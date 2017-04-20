IBM Continues To Melt Away

Image credit

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has struggled for years at this point to make itself relevant again. The once-mighty tech giant has become a dinosaur stuck in primordial ooze that cannot seem to get out of its own way. The playbook in the past was for extremely well paid executives to buy back loads of stock and hope for the best but that strategy proved - unsurprisingly - to be a loser. To its credit, IBM is trying these days with its strategic imperatives but as we saw yet again in Q1, it just isn't enough.

IBM's problems start and end with revenue, which has now fallen Y/Y for 20 consecutive quarters. Just let that sink in - it has been five years since IBM posted a quarter where revenue actually moved above flat over the prior year. That's absolutely astounding and it is the principal reason why the shares are stuck where they are and indeed, why I've been so very bearish on IBM in the past.

The problem also is not just that revenue in total is down, it is that IBM has no real hope of fixing it anytime soon. Its biggest segment - Technology Services and Cloud Platforms - was down 2.5% and Systems continues to be absolutely dreadful with another mid-teens decline. In fact, Cognitive Solutions was the only segment with a revenue gain and it was a token one at +2.1%. Given the segment's size, that is far too small for IBM to get close to flat revenue and the dubious streak continues.

The thing is that analysts reckon the streak will continue through at least next year and I'm inclined to believe that. Bulls will point to growth in strategic imperatives and that's fine, but the legacy part of the business is still huge and until it melts away enough for the SI piece to bring growth back again, IBM is going to struggle. The other point is that if you're holding IBM for the potential growth of SI, how small is the company going to be before it begins to grow again? The legacy portion of the business continues to melt away like an ice cube on a hot summer day and when it is done doing that, I'm not sure how attractive this business will be, SI or not.

To be fair, SI revenue was up 12% during Q1 and now represents 42% of total revenue. That's up a bunch from just a couple of years ago as the strategic imperatives really have shown tremendous growth. That's great and I've never said the imperatives weren't worth going after. However, what I have said is that they are too small to mean anything right now because when 42% of your revenue base is growing at 12% and the other 58% is performing poorly enough to sink total revenue growth to -2.8%, you've still got tremendous problems. Pointing to SI growth as a reason to own the stock misses the point. The other 58% of the business is just terrible and has been for a long time and while shareholders sit around for years waiting for SI to matter, they're not only holding a stock that just bounces around but they're missing other opportunities in the market that are frankly much better to own.

IBM does continue to produce decent FCF as that number crested a billion dollars in Q1. That allows IBM to pay its dividend - which is a nice draw at 3.5% - and to perform those buybacks I mentioned earlier. Strong FCF can go a long way and IBM has that despite its horrendous performance for the past five years.

Let us not lose sight of the fact that IBM's tax rate was just 12% in Q1, helping it to beat EPS expectations despite the zillionth consecutive quarter of revenue declines. IBM has always sported a very low tax rate but 12% is low even for IBM and as such, it is unreasonable to expect this sort of thing to linger. That means that the EPS beat we saw in Q1 was - as is customary - very low quality. In other words, IBM beating EPS estimates due to an artificially low tax rate should not give bulls confidence in its ability to restart earnings growth going forward. If anything, know that a headwind from a more reasonable tax rate closer to 20% is almost certainly coming after the temporary tailwinds have abated.

At 11.7 times this year's earnings and ~2% EPS growth expected this year and next year, IBM certainly isn't cheap enough for me to want to get involved from the long side. This company has proven it only has one play and that is to sit around and hope SI can eventually be meaningful enough to bring revenue growth back above zero at some point. That's not something I'm interested in waiting for and while the valuation isn't egregious, I still think there's some downside from here. The stock just cleared the 200 DMA in a bearish manner off of the earnings report and that's very bad news for bulls. Unless it bounces back and crests the 200 DMA - and maintains that position - it looks like a great time to short this stock. In fact, I'll be looking to do just that in the coming days as there is no reason at all to be bullish on IBM but many, many reasons to dislike it.