Target's Perfect Storm: High Yield And High Dividend Growth

So how do you decide which to pursue? Why not high yield and high dividend growth in the same stock?

The Importance of Dividends

Dividend Aristocrats are those stocks that have raised their dividend payouts per share every year for 25 or more consecutive years. That certainly appeals to income investors, but those that value total return should also know that the Aristocrats have outperformed the S&P 500's total return as well.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Some retirees depend on dividends for spending income. Since "income" implies an investor is holding and not selling for long periods of time, I believe some may value the income more than total return. Therefore, they look for buying opportunities that provide higher than normal income with margin of safety on price. A higher yield always occurs with a lower price. And a price decline almost always follows news that the market views as negative. The ideal situation consists of finding a high-quality stock with "fixable" issues or events that cause negative market price reaction, raising the yield. With time, as management actions (potentially) bear fruit, the problems are mitigated, earnings improve and dividend security and growth are enhanced.

Target's Tumble - A Classic Market Reaction

Just such a situation occurred earlier this year after February 28 when Target (NYSE:TGT) management announced its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results along with guidance for 2017. Immediately thereafter, TGT tanked 20% from mid- to high-$60s to $53.39 on 4/14/17. Furthermore, that decline came on the heels of earlier declines in previous months from TGT's 52-week high of $84.14 on 4/19/16. The current price is barely 1% above the 52-week low of $52.72.

Source: E*TRADE

The 2017 decline is only one of several negative experiences TGT has endured in the last few years. It's the latest in a string of significant events, some self-induced and very damaging, that impacted TGT financial results and stock price performance. The press has covered all of these events extensively, so I just list them here:

Credit Card Hack of 40 Million Customers -- 2013

Unprofitable Canada Expansion -- 2013-15

CEO Steinhafel Replaced by Outsider Brian Cornell -- 2014

Withdrawal from Canada -- 2015

Bathroom Policy and Boycott -- 2016

Ecommerce / Retail Competition (Amazon, Wal-Mart, etc.) -- ongoing

I believe the February 28 announcement directly resulted from the last item more than anything else. Competition represents a threat that has been present before, during and (will be) after the current time. Competition never ends. And retail is ferociously competitive. Companies absolutely must evolve/adapt to succeed in this environment.

The key aspect of the announcement was that 2016 full year EPS was $4.58 versus $5.25 the previous year, a decline of 12.8%. Furthermore, the guidance for 2017 was for a low single-digit sales decline and an EPS range of only $3.80-4.20, a decline of 8.3-17.0% beyond the 2016 decline.

All good things for income investors flow from dividends. And since growing dividends ultimately flow from growing earnings, one can only conclude that the reduced EPS results from 2016 and guidance for 2017 can mean only one thing -- a reduced dividend growth rate, if not an outright reduction in the dividend itself.

Seeking Alpha Articles on Target

I see several dozen Seeking Alpha articles chronicling the negative 2016 results and reduced guidance for 2017 from the February 28 announcement. A few of the articles are notably negative on TGT, but the majority of them recognize TGT's inherent strengths and how the lower price has enhanced it as a buying opportunity. Out of the ten most recent articles, I view at least eight of them as generally positive that TGT would be a good buy at current levels.

One article by John Miller on April 15 stressed that the negative description of TGT as a "brick and mortar" business was not the death knell scenario painted by others in reaction to huge market share gains made by Amazon. To the contrary, he cited how integrating digital capabilities with brick and mortar facilities will actually enhance TGT's competitiveness relative to "digital only" competition. TGT's capital expenditure strategy aims to do exactly that by making its IT capabilities more robust while changing store layouts to improve "local fulfillment" of customer orders more conveniently.

Here's how some view the ecommerce end game, which is already partially a reality:

Order online from Amazon and wait one or more days for arrival

or

Order online from TGT and pick up at local store in 1 - 2 hours

For the Income Investor -- How To Get There With TGT

In my experience, there exists a tradeoff between dividend yield and dividend growth. A segment of dividend-paying stocks generally offer high yields (over 4%) that tend to grow slowly. The poster child for that dividend approach is AT&T with its yield over last few years in the 4.5-6% region and its growth rate barely over 2%. Here are a few that fit that description from David Fish's 3/31/17 CCC List:

High Yield / Low Growth Dividends Ticker Yield % 5-Yr CAGR T 4.72 2.2 CVX 4.02 6.8 GRMN 3.99 5.0 PPL 4.23 3.0 VZ 4.74 3.0

In contrast, other stocks feature a lower yield, but grow dividends considerably faster. Those stocks typically are from faster growing companies. Examples in that category from David Fish's 3/31/17 CCC List include these stocks:

