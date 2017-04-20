Stag Industrial: Time To Tread Carefully?

However, REITs have seen robust price appreciation in the last year, making them vulnerable to a correction.

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is a very promising real estate investment trust that has delivered robust FFO growth in its past. The REIT has a highly diversified industrial real estate portfolio and has done a good job growing its portfolio in the last several years. Further, STAG Industrial pays shareholders a 5% dividend which the company distributes on a monthly basis. That said, though, the high-yield sector and STAG Industrial are at risk of overheating, and the current rate of price appreciation is not sustainable. Investors need to brace themselves for a correction in the REIT space.

STAG Industrial has been a very successful investment for income investors. Shares of the industrial real estate investment trust have risen 10.56 percent year-to-date, and they hit a new 52 week high ($26.66) on Tuesday. But the high-yield sector is overbought, exposing income investors to growing downside risks.

High-Yield Sector Is At Risk Of A Correction

Though the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates twice (in December and in March), rates are still too low. The only alternative for investors hunting for some yield is to put money into high-yielding stocks of real estate investment trusts or business development companies in order to earn a decent return on their capital. The lack of compelling yield options, especially with respect to companies that pay their dividends on a monthly schedule, explains why income investors have chased stock prices in the high yield sector in the last year.

Look at STAG Industrial's share chart, for instance. The REIT's shares have gained an incredible 33.62 percent last year. And on top of that shareholders got a good dividend yield...

Time To Be Cautious?

STAG Industrial has robust dividend coverage and the dividend is backed by strong cash flow from the REIT's leases. In fact, STAG Industrial's core funds from operations have exceeded the company's dividend consistently. In other words, the dividend is safe.

However, shares have hit a new 52 week high this week, and a piece of the REIT's business now costs investors ~16x run-rate core funds from operations. STAG Industrial is also overbought today. I like STAG Industrial and REITs in general for income generation, but dividend stocks have run ahead of themselves a little bit lately, and are overvalued by ~10-20 percent today, on average, leaving a lot of room for a correction...Which would make quality income plays like STAG Industrial potentially a lot more affordable.

While STAG Industrial's yield is exciting and tempting - an investment currently throws off 5.31 percent dividend - STAG Industrial's shares are at risk of overheating. The REIT's shares haven risen 6.45 percent in the last month, and the current rate of price appreciation is not sustainable.

Your Takeaway

I love STAG Industrial, and believe the industrial REIT should have a place in a diversified income portfolio. That said, though, I think real estate investment trusts and other high-yield income vehicles are vulnerable to a correction, and have 10-20 percent downside. The current rate of price appreciation is not sustainable, and it may be a good idea to accumulate cash to take advantage of a drop in REIT valuations. The longer investors have to wait for a correction, the nastier it is going to get. Time to tread carefully.

