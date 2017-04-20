The Stock And Bond Markets: Is Alpha Coming Back?

Questions are now arising about whether or not this will continue to be the case.or, will rising interest rates and political factors result in greater market volatility and uncertainty.

Financial markets have been relatively stable over this time period as the Federal Reserve has conducted its policy to stabilize financial institutions and markets during the economic recovery.

More and more money is moving into passive investment vehicles as the performance of these funds have constantly outperformed active investment strategies over the past five years.

In the middle of February, I wrote a post titled "Is Alpha Back?"

The obvious concern expressed in the title had to do with the fact that investor emphasis on returns connected with "Alpha" investment strategies had gone out of style in recent years because of the steadiness of markets - both stock and bond markets - and investment managers and individual investors had shifted to more passive investment efforts, generally labeled "Beta" strategies because they were tied to overall market movements.

The issue comes up again today because of all the news stories flying around the Internet and newspapers.

Let's start out with the earnings report of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager. The headlines in the print edition of the New York Times reads "BlackRock Earnings Rise on Continued Tide Of Passive Investing."

"BlackRock…continued to reap the benefits of the passive investment revolution in the first quarter of this year as investors stuck to ditching actively managed mutual funds for cheaper exchange traded funds that track a variety of indexes."

Reflecting the way the financial world is going, as I have recently discussed:

"BlackRock's chief executive, Laurence D. Fink, has decided to bet the firm's future on systematic styles of investing that deploy machine-driven formulas as opposed to the classic model of relying on individual portfolio managers to pick stocks as a way of beating the market index."

This trend is a worldwide one, as Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times, "Over the past 12 months, investors have shoveled $442 billion into passive equity funds globally, while traditional 'active' stock market funds have suffered outflows of $534 billion…."

One consequence of this movement of funds, according to Mr. Wigglesworth, mergers and acquisitions have expanded in the asset management areas and as the shift to passive vehicles continues, he writes about how much the industry is expected to change over the next five years.

This has also been the case over the past six years in the bond area. The subject of attention in a Wall Street Journal article is the hedge fund Convexity Capital Management, LP, headed up by Jack Meyer, who received lots and lots of attention for the records he posted when leading Harvard University's endowment fund in the 1990s.

It seems as if investors have pulled more than $3.5 billion from the bond shop last year.

The firm now manages about $4 billion, down from almost $15 billion in 2013 because of the fund's performance.

"Mr. Meyer blames calm markets for Convexity's string of poor returns…." "Across the hedge fund industry, many of the biggest names are struggling after years in which stock and bond markets have largely moved in one direction. Many of these managers blame central banks, saying their bond-buying programs have distorted markets and limited volatility."

Convexity "thrived in environments with rising rates and volatile markets. It notched a string of benchmark-beating returns from 2007 to 2011."

Mr. Meyer now states that Convexity "was slow to recognize how persistent and enthusiastic central banks' efforts to damp volatility would be."

But, the world might be changing:

"Convexity has told investors that factors such as expected rate increases by the Federal Reserve mean bond markets won't stay calm forever. The fourth quarter of 2016, when markets moved around Donald Trump's surprise election was Convexity's strongest showing in years. And, this leads into some first quarter earnings results. For example, in the first quarter of 2017, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) all posted outstanding earnings reports and the reason for such good results was…profits gained in trading.

Mr. Meyer is expecting "investment opportunities to improve."

The question has to be - is the environment really changing? Expectations seem to be jumping all over the place.

Many of the shifts in expectations are related to political events. Here are two that have been recorded: Great Britain was not expected to vote to leave the European Union in the referendum held last June, but Brexit won the vote; and Donald Trump was not expected to get elected president in the elections held last November, but he won the vote.

Now, we have a French election coming up this Sunday. Right now it is just about anyone's guess who will be the next president there. And, then there is an Italian election hanging out there in the future.

Economic policies are not clear, in the United States and elsewhere. Will the US change the health care program and what about tax reform? Will there be a "hard" Brexit, or a "soft" one? Will France, or Italy, leave the European Union?

And, all these uncertainties are just a small part of what is going on in the world today.

It seems as if Mr. Meyer and Convexity prospered with "Alpha" strategies when interest rates were rising and market volatility was high. Is that the world we are moving into?

Are all the funds moving into passive investment vehicles just responding to a past that is leaving the stage? Historically, it always seems to be the case that rapid movements into the assets that have become very popular because of previous stable times represent a "late stage" movement just before the times change. Is the rush into passive investment strategies just such a movement?

Discussions like this concern timing issues that cannot be successfully identified. For example, Bob Shiller's CAPE index has indicated that the stock market is overvalued and has been for quite some time. One can agree that there will be some stock market correction some time in the future - it is just not possible to tell exactly when the correction will take place.

One can argue that passive investment - Beta strategies - will one day not provide the superior returns over those gained by active strategies - Alpha strategies - that have been recorded over the past five years. It is just not possible to tell exactly when this transition will take place.

A lot of people are arguing now that one needs to watch the Federal Reserve right now and see how it might behave in the future. Will it continue to work to smooth out financial markets in the future as it has done since the Great Recession?

Maybe so - but, it seems as if political risk is going to be a big part of the future and this may not produce stable markets.

