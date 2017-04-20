Amgen To Monetize Its Biosim Expertise

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is one of the biggest stocks in Pharmaceuticals sector and has many catalysts going for it. Lately, Amgen has been focusing on its biotechnology business and developing biosimilars, which are quickly emerging as a feasible alternative to traditional medicines. Amgen is fast becoming pioneer in this sub-field as the company currently has as many as six biosimilar candidates in its pipeline.

In simplest terms, "biosimilars" are to biologics what generic drugs are to small molecule drugs. Just like generic drugs, biosimilars provide similar composition to brand name drugs, but at a fraction of the price. However, unlike generic drugs, which are chemically equivalent to the branded drugs, biosimilars, being non-branded versions of long chain molecules that are difficult to copy, are not exactly identical copies of the reference drug, but produce the same or similar therapeutic effect.

Amgen started its biosimilar venture with Amjevita, which was approved late last year in September. Amjevita, which is a biosimilar of the blockbuster drug Humira, is currently not available commercially, because of ongoing litigation. However, the drug is expected to provide tough competition to AbbVie's Humira, which raked in $16 billion revenue in 2016.

The biosimilar initiative had a rocky start as the company was taken to court by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), which claimed that the biosimilar infringed at least 10 patents. The lawsuit made sense for AbbVie as Humira is an important cash cow for AbbVie, accounting for nearly 61 percent of its revenue in 2015.

However, despite this initial setback, Amgen is making progress as Amjevita has won approval for sale in the European Union. The approval will let Amgen market its new drug in 28 member nations, thus boosting its revenue stream. Amgen secured the EU approval for the drug for several indications including moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease for patients aged six and older, enthesitis-related arthritis for patients aged six and older and for severe chronic plaque psoriasis patients aged four and older, among others. The EU approval will also make it easier for the company to receive approval from European Economic Area (EEA) member countries such as Iceland and Norway, further expanding the scope for the drug.

While Amgen's biosimilar business is all set to have huge potential, the short-term hiccups mean that it is not likely to have any impact on the company's financials in this financial year. Owing to its ongoing spat with AbbVie, which seems determined to keep its patent protection for Humira going till 2022, Amgen is not in position to launch its Humira-biosimilar this year. The drug, however, is likely to be released in the market in 2018.

Looking at other candidates in the company's pipeline, Amgen seems to be focusing on developing oncology biosimilars. Four out of its six candidates are for various types of cancers. Remaining two drugs viz. ABP 710 (biosimilar infliximab) and ABP 798 (biosimilar rituximab) deal with various inflammatory conditions including Rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. All the candidates are in the different stages with ABP 215 (biosimilar bevacizumab) and ABP 501 (biosimilar adalimumab) having completed their efficacy and safety study.

Amgen is also leaving some telltale signs which reveal that the company is taking its biosimilar endeavors seriously. The naming of Amjevita, which is a clear nod to the company's own name, is one such sign. Biosimilar makers generally shy away from associating their own name to their products. However, with its novel approach, it seems clear that Amgen is set to leverage its established brand name for promoting its biosimilar business.

Biosimilar drug business' unique selling point is its ability to command competitive pricing. With the current regulatory scene in the US, where the government is now looking to crackdown on excessive pricing by drug companies, the time seems ripe for biosimilar drugs. Amgen, with its strong portfolio, will be in prime position to make up for tighter profit margins with higher volume.

For the company's primary business, Amgen recently released for label extension for its Xgeva. The company has filed with the U.S. FDA a supplemental Biologics License Application and with the European Medicines Agency an application seeking the inclusion of multiple myeloma patients. It is safe to assume that while the company plans to grow its biosimilar unit, it is paying equal attention to its core business as well.

So, how do we play the stock with its potentially lucrative biosimilar business? First off, Amgen has already built a solid position as the go-to stock for long term investors. This is primarily due to its attractive dividend yield which hovers close to 3 percent, based on its on-going market price. At the same time, the stock, despite its wild movements during the intermediate time period, is more or less at the same spot where it was a year back. This provides a good opportunity to start building new positions with medium to long term investment horizon.

The company has several catalysts coming its way. I would look to initiate position now and liquidate a part of it when the company announces its quarterly results. However, the main focus would remain on long term catalysts such as eventual releases from its biosimilar business and dividend generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.