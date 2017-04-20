CYS Investments' (CYS) CEO Kevin Grant On Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CYS Investments, Inc. (NYSE:CYS)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 20, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Rick Cleary - COO

Kevin Grant - CEO

Jack DeCicco - CFO

Bill Shean - Managing Director

Analysts

Steve DeLaney - JMP Securities

Eric Hagen - KBW

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Joel Houck - Wells Fargo

Jim Young - West Family

Merrill Ross - Wunderlich

Rick Cleary

Please be reminded that certain information presented and certain statements made during this morning's presentation with respect to future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements indicate or are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CYS future performance, taking into account information currently in the company’s possession. Beliefs, assumptions and expectations are subject to change, risk and uncertainty as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known to management or within management’s control. If management’s underlying beliefs, assumptions and expectations prove incorrect or change, then the company’s performance and its business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed, anticipated or contemplated in any of their forward-looking statements. In any event, actual results may differ.

You are invited to refer to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which provide a description of some of the factors that could have a material impact on the company’s performance and could cause actual results to differ from those that maybe expressed in forward-looking statements. Also, please note that the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

The Company does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information to reflect future events or circumstances. To better understand our results, it would be helpful to have available the press release that we issued last night, as well as the supplemental earnings deck. As in the past releases, the earnings release includes information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, which may be discussed on this call.

I’d now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kevin Grant.

Kevin Grant

Thank you, Rick, and good morning and welcome to our 2017 first quarter earnings conference call. I’d like to make a few comments first and have Jack DeCicco walk through the details of the quarter before we get to your questions. In addition as usual, Bill Shean is with us from our investment team. We look forward to your questions.

As we all know the results of November's election had a significant impact on the market expectations for economic growth, inflation and interest rates. The growth steered at the election produced, generated a reset in longer term interest rates in Q4 and as we described last quarter, provided us with a very nice opportunity to rebalance our portfolio.

The benefits of that rebalancing have already started to show and it will continue from many quarters to come as the long end of the bond market is already beginning to price for a terminal value of that funds.

Our portfolio should produce a fairly stable return for quite some time assuming the Fed does not become more significantly aggressive in the timing cycle. Our expectations for interest rates is not too different than market consensus we are planning for two or three more rate hikes in 2017 followed by the fed publicizing their plan to allow their balance sheet to roll down mostly through maturities and principal payments on its RMBS.

Many within the Fed believe that the Fed’s QE [ph] were the equivalent of 250 basis points of rate moves so I don’t expect the Fed to raise rates aggressively simultaneously. I also don’t expect the Fed to have outright sales of their assets for a couple of reasons. Number one, the maturities are already quite large in 2018 and number two, their holdings were purchased at higher prices so realizing losses would actually hit the U.S. Federal budget deficit much like the Fed’s interest rate, interest income is actually a revenue source for the U.S. treasury.

As a side note, interest on the Fed’s portfolio is the fourth largest source of revenue to the U.S. treasury and a congressional budget office will have to build into their budget scoring process whatever plan the Fed actually announces once it’s actually announced.

The environment I’ve just described for you is good. It’s actually quite good for the agency mortgage read industry. We’ve already planned for rising financing costs on the – and on the asset side, we’ll have a lot of visibility on the future behaviour of the markets biggest buyer. This all will keep pre payments at bay, new home purchase volumes light and spread modestly wider than today’s level if at all, and recent market activity has been sort of contrary of that.

This means ROEs for this business in the low teens for as long as the Fed’s portfolio is unwinding probably the next three to five years. Further, if Janet Yellen is indeed re-upped for another term that removes a lot of uncertainty about the Fed’s future behaviour which is a significant net positive.

In short, the equity returns for this business look actually quite good for a while and we feel confident about the dividend given the base case scenario. One last comment before I turn it over to Jack, you probably noticed that since the efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed, the bond market has been in rally mode. That rally has continued since quarter end and prices of agency mortgage backed securities are up. Our rebalancing activities in Q4 was very well timed and will indeed benefit us for a long time and with prepayments still low, we’ll be holding onto those higher yielding assets for much longer than we would normally expect.

At this point, I’d like to turn it over to Jack DeCicco to take us on a deeper dive of the financial result for Q1.

