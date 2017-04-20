IB: -They Say Patato, I'll Say Potato

How to describe another disappointing quarter by the masters of spin

One of the more interesting exercises for a reader/investor in tech stocks can have is to count the number of ways that authors on this site find to recommend IBM (NYSE:IBM). In a quarter such as that just reported, the ingenuity of the arguments knows no end. All kinds of intellectual artillery is seen on display. There must be something particularly appealing to some in watching the struggles of this company. But companies are really not people, and anthropomorphizing companies is not a strategy for investment success most of the time.

I will, in this article, discuss the failures of IBM's strategy as well as my poor fingers are able. But the fact is that the issue ought to come down to two simple words that need little in the way of written wrappers - market share. IBM, for all the electrons that will go hither and yon extolling the company's growth in strategic imperatives, has yet to find a formula or a product category or just a simple strategy that can deliver stable market share. It is not for me to suggest to any other contributors' different methodologies in analyzing this company - everyone derives comfort from different paths to truth. But I think it is fair to say that if investors in tech looked at one and only one metric they could do far worse than considering market share gains or losses as a key discriminator. And every time IBM reports its quarters, it is apparent that another quarter has passed and the company's market share has declined - not in one specific area but in all areas and not for a single quarter but for a matter of years. There is little excuse anyone can or should make for that regardless of anything else.

Despite, or perhaps because of its operational track record over the past 14 months or so, IBM shares have traded as though it was prospectively a high-tech high flyer. Over the last 14 months the shares are up almost 40% (I've adjusted the share price to $161 to account for current market activity). That compares to a 52% gain for the IGV tech/software index. The main differences between IBM and the index is that the underlying shares in the index have, looked at holistically, shown significant growth in revenues and earnings while IBM pays a 3%-plus dividend which goes up every year. Many observers have remarked that the tech space is overvalued, or extended. I seldom hear that thought about IBM, while objectively its valuation has increased at significantly faster rates than that of the index.

Just for the record, I have been wrong regarding IBM since I started writing about the shares on this site. I haven't personally been short, but I have avoided the shares and will continue to do so. I have to acknowledge that analyst Katie Huberty of Morgan Stanly made a great call as one of the commentators on this site wrote a few days ago. I obviously am or have been out of sympathy with the attributes that investors find appealing in this company.

I do not expect IBM to implode or to disintegrate. Nor do I expect it to change its playbook and attempt the kind of restructuring that could really drive transformation. The people involved in managing IBM are not risk-takers as that term is generally used, and I have no reason to believe that will change. The company, as will be observed, hasn't chosen to change guidance for either earnings or cash flow and investors will soon likely be enjoying another dividend increase. But it is simply difficult for me to see the scenario for improving operational performance, and at the end of the day, share valuation ought to have some correlation with that along with anything else.

Despite my obvious predilections, I try hard to understand the mindset of IBM believers. The metrics that seem important to them may not deteriorate with enough intensity to bring about any real acknowledgement of the issues the company faces. So far, I have seen only a couple of modest changes in price targets. (By now there have loads of price target changes and one downgrade - it takes some elapsed time to write an article.) I don't have immediate access to Katie Huberty prognostications. At some point, the price of a flawed strategy poorly executed ought to be negative alpha. I expect that flaws of IBM's strategy and execution to continue on display. But I simply don't know when and how the realization will strike that a company losing market share consistently is no fit place for conservative investors. There is an excellent article that I explore later on to the effect that when it comes to investing in IBM conservative equals complacent. At some time as southerners might say, that dog won't hunt. I will simply suggest that there are many other slow growth, old line tech companies - Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) come to mind - that will far better serve investors into the future.

As to the title of this article, the song from which the lyric comes is called "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off" first recorded in 1937 by Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire. It was one of the last compositions of the Gershwin Brothers. The song was wildly popular in its time and has been re-recorded down through the decades. The song's lyrics were about class and regional differences in terms of how words and phrases ought to be pronounced. I used it to simply mean that I marvel at how different contributors - and analysts for that matter - can view the same set of operational results and come up with such starkly contradictory conclusions.

