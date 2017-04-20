Are REITs Really Bond Proxies?

There is a large amount of misinformation floating around that REITs are bond proxies and in recent times this has caused REITs to sell off when interest rates rise and rally when interest rates fall. There have also been numerous counter arguments made, but I want to approach the subject from a new angle. We will present a mathematical proof that REITs are not bond proxies and we will back it up with fundamental evidence.

Mathematical proof

Bonds are fixed rate income streams with varying degrees of default risk ranging from near 0 with treasuries to higher risk with corporate bonds. Thus, assuming the bond is held to maturity, one's expected return is roughly:

Where T is the treasury yield, P is the risk premium and D is the duration. The second part of the equation is an adjustment for default risk with F representing the chance of default and r being the expected recovery if default happens. Unsurprisingly, the return for most bonds is dominated by current yield (T+P).

REIT returns, in contrast, contain both dividend growth and FFO growth in their total return. Assuming flat trading multiples, the return of a REIT would be:

Where G is the total growth in FFO/share over the holding period, D is the dividend paid at time n and g is the cumulative dividend growth over period n.

Note that REIT returns in the short and medium term are dominated by FFO/share growth with dividend yield and growth rate playing a larger role as time goes on.

Since REIT returns are dominated by growth and dividend growth which do not even appear in the bond equation, we conclude that REITs are not a proxy for bonds. To be fair, our conclusion only holds true if the growth and dividend growth are material. If these growth numbers were near 0, REIT returns would be dominated by current dividend yield, thereby making it close to a bond.

However, history shows us that growth is very material and makes up a large portion of REIT returns.

Fundamental evidence

REITs have historically grown FFO at a rapid pace approaching a double digit CAGR. The data below is for the SNL US REIT equity index which is sufficiently diversified to be a fairly accurate proxy for REITs as a whole.

As you can see in the bottom line, REITs have had double digit FFO growth for most of the years with only 2 years (08 and 09) being negative. These numbers are substantial and do in fact account for most of REIT returns. Note below that REITs were down in 2008 when FFO growth was negative.

REIT returns are both driven by and correlate with FFO growth.

Further notice that multiples were only up slightly over this time period.

Source: SNL Financial

This means the returns came mostly from fundamental growth as opposed to multiple expansion which translates well to our equation above since we assumed flat multiples.

On the dividend side of the equation, REITs demonstrated substantial growth as well.

Source: SNL Financial

Despite stock prices rising materially, yields were only down slightly over the time period, indicating material dividend growth.

Summing it up

Mathematically, the dominant figures in the REIT total return equation are FFO growth over the short run and dividend growth over the long run. This roughly fits with history, and when evidence is in line with theory we are inclined to believe it is the case.

Making use of the information

With good reason to believe REITs are not bond proxies, we believe investors would be wise to stop trading them as such. Selling REITs simply because rates are going up is just shooting yourself in the foot as rising rates often correlate with a stronger economy which in turn stimulates FFO/share growth. Selling for this reason may cause you to exit at the bottom when reward to risk ratios are most favorable.

Instead, one should buy and sell REITs based on the fundamental prospects of REITs. This does not mean we must buy and hold, rather we should be looking at the relevant questions.

How do future growth rates compare to the multiple we have to pay to get them? What are the supply and demand dynamics like in relevant submarkets? Etcetera.

Is now a good time for REITs?

I believe it is an acceptable time for REITs on an absolute basis and an above average time on a relative basis. REIT multiples are fair relative to growth and most property sectors are doing moderately well. In contrast, S&P multiples are high relative to history and bond yields are dangerously low. Thus, we believe REITs are better positioned than most other asset classes, but I would not expect returns to be all that high; perhaps 5%-10% for the next few years.

Going forward

The same fundamentals which have made REITs not bond-like are still present today. Already in 2017, 22% of REITs have raised their dividends.

Fundamentals remain strong in recent quarters with FFO margin up, leverage down, and FFO growth quite positive.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.