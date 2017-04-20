Here's Some S&P 500 Math You Can Ignore

And you know what that means, right? That means "here's a bunch of stuff you can safely ignore."

One of the most (unexpectedly) contentious set of charts I've ever published here is this one:

(Goldman)

Specifically, the one in the right pane that shows 71% of the S&P's return since October 2011 coming from P/E multiple expansion. In other words, nearly three quarters of the S&P's gains for going on six years have come from you paying more for every dollar of earnings.

A whole lot of readers bent over backwards to explain why that isn't true or, more amusingly, how Goldman must have made a math error, but trust me when I tell you that what you see there isn't an illusion. It's real - "alternative facts" notwithstanding.

Well that obviously suggests that unless we get some kind of abrupt acceleration in the pace at which the Trump administration is able to push through growth-friendly policies (think tax reform and fiscal stimulus), it's going to be left to multiple expansion to shoulder the burden when it comes to sustaining and/or extending this rally.

But as it turns out there's a problem with that: namely that environments characterized by rising inflation, rising interest rates, and ridiculous existing valuations aren't generally conducive to further multiple expansion. Here's Goldman from a note out Wednesday night:

Rising inflation is usually a headwind for S&P 500 valuation. Since 1985, an increase in the rate of inflation has led to contracting P/E multiples (Exhibit 15). S&P 500 forward P/E averages around 17x when core CPI is between the 2%-3% range but averages below 10x when core CPI rises above 5%. In addition, inflation has fallen during 7 of the 9 valuation expansion cycles since 1980 (Exhibit 17) while core CPI has risen during 6 of the 9 P/E contraction cycles within the same timeframe. Since the start of 2016, valuation has expanded despite rising inflation due to falling interest rates in 1H 2016 and optimism surrounding policy reform since the election. During 1H 2016, core CPI rose to 2.2% from 2.0% and S&P 500 forward P/E also expanded to 18x from 16x because the US 10-year Treasury yield collapsed to 1.4% from 2.2%. The potential for corporate tax reform and reduced regulation under the newly elected Trump Administration, coupled with strong economic data, have led to valuation expansion and record S&P 500 index levels this year. Rising inflation coupled with stretched starting valuations, rising interest rates, and the delayed impact of potential policy changes suggest that further P/E expansion is unlikely for the remainder of 2017. Our economists expect that the pace of inflation will increase to 1.9% by year-end 2017 from the current level of 1.8%. Current S&P 500 forward P/E of 18x is at the 90th percentile of historical valuation. We expect the US 10-year Treasury yield will continue to march higher towards our 3% year-end target. Although the S&P 500 has rallied by 10% since the election amidst optimism related to tax reform, the potential benefits will likely only be realized after 2017.

And speaking of valuations, have a look at this rather unnerving visual:

(Credit Suisse)

Hmmm. So that's thanks to the very same multiple-expansion-driven rally noted above and intuitively, it's also thanks to dollar outperformance - something which seems to be on the outs lately (in case you haven't noticed).

Here's a quick note from Credit Suisse:

This period of outperformance has, however, left US equities at historically high valuations relative to the rest of the world, which we show below in terms of Credit Suisse HOLT P/B relative (now around 2 standard deviations extended), as well as a simple 12-month forward P/E.

Right, so "just" two standard deviations expensive. Nothing to worry about.

So that's about it for Thursday's reality check. I'll close by simply reminding you that all of the above (and everything I show you) is based on math. Which generally speaking is incontrovertible.

