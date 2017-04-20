InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/19/17: Apollo Global, Pulse Biosciences, Acacia Communications, JPMorgan China Region Fund, Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE);
- JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC);
- Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO);
- Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON);
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO);
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS), and;
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Owl Rock Capital (NONE);
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK);
- TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX);
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM);
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS);
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), and;
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Forum Merger (FMCIU).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Regents Of The University Of California
|BO
|Owl Rock Capital
|NONE
|JB*
|$67,905,000
|2
|Tiger Global Mgt
|BO
|Apollo Global
|APO
|B
|$30,307,398
|3
|Hung David
|DIR
|Axovant Sciences
|AXON
|JB*
|$10,000,012
|4
|Duggan Robert W
|BO
|Pulse Biosciences
|PLSE
|B
|$7,805,713
|5
|Winder Investment Pte
|BO
|Intl Flavors
|IFF
|B
|$3,317,854
|6
|Saba Capital Mgt
|BO
|Clough Gl Op Fd
|GLO
|B
|$2,674,819
|7
|Falberg Kathryn
|DIR
|Axovant Sciences
|AXON
|JB*
|$999,992
|8
|Forum Investors I
|BO
|Forum Merger
|FMCIU
|JB*
|$675,000
|9
|Bulldog Investors
|BO
|JPMorgan China Region Fund
|JFC
|B
|$547,105
|10
|Li Xiaopeng
|DIR
|Oramed Pharm
|ORMP
|JB*
|$334,313
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Apollo Mgt Gp
|BO
|Hostess Brands
|TWNK
|JS*
|$328,125,344
|2
|Gores Sponsor
|BO
|Hostess Brands
|TWNK
|JS*
|$15,250,000
|3
|Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4
|BO
|Trade Desk
|TTD
|S
|$5,026,120
|4
|Pichai Sundar
|CEO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$3,365,989
|5
|York Jeffrey D
|SO
|Paycom Software
|PAYC
|AS
|$2,320,468
|6
|Courtot Philippe F
|CB,CEO,BO
|Qualys
|QLYS
|AS
|$1,424,810
|7
|Goldenberg Scott
|VP,CFO
|TJX Companies
|TJX
|AS
|$1,201,147
|8
|Maxwell \(Mauritius$4 Pte
|BO
|Amyris
|AMRS
|S
|$1,065,219
|9
|Koch C James
|CB,DIR,BO
|Boston Beer
|SAM
|AS
|$1,048,072
|10
|Gavin John F
|CFO
|Acacia Communications
|ACIA
|AS
|$971,359
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.