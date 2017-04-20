A Small Cap Chinese Stock That's Undervalued

Summary: ATA inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is undervalued due to ineffective use of its assets and poor returns on strategic partnerships it has invested in. If ATA inc. can unlock value from these strategic partnerships and more effectively utilize its assets I believe ATA inc. will see 25% upside from the current share price. The downside risks are limited as ATA inc. has stable cash flow and is already undervalued when compared to the Present Value of its future estimated cash flows.

To show that ATA inc. is an undervalued stock I start by briefly summarizing the company and industry that ATA inc. operates in and use this information to determine the company's cost of capital. I then value ATA inc. in 2 different ways:

Calculating the value of the company's Net Assets which I refer to as Net Asset Value - NAV Calculating the value of the company's future Cash Flows which I refer to as Earnings Power Value - EPV

I concluded that ATA inc.'s NAV is greater than its EPV and calculated the likelihood of ATA inc. using its assets more effectively to increase its EPV to be more inline with its NAV. From this an expected share price was calculated and compared to the current share price of ATA inc. to form the basis of my investment decision.

Company: ATA inc. is a provider of testing technologies based in China. The company's products are used in professional licensing and testing exams in various industries such as IT, accounting, and insurance. As of March 31, 2017, ATA inc. is trading at a trailing P/E multiple of 21.4 and a P/BV of 1.4x, which are not initially attractive metrics for a value investor. However, after adjusting for a one-time equity impairment the trailing P/E multiple is ~14. The company's market capitalization is ~$86M; it is a small cap stock, not very well known, and has limited analyst coverage.

Industry Analysis: ATA inc. operates in an industry where firms compete on technology, price, management experience, established infrastructure, reputation and brand. There are barriers to entry in the industry such as the time and costs associated with establishing a large-scale test center network. Domestic entrants lack the technology and commercial relationships that ATA inc. possesses and international competitors lack relationships with the Chinese government, industry test sponsors, and local institutions. These factors contribute to a moderate size moat.

Business Risk: ATA inc. has seen an improvement in its operating margin since it bottomed at 7.4% in the year-ended March 2013. In addition, the company's clients have high switching costs which is evidenced by consistent revenue on a year to year basis. This combined with the moderate barriers to entry discussed above suggest the company has medium to low business risk.

Financial Risk: ATA inc. has a current ratio of approximately 2.5 and no long-term debt. They also have stable annual operating cash flows which suggest the financial risk is very low.

Valuation

WACC: Given that ATA inc. is equity financed, the cost of capital was determined by looking at Chinese companies with similar risk profiles. Similar companies would have a cost of debt of approximately 5%; adding a 5% equity risk premium would result in a cost of capital of 10% for ATA inc.

Return on Invested Capital - ROIC:

*Net Income is trailing 12 months Net Income and Invested Capital is based on the December 31, 2016 Balance Sheet

Amounts in RMB Net Income - A 28,476 Net working capital 223,412 Net Operating Fixed Assets 237,287 Less - Excess Cash 123,855 Invested Capital - B 336,845 ROIC (A/B) 8.5%

ROIC is 8.5%, based on trailing twelve months Net Income, is lower than WACC of 10%. Based on this, we expect Net Asset Value to be greater than Earnings Power Value as the cost to finance the assets of the business (10%) is higher than the return on the assets generate (8.5%).

Net Asset Value: Based on the NAV calculation, ATA inc. is worth $5.22 per share. I considered the costs new entrants to the industry would have to invest to establish a comparable business. All amounts are taken from the Q3 earnings release.

Amounts in $USD (USD/RMB = 6.88) Assets Reproduction Value Current Assets 49,015 Net property, plant and equipment 7,793 Equity and other investments (75% of book value) 11,269 Goodwill 4,727 Intangible assets 1,135 Other long-term assets 5,809 Customer Relations 49,786 Product Portfolio 16,836 Total Assets 146,371 Liabilities Current Liabilities 18,977 Deferred revenues 201 Operating leases capitalized 6,123 Minority interest 189 Stock Options ($2.32 per option per ADS) 2,209 Total Liabilities 27,699 Net Worth 118,672 # Shares Outstanding 22,733 NAV per Share $ 5.22

All assets were valued at book value unless otherwise noted. Equity investments were valued at 75% of book value as these investments have been incurring small losses and were recently written down. Customer relations is a hidden asset that I valued at 3 times annual sales and administrative expenses. I assigned this asset such a high value because any new entrant into this business would have to spend significant resources to attract new clients and due to the high switching costs of customers. Product Portfolio is another hidden asset that was valued at 3 years of R&D expense. Any new entrant would have to spend significant resources to develop the proprietary software which ATA inc. possesses.

