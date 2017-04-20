Is The Amana Growth Fund The Perfect Mutual Fund?

Recently, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha called "How To Value Your Portfolio On Main Street Vs. Wall Street" that explains how our Friedrich algorithm can take any list of stocks, indices, or specific portfolios and analyze each on Main Street and Wall Street, using some unique free cash flow ratios.

Friedrich is the name given to our algorithm for analyzing companies that trade on the global stock markets. In creating Friedrich, we concentrated on analyzing each company's Main Street operations and compared those results to Wall Street's own valuation, as measured by market price. Through our Friedrich algorithm, we can analyze 10 years of balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement data for each company, all at once, and generate one final result in minutes. Friedrich was designed to be ultra conservative, and thus, will cut zero slack to any company under analysis and will do so with zero emotion.

In this article, we will be analyzing the Amana Growth Fund (MUTF:AMAGX) and compare its results to those of the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). Here is the link to the Fund Manager.

The following is a performance chart of the Amana Growth Fund versus the PowerShares QQQ ETF and the S&P 500 Index:

From a Wall Street performance point of view, the Amana Growth Fund has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500 Index and the Powershares QQQ ETF since 2000, almost doubling the performance of the S&P 500 Index and more than doubling that of the Powershares QQQ ETF. Now if we look at the following below you will see that what the Amana Growth Fund has achieved is very rare as only about 21.8% of mutual funds have been able to beat the S&P 500 index over the last 20 years, thus the Amana Growth Fund is in a very select group.

As an investor, it is very important to continuously analyze one's holdings by measuring your portfolio's Main Street performance versus its Wall Street valuation. Whether you are a portfolio manager in charge of $1 billion in assets or a small investor with a $10,000 portfolio, the concept is always the same. You, as an investor, should always know where your portfolio stands at all times, and thus, not be swayed by groupthink. By doing so, you are always practicing "Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation."

Well, how does one go about doing so? Before I present our final results for the Amana Growth Fund versus the S&P 500 Index and the PowerShares QQQ ETF, let us first explain how we compare Main Street performance to Wall Street valuation. We will do so by using our Friedrich Global Research System.

The Main Street ratio we use in our analysis is called FROIC, which can be defined as:

Main Street Analysis = FROIC

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) + (Capital Spending)]

* When doing our free cash flow calculation, please note that because Capital Spending is recorded in the cash flow statement as a negative result, and we therefore must add it, in order to subtract it properly.

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is just one of the key ratios (67 in total) we use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it is our belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street, this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

For our Wall Street Analysis, we use our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio.

Wall Street Analysis = Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF

Many years ago, while reading Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 1986 letter to shareholders, I discovered a ratio, which Mr. Buffett entitled "Owner Earnings," or what we may consider to be Mr. Buffett's version of "Free Cash Flow." To my amazement, in that little footnote, Mr. Buffett explains how to use it and basically states that it is one of the key ratios that he and Charlie Munger used in analyzing stocks. In that article, he defined the term "owner earnings" as the cash that is generated by the company's business operations.

(Owner earnings) represent (A) reported earnings plus (B) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges... less (C) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume.

I have used this free cash flow ratio for decades, using data from the Value Line Investment Survey, whose founder was Arnold Bernhard. Mr. Bernhard was a big fan of free cash flow and probably introduced it sooner than Mr. Buffett did. I know this as I was able to calculate the FCF ratio using old Value Line's sheets for my 60-year backtest of the DJIA from 1950 to 2009.

In the backtest I mentioned above, I demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 times or less its price-to-free cash flow ratio, the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases. I have renamed the ratio the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio in honor of both men. The following is how each ratio below is calculated:

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital Long-term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor. A major concern that I have these days in analyzing companies is the amount of debt each takes on relative to its operations, and whether management is abusing this situation by taking on more debt than it requires. Debt, when used wisely, allows for what is called leverage, and leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, the use of debt also can be excessive and put a company's future in jeopardy. So what I have done to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive is to create the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that use debt unwisely and reward those that successfully use debt as leverage. How do I do this? Well, I take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. If a company has a lot more working capital than long-term debt, I reward it, and punish those whose long-term debt exceeds its working capital. So, if this result is higher than the current stock market price, then leverage is being used, and the more leveraged a company is, the worse the results of this ratio will be and the less attractive its stock will be as an investment.

Thus, having successfully defined the Sherlock Debt Divisor, I thought I would give an example of how it works by analyzing the largest holding in the Amana Growth Fund, which is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL). In order to do that, we need the following bits of financial data in order to calculate it for Apple. TTM, for those who don't know, is "trailing 12 months," or as close to real time data as we can get, based on when each company reports.

Market Price Per Share = $140.68 (at time of analysis)

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $103,332,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $84,130,000,000

Working Capital = $19,202,000,000

Long-term Debt = $73,557,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 5,328,000,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $140.68 - (($19,202,000,000 - $73,557,000,000)/5,328,000,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $140.68 - (-$10.20) = $150.88

Since Apple has more long-term debt versus working capital, we therefore must punish it and use the new $150.88 as our new numerator in all our calculations.

