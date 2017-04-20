Continental Gold - Heavy Selling Is Creating Buying Opportunities

CGOOF is a solid buy at this time due to: quality asset, exploration potential, possible takeover candidate, and attractive valuation, down -22% over the last month.

GDXJ is in a downtrend, affecting many junior miners like CGOOF, despite the price of gold holding up quite well in recent weeks.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) is an advanced-stage gold developer developing the high-grade Buriticá gold project in Colombia.

As has been widely discussed in the gold community in recent weeks, there appears to be a massive "reshuffling of the deck" going on right now with the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), a leading (and large) instrument that many investors turn to for exposure in the gold sector, because it is getting "too big for its index."

All of this is going on while the spot price of gold just recently eclipsed new highs for 2017, rising to within striking distance of $1,300/oz. The current spot price of gold is ~$1,280/oz, still a robust increase from the beginning of the calendar year.

Despite the strengthening gold price, GDXJ has been a dismal performer these past few weeks, and the following one month chart shows a widening divergence that has emerged between it and some other popular paper gold investment instruments (which it typically correlates quite strongly with).

GDXJ is down -4.58%.

GDX is up 3.22%

GLD is up 4.11%.

Kevin Muir of The Macro Tourist recently posted some noteworthy charts showing the projected inflows/outflows to the GDXJ fund, which seems likely to be the key contributing factor to the recent sell-off in many junior gold stocks.

First, the inflows (additions).

Source: The Macro Tourist

Next, the outflows (deletions).

Source: The Macro Tourist

There are many junior gold companies that are seeing their weighted allocated in GDXJ decline (which is crushing their share price), but in this article we will focus on Continental Gold, which from the chart above shows the New Index Weight to be 0.45%, a decrease of -0.86% from previous.

Here is the one month performance chart of CGOOF.

CGOOF is down -22.1%.

Is it time to panic?

To answer that question, we will need to next dive into the fundamentals of the company.

Company Background

Continental Gold's flagship Buriticá project is 100% owned, fully permitted, and it encompasses an aggregate area of 69,983 hectares in the Antioquia Department in north-western Colombia.

The company is led by CEO Ari Sussman, who although most likely is a competent and qualified person for the role, has unfortunately gained notoriety in the mining space for a previously failed venture, Colossus Minerals, a gold development project in Brazil that went bust and never made it to commercial production. Mr. Sussman left Colossus as CEO in 2011 to focus on Continental Gold, and as he explains, "they were underfunded at the wrong time."

By no means should a past failure involving an unrelated gold project in a different jurisdiction be an obstacle or useful predictor of a similar, future outcome over at Continental Gold and its Buriticá project, but in the gold industry, people and track record mean everything, so this datapoint is still worth mentioning and it may be noteworthy for some prospective CGOOF investors.

On a perhaps more optimistic note -- Although mining in general is an extremely tricky and risky business where the success rate of taking an early-stage exploration project to development and then finally through to commercial production is quite low, previous mistakes made in the past can be learned from (remedied) and sometimes a project is just so good that it will have little difficulty bucking the trend and not only make it to the finish line, but also make shareholders a boatload of money in the process.

Is Buriticá such a project? In the world of gold deposits does it stand out as a Tier 1, world class asset?

Project Attributes

Due to the brutal bear market experienced in commodities (precious metals included) these last few years, there has been a dearth of exploration (lack of funding), so when we peer inside the cupboard of gold projects currently in development, there really are only a handful that possess BOTH significant size and high-grade.

The following chart, from Sabina Gold (OTCPK:SGSVF), shows a peer group of +5 million ounce gold assets in development in the Americas, which includes Continental Gold's Buriticá project .

Source: Sabina Gold March 2017 Corporate Presentation

Here is another chart, from Lundin Gold (OTC:FTMNF), which also includes Buriticá.

