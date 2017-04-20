Ambitious Ashtead Looking To Disrupt Equipment Rental Even Further

Ashtead has been aggressive in building Sunbelt into the second-largest equipment rental company in the U.S., but management is looking to double its share from here in a growing market.

Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTY) has already accomplished a lot, as its U.S. equipment rental business Sunbelt dramatically outgrew the underlying market over the last decade or so, expanding more than 4x during a turbulent time for the overall market. Management has more in mind, though, as it believes it can eventually hold mid-teens share of a substantially larger market, as more construction companies turn to rental/leasing and as the company adds stores and bulks up in areas outside of core construction equipment rental.

Although Ashtead shares haven't done all that well year-to-date next to rivals like United Rentals (NYSE:URI) or Hertz (NYSE:HTZ), the shares are still up about 70% over the past year, with the shares up about a third since the U.S. Presidential election. Investors have already assumed a lot in regards to infrastructure stimulus and tax reform, and it is hard for me to argue that the shares are significantly undervalued on a cash flow basis. That said, management has shown an uncanny ability to grow the business and federal stimulus could stretch the company's prospects and create more M&A opportunities.

Number Two, With A Bullet

In relatively little time, Ashtead has built Sunbelt as the second-largest equipment rental company in the U.S. Benefiting from strong underlying market growth, as rentals have grown to about 50% of the equipment market (from a mid-single-digit percentage in the early 1990s), Sunbelt now holds close to 7% share of a market worth approximately $47 billion. Ashtead also operates the second-largest equipment rental company in the U.K., A-Plant, in a market where equipment rental is considerably more commonplace (75% to 80%).

Sunbelt runs a sizable operation, with over 600 stores in the U.S. and a large fleet of construction equipment, rental tools, and specialty rental equipment like pumps, power generation, HVAC, scaffolding, and so on. Around half of the business is in construction equipment and more than a third of the fleet is made up of aerial work platforms. United Rentals and Hertz are relatively similar in terms of core fleets, though Hertz has a stronger position in emergency and disaster response and Ashtead has been working to build its specialty business outside of oil and gas.

Ashtead's U.K. business is a much smaller part of the puzzle, contributing only a mid-teens percentage of revenue and less to operating income. This business is more specialty-oriented (over 40%), and is a number-two player with 6% in a highly fragmented market where Speedy Hire (SDY.L) leads with around 6-7% share and HSS Hire (HSS.L) and VP plc (VP.L) aren't that far behind. This isn't a bad business, but the margins are lower than in the U.S. operations and the growth prospects are considerably more limited.

Multiple Paths To Growth

Ashtead has made it clear that it is not through growing, and growing aggressively in the United States. Nobody seems to believe that the U.S. will match the U.K.'s rental equipment penetration rate (75%-plus) in the foreseeable future, but management believes rental penetration can increase to 60% as construction companies look to run capital-lighter businesses with a more variable cost structure. At the same time, management is looking to expand its store footprint to nearly 900 locations and grow its presence in non-construction market segments like entertainment, emergency, and facilities/municipalities.

Expanding the store footprint looks like an achievable goal, but I think it's worth asking if that growth strategy will work out as well as the bulls suppose. How many truly attractive markets are there left in the U.S. where the company doesn't have a meaningful presence? The company did recently acquire Pride Equipment, a New York City-based equipment rental company with a strong skew toward aerial work platforms, for $279 million, but I am concerned that the quality of those incremental 200+ targeted stores could be less than what the company has historically experienced. With that, I'm concerned about prospective yields, margins, and returns on capital for those incremental 200-plus stores.

Underlying market growth and market expansion seem more promising. While it is commonplace to rent aerial work platforms (about 80% of that equipment is rented versus owned), earth-moving equipment rental share is below 50% across most categories and as low as 20% in some. Market expansion opportunities are likewise promising, as power generation, climate control, and other specialty markets offer good growth potential and tend to be even more fragmented than construction equipment. Ashtead should also benefit from the recovery of oil and gas activity; oil and gas specialty equipment recently made up a mid-single-digit percentage of Sunbelt's revenue, but there is an opportunity for this business to rebound with the recovery in drilling activity.

Expansion will come with some challenges. With a roughly seven-year replacement cycle, organic growth will require more capital investment in equipment. Ashtead has also been targeting more national accounts at Sunbelt; these customers tend to sign on for larger contracts and are cheaper to service, but they often get price breaks and Sunbelt is often expensive relative to its rivals. I'd also note that more national account business will mean more direct competition with United Rentals, while expansion into more emergency equipment rentals means more competition with Hertz.

Another potential path to growth is outside the control of management. The new administration has pledged a significant program of federal stimulus for infrastructure construction and repair, and that could certainly stimulate demand for Sunbelt and particularly in earth-moving equipment. Corporate tax reform would also be a meaningful potential benefit to Sunbelt (less so, though, if it's predicated upon exports) and some of the proposed reforms could encourage some of the privately-held equipment companies to consider selling out to companies like Ashtead/Sunbelt.

The Opportunity

Management's growth targets are ambitious and not without risk, but I do believe the company could generate high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth over the next decade. Margins should also improve in the coming years, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of close to 50% possible in a few years' time. I believe growth capex will weigh on the company's free cash flow generation, but I nevertheless believe that FCF margins can expand into the double-digits in a relatively short time frame.

Discounted back, the cash flows I model for Ashtead don't suggest all that much undervaluation. The shares look like more of a bargain on an EV/EBITDA basis (relative to EBITDA growth, at least), but I question the value of an EV/EBITDA approach in this case, at least for long-term investors, given that capex is significant and a prime direct driver of future revenue and profits (you have to buy the equipment to rent out the equipment...).

The Bottom Line

While there are a few negative sell-side ratings on Ashtead (and a few analysts with "Neutral" ratings but fair values/price targets 10% or more below today's price), these shares are pretty popular on the whole. I'm not that surprised; investors like growth and we seem to be in a market where growth potential takes precedence over value. While I do like the growth prospects for Ashtead, I think the shares already discount a lot of what can go right for the company and I'd need to see a pullback to get more excited about owning them in my portfolio.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.