Verizon: Still Struggling

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported Q117 results that further proves the wireless giant is still struggling with competition. The move to unlimited data pricing was indeed the time to place the stock in the penalty box.

The stock is only down about 1% mid-day to $48.30. The question is whether the 4.7% yield is worth the risk that competition continues to chip away at profits.

Over the last couple of quarters, Verizon has gone from consistently beating analyst EPS estimates to missing them. As well, the domestic wireless giant has now made a history of missing revenue estimates that was likely the first signal of trouble back in early 2016.

Verizon missed Q1 EPS estimates by only a penny, but the key is that the company saw a rather large decline in the YoY numbers by $0.11 or over 10%. Revenues were nearly equally dismal down almost 5% when excluding divestitures.

The company actually tries to claim that wireless had a balanced performance in a competitive environment despite a $1.1 billion decline in revenues over last Q1. The biggest issue was that retail connections were in decline due to competitors offering unlimited data and Verizon clearly losing the ability to rely on the high-quality network advantage.

Phone net additions during the quarter were down nearly 400K before Verizon unleashed unlimited data mid-February. Investors will try to lean on the 109K net phone additions for the rest of the quarter after starting unlimited data.

The problem is that competition isn't stopping. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) made a big $8 billion investment in the latest spectrum auction and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) again built up holdings. The moves only solidify T-Mobile as a thorn in the side of Verizon and DISH Network possibly ends up as a big fifth competitor in the domestic market.

So the question is what to do with Verizon and the 4.7% dividend yield. The situation appears tenuous with $116.5 billion in total debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA rising to 2.6x in Q1, up from 2.4x last year.

The company continues to make projections that 2017 EPS levels will maintain 2016 levels, but the Q1 results don't support that thesis. The forced move to unlimited data plans again reinforces the theory that Verizon isn't in control of the market and results are dependent on the pricing decisions from T-Mobile and Sprint (NYSE:S).

The key investor takeaway is that a catalyst like 5G is still too far away to load up on this stock. The large dividend isn't attractive when the company is under attack from competitors and the end game isn't known at this point.