Source: Lundin Gold April 2017 Corporate Presentation

From both "competitor" charts, it is clear that Buriticá is one of the stand-out gold projects currently under development. In regards to other projects worth highlighting, Pretium (NYSE:PVG) immediately comes to mind with their Brucejack project, located in British Columbia, which is another large-scale, high-grade underground gold project that is even further down the track of development. Brucejack should achieve commercial production sometime later this year. It will be worth watching carefully to see how the market responds to Pretium's transition from developer to producer, what the share price re-rating will be (if any), and whether or not any larger gold companies will come knocking on Brucejack's door with proposals of a buyout. In South America (which is closer to home to Buriticá), there is Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte gold project, located in Ecuador, which might be a more appropriate "apples to apples" comparison to Buriticá, as they are both on a similar timeline, with commercial production currently slated to occur sometime in 2020-2021.

The Feasibility Study completed in February 2016 shows that Buriticá is slated to become a 253,000 oz/year producer over a 14 year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) of $492/oz (including silver credits; $15/oz silver). There is a Colombian government royalty of 3.2%.

Source: February 2016 Feasibility Study

Mineral Reserves and Resources

Total Proven and Probable Reserves are 3.71 million gold ounces with a grade of 8.4 g/t.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Total Mineral Resource Estimate are 8.98 million gold ounces (Total Measured & Indicated + Inferred).

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Project Economics

And the project economics.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Using the Base Case of $1,200/oz gold and $15/oz silver, the after-tax Net Present Value (5% discount rate) shows $860 million with an Internal Rate of Return of 31.2%.

With the spot price of gold currently trading ~$1,280/oz, the bullish High Case scenario doesn't look too far out of reach, and if we can eventually get there, the NPV would improve to $1.16 billion with an IRR of 37.8%. This would be the "optionality" leverage that CGOOF would provide.

Perhaps most encouraging of all is that in a severe global deflation scenario where the price of gold retreated and broke through the December 2015 lows and actually managed to hit $1,000/oz, Buriticá looks like it would still be somewhat of an economical project with a NPV of $560 million and IRR of 23.6%. In other words, even in a harsh environment for gold, Buriticá would be a survivor and likely still producing gold for a profit at a time where a great number of other gold projects around the globe would start to come under tremendous pressure and on the hook to being put on care-and-maintenance.

Please do keep in mind that a 5% discount rate was used in all scenarios outlined above. Although there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to discount rates, for a project of the size and scale of Buriticá, which carries along with it a CapEx of $389 million and isn't slated for first gold pour until 2020, there still exists a great number of milestones/hurdles that will need to be cleared before the project is sufficiently de-risked. A more conservative number that investors may want to use is 8%, or even 10%.

Project Timeline

Here is the most recent project schedule for Buriticá.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Financing

Continental Gold has secured $250 million in debt financing for Buriticá, which carries a total CapEx of $389 million (including contingency).

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

A comparison of the estimated cost of debt with other gold companies/projects.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

The company currently has ~$25 million cash in the bank and will most certainly need to turn to the equity markets in the near future for additional capital to help fully fund Buriticá.

Exploration Upside

As many gold investors are well aware, mine development is a slow and boring process, which can lead to the following market response.

Source: Brent Cook, Exploration Insights

To circumvent boredom from investors, it is not uncommon for development companies to start firing up the drill rigs again and start exploring for new ounces/deposits nearby during this "Orphan Period."

In the case of Continental Gold, in addition to much more drilling being planned nearby Buriticá, the company also has the Berlin Mine (among many targets it owns and controls within its vast land package), which it will begin drilling this year in hopes of making even further new gold discoveries.

Any exciting exploration news flow and meaningful drill hits down the road for Continental Gold could easily add some further lift to the share price, which might otherwise be subject to staying dormant during the long development period needed to construct Buriticá (also assuming the gold price stays relatively flat during this stretch).

Share Structure

The share structure is quite tight with only ~156 million shares fully diluted. There are only a limited number of options/warrants, so essentially very little (if any) overhang on the stock.

