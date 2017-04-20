One Reason Why Natural Gas Stock Are Sucking Wind

Last year, new wind capacity increased by 8.2 GW and was roughly 82 GW, as of the end of 2016.

As I watch my investment in shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) (full disclosure, we bought at $26) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) continue to melt lower, I went back to the drawing board to work out where I mis-calculated. When we recently bought shares of RRC in the high $28s, I felt great about this investment (see my recent write up: RRC - Ready To Rocket At $29). Within the write up, which contains excruciating detail, I chronicled and calculated how two back to back super mild winters have lead to modestly elevated natural gas inventories, despite the decline in natural gas production YoY.

However, my short term oversight, and yes it was an oversight as I was not paying enough attention to how Wind is taking market share and drinking the milk shake of natural gas. Although I pride myself on running between raindrops (a reference to the movie Matrix), even your dear author gets it wrong, sometimes. In this write up, I am going to show important data, from the EIA, showing how wind and is taking U.S. Electrical Generation market share. Any readers long Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE), Gulfport (NASDAQ:GPOR), Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), or any other stocks that derives the lion's share of their revenue from natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) better pay attention.

Let's dive into the data and remember, in this piece, I am only attempting to tackle U.S. Electrical Generation. This subject is much more complex and requires much more analyses.

Before we begin, I am going to borrow a great line from Jeff Gramm, who is a principal at hedge fund Bandera Capital. I happened to catch his recent interview, this past Monday on CNBC (see here), where he said Elliot Management's research is "All Killer and No Filler". I loved the line, so I will argue that these charts are, literally, all killer, especially if you are long coal or natural gas stocks.

Here is Wind's increasing market share, as more capacity comes on line.

Look at how Natural Gas lost market share during the winter of 2016/17

People may think that super lower coal prices and rebounding natural gas prices (off the extreme lows of Q1 2016) resulted in coal stealing natural gas's market share. Not so much.

As my avid readers know, while I was building my stupidly outsized Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) unsecured bond bet, I spent upwards of 100 or 200 hours researching it. Despite buying 255 Peabody unsecured bonds at an average of $31 cents on the dollar, then losing my courage and conviction and panic selling them in May 2016 (soon after they unnecessarily filed for bankruptcy) at $11 cents on the dollar and then watching them soar to $80 cents on the dollar in December 2016 (for readers keeping score at home, yes, that is $176K swing (peak to trough), so my $51K loss would have been a 125K gain if I held and high tick it my sale). My point is that I am pretty good at understanding the EIA data after my Peabody unsecured bonds misadventure. And my long winded point is that the approximate conversation math for the equivalent of 1 Bcf/d in power burn is 138 (thousand megawatts).

So using that math, by my calculations, during the winter of 2016/17 the natural gas power burn, cumulatively, is down roughly 460 Bcf (from October - March). This is a bit back of the envelope and the analysis so much more complex because the super mild winter never caused the draw down in natural gas inventories, which in turn affects the prices of coal and natural, so it is not that simple.

However, at the end of the day, the natural gas power burn, in a vacuum, was YoY 460 Bcf less, and arguable another reason why natural gas prices are now $3 MM/BTU and not $3.75 MM/BTU.

This next chart is rated PG-13. If you have a young child(ren) near by and you are long natural gas stocks, escort them out of the room, as this chart will give you nightmares. Look at how fast wind capacity is ramping up.

Moreover, look at the new wind capacity already in motion.

Next here is a look at the precise amount of new wind capacity that came on line in 2016. Yikes!

One more scary charts for good measure.

Takeaway

Anyone long natural gas, the commodity or natural gas stocks has been having as much fun as me watching your investments "go down" virtually everyday. I was myopically focused on the pedestrian and widely known conventional wisdom of the increasing LNG demand, increasing Mexican imports, and the inherent natural gas decline curve in shale basins across the country (estimated at 6 - 8 Bcf/d without new replacement drilling). However, I foolishly overlooked how, at the margin, how wind is increasingly taking the place of new net marginal electricity generation (switching power - I am not referring to baseload power).

In conclusion, I wouldn't own any coal stocks, at virtually any price including Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH), Peabody Energy , Alliance Resources (NASDAQ:ARLP), Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE). In terms of natural gas stocks, the secular, long term growth story is still intact, and this continued pain should pave the way to one last Darwinian flush where the high cost and marginal natural producers finally get shut off by the Wall Street dealers (slinging secondary debt and equity) to clueless speculators. In the end, I know that the best in class names like Range Resources and Antero will do fine, but steady capital appreciation is currently on ice. Here is to hoping for a blazing hot summer to juice natural gas power burn. Although, remember, hope is never a sound investment strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.