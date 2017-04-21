AT&T: Major Game-Changing Development Looms

In this piece, we will illuminate dividend and income investors as to why this is such an important effort.

What Happened?

AT&T (NYSE:T) just announced plans to bring its 100% Fiber Network powered by AT&T Fiber℠ to parts of eight new metro areas. With this expansion, AT&T plans to offer the Fiber Network service to customers across at least 75 major metros. The telecom giant now sports the largest fiber networks in its 21 state home-internet footprint. AT&T's Eric Boyer, senior vice president, Wireless and Wired Product Marketing, stated:

"And we're just hitting our stride. Today we also announced the launch of our 100% fiber network service to parts of Oakland, California. We now market a one gigabit connection on our 100% fiber connection to 4.6 million locations across 52 major metros"

The eight major metro areas to be added are as follows:

Dayton, Ohio

Macon, Georgia

Madison, Wisconsin

Monterey-Salinas, California

Savannah, Georgia

South Bend, Indiana

Springfield, Missouri

Western Michigan

This is great news for the company and investors. The expansion of the 100% fiber network is a crucial part of AT&T's big picture plans. The fiber network will greatly expedite the delivery of content to customers. AT&T states:

"With service that starts with an ultra-fast gigabit internet connection it's possible to download 25 songs in 1 second or your favorite 90-minute HD movie in less than 34 seconds. Customers can enjoy our fastest upload and download speeds. You can also quickly access and stream the latest online movies, music and games."

AT&T expects to add 2 million locations in 2017 and reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019.

5G is the future

The 100% fiber network will play a critical role in the transition to 5G. With AT&T's far-reaching fiber footprint, the carrier is well positioned for 5G. The telecom giant successfully conducted its first 5G trial in Austin last year using millimeter-wave technology for its business customers. AT&T was also the highest bidder for AWS4-3 spectrum at the latest FCC spectrum auction in 2015. The company snapped up $18.2 billion worth of AWS4-3 spectrum. These developments will pave the way for the company's plan to deliver its fully integrated content.

Why is this important?

AT&T's vertical integration plans will increase profitability levels. The cost savings and synergies regarding the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), DirecTV, and other acquisitions should significantly boost revenues and the bottom line. This will allow the company to keep paying the high-yield 4.7% dividend. Once the Time Warner acquisition is finalized, the culmination of the company's long-term vision will be complete. Moreover, the stock is an excellent safe-haven play with the increasing wall of worry.

Safe-haven status very important presently

The French elections this weekend, which could lead to a major currency issue; possible war with Russia, China, Iran, Syria, and North Korea; and a potential trade war with the rest of the world are actually starting to make me nervous. I do believe cooler heads will prevail. Yet, with so many balls spinning at once, there is a greater chance for someone to make a mistake. This could lead to an all-out war breaking out. My largest position currently is AT&T.

During times of market volatility, blue-chip, mega-cap stocks like AT&T tend to hold up better than the rest of the market. The company is involved in a steadily growing business and has proven by the test of time it has the attributes to weather the storm. This is important for investors who are concerned with capital preservation. The best-in-class dividend yield and the company's solid standing as a dividend aristocrat will underpin the stock better than most if some exogenous event takes the markets down. Furthermore, AT&T has increased the dividend in each of the last 30 years, making it a dividend aristocrat.

The rate of increases has diminished substantially over the past few years. Nonetheless, we are dealing with a mature dividend-paying stock. The high yield more than makes up for the smaller quarterly increases. Furthermore, you have to consider the fact the percentage increase is based on a much higher payout in the first place.

I'm good with the lack of dividend growth currently. I expect the growth to come in the form of capital gains as uncertainty regarding the company's plan to vertically integrate diminishes. On top of this, AT&T's forward P/E ratio of 13.31 is one of the lowest of the Blue Chip Mega Caps. Nonetheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis.

Downside Risks

Debt load

Moody's put AT&T on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. AT&T's stock at this time is probably further out on the risk spectrum than it has been in a long time. Nonetheless, higher risk equates to higher reward.

Geopolitical tensions at all-time highs

The market and geopolitical tensions are both currently at all-time highs. What's more, most stocks seem overvalued presently. This is why holding a solid stock like AT&T is a must for those focused on income and capital preservation. I have a feeling someone out there is going to test President Trump's resolve.

The Bottom Line

The company is making all the right moves to keep the cash flowing in. Leading the way in regards to fifth generation technology and vertically integrating will provide the pathway to improved profits. This will be the key to sustaining the hefty dividend payout.

Moreover, AT&T's best-in-class dividend yield of 4.77% coupled with the stock's low beta makes it an excellent safe-haven investment. With the current geopolitical state of affairs, this helps me to sleep a little better at night. What's more, that is why dividend growth and income investors in the stock should care.

I maintain the stock is a buy at today's price. Nevertheless, I would definitely layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk due to geopolitical risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