Low Yield / High Growth Dividends Ticker Yield % 5-Yr CAGR CHD 1.52 15.9 GLW 2.30 19.1 CVS 2.55 27.7 UNH 1.52 31.1 TJX 1.58 22.4

For reference, TGT has a current yield of 4.5% and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 16.2%. That rate of growth has more than doubled the dividends in five years. For the last 10 years, TGT's dividend CAGR is even higher at 19.7%, making TGT's dividend over 6X the rate 10 years ago. I have been impressed by how large TGT's dividend increases have been in recent years, despite the problems cited earlier. Here are the annual dividend increases starting in 2012:

TGT Dividend Growth Year Increase % 2012 31 2013 20 2014 20 2015 20 2016 14 2017 7

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

For reference, according to Inflationdata.com, the US Consumer Price Index average annual inflation over the 10-year period through the end of 2016 was only 1.75%. So TGT's dividend growth has massively exceeded inflation.

TGT seems to be truly dedicated to rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends. It is a Dividend Aristocrat (25+ years of increases) and is nearing Dividend King status (50+ years) with its 49 years of consecutive increases. TGT has compounded dividend increases for 49 years at a 12.2% CAGR. Based on that record, it truly belongs in a third dividend category of "consistently high yield and high growth."

If you have wondered about the tradeoff between low/high yield versus high/low dividend growth, TGT may offer you the opportunity to have your cake and eat it too -- high yield and high growth.

To drive this home graphically, I charted two scenarios. How long will it take for a low yield dividend annual payout to "catch up" to a high yield dividend annual payout if it grows faster? Here's an example comparing two stocks:

Assume both stocks cost $10 per share. One has a 2% dividend yield growing at 20% per year. The other has a 5% dividend yield growing at only 2% per year. One would expect the higher growing dividend annual payout to ultimately surpass the lower growth dividend. In this example, it takes seven years for the "crossover" to occur.

In addition to the annual payout "crossover" time of seven years, there may an even more important measure. How long does it take for the total cumulative dividends paid by the low yield/fast-growing dividend to "breakeven" with cumulative dividends of the high yield/slow growing dividend? Without showing it graphically, my spreadsheet indicates the answer is 11 years (four more than the annual payout "crossover").

These results drive home the significant importance of high dividend yield for income investors. After all, total money paid to the income investor is all that really matters.

TGT currently sports a 4.5% yield and for years a very high growth rate. However, it has greatly reduced dividend growth in last two years, down to only 7% in 2017. I conservatively estimate that for the next few years, TGT will average only 10% dividend growth. If an investor buys now, he/she will lock in a yield on cost of 4.5%. So how does that TGT dividend scenario stack up against the 2% yield/20% growth example?

The 20% high growth case doesn't "cross over" the hypothetical TGT case growing at half that rate until 11 years have elapsed. This scenario assumes TGT will not return to its historical much higher rate of growth of 20(+)%. So I believe this scenario is both credible and conservative.

In addition for this example, my spreadsheet indicates the total cumulative dividend "breakeven" time didn't occur until the year 16.

For reference, I ran the same scenario with the TGT case still at the current 4.5% yield, but with growth rates increased from the 10% example to 16.2% (TGT's 5-year CAGR) and 19.7% (TGT's 10-year CAGR). For the 16.2% case, "crossover" didn't occur until year 27. For the 19.7% case, "crossover" didn't occur at all within the 30 year time period of the analysis. For me (and I believe for most folks), this is essentially "forever."

For retirees, I believe a TGT investment means the very high probability of much more income than most other stocks. That's very important to many who are beyond the accumulation mode. For those still accumulating, higher dividend growth stocks (or at least a mix) may be preferred. But for those in or near retirement, higher yield stocks, or at least a mix, may be preferred. This particularly applies to those who use their dividends for living expenses as opposed to reinvestment.

Bottom line: For both retirees and those younger investors still in accumulation mode, TGT has a solid 4.5% yield on cost now and is likely to have fairly high growth rates based on its long history. TGT dividends can work for everyone.

The Competitive Threat and Management Actions

TGT's competitive threat has two primary sources. One is loss of market share to ecommerce from "digital sales" in recent years to non-brick and mortar entities, primarily Amazon. The other threat source has existed for decades from other brick and mortar competitors, such as Wal-Mart and others.

The good news is that management is actively implementing plans to combat these threats. And the strategy is very clear: TGT aims to seamlessly meet its guests (customers) by tightly integrating its two pillars of digital and physical facilities.

