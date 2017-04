Gilead has done a fantastic job over the past decade and has developed into a large, successful biotech company

Gilead has been oversold and the market has overreacted to recent developments and 2017 guidance making Gilead a long term buy at an $86 billion dollar market cap.

While the company may be experiencing short term issues, including a decline in revenues they have an enormous amount of cash and resources

Such cash and resources can turn Gilead into a highly recognized durable brand with a strong predictable cash flow and improve shareholder value over time