Jack DeCicco

Thank you Kevin and good morning everyone. I’ll summarize the financial results for the quarter before we open up the call for questions. Starting with the GAAP operating results, net income for the quarter was $28.8 million or $0.19 per share versus a 185.4 million net loss or $1.23 per share in the prior quarter.

The current quarter results were driven by a 2.6 million net realized and unrealized loss on investments as compared to a 323 million loss in the prior quarter when the prices of agency RMBS declined sharply in response to a notable sell off in rates. The yield curve flattened marginally during the quarter with an increase in the front end in response to the Fed rate hikes in March and a 5 basis point decrease in a ten-year U.S. Treasury yield which ended the quarter at 2.39%.

The improved investment performance was offset by a 111 million in net realized and unrealized gains on derivative instruments in response to a much smaller move in swap rates relative to the prior quarter.

Core earnings plus drop income for the quarter was $41.8 million or $0.28 per share, as compared to $36.2 million or $0.24 per share in the prior quarter. The net increase in core earnings plus drop income was largely due to a $9 million decrease in net premium amortization during the current quarter as a result of a decrease in prepayment speeds and a $1.3 million increase in drop income as we utilized the forward market for more purchases relative to the prior quarter.

The weighted-average CPR decreased to 8.1% during the quarter from 14.2% in the prior quarter in response to higher rates and seasonality. As Kevin previously mentioned, during the current quarter we realized the full benefit of actively repositioning the portfolio into higher coupons during the prior quarter while the weighted average cost of our portfolio declined.

We were able to do this in large part because of our size, which we view as a relative, competitive advantage. We expect our shareholders to benefit from this move up in coupon at a lower cost basis for many periods to come.

During the current quarter, we continue this trend albeit to a lesser extent in the prior quarter by selling lower yielding and purchasing higher yielding coupons. The average yield on our debt securities during the quarter was 2.71% as compared to 2.39% in the prior quarter.

Interest expense increased by just over $1 million during the quarter. Our current quarter average cost of funds increased only 11 basis points from 81 basis points during the prior quarter after a 25 basis point Fed funds rate hike in March.

This was made possible by the tailwind created as a result of money market reforms during the prior year that have served to increased cash, any financial system seeking government securities as collateral for short term investments.

The increase in interest expense was entirely offset by 1.8 million decrease in swap and cap interest expense which extends [ph] from an increase in three-month LIBOR, the index for the received leg of our swaps.

Our interest rate spread net of hedge including drop income increased to 1.57% during the quarter, from 1.28% in the prior quarter.

During the quarter, operating expenses totalled $6.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter. Included in the current quarter operating expense is approximately 600,000 of non-recurring accelerated restricted stock and other compensation expense related to my predecessor.

Excluding the effects of non-recurring charges, the operating expense ratio for the current quarter was 1.46%. Switching over to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with a book value of $8.26 per share, down less than1% from $8.33 per share in the prior quarter after declaring a $0.25 dividend per share.

The current quarter total stockholder return on common equity was 2.16% or about 8.6% on an annualized basis. The overall size of the investment portfolio inclusive of TBA derivatives increased to 12.5 billion from 12.3 billion at the beginning of the quarter. As previously noted, we continue to strategically recycle out lower coupons into higher current production coupons during the quarter. This is clearly illustrated on Slide 8 and 9 of our supplemental earnings presentation.

We ended the quarter with total repurchase agreements at $9 billion, down from $9.7 billion in the prior quarter as we utilized the TBA market for more purchases in the current quarter. Leverage which reflects TBA was little changed at 7.15:1 at the end of the current quarter from 7.06:1 in the prior quarter.

We ended the current quarter with a hedge ratio of 99% as compared to 92% in the prior quarter which was a direct result of the decrease in rebuild as we made no changes to our hedges during the current quarter.

