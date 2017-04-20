Goldilocks Dreams Of Smaller-Cap, Growth Stocks With Value

It also points out certain risks and technical struggles of silver, using it as a proxy for other inflation hedges.

It has paid off the last few years to accept that we're in a prolonged period of high equity and bond valuations (i.e. low long-term interest rates).

Introduction

There are some important near-crisis-level trends shaping up in various markets, most of them with high correlations to each other. The one I'm bullish on, that's actually most interesting and has the least correlation with the others, is the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM).

My top-down thinking on the markets is that we're at a form of equilibrium this many years after A) the end of the Great Recession in 2009, and B) the end of full-blown QE3 in 2013 and its final end with a whimper in Q4 2014 all the money that the Fed created ("printed") went into the financial markets. This has diffused into every nook and cranny of the financial economy from stocks to bonds to the financial parts of real estate investing, leading to elevated valuations essentially everywhere amongst financial assets.

This "new normal" is in some ways the opposite situation from that of the 1970s and early 1980s. Then, rising inflation and periodic tightenings by the Fed led to shrinking P/Es and shrinking prices of bonds (i.e., higher interest rates). This period seemed endless to market participants.

The current period of both quite low bond rates and quite high stock valuations probably began for real in the first half of 2013 and definitely arrived in 2014, when long-term interest rates declined sharply from their double peak highs in the second half of 2013 (the "Taper Tantrum" effect).

By analogy to the 10-15 year-long period of depressed stock and bond valuations that ended in 1984, the current period ("QE effect") could last many more years before, at least potentially, returning to lower P/Es and/or higher interest rates on bonds.

The question for savers and speculators who turn to the financial markets for income and/or trading profits (I do both of those things) is, if something like the above thesis is accepted, where are we in the ebb and flow of relative valuations among different asset classes? Because valuation metrics have not worked, I have turned to a variety of technical indicators in the post-Great Recession period.

One of them leads me to look carefully at small-to-mid-cap stocks, rather than those that comprise the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Similar ones lead me to avoid risk-on assets now more than almost ever.

With that introduction, on to the body of the article.

Bullish Technicals for the Russell 2000

A potentially bullish contrarian sentiment indicator has appeared on the futures chart for the Russell 2000:

As always for these FINVIZ charts, the bottom panel shows the net positioning of three different classes of traders. The green line represents the commercial hedgers (dealers). Its net position above or below the zero line is equal and opposite to the sum of the net positions of large traders (red line) and small traders (blue line). So one can see the positioning of speculators by looking at the green line. When the speculators have been significantly net bearish, shown when the green line is at or above 50,000 contracts positive, then the R2K or IWM ETF tracker has been in the process of either putting in a playable bottom or ascending from one.

This has occurred several times in the 5 1/2 years shown above:

Q2 2012

Q3-4 2014

Q2 2015-Q2/3 2016

Q2 2017.

If you want to look at the longer-term chart, click "M" on the tabs at the upper right; "D" will give you about a one-year view. The pattern tends to hold going back to 2008 when the net positioning first appears on this presentation.

I have looked at the other equity indices, such as SPY and NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ), and none of them look bearish to me based on sentiment/positioning metrics and chart patterns. But only the R2K looks outright contrarian bullish.

The reason to be looking to be a bull here is that sentiment indicators suggest doing so. The CNN Fear & Greed Index has begun to show fear recently. A daily sentiment indicator tracked by Ned Davis Research has gotten a bit panicky, with one commentator reporting:

The current daily sentiment reading is 32.22. It was 37.78 last week. Best buying opportunities occur at "Extreme Pessimism" readings below 41.5.

Furthermore, some strange headlines have been appearing in some financial press. The commentator quoted above titles the blog post in which he wrote this: "Equities: No Progress since March 6."

Oh, the horror - no progress in six weeks (sarcasm alert). And some high volume financial media website put out a headline this week about the "sickly" market. These are not great signs for SPY, where an index is sickly if it is merely flat for a month and a half.

However, the R2K has been consolidating in a flat pattern since December. So far, it has been successfully testing the late November high around 1,350.

So I would tend to a bullish approach toward the index, but I'm not really interested in the index. I'm interested in the stocks it contains, namely small caps.

The reason is that the R2K is a completely polyglot group of stocks. Besides being small caps, maybe with a midcap or two mixed in, it leans toward domestic companies. This is where I know the landscape best and where the economy has done well since the Great Recession in comparison to the substantial majority of the rest of the developed world.