As to the heading of this section - which is actually spelled as the lyrics were written - it refers to the ability that IBM's management has to find some way of portraying mediocrity as success. I often wonder if the participants in the drama really believe the lines or simply think this is the way the game ought to be played.

The song in question was initially recorded by Johnny Mercer and many others in 1944. It was a song designed to sustain morale on the home front in the waning days of the second World War with American casualties rising sharply. IBM does about a good job as any company I follow in accentuating the positive, eliminating the negative and not messing with Mr. In-Between. In World War II, with casualties rising from so many desperate engagements, it made sense to try to inspire those on the home front to remain positive. Presenting a more balanced view of IBM's situation would represent acknowledgement of problems - and short of acknowledging problems - the amount of progress the company can make is very limited.

The trap of strategic initiatives

For many years now, the mantra IBM and its legion of enthusiasts have endorsed is that yes, total revenues are declining but take a look at strategic imperatives and their growth. Soon, with strategic imperatives at 50% of revenues, the company will return to growth or at least revenue stability and the patience of shareholders will be rewarded with a generous dividend and steady share buybacks. It is a nice fairy tale, but it is just that, a fairy tale. It needs to be carefully dissected and understood before being blithely accepted. When it is said that IBM is a company in transition and that all will be well when the transition is complete, it is more or less an urban myth, except one that ultimately will not end well for many stakeholders.

IBM's revenue sources to be sure are in transition. No one would suggest that they aren't. But in looking at the various business segments for which revenue is reported, it is glaringly evident that the company's results continue to lag the growth of each segment that is reported. I think a discussion of the results recently reported will make clear just how IBM stacks up against its rivals in the different segments in which it competes.

IBM does not have a standalone company called strategic initiatives and for the most part the dollars of revenue in strategic initiatives are dollars that used to flow to rest of IBM. IBM is no longer a company that can penetrate new name accounts except when it acquires new customers through acquisitions. There is no part of IBM that looks anything like Workday (NYSE:WDAY) or Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) or even Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) or SAP. That is not to suggest that IBM does not win procurements in competition against these businesses - it is a large company and it has thousands of installed customers. But the growth of all of those companies, at least in part, is a function of IBM serving as a market share donor in almost every business segment in which it competes.

If the rest of IBM did not exist, the likely growth rate of Strategic Initiatives would be in the single digits - the growth of strategic initiatives is a function of migrating existing users from obsolescent solutions to solutions that are currently being deployed across most enterprises. I don't propose to try to analyze the reasons this share "donorship" has existed for so many years. From my perspective, it has to do with a culture that abhors risk and is quite willing to focus on defense. It is a culture that for decades has been focused on defending old technologies and struggling manfully to avoid what the organization regards as cannibilization. Other commentators may offer different opinions. The results, however, are stark and were well depicted in the results of the just reported quarter.

The actual results

There are some readers who have issues with my writing style and to them I apologize. There have been very few numbers so far in this article except about share price. I will remedy that lack and try to make the case in support of my view of IBM as I go along. The headlines included a 2% decline in revenues, a 20% decline in operating expenses (at least non-GAAP) and an almost 400-basis point decline in gross margins. Of the four operating segments that IBM reports, three showed declines and one showed an increase in revenues.

Strategic Imperatives revenue grew by 13% in constant currency. The analytics component of Strategic Imperatives, the component incorporating Watson solutions, showed 7% growth. Cloud revenues in aggregate were up 30% and "as-a-service" offering rose by 60%. All of IBM's business segments showed a decrease in gross margins. Selling general and administrative costs dropped by 14% year on year while research and development costs rose by 5%. The company continued to see a major increase in sales of IP which more than doubled and contributed to the overall decline of 17% in total expenses reported on a GAAP basis. The company reported a charge of $170 million for what it calls "workforce rebalancing." At least that is less than last year's $1 billion charge for the same expense.