The February 28 earnings conference call transcript can be found at www.investors.target.com. In that call, TGT specifically stated it is making these investments:

$1 billion in operating margins, i.e., lower prices for competitiveness

New adaptive digital platform with more capacity, flexibility and stability

Build on geometrically exploding digital sales by 1) using both stores and distribution centers to ship to customers and 2) leveraging physical stores as local digital fulfillment (pickup) points

100 new small format stores in space-constrained highly populated areas

Locate small stores near college campuses to grow lifelong customers

Customize store layouts and merchandise to fit local neighborhood tastes

"Reimagine" 100 existing stores based on lessons learned from recent prototype store tests -- layouts, entrance displays, back room operations and product presentations. Include food and beverage all the way to apparel.

Increase efficiency by separating pickup and return areas

Merge the Cartwheel discount coupon online app with Target.com purchase online app for a more efficient customer access to all digital capabilities

Shift culture from top-down to local team leader decisions to fit local tastes

Radically redesign supply chain operation to increase speed, reduce product languishing in inventory and keep shelves fully stocked

Build on success of existing TGT brands and introduce in the next two years more than a dozen new brands sold only at TGT

All of these strategies facilitate the company getting seamlessly closer to the customer. And the company is spending the capital and making the short-term sacrifices to implement the above strategies because management is totally focused on long-term growth and success of the company.

Many stock market participants see only the short-term consequences of the decisions to focus all efforts on long-term growth. I, along with other buy and hold income investors, am very pleased to see this long-term commitment by TGT management.

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." -- Warren Buffett

Key TGT Statistics

TGT has accomplished more actions to take advantage of the industry move to digital as TGT's digital sales grew 29% per year in the last two years. Stores shipping direct to online customers expanded from 150 two years ago to over 1,000 today (out of 1,800 total stores). And to improve margins, the company reduced SG&A and cost of goods by over $2 billion in the last two years.

According to Simply Safe Dividends data on the 51 Dividend Aristocrats, TGT has the second highest yield at 4.5%. Only AT&T (NYSE:T) has a higher yield at 4.9%. And TGT's price of $53-$54 has not been this low since 2011.

More financial parameters comparing TGT to industry averages are presented below for potential investors in TGT:

Parameter TGT Industry Average P/E TTM 11.7 17.6 Price / Book 2.7 3.3 Price / Sales 0.4 0.5 Rev Growth % (3-Yr Avg) -0.8 1.8 Net Income Growth (3-Yr Avg) 11.6 -1.1 Operating Margin % TTM 7.2 5.0 Net Margin % TTM 3.9 3.0 ROA TTM 7.1 7.1 ROE TTM 22.9 19.2 Debt / Equity 1.0 0.6

Source: Morningstar

Is the Dividend Safe?

I offer two simple answers to that question. First the payout ratio currently sits at 51%, indicating plenty of room for growth and no danger of a cut. Second, to show this graphically to highlight the long-term commitment of TGT to its dividend, see the F.A.S.T. Graphs chart below showing 10 years of TGT earnings (dark green). The light-colored line in the dark green represents the fraction of earnings paid out in dividends (51% currently). Growing dividends are clearly a long-term commitment by TGT.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The black line represents the actual stock price and documents TGT's severe drop in 2017. This decline drove TGT's dividend yield up to the current 4.5% from roughly 3.6%. But I believe the black line represents opportunity!

Conclusion -- Backup the Truck and Load Up

"Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." -- Warren Buffett, 2008 Annual Letter to Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders

Being retired, I place importance on high quality stocks with relatively high yields. And I prefer higher dividend growth rates in order to significantly beat inflation. That being said, and despite TGT's recent slower dividend growth, I totally agree with the capital allocation decisions made by TGT management to ensure the long-term future of the company. Even the "super low" TGT dividend growth of only 7% for 2017 handily beats inflation. It's almost 3X higher than the 2.4% Consumer Price Index rise for the 12 months ended in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

I view short-term thinking as root of all evils in the financial world. That thought process brought on the Financial Crisis of 2008-09. Management that makes decisions aimed at long-term survival and growth appeal to me. Consequently, I feel CEO Brian Cornell's conduct of the February 28 conference call was actually somewhat courageous. His company's stock has paid the price with negative market reaction. But for those who dig beneath the surface to understand what's really going on and management's rationale, it's not a problem. Rather, it's a big opportunity. Management determined that the competition must be met by investing in the company and is doing so with a credible strategy.

I have owned TGT for several years, since right after the credit card hack. In the past month, I added to that position and look forward to TGT resuming higher dividend growth within a couple of years. I am confident this is an opportunity for income investors and very likely total return investors as well.

I am not an investment adviser. Please do your own due diligence and/or seek professional investment advice before making any investment .

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.