Rowan Fleet Status - First Glance At The Health Of Offshore Drilling

Rowan shares seem to have found support around $14 ahead of the earnings report. Longer-term outlook needs more support from contract activity and oil prices.

Rowan (NYSE:RDC) is the first offshore drilling company to publish its fleet status report this earnings season. The report gives us a peak at what is going on in the industry. Here are the main changes that I noticed in the report:

1. Cobalt (NYSE:CIE) elected to pay $96 million in order to end the contract of the drillship Rowan Reliance. This is hardly news as the termination sum has been negotiated long before. Current oil prices do not justify the use of drillships.

2. Lundin exercised 90-day priced options for the jack-up Rowan Viking. The new dayrates lie in the range of $180,000 - $230,000. The previous one was $275,000. Dayrates are in line with what we recently saw in Seadrill's (NYSE:SDRL) case.

3. Jack-up Rowan Gorilla VII will work until July 2017 vs previous estimate of May 2017.

4. Jack-up Rowan Gorilla V will work until June 2017 vs previous estimate of July 2017.

5. Arena exercised 90-day priced option for jack-up Rowan EXL III. The dayrate remains $50,000.

6. Jack-up Ralph Coffman will work until November 2017 vs previous estimate of October 2017.

7. Jack-up Joe Douglas will work until September 2017 due to efficient drilling performance of the rig.

Frankly, there's not much activity going on. In part, the reason for this is that most Rowan jack-ups have work. The company has 3 jack-ups available in the North Sea and 3 jack-ups available in the Middle East. These are the best regions to be in, but one cannot expect that Rowan will be able to contract all fleet in the current market environment when all competitors are fighting hard for scarce contracts.

Rowan customers exercised two 90-day priced options, which is a healthy sign. It looks like the jack-up market bottomed in a sense that the amount of new work will not contract more. This is hardly a big reason to celebrate as legacy contracts continue to roll off throughout the industry. More scrapping is necessary to improve jack-up utilization.

Rowan shares found support around the $14 level after a significant correction from highs reached in December 2016. I continue to believe that more optimism in the oil market is necessary to change the trend. Assuming current oil prices, Rowan shares may be stuck between $14 and $15.50 ahead of the earnings report, which is due on May 2.

This year, Rowan stock is performing in line with its peer Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and losing more ground than survivor group peers Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE). In my view, the only reason for this is that Rowan stock (along with Transocean) enjoyed greater support in December 2016 after OPEC/non-OPEC deal and just had more ground to lose. Fundamentally, Rowan is strategically positioned in the key regions in the jack-up market and has a wild card with its 4 drillships in case of the oil price upside.

Thinking about longer term, more contracts and oil price upside are necessary to support Rowan shares along with shares of other offshore drillers. It will be interesting to hear what Rowan management will have to say about the timing of the offshore drilling market recovery during the earnings call. So far, statements about increased customer calls from various drillers did not translate into a flurry of new contracts. In my view, offshore drilling stocks remain a good trading vehicle but longer-term bets need more support from oil prices and contract activity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.