What I think the R2K shorts among hedge funds are doing is finding longs in individual names they favor, then hedging their position by shorting the index. They are, I suspect, doing the traditional bet not on the market's direction but on their stocks outperforming the index.

Whereas, I'm an unhedged long. I'll get to stocks I like in the R2K later.

Here's what I'm avoiding based on similar contrarian sentiment.

Silver, Oil, Probably Gold: Too Much Bullish Sentiment, Not Enough Price Progress

I've pointed this out enough in WTI crude oil, and in gold, but largely ignored silver. Yet, silver is part gold and part oil/copper (basic commodity), and when it's setting bearish technical/sentiment patterns, traders in both gold and oil may wish to take note.

Here is a similar time frame chart of silver, also from FINVIZ:

Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) has been churning. It is not making new rally highs. Yet, look at the green line. It reflects rampant bullish amongst the speculators. They are long big-time. With silver trading in contango, a flat price action means losses for the longs.

The best and almost only good swing trading buy points for silver going back to 2011 all came when bullish sentiment dried up on sell-offs. Now, if silver were entering a fresh bull market, the dynamic would change. Then, the bulls would be recruiting new bulls, and sellers would dry up as demand, including real industrial and investment demand would exceed supply.

Yet, the chart is almost entirely a top-right to bottom left chart: ugly.

A closer look at the daily ("D") chart from the same link shows numerous rejections of last June-July's spike peak around $21:

After the Brexit vote, some panic set in, and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver took off. For silver, that was the top. Later in July, a rally failed. In August, two lower peaks were made; then, a third spike peak at the end of August failed at a lower level. Then, a punishing sell-off hit. The double peaks in November failed at even lower levels. Finally, a bottoming process set in, but the multi-month rally into late February-early March failed well below the November rally peaks. And the latest rally has, for now, run into resistance at the March peak, not above it.

Even the July peak at $21 was only equal to or slightly below the Q1 2008 peak set by spot silver.

Note to readers: The longer-term futures charts, being charts of futures contracts, do not reflect prior spot prices of commodities due to contango and possibly other effects. As one goes farther and farther backwards in time for silver, gold, oil, etc., the FINVIZ charts show progressively higher prices than the spot prices of the time.

Anyway, the correlation of these failing rallies is that they were accompanied by exuberant bullishness by speculators. The commercial hedgers sold into all these rallies heavily. But they are the ones actually running real businesses, whether they are miners, refiners, or dealers. So they know the cost of production and refining, and retail demand. And all strong rallies since 2011 in silver have begun when these hedgers were flat in their net positioning or close to that.

Everything I've said about silver applies, more or less with appropriate modifications, to WTI crude. The comments also apply to gold, though gold has been a little stronger than each industrial commodity, but on trend, the observations are similar.

Thus, as someone who watches these commodities but does trade the futures market, I am guided away from inflation hedges. That in turn leaves me very open to interest-sensitive stocks.

That now leads to a brief summary, then concluding segment that ties all the above themes together.

Interim Summary

1. Valuations are high, but the stock-bond overvaluation nexus is hanging together. This is reminiscent of the many years in the late 1960s into the early 1980s in which the then-surprising low stock and bond valuations formed a coherent market, as well. The other side of the coin, so to speak. If so, and if we want to be market participants rather than (say) waiting for normalcy, we have to accept that nothing is cheap in a traditional sense.

2. Within the context of elevated valuations, it is the Russell 2000, or IWM ETF, that has undergone a 4-5 month consolidation and brought out short sellers that look most interesting to me on at least a trading basis. More broadly, investing in small-cap stocks is part of the theme of investing in less-followed stocks, which easily can involve midcaps, especially those with market caps of $10 B or below, or in highly unglamorous market sectors such as basic industries.

I'll have more to say on that theme in the next, final section.

3. Markets have been signaling for some time that too much speculation has been directed to oil, silver, and against interest rate instruments. Whereas, the sustainable inflation the last few years has been in houses. Houses are funny, because low inflation in commodities and low general inflation allow interest rates to stay lower than expected, buoying this finance-driven sector.

Allocating Capital in a Cyclically-Changing, Low Inflation Upswing in the Economy

Currently, it's a bit of a Goldilocks economy here in the US. Gold, silver, oil, copper prices can't break out, bond yields are staying very friendly, and stock markets are resilient. And labor markets seem OK. From the BLS Tuesday:

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 110.7 million full-time wage and salary workers were $865 in the first quarter of 2017 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 4.2 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 2.5 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

This is positive news for economy-sensitive stocks. This data is consistent with the uptrend in consumer discretionary spending I've been discussing since going back into the stock market after the Brexit vote last June, having largely exited in December 2015.

