installed in the 2 million square meter plant. The staff can assemble the robot-produced steel, aluminium and carbon fiber products at a rate of 1200 a day at present.

Cassino was in fact the site of one of the epic battles of the Second World War. Now it represents for FCA the upcoming battle with the titans of the German car industry. Much of the profits for Audi as part of the Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY), for BMW and for Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) come from their up-market and rapid saloon cars. Tellingly, recent months have seen sales of Alfa expanding rapidly in Germany.

The next products to come out of Cassino are expected to be a large rear wheel drive sedan, a smaller crossover and a mid-sized SUV. The latter two would both be on a Jeep platform, the former on a Maserati one.

The most recent official word from FCA on new models came in a September presentation last year as follows:

The "Mid-size UV" is of course the now released "Stelvio". The "Specialty" has been the subject of much speculation. Small SUV's in general are seeing substantial demand increases in Europe.

Europe.

Europe is likely to be where Alfa first gains real traction. The 107 year old brand name is already very iconic.

As well-known motoring journalist Jeremy Clarkson recently stated:

"You can't be a true petrolhead until you've owned an Alfa Romeo".

Many consumers have just been waiting for the right product to be offered. 90% of Alfa's sales are currently in Europe, and 50% of those in Italy. This is too narrow a market for long-term success however.

March sales figures showed continuing strong growth. FCA in general increased sales by 17.7% and increased market share. Fiat, Lancia and Jeep all also showed buoyant sales figures, to which the FCA stock price immediately responded. Alfa sold 8,870 vehicles in the EU, up 42.1% year-on-year. The figure rises to 9,204 vehicles if you include European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries. It meant that Alfa now exceeds the Lancia/Chrysler volume for FCA, and exceeds the figure for Porsche.

In March Italy sales rose 46.1% year-on-year to 4,600 Alfa vehicles. This represents a market share of 2% and was on the back almost wholly of "Giulia" sales. The model has 13.1% of what Europe calls the "D" segment. What can be seen as the linked brand of Maserati saw sales up 116% in Italy on the back of the new "Levante" SUV. Alfa will be hoping the "Stelvio" SUV has a similar impact on their numbers. Particular promise was shown in Germany where sales rose 45.7% in March. In France Alfa sales rose 34% and Maserati sales 65%. In Spain Alfa sales rose 68%. U.K. sales only rose 8.8% but that may have been due to consumers deferring to the new registration plates due in April.

The disaster that is General Motors (NYSE:GM) in Europe continued with a monthly 20% fall in sales. Ford (NYSE:F) also saw its sales very tepid.

Alfa's target competitors still have far greater volume. Monthly average sales for the BMW 3 sales are 8,000 to 10,000. For the Mercedes C class they are 15,000 per month and for the Audi A4 they are 12,000 per month. Alfa boss Harold Wester had been quoted as saying he was initially targeting 10% of this luxury car sector.

North America.

The good news is that sales figures for March showed an increase for Alfa of 1,190%. The bad news is that this still only comprised 555 autos. Of this number the "Giulia" represented 484 vehicles and the 4C represented 71 vehicles. This surge came on the back of high-profile adverts at the "Super Bowl". However there is subdued demand in general in the USA for saloon cars. Gas-guzzling pick-up trucks and SUV's are more in demand by the public.

Maserati is doing well in the USA. Sales are up 49% there in the first 3 months of the year. FCA seem confident that Alfa can follow a similar path. Alfa though needs to sell in far larger volumes than Maserati to be considered a success.

FCA seems to be committing to a long-term advertising campaign in the USA. The main beneficiary may be the "Stelvio" when it launches in the autumn. It will be interesting to see if this campaign manages to spark off the 1960's glamour associated with Dustin Hoffman and his Mrs Robinson as below:

The Alfa platforms are also expected to be used for the new range of Dodge vehicles. This would extend to a new "Charger" performance sedan, "Challenger" sports car, and SUV's under the "Journey" and "Durango" names. This cross utilization of auto platforms has been successful for FCA in Europe. For instance the Jeep "Renegade", a Fiat 500X sibling, is selling well there.

China.

The Alfa brand will finally get a proper launch in China after a few false starts. The "Stelvio" will be headlining at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show. The Alfa range will be sold at first through the successful Maserati dealership in the country. FCA's China head has just stated that the company will this year be increasing by 50% the number of dealerships in the country.

Maserati sales in China had their best ever year in 2016, and sales for the first quarter this year are up 119%. The corruption crackdown in China was expected to have a negative impact on luxury sales, but the luxury auto sector is booming this year.

Alfa has also been launched on the country's largest online commerce platform, "Tmall" from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The first batch in March of 350 "Giulia" models sold out in 33 seconds.

Some reports suggest that Alfa vehicles will in the medium term conme out of FCA's Guangzhou plant where it currently produces Jeep and Fiat models. This would in turn though raise questions about how exclusive and how "Italian" the brand is.

BMW, Audi and Mercedes all sell well in the China market. Alfa can emulate this with the right product and the right marketing in what is a very brand-conscious market.

Conclusion.

As I detailed in a recent article FCA is an excellent play on valuation metrics. Currently its PE ratio is 7.85 and Price to Forecasted earnings is 4.47. Price to sales is only 0.13 and Price to cash flow 1.81. This is way better than the auto industry in particular or the S & P in general. The stock price is up 25% over the past year and 9.3% year-to-date.

Long-term future success will be centered around electric vehicles and autonomous driving. In the short to medium term though, unlike its Detroit rivals GM and Ford, FCA has a good business in Europe. Alfa could give FCA the upmarket high profit sector there to add to their small car volume business. Volkswagen had previously tried to buy Alfa from FCA. If it became a profitable and growing brand for FCA, it would make the Group more attractive in general as a take-over target or merger partner.

The Cassino factory cost 1.3 billion Euros. The whole re-launch of Alfa has been put at 5 billion Euros. After years of talk, FCA have finally put the money up and committed to the Alfa brand. The company is ambitiously targeting 400,000 sales by 2020.

Time will tell how successful this re-launch becomes. It is Marchionne's final piece in the brand jigsaw. If successful it will go a long way towards FCA's profitability and the ultimate success of FCA as an independent auto company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.