After valuing all the assets the value of ATA inc.'s liabilities were subtracted to arrive at the value of the company's equity. Liabilities were valued at book value. Outstanding stock options (Exhibit 1) and the capitalized value of operating leases (Exhibit 2) were also subtracted to arrive at ATA inc.'s Net Asset Value of $5.22 per share.

Earnings Power Value : Based on my EPV valuation, ATA inc. is worth $3.95 USD per share. Amounts used are trailing 12 month Income Statement values.

Amounts in $USD (USD/RMB = 6.88) Operating Profit (TTM * TTM operating margin) 11,762 + Operating Lease interest (Cost of debt * PV Operating Lease) 306 + Stock Option Expenses 1,332 = Normalized EBIT 13,400 - Taxes on EBIT (Tax at 41.7%) 5,588 = Normalized Cash flow 7,812 + Depreciation 1,252 = Gross Cash Flows 9,063 - Zero Growth CAPEX (avg. CAPEX last 5 years) 1,029 = Zero Growth Free Cash flows 8,034 / WACC 10.0% = PV Zero Growth Free Cash flow 80,340 + Excess Cash & Marketable Securities 17,999 = TOTAL VALUE 98,340 - Debt (no debt) - - Minority Interest 189 - Stock Options ($2.32 per option per ADS) 2,209 - Operating Leases 6,123 = Equity Value 89,819 / Number of Shares 22,733 EPV per share $ 3.95

To calculate the present value of ATA inc.'s zero growth earnings I began by taking the trailing 12-month (TTM) earnings and multiplying by the TTM operating margin of 16.9%. To this I added an adjustment for operating lease interest which is the interest that would be paid if operating leases were capitalized. I also added an adjustment for stock-based compensation as this amount is non-cash. These amounts were adjusted for taxes to arrive at normalized cash flow. Normalized cash flow was then adjusted by adding depreciation as this expense is non-cash and then subtracting average capital expenditure to arrive at zero growth free cash flow. This amount was then divided by the WACC of 10% to arrive at the Present Value of Zero Growth Free Cash Flow.

The Present Value of Zero Growth Free Cash Flow was adjusted and excess cash was added to arrive at Total Value. Excess cash was calculated by taking 50% of the December 2016 cash balance which would leave ATA inc. with a ~1.6 current ratio. From this Minority Interest (Book Value), the value of outstanding Stock Options (Exhibit 1), and the capitalized amount of capitalized operating leases (Exhibit 2) were subtracted to arrive at Equity Value.

Decision: ATA inc. has a share price that is 70% of it's NAV. The question is can ATA inc. use its assets more effectively to increase its cash flow? Management has increased operating margin in recent years which is a positive development. However, they have made a poor equity investment which was recently written down and is incurring continued losses. Management needs to unlock value out of these investments to increase cash flow and create value for shareholders. I believe there is approximately a 50% chance of this occurring. Since the value of the company's zero growth earnings is already greater than the current share price downside protection exists.

I recommend purchasing ATA inc. with a target price of ~$4.60 per ADS (Exhibit 3).

Disclosure: I am long ATAI.

Exhibit 1: Value of outstanding stock options

The value of outstanding stock options was calculated by using an online Black Scholes model with the following assumptions: Stock price - $3.7; Exercise price - $2.61; Time to Maturity - 7.1 years; Risk-free 0.72%; Expected volatility - 50%. These amounts were taken from Note 12 of the company's 2016 annual report and resulted in a cost per option of $2.32 per ADS. There were 1.9 million outstanding options which was divided by 2 because 1 ADS is 2 shares.

Exhibit 2: Value of capitalized operating leases

Taken from Note 17 of the 2016 annual report. Operating leases were included as debt because although this amount is off-balance sheet it represents amounts that must be paid in the future.

Year Commitment $USD PV of Commitment 2017 1,673,816 1,594,110 2018 1,934,885 1,754,998 2019 1,513,089 1,307,063 2020 1,588,072 1,306,511 2021 204,926 160,565 6,123,247

Exhibit 3: Value per Share

NAV per share $5.22 NAV (ex cash) A $3.64 EPV per Share $3.95 EPV (ex cash) B $2.37 Cash per Share C $1.58 Catalyst D 50% Intrinsic Value B+((A-B)*D)+C $4.59

