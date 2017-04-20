Recent Stock Purchase II April 2017

I usually end my 'stock considerations' posts the same way by saying that Mr. Market always has the last word and that sometimes stocks that I'm not considering in a particular month may suddenly become attractive once again because of a serious sell-off (usually after poor earnings reports and guidance).

While I added to my General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) last week, as near-term headwinds are affecting the stock keeping prices depressed, I didn't expect to make another buy so quickly but decided to continue to nibble on positions as they falter. With that being said:

I have added to my taxable account 2.0 shares at $195.07 for a total investment of $390.14 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) . With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GWW now total 8.5577 shares with a market value of $1,671.75. This was a free trade.

I have added to my taxable account 6.0 shares at $72.51 for a total investment of $435.06 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) . With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in CAH now total 27.2724 shares with a market value of $1,977.79. This was a free trade.

I have added to my taxable account 6.0 shares at $122.00 for a total investment of $732.00 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in JNJ now total 44.2609 shares with a market value of $5,371.95. This was a free trade.

In total, I put $1,557.20 of fresh capital to work. As you can see, my buys in each position were small as I was able to take advantage of commission-free trades credited to my account. I'm sure it's no surprise that I bought GWW or CAH for that matter, as many of our fellow dividend peers have been buying up those same names after their recent double-digit sell-off the other day. I'm all for taking quick advantage of a sudden price drop if cash permits.

What do you think about my recent purchases? Have you been buying these same names after their big price drop? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long GIS, GWW, CAH, JNJ