The company saw a substantial drop in free cash flow in the quarter but quarterly cash flow is not really a good metric on which to concentrate. The company made no major acquisitions in the quarter. It paid out substantially more than its free cash flow in returns to shareholders. The company does not use stock based comp to any significant extent. The main factor in its Q1 CFFO decline was a significant swing in working capital flows.

The company's non-GAAP tax rate for the quarter was a negative 9%. That is the tax rate used in calculating headline EPS of $2.38. The company continues to suggest that its ongoing tax rate will be 15% and this quarter benefited from a one-time discrete event.

Management reaffirmed guidance with regard to reported EPS for the full year which is forecast to be $13.80. It also forecast that free cash flow will be consistent with the results of 2016-around $11.5 billion. The CFO forecast that the first half of the year will see EPS at 37% of total expectations. That is the equivalent of forecasting second quarter EPS of $2.73. The prior consensus EPS expectation for Q2 had been $3.17. Management believes that the combination of new hardware products and lower development expenditures coupled with better results from recent acquisitions will lead to stronger results in 2H.

The simple math suggests if EPS is to be $.45 below the consensus in Q2, and at consensus in the full year, then the second half has to be $.45-plus compared to the consensus for the second half. In addition, while Q1 benefited substantially from the sales of IP, the company has forecast that for the full year the sales of IP are going to be flat - which is to say down in second half. In other words, the company is going to have to make up more than $500 million of profit in second half to now achieve its EPS objective.

Second half will be a telling period for the company and one in which under-performance will be difficult to spin as a positive.

Oh, those pieces - aren't some parts of IBM showing attractive results?

Quick answer - not really. The question for me is whether to start this discussion looking at gross margins or looking at the specific pieces that IBM reports. The gross margin progression is pretty grim. The under-performance of the segments is equally so.

As I was preparing this article and doing my reading and taking care of my other tasks, I came across an interesting article by SA contributor Andrew McElroy titled "Happily Stuck in the Mud." Its thesis is that IBM is happy to underperform in terms of revenues because its major shareholders really don't care about revenue growth and just are looking for margin expansion and cash generation so that dividends can rise. The thesis may well be correct and the evidence adduced by Andrew in terms of an interview by former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano is certainly consistent with the thesis. The problem, however, is that if that is what IBM is really doing…well smart people make egregious blunders - World War I broke out through just such a series of miscalculations.

Let's take a look at the pieces with Andrew's thesis as a backdrop and see if the danger of trying for mediocrity shows through. The star of IBM's show is supposed to be Cognitive Solutions. Cognitive Solutions includes IBM's software business and Watson. We don't know how large Watson is but the segment that includes Watson which is to say Solutions Software grew all of 5%. Either Watson is still very small, the rest of IBM's software business is very weak or Watson is not growing fast enough to overcome the drag of declining revenues in the rest of the division. It appears, based on the data on pg. 27 of IBM's earnings call charts, that Watson simply isn't the revenue bonanza we might have anticipated. Strategic Imperatives, within Cognitive Solutions, the home of Watson, grew only 7% last quarter. Really - 7%.

These days there isn't an enterprise software company of any scale that is not feverishly attempting to develop AI solutions. It is obviously a focus of Salesforce, it is certainly a priority on the minds of cyber security vendors, it is a priority for Cognizant and it will soon be a mainstream component of GWRE's solution set. IBM had a palpable lead with Watson and now it is finding it difficult to maintain single digit growth of the segment that presumably is the most heavily influenced by that technology.

It ought to be noted that even the "growth" of the segment is not quite all organic. In this quarter last year, IBM spent $2.5 billion on acquisitions. Year-on-year revenue comparisons are still benefiting from acquisitions that closed during Q1-2016. We can't compare apples to apples - but it seems likely that somehow IBM is losing market share both in terms of a broad definition of the AI space and in most other areas of Cognitive Solutions as well.

