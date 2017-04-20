Options Market Suggests The Verizon Topping Bid For Straight Path Isn't Real

Deals at this type of premium don't get put together overnight. I think AT&T wins the deal, at $95, despite the low $38 million break up fees if STRP walks.

I write to share what appears that be an indication that the options market is suggesting that the rumors that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is considering topping AT&T's (NYSE:T) bid for Straight Path Communications Inc. (NYSEMKT:STRP) are just that, rumors.

Per this April 10, 2017 Bloomberg article: AT&T Buys Straight Path In $1.6 Billion Deal, see this excerpt below. The deal premium raised eyebrows.

Some Master of the Universe shorts were caught flat footed, as per GuruFocus, 45% of STRP's float or 3.42 million shares were short, as of March 31, 2017.

The short appear to still be in denial, not the river in Egypt, as less than 100% of STRP's float has changed hands, unusually low for such a big deal premium.

Incidentally, the second leg up from $92 to $115 appears to be more of second short squeeze. An M&A deal with this type of premium isn't negotiated overnight and on a whim. My view is that it took AT&T's M&A group and/or the investment bank hired many, many months to craft this deal. Howard Jonas already indicated he would vote his Class A shares in favor of the deal (STRP has 787K Class A and 11.78 million Class B shares).

Takeaway

Per Straight Path's 8-K, the breakup fees are as following:

Straight Path may be required to pay AT&T a termination fee equal to $38 million. In addition, AT&T is required to pay Straight Path an aggregate amount equal to $85 million in the event that the Merger has not closed by July 9, 2018 (the " Termination Date"), and all conditions to closing other than receipt of FCC consent or HSR approval (or expiration of the waiting period under the HSR) have been satisfied or waived. Either Straight Path or AT&T may terminate the Merger Agreement if the closing of the Merger has not occurred on or before January 9, 2018; provided, however, that if regulatory approvals have not been obtained and all other conditions to closing have been satisfied or waived, the date until which Straight Path or AT&T may terminate will automatically be extended for an additional one hundred and eighty days.

My sense is that given the high profile short attack campaign waged against Straight Path, it is possible that Verizon is having a little fun squeezing some Masters of the Universe, given their outsized short position. After all, if you were short "in size", say 1 million shares, at say $36, the second leg up from $92 to $115 is $23 points, which is an additional 64% more than your original short ($23 / $36 original short). The options market is telling us that the Verizon bid isn't real.