We continue to maintain high levels of liquidity ending the quarter with liquidity at 69% of stockholders equity. With the stock trading closer to book, we did not repurchase any shares during the quarter.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, please open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Steve DeLaney with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Steve DeLaney

Thanks. Good morning everyone and congratulations on a good start to the year. Obviously, a lot of things are going well, CPR obviously the dip from 14 to about 8 was a big factor as you commented. Kevin, I noticed – looked back last year, we were, you were below weight I think in the first quarter like 7.6, but then jumped to something over 12, 12.9 in the second quarter and that was largely before Brexit, so obviously there’s a seasonal impact here and I was wondering if you or Bill could comment on what your expectations are for your portfolio speed as we move into the summer months? Thanks.

Kevin Grant

Thanks Steve. Well part of it is the recycling of the portfolio into newer production which is naturally paced [ph] slower when it’s brand new. Part of it is the backup in rates because it’s just – it’s been enough to shut off refi because you know the whole mortgage market is pretty much out of the money for the most part [Indiscernible]

And then the other thing is on the home purchase side of things, you know 2017 is actually off to a pretty slow start. Inventories have houses available for sale are light and people are not really fired up generally to buy houses and at these prices. So supply volume is actually pretty alive. I get that about right, Bill.

Bill Shean

Yes, right [ph] very much so. The mortgage rate tends to lag Steve also on rates fall much quicker than the actual mortgage rates do, so the tenure is about 40 basis points but it’s a little stickier in terms of the mortgage rate offered to home owners.

Kevin Grant

I’ll just add thing, Steve that you know in the past several weeks different Fed speakers have started to flow the balloons about letting their portfolio run off in 2018 and in the face of multiple Fed speakers talking about I don’t know what we are going to end up calling it, but lets call it taper for now. Spreads have actually tightened in the mortgage market. Once people actually started to look at the numbers and square them against supply and what’s going on in on the supply side of things, I think people have realized that you know spreads next year might not be much wider in the face of the balance sheet.

Steve DeLaney

Yes understand. If asset managers are seeing their portfolio shrink and they want to maintain the same allocation they are just going to have to up their purchases and hopefully offset some of what the Fed is not doing. So, understood, could be determined, right. So the big picture question, so mortgage reads have done incredibly well, I mean the REM’s of about 11% year-to-date and certainly the best sector within financials and one of the best sectors overall, we are seeing just the agency group on a median price to book something around the 103, 104 level now. So the group and there I’m not asking about [Indiscernible] but just your view as a MBS manager. There is an opportunity for some companies in your line of business to raise capital either equity or converts and to try to take advantage of this opportunity. So when you look at that risk return of managing your existing base versus maybe doubling down or increasing the debt, just give us your thoughts about whether it’s better to be bigger or to remain more nimble in this market? Thanks.

Kevin Grant

Yes, thanks Steve. It would be a good – be actually in the agency strategy it would be a very good time to raise capital if you could do it accretively and we’ve never done a capital markets transaction that hasn’t been meaningfully accretive. As you know we buy back stock when it’s accretive and we might issue when it’s accretive. Other companies are in a different situation, our particular size we can probably triple the size of the company and still be as nimble as we are. What I have said from the beginning and I still feel this way, I said this for 12 years, is the right size for this strategy is somewhere between $1 billion and $5 billion of capital. $1 billion gives you enough heft in trading volume in the stock. And for your lenders, you are important to your lenders. You are not too small, but you’re not too big, so you’re not creating an undue risk for your lenders.

Above $5 billion, we’ve kind of normal leverage then you’re getting pretty hefty and you create a risk for your lenders and of course your portfolio was so large, it's hard to move the needle. So I think we’re unique in the agency space because our strategy is still very scalable and we’re not too big. We’re -- our value-added as you see from what we’re able to do for Q1 has not diminished.

So, but I think our stock is a way, quite a ways away from doing anything accretive and you try to peg everybody's book value every week. Since the end of the quarter mortgage prices are up.

Steve DeLaney

Sure.

Kevin Grant

Those were fill-in – those multiples are already sale.

Steve DeLaney

Yes. No question. I think we’ve got you somewhere like 845 or some versus the 826. Thanks so much for the comments and look forward to seeing you [Indiscernible].

Our next question comes from the line of Bose George with KBW. Your line is open.

Eric Hagen

Thanks. Good morning. It’s Eric on for Bose. When you think about both the shape of the curve as well as the actual level of rates, at what point does your comfort level change and letting your hedges roll down the curve? And what are you looking for with regard to when you might begin rebalancing those hedges against both assets and repo?

