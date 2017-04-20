DryShips Inc: Update Of Cash Flow Model Post Acquisition Announcement

DryShips filed a 6-K April 19th announcing the acquisition of a 2014 built Kamsarmax for $22.5 million, slightly less than it paid for two prior 2014 Kamsarmax acquisitions.

DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) filed a 6-K on April 19th announcing the acquisition of an additional 2014 built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel for an implied purchase price of $22.5 million. DRYS also stated that it had inspected and accepted two 2014 built Kamsarmaxes (previously disclosed acquisition for $45.5 million) and that the cash balance at April 19th was $429 million.

Based on the new Kamsarmax acquisition and the disclosure of the April 19th cash balance, I have updated my cash flow model and provided a Sources/Uses table to calculate the current funding shortfall for DRYS to complete the purchase of all 15 vessels announced to date. In addition to providing a theoretical annualized cash flow run rate post acquisition of the 15 vessels, I have included cash flow projections for 2017 Q2 through Q4 and incorporated the results in the Sources/Uses table.

Please note that the model assumes that any vessel acquisition announced as closing in a certain quarter is assumed to enter operations the first day of the subsequent quarter. For instance, DRYS is estimating that 12 of the vessel acquisitions will close during Q2. These vessels are not included in the Cash Flow projection until Q3. Q2 revenue and cash flow may therefore be understated.

The assumptions for the model are mostly the same since it was first published on April 3rd and they are repeated below. The accrual for Special Surveys (SS) and Dry Dock (DD) costs was increased based on reader back and should be more than ample to cover the costs associated with the older Panamaxes. Please note that the tanker in-service dates are the third quarter and the per day revenue assumptions reflect higher rates than exist in the market currently. This is due to seasonality.

Model Assumptions

With so many moving parts, there are a lot of assumptions to be made to create an operational snapshot of DRYS post closing of announced. So here they are:

TCE rates for Newcastlemaxes: $18,000

TCE rates for Kamsarmax: $12,000

TCE rates for Panamax: $11,000

Dry Bulk Avg OPEX all classes: $5,600

VLGC TCE rates: $30,000

VLGC OPEX: $9,000

VLCC TCE rates: $45,000

VLCC OPEX: $8,500

Aframax Tanker TCE rates: $20,000

Aframax Tanker OPEX: $6,600

Oil service fleet is sold for $15 million. Proceeds are used for working capital and no layup costs are assumed.

Capacity utilization assumption for the fleet: 98%

General & Admin contractual costs with Cardiff: $1644/day/vessel up to 20 vessels declining to $1500/day/vessel after that.

SIFNOS loan is non-amortizing and bears interest at LIBOR plus 5.5%.

The assumed rates for the tankers for the post acquisition run rate forecast will likely end up being low as 2018 marks a slowdown in newbuild deliveries and a recovery in rate expectations. Euronav management has estimated that a 1 million barrel increase in production per year requires approximately 33 additional VLCCs to handle the over water portion of the oil trade. Even modest growth in production and demand will therefore have a positive impact on the tanker market.

Based on the ongoing recovery in Dry Bulk rates, assumed rates for the 12 month period beginning late 2017 are slightly above current market rates. Dry Bulk newbuild deliveries for 2018 are forecast to result in the lowest net fleet growth in close to 15 years so this rate assumption may be low, particularly for the Panamaxes.

Although the Panamax fleet has 13 vessels between 15 and 17 years of age, expected rates justify incurring the necessary drydock and ballast water remediation. It is possible that a couple of the older vessels could be sold with proceeds reinvested in younger second hand vessels but I believe that is unlikely. It is not assumed in the forecast.

Operating expense assumptions are based on the following sources and include gross ups to reflect DRYS smaller fleet size and cost inefficiencies:

VLGCs: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) actual OpEx Q4 2016.

VLCC: DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) actual OpEx Q4 2016.

Aframax Tanker: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG): actual OpEx for Aframax/LR2 Q4 2016.

Dry Bulkers: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) which have comparable fleets based on average dwt/vessel metrics. Also compared with DRYS actual OpEx expenses for Q4 2016.

General and Admin expenses under management contracts with GE controlled entity TMS detailed in this press release.

