REV Group Acquires Midwest Automotive Designs For Luxury RVs

The deal is similar to other by REV, and continues management's strategy of creating cost efficiencies through scale.

Midwest converts vans and RV into luxury vehicles for a variety of markets.

REV Group has acquired luxury van upfitter Midwest Automotive Designs for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group (REVG) has acquired Midwest Automotive Designs for an undisclosed amount.

Midwest adds luxury RVs and executive transportation lines to REVG’s growing stable of specialty vehicles.

The deal continues REVG’s strategy of achieving scale through acquisitions, which in turn lowers manufacturing costs through more efficient materials purchases.

Target Company

Elkhart, Indiana-based Midwest was founded in 2003 to custom build recreational vehicles and LCT (Limousine, Charter and Tour) vans for the luxury conversion market.

Management is headed by President Tim Gray, and the company has over 130 employees with more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space.

Below is a brief 'walkaround' video of a luxury Weekender van:

(Source: Midwest Automotive Designs)

The company manufactures ‘upfitted’ luxury vehicles for the following markets:

Motorhomes

Shuttle vans

Limousines

Executive transportation

Midwest has also developed an extensive dealer network throughout the United States.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

REV Group did not disclose the acquisition price or terms of the deal, although it did disclose Midwest’s current annual revenue of $45 million.

Using REVG’s own Price/Sales multiple of .92x as a proxy to value Midwest would return an acquisition price estimate of $41.4 million.

If so, REVG’s financial resources would not allow it to pay for the deal out of cash on hand, which totaled only $10.8 million as of October 29, 2016, its most recent 10-Q filing.

Thus, REVG probably took on some additional debt to fund the deal and/or issued stock as part of the transaction.

For the rationale, REVG stated in its acquisition announcement,

This acquisition enhances REV’s product offerings in both its Recreation and Commercial segments through the RV and bus divisions, by adding a selection of Class B RVs and multiple products for the luxury Limousine, Charter and Tour [“LCT”] bus markets, respectively.

As a result of the deal, REV will now sell Midwest’s luxury conversions throughout its extensive luxury transportation dealerships, which will add to its existing Krystal and Federal brand product lines.

REV Group has not been shy about acquiring specialty vehicle manufacturers, especially since its own history is a function of considerable acquisitions to combine disparate specialty vehicles under one roof.

For example, in December 2016 it acquired Renegade RV, a Bristol, Indiana manufacturer of heavy-duty trailers, recreational and specialty vehicles.

Just as with Midwest, existing operations for Renegade RV were retained along with all employees.

I previously wrote about REV Group’s IPO and related strategic approach to acquisitions in my article, REV Group Files Terms For $250 Million IPO.

In that article, I stated that,

REV Group has acquired numerous complementary vehicle lines because they share "similar purchased components, such as chassis, engines, lighting, wiring and other commodities which increase our leverage with and relevance to key suppliers."

Essentially, REVG management believes that by achieving scale, it can drive lower vendor pricing and have more influence over its supply chain. Presumably, lower costs and supply chain dominance will translate into more competitive pricing and market share over time.

So, REV Group’s acquisition of Midwest post-IPO continues to show management’s commitment to its stated strategy of driving cost efficiencies through scale.

As long as management is disciplined by not overpaying for specialty manufacturers and upfitters like Midwest, I’m positive on the potential for the stock, as the company increases its product offerings along with related cost reductions.

