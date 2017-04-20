Weakness In June-July Brent Spreads Has Traders Pondering Oil Price Outlook

Gut wrenching, counter-intuitive rallies and declines will continue to fill the void of time as the fundamental take its time to play out.

Welcome to the spread weakening edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The oil sell-off yesterday has traders fretting over what's the next upcoming move. In a piece published by Bloomberg today, the counter-seasonal Brent time-spread widening has the physical traders asking whether oil markets are really rebalancing.

Source: Bloomberg

From the various industry consultant reports we read, the weakening in time spread is related to the lack of demand for light oil. Refineries are in high-demand for heavy crude, and given the recent rise in shale oil production, the pressure on light crude is unlikely to be abated in the near-term.

Coupling all the factors above with the recent reports indicating Syncrude volume for June will be impacted due to fire, WCS spreads have tightened considerably for the next several months. OPEC's production cuts have also targeted heavy crude volume, so this had aided the spread tightening we are seeing globally.

In a report published by Credit Suisse yesterday, the Sellside firm published four charts to pay close attention to:

Brent structure remains in contango which means the physical market isn't fully rebalanced yet. OECD storage according to Credit Suisse will only drop to 2.9 billion bbls by December or still 200 million bbls above 5-year average.

The above estimate from Credit Suisse is what 85% of the Sellside reports are currently expecting with regards to OECD storage. This gives you a better overview of what to expect from the consensus estimates.

More notable estimates we've seen point to a sharp decline in OECD storage starting in June this year lasting through October. Q2 2017 supply and demand imbalance is expected to top more than -1 million b/d indicating the largest portions of the global storage draws to come starting Q2.

While oil prices may have sold off at the same time EIA reported crude storage yesterday, most physical oil traders know that the bulk of the increase in US crude storage over the last several weeks were related to DAPL linefill. Approximately over 8 million bbls were related to the linefill, and this inventory won't be commercially available.

The traders may be fretting over the recent widening in time spread, but we think the sell-off was over exaggerated. As we wrote in our OMD yesterday, "Gut wrenching, counter-intuitive rallies and declines will continue to fill the void of time as the fundamental take its time to play out."

We believe energy investors need to remain patient in the face of counter-intuitive sell-offs. Fundamentals are moving in the right direction, but traders and the investment community tend to be much more impatient when waiting for weekly reports. As US crude storage continues to counter-seasonally decline, we expect crude storage to continue to decline over the next several months resulting in more bullish sentiment surrounding energy equities.

We remain very bullish on oil prices.

We remain very bullish on oil prices.

