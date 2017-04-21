Property REIT Yields 6.7%, Attractive Valuation, 137% Dividend Coverage

LXP is projecting an AFFO of 94-98 cents per share in 2017 which makes it a bargain at one of the lowest ratios in the industry.

Lexington Realty closed recently at $10.4 for a yield of 6.7%. The company has been transitioning to lower leverage and single tenant properties with longer lease terms.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a property REIT which closed recently at $10.4 and which pays a 70 cent per year dividend for a yield of 6.7%. LXP has been in the process of transitioning away from multi-tenant office buildings toward single tenant build to suit and other single tenant industrial and office properties with long-term (typically 20 year) leases.

In addition, LXP has been reducing leverage. The net result is that the "new" LXP is less risky making its dividend "safer." LXP has traded up recently having been in the $7 range for part of 2016 and now settling in the $10-11 range. While LXP is no longer the table-pounding bargain it was $2 or $3 ago, it is still very attractive at the current price.

LXP's Business - LXP has targeted single tenant net lease properties with an emphasis on industrial and office properties (about 92% of revenue sources):

It still has some non-core assets (mostly multi-tenant office properties), which it is gradually selling off. LXP also has target "build to suit" opportunities in which it contracts with a tenant to construct the property in exchange for a long-term lease. As of the end of 2016, it had 3 of these projects under construction with a net investment of over $100 million.

All three projects are scheduled to come on line in 2017. As of the end of last year, LXP had 193 properties with its space 96% leased. Between 2013 and 2016, the share of revenue contributed by multi-tenant properties declined from 7.7% to 3.8% reflecting the transition described above. In the same time period, the share of revenue due to industrial properties increased from 25.3% to 39.7%. LXP is geographically diversified with somewhat of a concentration in the South; its leading state properties are:

Texas (22),

Tennessee (14),

Georgia (13),

Ohio (12),

Michigan (10),

and South Carolina (11).

No single tenant contributes more than 3.9% of revenue. Its weighted average lease term is 8.6 years and 62.4% of weighted properties have annual rent increase. Only 4.6% of leases by revenue expire in 2017.

Financial Performance - LXP has generated high levels of Funds From Operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in recent years. In 2016, AFFO was at the level of $1.14 per share and it is estimated to be in the range of 94-98 cents a share in 2017. The decline is partially due to an extraordinary income item in 2016 as well as the sale of income-producing properties. LXP's debt of $1.9 billion was reduced by $321 million in 2016 and is fixed or covered by swap agreements, which limits interest rate risk.

LXP has been opportunistic at buying and selling its own stock. In 2016, it bought 1.2 million shares at an average price of $7.56 and sold 1.0 million shares at an average price of more than $10. It continued to make some sales in early 2017.

LXP is rated investment grade by the leading rating agencies and has a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.2 times.

Hedge against rising interest rates: LXP's business model provides a certain hedge against inflation and rising interest rates:

Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation, which is the value of the underlying properties. Like most property REITs, the value of LXP's properties increase along with inflation. LXP is able to pass on the cost of rising interest rates to its tenants in the form of higher rent. About 62.4% of LXP's rent contracts stipulate a yearly rent increase, with other rental contracts that can be increased less frequently or upon the termination of the lease.

Dividends - Ever since the financial crisis in 2008-09, LXP has periodically increased its quarterly dividend:

Quarterly dividend increased from 10 cent in Q4 2009 to 11.5 cents in Q4 2010.

Quarterly dividend increased to 12.5 cents in Q4 2011.

Quarterly dividend increased to 15 cents in Q3 2012.

Quarterly dividend increased to 16.5 cents in Q2 2013.

Quarterly dividend increased to 17 cents in Q2 2014.

Most recently, quarterly dividend increased to 17.5 cents in Q3 2016.

Overall, the quarterly dividend increased by a whopping 75% since Q4 2009.

We should note, however, that there is no clear pattern to the increases so that this is not a situation in which an investor can "count on" a dividend increase arriving like clockwork at a given time.

Dividend Coverage - LXP's current 70 cent per year dividend has 137% coverage based on the mid-point of its projected 2017 AFFO.

Given LXP's strong balance sheet and the fact that it has recently been repurchasing its own stock - as well as the stable source of its revenue in the form of long-term net lease tenants - investors should have a high level of confidence that the dividend is stable and likely to continue to increase.

Understanding Depreciation - There have been questions from readers about the relevance of GAAP income and book value for REITs and an understanding of this requires an understanding of depreciation. REITs typically acquire or build properties, which are then put on the books at cost and depreciated from year to year. The depreciation is treated as an expense (although no cash is expended by the REIT in connection with the depreciation charge), so that the calculation of GAAP income requires the deduction of depreciation.

Similarly, the book value of a REIT at any point in time reflects the current book value of the properties, which is typically the original cost minus accumulated depreciation. If a property has been held a long time, it will have a much lower book value than an identical property, which has been recently acquired even though the fair market value of the two properties may be the same. Most properties consist of three elements - land, structures and embedded development rights.

Land is generally not depreciated but has a tendency in periods of inflation to increase in value over time and in certain markets may increase substantially. Structures - if properly maintained - generally do not decrease in value as fast as depreciation schedules imply, and - again - in times of inflation can increase in value because of increases in the cost of building a similar property. Finally, embedded development rights are the most difficult to understand but sometimes the most important element of real estate values.

Embedded development rights (EDRs) are the rights to construct the kind of structure presently on the property. In many areas, these can become the most important part of real estate values because the same piece of land can be worth much, much more if higher density development is permitted. Once a structure is in place, it is almost never required to be torn down so that the value of the property is not simply the land and the structure but also the RIGHT TO PLACE THE STRUCTURE on the land.

In many cases, the value of EDRs increases enormously over time due to increased restrictions on development, inflation, and increased economic activity in an area. As a result of the above factors, properties do not generally depreciate as fast as implied by accounting depreciation and can actually increase in value substantially over time. For that reason, FFO - which adds depreciation back into GAAP income - is a better measure of REIT economic performance than GAAP income. Similarly, book value of REITs has limited validity as a valuation metric. It is more useful to calculate the cash flow produced by the property and then combine it with prevalent CAP rates for similar properties to estimate fair market value.

Price Target - LXP has increased in price and is no longer the table-pounding bargain it was when it traded below $8 a share. On the other hand, it is still trading at a very low price/AFFO multiple of 10.9 times (based on the 96 cent mid-point of its estimate range of AFFO for 2017). Given a 12-month period, we believe that LXP should trade at around 13 to 14 times AFFO, which would provide an upside potential of 20% to 30% from here, in addition to the generous dividend.

Bottom Line - LXP has a strong balance sheet and stable revenue flow should entitle it to trade at a higher multiple. The dividend has a high coverage and provides a good degree of safety. Over time, income investors should be rewarded with stable dividends that are likely to continue to increase, in addition to achieving some capital appreciation.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.