One of the newer well regarded software technologies is something called Blockchain. I won't try to go through its attributes and implications. As in many other parts of the IT world, IBM has been involved with this technology for some time at this point. The issue is that other competitors have drawn even or ahead in thought leadership. Blockchain is going to disrupt much of the payments space where IBM has long enjoyed a significant position. It is fairly typical of how IBM's business is run. IBM has been a pioneer and is early to the party but somehow it doesn't press home its advantages to build a growth engine. The Blockchain market is supposed to be worth $2.6 billion by 2021 up from just a couple of hundred million this year - the linked report calls for a CAGR of 61%. At this point, and to this observer, it is just another example of ineffective execution that is unwilling to spend money to establish a market position in a nascent market with enormous potential.

When IBM reports the results of Cognitive Solutions and of other business segments, it includes some enormous growth for cloud revenues that is supposed to assuage stake holder and portend a happy future. The problem with that view, and it is the same issue faced by other IT vendors, is that cloud revenues are doing no more than replacing on-premise revenues. In this case, they are probably not quite doing that on an organic basis. The question that has to be addressed is what happens when there are no more substantial on-premise customers to replace. If a user migrates an on-premise solution to the cloud it gets counted as growth - but it really is more like trading in an old vehicle for a new one. The base number is incorrectly stated, at least from an analytical point of view.

IBM remains a company whose fate is very much tied to the IT services area. It has been a difficult area and many companies have had a difficult time. IBM mentioned during the course of its call that it had confronted issues with slipped deals and shifting customer priorities. The revenue decline was 2% in this segment despite the 57% growth of the cloud. Again, there are doubtless some who will simply take the cloud growth rate and conclude that soon Global Business Services will start to grow. After all, the cloud is now 20% of the revenue in this segment.

There is no quantitative sign that suggests the business of the unit is turning around other than commentary by management about a more favorable revenue trajectory. But the growth in the cloud is simply a function of the decline in the balance of the unit. The cloud is replacing but not adding to the overall base of business for IBM. When the transition is complete, then what? It isn't that there is more consulting work to be had or that IBM is gaining market share. Indeed, the opposite is the case.

Overall, signings of service contracts were flat year-on-year and services backlog declined by 2% despite the 57% increase in service bookings in the cloud. If bookings in the cloud replace bookings for what had been on-premise projects is that growth? I think most stakeholders wouldn't view it that way if the specifics were fairly and objectively presented.

At this point, the company's system segment is less than 10% of revenues but its shrinkage is a noticeable headwind. The hardware business fell nearly 20% last quarter while operating system software dropped revenues fell by 10%. Even the strategic imperative component of the IBM's system business showed a double-digit revenue decline. Is this really all just product cycle cyclicality?

I could, I suppose, line up IBM's revenue performance against its peers in each segment and depict the differences in growth. Even in areas such as cyber security which some view as an opportunity, IBM's 10% growth compares unfavorably to almost all the other public companies in the space. Just by way of comparison, Cisco saw its cyber security revenues grow by 14% last quarter

It would be hard to find a company in the analytics space that is public and which is growing by less than 7%. Even a company which is considered to be sick and needs of a turnaround such as Tableau (NYSE:DATA) is growing 7%. Big data analytics is said to have a CAGR of 12%; IBM's growth in the space strongly suggest continued market share losses - despite the impact of some acquisitions a year ago. I am not sure if it would be possible to conduct a similar analysis of what IBM calls mobile which grew by 22%. Mobile apps are replacing apps running on fixed devices but that is a trend of some years and it is certainly not a growth driver.

IT services is a difficult area in which to compete these days. But again, IBM's performance, even net of the acquisitions it has made, is probably worst of breed. Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY), certainly one of the weaker competitors in the space, posted a quarter in which revenues grew by 3.4% in constant local currency - more in dollars and in which profits grew marginally.

A brief look at margins

As interested readers know IBM achieved its EPS goal for the quarter. The mechanics of the beat, coming from negative tax rates, accelerated sales of IP and the use of pro-forma accounting to exclude certain operating expenses from recognition, is not one of the more edifying performances in terms of earnings quality ever seen. But one area of the earnings report that ought to have investors, including the complacent kind described by Mr. Palmisano, more than a bit concerned was the gross margin trends.

