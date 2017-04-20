SunCoke Energy Partners' (SXCP) CEO Fritz Henderson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 20, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Kyle Bland - Director of IR

Fritz Henderson - Chairman, President and CEO

Fay West - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

Robin Russell - NH

Kyle Bland

Thank you, Denise. Good morning and thank you all for joining us to discuss SunCoke Energy Partners' first quarter 2017 earnings. With me today are Fritz Henderson, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Fay West, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Following the remarks made by management, we will open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website, and a replay will be available for a few weeks. If we don't get to your questions on the call today, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team.

Before I turn it over to Fritz, let me remind you that the various remarks we make on today’s call regarding future expectations, constitute forward-looking statements, and the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in our SEC filings apply to the remarks we make today. These documents are available on our website, as our reconciliation to any non-GAAP measures that we discussed on today's call.

Now, I'll turn it over to Fritz.

Fritz Henderson

Thanks, Kyle. And thank you all for joining the call this morning. Before we discuss the first quarter results, we did announce this morning the discussions between SXC and the Conflicts Committee of SXCP regarding the Simplification Transaction have been terminated. The Conflicts Committee and their independent advisors evaluated the proposal made by SXC; they gathered feedback from several unitholders along the way. Both before and after the finalization of the IRS qualifying income regulation. And in the end, SunCoke Energy and the committee were not able to agree on a share for unit exchange ratio the both sides were comfortable with. While disappointing parties can disagree. And with that both parties agree to terminate the process and move on. While we couldn't reach agreement on the transaction this time, we do remain encouraged about the business going forward. With several important initiatives underway in 2017 that remain our top priority namely optimizing our existing assets including continued pursuit of incremental business at Convent Marine Terminal. And delivering against our financial guidance target. We see upside opportunities in our coke and logistics businesses and believe our competitive advantages position us to capitalize on these opportunities. And drive value for our unitholders perspectively.

With that turning to Slide 4 and jumping into the quarter. We continued to be pleased with the overall safety and operating performance of our coke and logistics assets. We began work in the quarter on the gas sharing project in Granite City which is on track to be completed in early 2019. At the Convent Marine Terminal, we handled record volume with nearly 2.1 million tons of inbound throughput in the quarter which contributed to a solid first quarter adjusted EBITDA for SunCoke Energy Partners in total of $51.7 million. And lastly, consistent with our commitment to maintain the distribution through the simplification negotiation, we declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5940 per unit flat with the prior quarter. Overall, with three months of the year behind us, we are well positioned to achieve our 2017 target.

And with that I'll turn it over to Fay.

Fay West

Thank you, Fritz, and hello everybody. Looking at Slide 5, as you can see on the chart, we booked deferred income tax expense of $148.6 million, which drove a net loss attributable to SXCP of $129.3 million in the quarter. This income tax expense was triggered by the final IRS regulation on qualifying income which was published in January of 2017. In short, this liability is the estimated book-to-tax difference of fixed assets that we currently expect to exit upon the expiration of the 10 year transition period. At which point certain of the cokemaking operations become taxable as corporation.

From an operational perspective, total adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of $51.7 million is up $3.5 million from the prior year quarter. This was driven by higher volumes at CMT partially offset by lower coke performance. These earnings drove solid distributable cash flow of $37.1 million with a 1.26x cash covered ratio.

Moving on to the next slide, on a 100% basis we ended the first quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $51.7 million, up $3.5 million versus the prior period. In the Coke segment, we were down $3.8 million, driven primarily by Middletown performance reverting back to a more normalized run rate after a record 2016 performance. The period was also impacted by unfavorable coal cost recovery stemming from a pricing dispute with a coal vendor.

At Coal Logistics, the $7.1 million improvement is driven primarily by higher volumes at CMT. On Slide 7, we delivered solid first quarter adjusted EBITDA per ton at $75 and 567,000 tons of production. These results were in line with our expectation. At Granite City, we are gearing up for a major planned outage here in Q2 and expect it will impact second quarter results. This outage was contemplated as part of our 2017 plan and we remain on track to deliver our full year guidance.

Turning to our Coal Logistics segment on the next slide. In the quarter, we had higher volumes in our coal logistics business year-over-year with approximately 3.4 million tons at KRT in Lake and 2.1 million tons at Convent.

On the domestic coal logistics side, volumes were slightly tampered due to mild winter weather, but we are tracking to our 2017 guidance of 15 million tons for the year. At Convent, we earned $11 million of adjusted EBITDA in this first quarter and this does not include the $3.2 million of deferred revenue recognized during the quarter. We are on track to achieve our 2017 guidance of 8.5 million tons at this facility.

We continue to move merchant volumes in the quarter albeit at a slower rate than Q4 of 2016, but we expect to achieve our 500,000 tons merchant target through increased volumes in the back half of the year. As we look at our liquidity position for Q1, as expected our cash balance remain relatively flat at $46 million as cash flow from operations was used to fund capital expenditures and distribution to unitholders. We ended the quarter with over $120 million in liquidity including $76 million of revolver capacity. And looking at our capital priorities on Slide 10, we declared our first quarter 2017 distribution of $0.5940 per unit marking our 17th consecutive distribution.

