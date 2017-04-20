Agios: Another Core Biotech Buy Worth Picking Up

Further value to be created by AG-348, the company's first potential disease modifying therapy for PK deficiency, and their MTAP program in 2018.

Over the past year shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) have finished in slightly negative territory.

AGIO data by YCharts

Readers may recall the company popped up on my watchlist prior, this time catching my attention after the company sold over 5 million shares at $49.50 in a secondary offering, with underwriters option for an additional 15%. Prior guidance from management suggested their current cash runway would last at least until the end of 2018.

Recent News

Investors might remember in May of last year when partner Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) renewed their vote of confidence in the smaller firm's research platform, as they entered into a new global metabolic immuno-oncology collaboration. Agios received an upfront payment of $200 million plus the promise of future milestones that could be achieved. Certain items from their original 2010 agreement were also amended.

Figure 2: Development of precision medicines in areas of high unmet need (Source: corporate presentation)

In mid March the company announced Celgene has decided to move forward with the development candidate focused on MTAP (methylthioadenosine phosphorylase) deleted cancers. Agios will receive a $8 million designation fee while leading early development- Celgene in turn can decide to opt-in through Phase 1 dose escalation for at least a $30 million fee, with both companies to hold global co-development and co-commercialization rights with a worldwide 50/50 cost and profit share and Agios to be eligible for up to $169 million in milestone payments. MTAP-deletions can be found in around 15 percent of all cancers.

Other Potential Catalysts For 2017

Agios announced a PDUFA date of August 30th for enasidenib (AG-221/CC-90007) for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) mutation. Hopes are high for this first-in-class therapy, which is also being evaluated in older patients in the ongoing phase III IDHENTIFY trial. Investors should keep in mind that IDH2 mutations are present in about 8 to 19 percent of AML cases and the drug is expected to do peak sales of up to $500 million. As there is currently no advisory committee meeting, it appears the drug is on track to be approved though nothing is a given as investors who have been burned by regulatory catalysts before can attest to.

Additionally, the company expects to submit an NDA for AG-120,their wholly-owned inhibitor of IDH1m in IDH1m positive relapsed/refractory AML, by the end of the year. Current uncertainty on the potential in this space could be providing investors an opportunity. Management envisions a future where all IDHm patients are screened and treated with an IDHm inhibitor for the entire course of their disease.

Figure 3: IDH in solid tumors (Source: corporate presentation)

One last significant catalyst for this year is the launch of a global phase 3 study combining AG-120 and VIDAZA in frontline AML patients with an IDH1 mutation in the next few months.

Figure 4: Ivosidenib advancing into front line setting (Source: corporate presentation)

I would be remiss if I didn't mention AG-348, the company's first potential disease modifying therapy for PK deficiency with a pivotal trial design to be finished by the third quarter and expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2018.

As for the company's MTAP program, I believe there's a lot of potential here but don't plan to include it in my analysis until the IND is filed around year end.

Conclusion

I call this one another core buy in biotech- shares appear mildly undervalued at the moment, while there are several potential ways for investors to win longer term. If IDH in solid tumors shows potential, expect significant analyst upgrades and greatly enhanced upside. A bet on the company is also a bet on its formidable research and development platform, with the capability of generating additional promising oncology and rare disease candidates. They continue to aggressively spend on R&D ($220 million in 2016 versus $141 million in the prior year), and past performance points to future value to be unlocked in the clinic. Lastly, MTAP could truly be the next wave in cancer metabolic targets, and if efforts pan out in the clinic it's possible that Celgene management might decide to takeout its smaller partner instead of sharing profits. Recent research by Novartis also hints at the potential of this approach.

The usual risks apply, including a possible regulatory downthumb, clinical setbacks, and competition. Dilution is no longer a concern in the medium term due to the recent secondary offering.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long-term (multi-year), based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur. I also highlight for myself and fellow investors intriguing dividend picks for my 20/20 model income portfolio. If that interests you, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article, next to my name. For my real-time followers, on my blog I also post bi-weekly watch lists to discuss names on my radar and fielding your suggestions, as well as occasional market/sector overview pieces and interviews with corporate management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.