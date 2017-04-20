Kinder Morgan: A Good Report

Not much new information was released, except that TMEP will take on a JV or IPO of assets shortly and that DCF per share came ahead of guidance.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) just reported Q1 2017 earnings yesterday. The report was mixed, showing an EPS miss, but a top-line beat. Over the coming weeks, investors will likely focus on the better than expected DCF per share figure, as well as the company's plans to release a full plan to grow the dividend sometime in the second half of the year. Leverage also remains a core focus, as the company itself has a target leverage of 5.0x net debt/adjusted EBITDA and achieving that will take efficiency on key projects like the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and Elba Liquefaction. In what was a very mild earnings report, investors should know nothing material has changed in the fundamentals.

Key Takeaways

The dividend will be fully funded this year and investors will receive color on a higher dividend for 2018 later this year

Key progress has been made on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), open to a JV or an IPO

Distributable cash flow per share beat expectations

There is no need to access the capital markets this year

Backlog fell by $300 million

The dividend is, of course, the core focus of this earnings release and the remaining earnings releases this year. Investors who held through the cut back in Q4 2015 have been anxiously waiting the return of a higher dividend, but there's not much to go off of. We know that Kinder Morgan is in a better financial standing than it was a year and a half ago, but we have little guidance on how sizable the increase will be. The good thing is, however, that there will be an increase in the dividend. Right now, the current yield is 2.38%, which while above the market average, doesn't provide a lot of benefit when investors could easily turn to other midstreams with a slightly higher level of risk for a 5%+ yield. If the company, in the second half of the year, were to raise the dividend by 50%, the payout would be $0.1875 per quarter and the yield would be 3.57%.

Moving forward to TMEP, management made it clear in the press release and on the earnings call that despite higher costs for shippers, 100% of volume is contracted, despite fears of the public and analysts. Per Richard Kinder,

Despite the shippers' right to terminate their contracts during this process, 100 percent of the original committed capacity (707,500 thousand barrels per day) remains under contract

That means in the coming months, we should expect a partner to present themselves and for Kinder Morgan to make a formal announcement. Obvious candidates are Energy Transfer (ETE, ETP) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), but wouldn't be surprised to see Williams (WMB, WPZ) or TransCanada (NYSE:TRP). What this does is essentially take some risk off the table for the company and helps the company manage the cost of the project. On the earnings call, management stated that the original cap on the project's cost was $6.8 billion CAD, but that it was revised up to $7.42 billion CAD. Fortunately, none of the shipping agreements were impacted, as detailed above, but the company absolutely needs a partner to share the cost burden of this massive project. Furthermore, we've known for four months now that a JV or IPO of assets would happen as this information was released back on the Q4 2016 earnings call; however, what is new is the expectation that we'll find out more details on this endeavor relatively soon.

Along the lines of accessing more funding for growth projects, shareholders have long feared that Kinder Morgan would have to the equity or debt capital markets this year. The increased cost of TMEP has been a core component of this fear. However, on the call, management stated that they wouldn't need to access the capital markets this year. That stems from having a partner in a JV or an IPO, but also that distributable cash flow came above guidance for the quarter. The way the company budgeted at the beginning of the year, the expectation was that they would produce $1.99/share of distributable cash flow.

The result this quarter was $0.54/share and if we annualize that out, it becomes $2.16/share, which would be the best year of distributable cash flow in the history of the company. That would drastically usurp the expectation of $1.99/share and would likely give shareholders a large amount of confidence about both the dividend and the balance sheet as we move into 2018. Unfortunately, CFO Steve Kean said, "We are seeing that and calling that as timing, so we are still forecasting to be on plan for the full year." So, while Q1 may be the highest we see all year, it's good to see the company surpass its own expectations and sets a positive tone going forward, especially if natural gas volumes can continue to tick up.

A continual high grading of the backlog is necessary as to not give investors vaulted expectations. Over the course of the quarter, Kinder Morgan reduced the backlog by $300 million. Given that it's such a small shift, shareholders really shouldn't be concerned by this move. The primary reason for the reduction was due to an export terminal, a liquids terminal dock and a cross channel line being placed online.

What Changes Now?

The earnings report was rather uneventful, but this could be viewed as a positive. While shareholders desperately want to know what the future dividend increase will be and the company's specific timeline to implementation for TMEP, it's a waiting game. There are key catalysts with this company, such as the two just listed, as well as the Elba Liquefaction project and a deleveraging of the balance sheet past expectations. As to the latter project, the Elba JV transaction closed in Q1 2017 and the value of the project has been revised up.

Kinder Morgan's performance this past quarter has been less than eventful. The stock put up a quarterly gain of 4.97%, however it was up significantly higher before it dipped back down. Additionally, several other midstreams outperformed in Q1, making KMI's return seem less than attractive. A 5% return plus another half percent or so from the dividend isn't a poor return because on an annualized basis, the total return becomes 22.4%. It's the fact that we've yet to receive color on key fundamental catalysts and specific guidance on what dividend growth rates will look like. Even now, the stock is only up 1.3% YTD. Looking at the chart below, Kinder Morgan has become incredibly range bound and despite starting the year higher, has been trading between $21 and $22 for the last two months.

Conclusion

In short, not much changes with this earnings report. The company did surpass expectations with distributable cash flow per share of $0.54, but held back on providing guidance on the specifics behind a higher dividend in 2018. The two key projects the company is working on, TMEP and Elba, have both made significant progress and on the former, despite an increase in costs, Kinder Morgan was able to secure 100% of volume in 15 to 20 year contracts. For investors, this stock remains a waiting game and while it'd be great if the dividend were higher, there are clear catalysts on the table to propel this stock higher later in the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, WMB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.