Moving forward from the simplification transaction, we are focused on evaluating and optimizing our capital allocation priorities to ensure we deploy our capital in the most efficient manner going forward. As the debt market remains attractive, we expect to refinance our capital structure here in the second quarter. Our goal is to push up maturities and maintain flexibility to repay a portion of our debt, all while keeping our borrowing cost reasonably flat. We continue to believe that targeting a lower long term leverage target around 3.5x on a growth basis is the prudent thing to do given our customer concentration and the cyclicality in the end market that we serve.

We are evaluating various ways to get there over time alongside our debt refinancing. With today's debt outstanding and using the midpoint of our 2017 EBITDA guidance range, we would need to -- we would need approximately $15 million of EBITDA growth or would need to reduce growth debt by about $60 million in order to hit this leverage target. And ultimately we need to formulate the best task for SXCP post upon finalization of the qualifying income regulation. There are number of factors to consider but the 10 year transition period provide time for us to evaluate and evolve in order to maximize value for SXCP stakeholders.

Flipping to our 2017 outlook, after our solid Q1 performance we reaffirm our full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow guidance. And assuming we continue to pay $0.5940 in quarterly distribution throughout the remainder of 2017, you can see that we have adequate cash coverage to support this distribution.

With that I'll turn it back over to Fritz.

Fritz Henderson

Thank you, Fay. Wrapping on Slide 12, our goals in 2017 remain unchanged. We are going to be keenly focused on operational execution, maximizing the capabilities and performance of our coke and logistics assets and ensuring focus day in and day out on delivering against the track record of operational excellence at SunCoke Energy Partners. Accomplishing each of these objectives will position us to achieve our full year financial target.

And with that we'll open it up for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from Lucas Pipes with FBR & Company. Your line is open.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good morning, everybody. Fay, I wanted to follow up on your comments regarding leverage ratios and debt reduction. And specifically, what sort of avenues do you see for taking down that, call it, $60 million? And over what sort of time frame do you think that's achievable? That's my first question. I would appreciate your comments.

Fay West

So we outlined two ways that you could achieve that. And one was kind of an increase in adjusted EBITDA. And while we've not provided 2018 guidance, a $15 million increase would help us achieve that target. Also we could go the route of repaying $60 million of debt outstanding in 2017 and 2018. We know that we have limited cash flow right now to do that, given kind of the funding for the Granite City project. But we could see achieving that in the 2018-19 timeframe.

Lucas Pipes

Got it, got it. And then if the distribution at your current level you are fading at quality yield to 15%, I think one reason for the simplification transaction was that this is a high cost of capital. How do you think about the distribution and so maybe a way to prioritize debt reduction over that distribution? I would appreciate your comments.

Fritz Henderson

Well, let me take that one, Lucas. I'd say as we think about the distribution we committed through the simplification negotiations that we would maintain that we've done. As Fay mentioned in her comments, we'll look at optimizing our structure going forward and balancing between distributions and achieving the right capital structure and investing the business and doing the things we need to do. We think a couple of things. First of all, if you just look at the numbers for the year we think that maintaining distribution is supportable. There is nothing that can tell us from a coverage perspective to say the distribution is supportive. So that would be first. Second point is we have some levers principally operational execution and performance I mean debt EBITDA, if we can optimize our EBITDA perspectively; we think that would be quite powerful actually for us to be able to adhere to our goal. So we think we have time. We think we have levers relative to what's in the best interest of the unitholders and SXCP, to be honestly we haven't made that judgment yet. I think we have some levers available to us as Fay mentioned post 2018 and post the completion of Granite City project, the NLP once again is expected to be significant cash flow generator even maintaining distribution. So we just think that is something we need to assess over time.

Robin Russell

Hi, good morning. Just with respect to the 10 -year grandfathering on MLP status. I know it was kind of two-pronged test. One, it's automatic if you had the private letter ruling. And if you didn't which is your case then there is a bunch of different ways that you can meet at. I am just wondering have you -- have the confidence that you fall into that second category of getting the 10- year grandfathering and can you get a letter or something from the IRS or something to designate you guys as having that 10 -year grandfather?

Fay West

So SXCP, we are confident that we reasonably interpreted the statute, in addition to that we have received a well level opinion from our counsel, Vinson & Elkins indicating that we do qualify for that 10 -year transition period.

Robin Russell

Right. But I am just wondering so that you don't get coincided by the IRS in the year or two years down the road? Is there another step that you could take with respect to the IRS? Could you have that highly confident letter going into this ruling and that didn't help you for the ruling?

Fritz Henderson

Well, I'd say we haven't ruled anything out. We haven't but we had -- frankly had this on our radar screen. The focus has been more about the simplification transaction. If we pursue that and it was completed then the issue is taken off the table perspectively would rule that out. It just hasn't been on our list. What we have done though is reconfirm with our counsel as Fay mentioned their view that we did reasonably interpret the statute when we took the MLP public. And we feel quite confident in our ability to afford - avail ourselves of the 10- year grandfathering role.

Fritz Henderson

Okay. With that thanks again very much for joining us this morning. And for your interest and investment in SunCoke Energy Partners.

