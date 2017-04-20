InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/19/17: Apollo Global, Pulse Biosciences, Acacia Communications, JPMorgan China Region Fund, Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/19/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);

JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC);

Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON);

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO);

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS), and;

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Owl Rock Capital (NONE);

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK);

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX);

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM);

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS);

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), and;

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);

Oramed Pharm (NASDAQ:ORMP), and;

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Forum Merger (FMCIU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Apollo Mgt Gp BO Hostess Brands TWNK JS* $328,125,344 2 Gores Sponsor BO Hostess Brands TWNK JS* $15,250,000 3 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Trade Desk TTD S $5,026,120 4 Pichai Sundar CEO Alphabet GOOG AS $3,365,989 5 York Jeffrey D SO Paycom Software PAYC AS $2,320,468 6 Courtot Philippe F CB,CEO,BO Qualys QLYS AS $1,424,810 7 Goldenberg Scott VP,CFO TJX Companies TJX AS $1,201,147 8 Maxwell \(Mauritius$4 Pte BO Amyris AMRS S $1,065,219 9 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $1,048,072 10 Gavin John F CFO Acacia Communications ACIA AS $971,359