Kevin Grant

Thanks for the excellent question, Eric. We’re opportunistic on both sides of the market. So, if we think rates are low in low end of the trading range or whatever judgment we applied with we might indeed rebalance the hedges. We didn't do that at all in Q1, but as you probably had observed the 10-Year Treasury has gotten pretty low recently. Historically, we look at a menu of different choices for hedging. The obvious one of the course is our generic swaps.

We also look at cancelable swaps which basically are synthetically creating callable debt. And we look at these markets every day. And once again we try to be opportunistic. So, when we have this call in July maybe we’ll have something to talk about there.

Eric Hagen

Right. Thanks Kevin. And then one big picture question from me too, historically as the Fed has gone on a tightening cycle, the 10-year is typically ahead of the Fed to some degree and the yield curve flattens as the Fed continues to tighten. Maybe the biggest difference in the current environment versus historically is simply the fact that the Fed is “Normalising rates” rather than try to break the back of inflation, but still, I mean, what gives you confidence that the curve will continue to have some healthy spread in it even if the Fed tightens rates?

Kevin Grant

Here's the way I look at it. And this is no new news really. Let’s start with potential GDP. So the labor force is projected to grow at about 4/10s of a percent for the next 10 years. That will be a less number. And I look at the 25 to 55 through each category because that's really the consumer group. That is way lower than it was in the 60s, 70s 80s and early 90s where it was growing at 2% year after year after year.

Productivity is been running around 0.9%, which is once again is down from the 1.3 1.5 in the 90s when computers and the Internet really accelerated productivity growth. So you got potential GDP growth in the 1.3%, 1.5% ZIP Code and that actually squares pretty well with the what we've been saying, because the regulatory environment has clamped down leverage, so it's not surprising that GDP growth has actually been very close and very stable around potential.

So the question is, will the administration's policies allow the system or encourage the system to lever backup, and basically pull in GDP growth to get to that magical administration's 4% GDP number. And so far the report card has got a big giant F [ph] on all the major initiatives that the administration set out to get us to 4% GDP growth, but we’re not even through 100 days yet. But I look at this and where I am right now is I am not willing to conclude that the administration is going to be successful at relevering the economy to create inflation and ultimately demand pool, which is what it takes.

The Fed sees this. They do feel compelled to normalize rates. The question is what is normal. And the 10-Year Treasury is telling you what normal is. And normal for Fed funds probably has a one handle on it for this environment. And I think the Fed is slowly coming to that conclusion and over the past couple years and you noticed in the dot plots, their longer-term expectation for Fed funds, it used to be 3%. And every other meeting it just comes down and down and down, and at some point they’re to, I think realize what I’ve just described.

I think they already realized the question can they put out there? So that's a long answer but I think what it means is the curve will be upward slope. And keep in mind, we buy mortgages. We don't really buy 10-Year Treasury. So there’s spread and mortgages too which we think will -- it has produce a decent ROE.

Eric Hagen

That's a great answer, Kevin. Thank you very much.

Our next question comes from the line Doug Harter with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Doug Harter

Thanks. Kevin, just hoping you could talk about your thoughts on duration gap and risk kind of given kind of where we are in the 10-year today versus kind of the recent range that’s been in?

Kevin Grant

Thanks the question, Doug. I’d like to get the duration gap down little bit more. It's a little tricky to do because we got this constraint on derivatives just around -- derivatives can't be greater than the amount you borrowing. So the way to do it -- the only way to do it is to go longer in your hedges. And we've got room to do that because some of her hedges have rolled down, they’re getting pretty short. So a natural thing for us to do is to unwind some old dead hedges and put new ones on.

However, I don't want to expose us to the scenario that everybody's written off, and that is the 10-Year Treasury blowing through 2%, and that's an environment that I think we were all assigned a pretty low probability to. However, it's a dangerous roll out there. And if the administration truly is not successful in getting growth going in this economy the way they like than we can easily go back to the interest rate environment that we had under the prior administration.

So, what that leads me to is in our hedging activities we want some optimality in our, whatever hedge extensions we put on and we want to get good execution. So we want to wait for the market to give us opportunities and then we'll just see what the menu of hedge choices suggest is the most efficient way to do it.