Under the theme of economy-sensitive stocks with growth and value characteristics, I have been highlighting homebuilders since Q4 last year. These have prominently included Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). The latter just reported fiscal Q2 earnings and, on the conference call, was enthusiastic, saying that every builder it knows can sell every home it has the labor and approvals it can build. The stock sold off on typically cautious guidance for later in the year, which, management took repeated pains to indicate, reflected nothing more than strong 2016 results; thus comps yoy would likely decelerate. Unlike many bubble stocks, builders trade normally and are reporting strong demand from middle class, first-time buyers and first-time move-up buyers. That's a good sign of underlying economic strength; it's consistent with the BLS data and with very low first-time unemployment claims data (I bought more DHI and TOL on the sell-off this AM.)

Within autos, a tough sector for large caps, twice in the second half of last year, I highlighted Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), a high tech supplier to the industry. This stock has far outperformed every automaker except Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and fits the theme of neglected smaller stocks.

In the very basic industry of steel, I have highlighted the smaller player Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), first in September and again more recently. This has been outperforming the much better known Nucor (NYSE:NUE) - another example where doing fundamental research and going after smaller companies that are strong, often innovative companies has paid off (I'm also long a much smaller amount of NUE).

Thus, I'm tossing out both specific names I've written about going back to last year, when for the first time since beginning to write on the Internet in late 2008, I turned bullish on conventional, economically-sensitive stocks; and the concept of looking beyond the famous names that get talked about endlessly in the financial media.

There is clearly the option to buy IWM or similar fund that holds small-to-mid-cap stocks, either perhaps now or on a technical breakout.

Beyond those, there's one other value group that has some earnings and price momentum that is definitely not in the small- or mid-cap sector. That's the large banks. If the economic upturn is for real and has staying power, even if there is a downturn related to the Fed's rate-raising program (think the early Reagan years), then the big banks have true value characteristics relative to SPY, which trades near 3X book value and about 23X TTM EPS as of the last rolling 12 months assuming that Q1 results come in near expectations. I own several of these names, which is the first time I have done so since the 2005-7 period. While they are well known, they have a (justifiable) taint. Yet, they are absolutely indispensable to the economy, and while they deal in a basic commodity - money - which the Fed has created ad lib and seemingly ad infinitum, after their near-death experience in 2008-9, they may have cleaner balance sheets than feared. With DHI's management saying that business is very strong, wage growth strong as well, and the Philly Fed manufacturing survey averaging an exuberant high 20s level for the past two months, banking may perform better than expected in the quarters ahead.

It's important to note risks. Valuation is a huge risk. My assets are mostly not in stocks for that reason. The economy can do well for years and then stock prices can crash from one mild recession, a la 2001-2, and you can suddenly be underperforming cash. The unpredictable nature of the debt-laden US and developed economies is another. We have never been here before. Give me a longer-term scenario, and I'll probably agree that it could happen, either bullish or bearish. Seasonality - "sell in May" - is yet another risk. Throw in all the known unknowns involving the French election rounds, the Korean peninsula, plus unknown unknowns, and markets could be anywhere a year from now.

However, I've been building stocks that appear to fit the themes I've been discussing in what are now many articles since getting back into the market after the Brexit-related sell-off. I've been satisfied with a growing allocation to economy-sensitive stocks that have a focus on dividends, including electric utilities, that play off the "lowflation theme" rather than the rising rate, rising inflation theme (My biotech allocation has stayed stable).

A pre-addendum: It took several hours to begin and complete an article of this nature on a trading day that includes a conference call (DHI), checking the Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) news and deciding to take profits on it, and so on. When I began writing early Thursday morning, markets were up modestly and silver was up a penny or two. Now, markets are up more strongly, led by the R2K, and for some reason, silver is down 1.3% even though interest rates are up, not down. Strength in basic industry and economy-sensitive stocks rather than yield stocks such as utilities is noted.

Whether this is a sign that IWM and basic industry stocks are moving up relative to SPY, or whether it's a one-day wonder, is to be seen.

Thanks for reading. I hope this article presented some information and a point of view that you have found worth the time spent reading it. Any comments you would care to share are welcomed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHI, TOL, STLD, NUE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.