Source: Corporate Website

Jurisdiction

In regards to jurisdiction, Colombia will probably never be confused with a Tier 1, safe and stable jurisdiction like Nevada or Ontario, but as Red Eagle Mining (OTCQX:RDEMF) has recently demonstrated with their Santa Rosa project, commercial gold mining can be accomplished here if you play your cards right (take your Corporate Social Responsibility seriously) and work closely alongside the government. Red Eagle Mining was able to go from discovery to first gold pour in just 5 years and most recently declared that they have achieved commercial production at their San Ramon Gold Mine. So, the path has been paved for Continental Gold and others to follow, and Red Eagle's success can only be seen as positive news for any Colombian developers/explorers who also have aspirations to get into production.

Thoughts

In an ascending gold price environment, shares of CGOOF and most other gold stocks would likely do quite well as "a rising tide lifts all boats." But even in a market full of froth, Continental Gold should outperform many of its peers, as the scope of having a large-scale near-term ~250k oz/year project sporting a very low and economical AISC of $492/oz easily makes the company a stand out from the crowds.

Further, with 3.7 million ounces in Proven and Probable Reserves and ~9 million in Total Mineral Resource, CGOOF provides good optionality (leverage); the project NPV jumps from $860 million to $1.16 billion should gold rise from $1,200/oz to $1,400/oz. For context, the current market cap of the company trades at ~$370 million with the spot price of gold ~$1,280/oz.

The land package that Continental Gold controls is also vast and with imminent plans to get back to exploration drilling this year, there is an exciting possibility that a lot more gold ounces will be discovered in the future, which could further turbocharge the share price and provide investors an avenue for further growth opportunities.

Although shares of CGOOF most definitely would receive a re-rating should the company ultimately end up successfully taking Buriticá all the way through to production themselves, a potential takeover bid from a larger mid-tier/major gold producer is the trump card and greatest appeal with owning shares of Continental Gold at this time.

The frequency and pace in which Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) are happening in the gold industry has slowed down considerably this year, compared to last, but it should only be a matter of (short) time before producers feel the pressing need to go hunting again for assets to replace their perpetually depleting reserves. As was mentioned earlier in the article, due to the lack of exploration that was done in the past few years by most every gold company, there are really only a handful of gold projects out there (e.g. Brucejack, Fruta del Norte, etc.) that come close to the combination of size/grade/economics/quality of Buriticá, so it seems very probable that this gold project will eventually become a highly sought after "crown jewel" for somebody once M&A activity picks up again. In other words, the icing on the cake (and ultimate end game for Continental Gold shareholders) would be a takeout at a juicy premium.

Yes, in the past there were many valid fears concerning jurisdiction risks and whether or not Continental Gold could (or ever would) get mine permitting to build Buriticá, but with that major obstacle now out of the way, I would say that for investors, the reward now outweighs any remaining risks associated with the stock. Red Eagle Mining has proven that it's possible for a developer to transition into production in Colombia, and their Santa Rosa project is nowhere near the size and scale of Buriticá, which logically speaking should be of greater importance to the government given the great number of new jobs it will help create and the amount of revenue it will bring in.

I should make note that it's always extremely encouraging anytime you observe company insiders making purchases of shares on the open market, particularly during periods of time when the share price is showing weakness (like right now).

Source: Canadian Insider

Due to the issues going on with GDXJ at the moment, and couple that in with negative sentiment and perhaps a variety of other factors that are causing shares of CGOOF to sell off, and what we have here is a great buying opportunity that has opened up. Although there will ALWAYS be moderate/high risks involved with any gold project in development and just entering the construction phase (a lot can go wrong from here to first gold pour), Buriticá is very advanced-stage, fully permitted, and mostly funded.

CGOOF is down -22% in just the last month and at a market cap of ~$370 million, it's gotten a whole lot cheaper, and I think this price point represents a solid entry point for any investor who is interested in getting positioned into one of the more promising and prospective junior gold development stories out there.