Doug Harter

In the past you view some I guess the cancelable repo or swap, I mean, how does market look today?

Kevin Grant

Bill, do you some numbers.

Bill Shean

Sure. They are actually unchanged from the last about three or four months. Each time we met the rate around five-year, cancelable one year is about 32 basis points and a seven-year is about 41 basis points over a generic swap relative to it. So it's a relative -- it's an interesting option for us.

Doug Harter

And just for perspective, how does that compare to like the prices when you when you use them in the past, I mean, is that roughly similar, more or less expensive, just help…?

Bill Shean

Yes. That’s probably in the middle of the range. We’ve done them in the 20s. We’re also on the lower end and we done them in where they’ve been higher in that. They’ve been up in the upper 40s, so it just about in the middle.

Doug Harter

Okay. That’s helpful color. Thank you.

Bill Shean

You’re welcome.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Joel Houck with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Joel Houck

Thank you and good morning guys. So, just to clarify, I jumped on few minutes late. Did you say, Kevin, three to five-year returns are low teens or mid-teens as it stands now in the agency business?

Kevin Grant

Well, I mean, I think over that cycle they’ll probably be in the low teens. At this moment they are little bit better than that. Would you agree Jack, that’s better than that, but just putting – I mean this is a crystal ball question, Joel, but probably over that period of time I'm thinking its low teens.

Joel Houck

Okay. So, if you look at the next three to five years and I think, I generally agree with your comments about a long end of the curve probably anchored closer to two than three, I mean, those are my words not yours, but I think that just to your comments was that given GDP growth if the Feds, if the fiscal policies don't come through there’s probably further downside in the 10-year. But if the Fed continues to normalize, say 125 does that -- is your low teens ROE take that into account or is it just the same? Okay.

Kevin Grant

Yes. That's my expectation. You may hop on late. But I laid out our expectations for Fed funds and kind of what we’re building into our calculations and our planning.

Joel Houck

Okay. Okay. So I can go back and listen to the transcript. So basically two, three more rate increase this year and that would take into account some narrowing of the curve assuming mortgage spread stay roughly where they are, you can withstand that still deliver low teens ROE?

Kevin Grant

Yes. One thing that folks on this call might not be aware of, repo rates have backed up, but they really anticipated the Fed tightening many months ago. So you noticed that our cost of financing didn't go up by as much as the Fed tightened. I mean, the Feds tightened twice in the past four months and repo hasn't gone up 50 basis points.

Joel Houck

Yes. I guess the repo market kind of forward-looking in terms of the Fed curve.

Kevin Grant

Exactly.

Joel Houck

Yes. Okay. That’s a good point. So in this scenario where the 10-year goes below two, is that a scenario where perhaps current returns come down, but you're better able to kind of offset that with obviously lower prepayments, lower CPR which has a buffering effect to net interest income, but what about stability of book value, do you feel you in the unlikely event we see further downward pressure how does book value hold up in that environment?

Kevin Grant

Well, if you don't over hedge particularly with 10 year’s swaps than book value is quite strong. And I also point out that if the 10-year is sending that kind of signal, it's probably going to slow down the Fed.

Joel Houck

Right. Okay. So your point is the Fed, the Fed does operate in a vacuum. They may appear to sometimes to people, but the reality is that they're keenly aware of what's the progress or lack they have in fiscal policy.

Kevin Grant

Absolutely. They see it in signals. So for example if the equity market is all fired up because it anticipates a huge tax cut as it has in the past couple months. That signal emboldens the Fed and they don't say that they look at the equity market but they absolutely look at markets for signals.

Joel Houck

Okay. And then one follow-on if I may, so back to the notion of mortgage spreads behaving in light of the Fed perhaps signalling an unwind quicker than maybe people were thinking, your point is that the supply what the federal would be running off would be more than met by asset managers and other participants given just the overall level of capital coming back to investors if they want to maintain the same exposure that they’re going to make up for what the Fed allowing runoff?

Kevin Grant

Yes. I think the market has spoken on that one. The Fed has a bunch of speakers have been talking the trial balloons the past several weeks which cause all the research analysts on the street to actually look at the numbers, do their publishing as they need to do and spreads and mortgages that actually tightened.