One can, I imagine, chop sales expenses of the companies that IBM has acquired significantly and not impact revenues significantly. Presumably the heads that were let go were not productive and the cost containment measures were part of the synergies anticipated in justifying the acquisitions in the first place.

But it is hard to understand the universal decline in gross margins the company reported and not feel that the company is suffering from significant competitive pressure and is responding with a greater level of discounting in an effort to maintain volume. Certainly, nothing like that was discussed during the conference call. But overall, gross margins declined by 370 basis points on a GAAP basis. Cognitive Solutions saw gross margins fall 470 bps. Some of this is related to the company's transition to cloud revenues although how much and for how long that transition will impact margins has not really been discussed by the company. The profit improvement the company is anticipating in the second half has more to do with operating expense controls than with gross margins.

I think it is fair to say that when third-party observers and stakeholders see revenues miss and gross margins slide, the conclusion is that competition is pressuring results. It is certainly the most straightforward explanation and one that is supported by the preponderance of the evidence. If a company is losing market share, falling short on revenue targets and seeing gross margins decline at substantial cadence, what other explanation can account for those negative metrics? And it is even more striking to see gross margins contract in every business segment.

The problem with aiming to be "stuck in the mud" is that the company without a compelling set of solutions can run into demand shortfalls that in turn call for excessive discounting to attempt to keep volumes from imploding. When you don't aspire to maximize growth and to be a leader soon competition erodes the core position that was supposed to be sacrosanct. In sports, the term is sitting on a lead and it can work. In the IT world, the strategy has been tried and found wanting again and again. Perhaps it is time for the complacent stakeholders to open their eyes and reconsider what they are looking for.

Cash flow and capital return

It might seem simplistic, but most companies need rising levels of profit for cash flow to rise and they need rising levels of cash flow in order to provide for rising returns to shareholders. IBM has no secret pocket from which it derives cash flow. It does have a deferred revenue balance of some size ($16 billion in total) but the balance has actually declined marginally year-on-year. Depreciation which is also a significant factor in cash flow for IBM is not showing material changes.

So, unless operating earnings grow, the company will not see an increase in cash flow. Pretty basic. The problem is that IBM's current level of cash flow is less than needed to support a robust capital return program and to fund acquisitions. And now we get into the real conundrum - IBM badly needs acquisitions, at least to maintain its revenue levels and support corporate overhead as well as to fill in holes in technology. Last year, free cash flow at IBM was $11.7 billion. It declined noticeably in Q1 but it is probably not relevant to consider quarterly changes in cash flow in evaluating the company's likely free cash flow. In Q1, IBM returned $2.6 billion in share repurchase and dividends to shareholders. Almost certainly, investors are expecting the dividend to be increased such that IBM will be spending something like $1.5 billion a quarter on dividends. The company has a net debt position of $3.5 billion.

So, the sum of dividends and share repurchase is going to eat up essentially all of IBM's free cash flow. Of course, the company can go deeper in to debt to finance acquisitions. But to what extent are the complacent stakeholders going to be happy to find that their expected increases in capital returns are financed with increasing levels of net debt? It may be, as Andrew suggested in his article, that stakeholders are happy to have lengthy discussions with IBM in lieu of seeing positive operating metrics. It is, to be sure, nice work if you can get it.

But at some point, funding returns by increasing debt is equivalent…OK I was going to use a bad word and I won't. Let's just call it misguided and move on. But the fact remains, the current operational performance of IBM does not allow the company to increase its dividend, maintain share buybacks and make significant acquisitions without levering the balance sheet and even the least concerned stakeholder would not consider that to be prudent practice.

Some of the larger institutions cited by Andrew in his article may need to own IBM shares because of requirements for dividends or because of the need for liquidity or for other reasons that make it difficult to run a non-index portfolio in the second decade of this century. I get those imperatives. But as individual investors. presumably the readership of this, there are no such compulsions. As a stock, I doubt if it is the worst in the world. But if the purpose of these articles is to advise readers on places to achieve positive alpha - then it ought to be evident that IBM is unlikely to meet that objective on its current trajectory.