Model

DryShips Days Utilization Annual Q2 Revenue Q3 Revenue Q4 Revenue Vessels Available Rate TCE Revenue Revenue Panamax 13 365 98% 11,000 51,151,100 12,787,775 12,787,775 12,787,775 Newcastlemax 4 365 98% 18,000 25,754,400 - 6,438,600 6,438,600 VLCC 1 365 98% 45,000 16,096,500 - 4,024,125 4,024,125 Aframax 2 365 98% 20,000 14,308,000 - 3,577,000 3,577,000 VLGC 1 365 98% 30,000 10,731,000 - 2,682,750 2,682,750 1 365 98% 30,000 10,731,000 - 2,682,750 2,682,750 1 365 98% 30,000 10,731,000 - - - 1 365 98% 30,000 10,731,000 - - - Kamsarmax Newbuild 1 365 98% 12,000 4,292,400 - - 1,073,100 2x 2014 2 365 98% 12,000 8,584,800 - 2,146,200 2,146,200 1x 2014 1 365 98% 12,000 4,292,400 - 1,073,100 1,073,100 Subtotal 28 167,403,600 12,787,775 35,412,300 36,485,400 Daily Annual OpEx OpEx OpEx Panamax 13 365 5,600 26,572,000 6,643,000 6,643,000 6,643,000 Newcastlemax 4 365 5,600 8,176,000 - 2,044,000 2,044,000 VLCC 1 365 8,500 3,102,500 - 775,625 775,625 Aframax 2 365 6,600 4,818,000 - 1,204,500 1,204,500 VLGC 1 365 6,600 2,409,000 - 602,250 602,250 1 365 6,600 2,409,000 - 602,250 602,250 1 365 6,600 2,409,000 - - - 1 365 9,000 3,285,000 - - - Kamsarmax Newbuild 1 365 9,000 3,285,000 - - 821,250 2x 2014 2 365 9,000 6,570,000 - 1,642,500 1,642,500 1x 2014 1 365 5,600 2,044,000 - 511,000 511,000 Subtotal 65,079,500 6,643,000 14,025,125 14,846,375 G&A Daily 1 through 20 20 365 1,644 12,001,200 1,950,195 3,000,300 3,000,300 21 and Above 8 365 1,500 4,380,000 - 684,375 821,250 Subtotal 16,381,200 1,950,195 3,684,675 3,821,550 SpecialSurvey/DryDock Accruals 28 365 1,000 10,220,000 1,186,250 2,281,250 2,372,500 Interest Expense Rate SIFNOS Loan 200,000,000 6.75% 13,500,000 3,375,000 3,375,000 3,375,000 MV Raraka 17,000,000 6.00% 1,020,000 255,000 255,000 255,000 Subtotal 14,520,000 3,630,000 3,630,000 3,630,000 Cash Flow b/ Taxes 61,202,900 (621,670) 11,791,250 11,814,975

Sources/Uses Table

DryShips Sources/Uses Announced Acquisitions VLGCs $334,000 VLCC $60,000 Aframax - Newbuild $43,000 Newcastlemax $124,000 Aframax 2012 $29,000 Kamsarmax Newbuild $26,500 Kamsarmax 2x 2014 $45,500 Kamsarmax 1x 2014 $22,500 Subtotal $684,500 VLGC OptionExercisePmts $87,600 RemainingPayments $596,900 Cash Available April 19th $429,000 Cash Flow Q2 $(622) Q3 $11,791 Q4 $11,815 Funding Shortfall $144,915

The funding shortball in the Sources/Uses table of $145 million is about $30 million less than the amount remaining to be issued under DRYS most recent equity offering. DRYS clearly has sufficient asset value to secure debt financing and it should eventually complete a debt capital raise. However, investors (whether trading on the long or short side) should also anticipate that DRYS will shove through the remainder of the equity issuance subsequent to such a debt capital raise during the likely stock price bounce that will accompany it.

A list of my prior articles on DRYS equity issuance can be found here and Henrik Alex has also written extensively on the topic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last several weeks on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will likely aggressively trade DRYS over the next several days, increasing and decreasing my position based on the stocks performance. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.