Joel Houck

Right. That which I guess I would have -- it has happened. It’s a true statement. I guess, I find it a little surprised how it played out.

Kevin Grant

The rollout of the portfolio just through maturities and natural rundown is pretty significant.

Joel Houck

Yes. But your point is unless the Fed surprises with outright sale of assets this is probably priced in?

Kevin Grant

I would say, it s largely priced in. And an outright sale of assets is really problematic for the U.S. budget deficit.

Joel Houck

Okay. Great. Thanks for the color. Appreciate it. See you soon.

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Young with West Family. Your line is open.

Jim Young

Hi, Kevin. You’d mentioned you mentioned your perspective about the potential GDP, but if you look at the labor force and productivity going forward. But just kind of curious how you think about what is the appropriate mutual interest rate going forward? And do you agree with some of the other people not from the Fed who expect that the current and future mutual interest rate is lower than normalized levels where it has been historically? Thank you.

Kevin Grant

Yes. This whole notion of the normal level of Fed funds really needs to be conditioned upon how much leverage there is in the system. So, if the system -- and this is consumers corporate and the U.S. Treasury and states and municipalities for that matter. If there's a lot of leverage in the system then in the short term economic growth, GDP growth can make wild swings around potential GDP growth. And all you're really doing is moving forward pulling in, spending either consumer or business spending that might have happened in the future anyway. And you can do that from a policy perspective and an amazing number of ways from deductibility of capital spending and just a long list of ways.

So, historically until the crisis the system was much more levered than it is today. And during those growth years in the population of course we had 4% GDP growth because the population was growing so much. And the banking system could lever up to meet that growing consumer demand. The environment of the past couple years is very different and the regulatory environment has really pushed down leverage across the board.

Consumers subprime lending is just one obvious example, bank leverage is half of what it was. So you got an environment today where actual GDP growth is around potential GDP growth, which is a much more sustainable kind of system, its music to the ears of regulators, this exactly what they want. They want a more stable system. But it's the really annoying to politicians who are trying to get elected to office because there's something to rail against you know -- much is contingent upon how successful the new administration is getting these growth policies in play.

And it if they go into play it will take quite a while for the system to lever backup, but I think the challenges that we’re seeing in Washington are really putting a bucket of cold water on prospects, and the bond market is telling you that.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Merrill Ross with Wunderlich. Your line is open.

Merrill Ross

Thank you. Good morning. Kevin, I wonder if you would comment on how you think the Fed’s rebalancing will affect especially in the TBA market?

Kevin Grant

That’s a good question, Merrill. Do you to answer, Bill.

Bill Shean

Yes. That’s very good question, and we’ll be talking about that on Monday. And the portfolio consists of basically 3, 3.5 and 4s mostly in 30-year product and depending on what they do if they do, if you outline a scenario where they just let it roll off and it doesn't affect the spectral market as much. But if they go into a sell mode they are going to create brand-new universal spec tools for us to potentially buy and operate within, so we'll just have to see what actually happens.

But to the to the extent that they create more of a spectral market the TBA market will probably be a little weaker to the extent that they create less of the spectral market, the TBA market will probably be a little stronger.

Kevin Grant

Yes. I’ll just add that, I guess I’ve been doing this almost 30 years and Bill you’re kind of similar. There’s always been good dollar or market somewhere. It just, that the Feds activity had kind of magnified those opportunities over the past couple of years.

Merrill Ross

I think in a white paper that they published in January, they said that they had pretty much decay [ph] the idea of auction in the MBS?

Kevin Grant

Yes.

Merrill Ross

But it also depends because they project that in 2025 they’ll still own maybe upto 950 billion of MBS or maybe half that. So it’s pretty much a moving target.

Kevin Grant

If they just let it roll off, it will be quite a while.

Merrill Ross

Yes.

[Operator Instructions] And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Cleary for closing remarks.

Rick Cleary

Thanks, Keely. And on behalf of Kevin, Jack, Bill and the entire CYS management team, I'd like to thank you for taking the time to participate and speak with us this morning. We thank you for your continued support and interest. And have a nice day.

