Home Capital Group - The Problems Continue

The hits just keep on coming for Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF). Last month, the company fired its new CEO (and past President), due (at least in part) to the continued fall out from the scandal that emerged in 2015 when the firm disclosed it was cutting ties with 45 mortgage brokers for falsifying income details about borrowers.

Yesterday, the Ontario Securities Commission announced that it is investigating the company for making misleading statements related to the aforementioned scandal. While this was not entirely unexpected (the company announced in February it had received an enforcement notice), it sheds a few additional details on the situation and makes this author wonder why anyone is willing to take a risk on Home Capital at this time, a company that clearly does not deserve the benefit of the doubt.

The OSC alleges that Home Capital investigated this issue for 6 months (under the sinister nickname "Project Trillium"), began making changes to its policies in February of 2015, but then did not disclose it to the market until July of that year. When this information was finally released publicly, the stock price immediately fell nearly 19%. Specifically, the OSC is seeking to prevent the current CFO (Robert Morton) and two previous CEOs from acting as an officer or director moving forward. Considering the recent turnover at the CEO position, the uncertain future of the CFO raises yet another question mark at a company swimming in uncertainty.

So, what is the current bull case for buying Home Capital Group? Basically, the dividend is attractive and the shares are cheap. Oh, and also the Canadian housing market is on fire (at least it is in Toronto and Vancouver).

Home Capital Group does trade at approximately 5 times forward earnings. It does trade below book value. And it does have a 4.5% dividend yield (it even raised its dividend last year). But these metrics can all change in a hurry for an alternative lender. The company's 2016 earnings per share fell to $3.71 CAD (from $4.09 in 2015), despite the fact that its provision for credit losses ($7.9million CAD) actually declined from the previous year.

Scandals at major companies tend to draw the attention of value investors. In many cases, one can make the argument that stock prices overreact to the negative headlines and create buying opportunities. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is a compelling recent example of this. But Wells Fargo had significant tailwinds to move past the negative headlines it faces (Trump's victory, the potential for reduced regulation in the financial system, rising interest rates, etc). Home Capital Group faces a potential negative headwind in the form of a Canadian housing bubble that could be on the verge of popping.

Personally, this author is not convinced the Canadian housing market will suffer a significant correction anytime soon, although it is easy to see that:

1. Canadian home prices are high.

2. Canadian home prices are high relative to incomes. 3. This has caused debt levels to swell:

However, if one believes that the Canadian housing market can manage to achieve a soft landing, Equitable Group (OTC:EQGPF) (trading at 6 times forward earnings) is a similarly cheap way of making this call that avoids the significant headline risk present with Home Capital Group.