Having calculated the Sherlock Debt Divisor for Apple, let us now proceed and do a Price-to-Bernhard Buffett analysis for the company.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $150.88

Net Income per diluted share = $45,217,000,000/5,328,000,000 = $8.49

Depreciation per diluted share = $10,538,000,000/5,328,000,000 = $1.98

Capital Spending per diluted share = -$12,456,000,000/5,328,000,000 = $-2.34

$8.49 + $1.98 + (-$2.34) = $8.13

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $150.88/$8.13= 18.56

Now that we have taught everyone how to calculate our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio, let us now move on and teach everyone how to calculate our FROIC ratio, using Apple again as our example.

This is how we calculate it:

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) + (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $45,217,000,000/5,328,000,000 = $8.49

Depreciation per diluted share = $10,538,000,000/5,328,000,000 = $1.98

Capital Spending per diluted share = -$12,456,000,000/ 5,328,000,000 = $-2.34

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 1%

[(($8.49 + $1.98) (101%)) + ($-2.34) = $8.23

Long-term Debt = $73,557,000,000

Shareholders' Equity = $132,390,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 5,328,000,000

FROIC = [(Forward Free Cash Flow Per Diluted Share)/((Long-term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)]

$8.23/$38.65 = 21%

FROIC = 21%

Now that we have defined the ratios to be used in our analysis and have showed everyone how to calculate each of them, here is a complete analysis of the individual components of the Amana Growth Fund:

When analyzing the Amana Growth Funds components we set up certain rules to use when analyzing any group of stocks, which you should also follow when analyzing one's own portfolio using our methodology:

If a stock has a negative FROIC result, we automatically assign it a score of 100 for its Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio in order to keep everything consistent and logical, as you can't have a negative Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio when analyzing portfolios. Then, at the same time, the maximum FROIC allowed is 100%, so we can keep everything consistent and logical as well, as anything higher distorts the results for the group. We also give a zero result for FROIC for any "cash position" in the portfolio and a 22.50 result for the Price-to-Buffett Free Cash Flow, (which is 15 (buy) + 30 (sell) = 45/2 = 22.50). This was done to force one never to feel comfortable in cash, unless one has no choice in the matter, which is the case for us now. Our real-time research clearly shows that the markets are overvalued, as measured by our analysis of the following.

The final results for the entire the Amana Growth Fund are:

FROIC = 19.61% (Main Street)

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF = 26.87 (Wall Street)

The final results for the entire S&P 500 Index are:

FROIC = 12% (Main Street)

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF = 38.34 (Wall Street)

The final results for the entire the PowerShares QQQ ETF are:

FROIC = 14.59% (Main Street)

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF = 42.25 (Wall Street)

For FROIC, we consider any result above 20% to be excellent and any result above 10% to be good, so when we round off the 19.61% FROIC for the Amana Growth Fund we get 20%, which is considered excellent and tells us (that as a group on Main Street) the holdings of the fund are doing great. The fund also generated a score of 26.87 for our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio. That ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, the fund is not yet overbought, but is sure getting close to being so. Nevertheless on Main Street the Amana Growth Fund has the highest FROIC score (Main Street performance) that we have ever seen for a fund or ETF, but having said that the word "perfect" can only be found in the dictionary and not in real life, so let us say it is the "best" fund so far. The fund's holdings are great, but most are overbought and that is because the U.S. markets are overbought as well. So the rising tides just keep rising and are lifting all boats in the process.

Our model portfolios, which are available to our premium subscribers here on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, use cash as a way to hedge against market overvaluation and our conservative portfolio has a 44% FROIC currently, while our more aggressive one has a FROIC of 34%. Thus, our subscribers don't need to invest in Funds or ETF's as our Friedrich Algorithm generates elite model portfolios that are filled with Main Street Super Stars. We also bought most of them at attractive Price to Bernhard Buffet (Wall Street Valuations). As we enter more countries, we will eventually launch our global portfolio very soon, picking stocks from 27 countries for those of you who want to go international.

Going forward, Our Friedrich Algorithm's results show that it might be safer to invest in Apple Inc. rather than the Amana Growth Fund as Apple has a very strong track record of consistency as shown by our Friedrich Datafile and Friedrich Chart below:

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, and the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is the FAST Models results for Apple:

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below, and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to our user name at the top of this article. Now that we are able to analyze indices, we will continue the process of analyzing ETFs, mutual funds, and certain popular portfolio managers' (gurus) portfolios in a series of articles here on Seeking Alpha. That effort will, of course, be in addition to providing analysis on individual stocks. Since most use the S&P 500 Index as the comparative benchmark, we can see how each is doing in a side-by-side comparison.

Finally, in our premium product offering on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, we also offer model portfolios for the conservative as well as the aggressive investor and have exclusive historic analysis on select companies going as far back as 1969. Wall Street has a ton of algorithms at its disposal that cost very high fees to access, but our product was priced for the individual investor who would like to have the advantage as well. Wall Street has its algorithms, but you can access ours and compete head to head with Wall Street's, as the only way Wall Street will get access to Friedrich data is to subscribe just like everyone else. So, whether you are an investment pro or an individual investor, the price is always the same for our product here on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, so give us a try for two weeks free and enter the unique world of our Friedrich analysis.