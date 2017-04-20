Carmax: Cautiously Optimistic

Shares of Carmax (NYSE:KMX) have fallen about 12% since the beginning of the year, which put the company on my radar, as I seek out businesses with high growth profiles with stocks that have underperformed the overall market. Carmax certainly meets that criteria because it has grown EPS at a CAGR of ~36% over the past eight years while the stock itself is trading at a 32% discount to the overall market.

In this article I will suggest why I'll be buying the stock at these levels. I'll be focusing on the highlights (and some lowlights) of the recent financial performance as well as modeling future prices based on retained earnings growth.

Financial History: The Good

Since 2011, revenue and net income have risen by about 9% and 8.8%, respectively. Over the same time, the company has spent about $2 billion to buy back shares. This has reduced the share count at a rate of about CAGR 2.9% (reducing the share count from ~227.6 mil in 2012 to 192 mil today). This reduction in the share count is one of the primary reasons why EPS has grown so rapidly over the past six years. Finally, over the same time period, retained earnings have grown at a CAGR of about 5.9%.

Financial History: The Bad

The level of debt here is the only concern for me. It's grown at a CAGR of about 16% over the past six years. Additionally, the fact that 100% of the long term debt is due within 3-5 years is troubling to me. Given that there's more than enough interest coverage here, I won't lose much sleep, but I'll keep an eye on it as the year unfolds. I wish the company would do more to pay down long-term debt, but I understand that this is a capital intensive business that requires leverage.

Modeling Future Price

When it comes to the unenviable task of predicting the future, I'm only capable of focusing on one variable at a time and I must hold everything else constant. This allows me to isolate what I think is the driver of value and assume everything else remains unchanged. I usually use dividends as the changing variable, but retained earnings per share works also.

In the case of Carmax, retained earnings per share has risen at a CAGR of about 9% over the past six years. Given the relatively aggressive store opening program the company has underway, I'm assuming that this rate of growth is sustainable, but in the interests of being as conservative as possible, I will assume a "best-case" growth of 6% and a "worst-case" growth of 4% from now until 2020. Please note that I'm using calendar periods rather than fiscal periods in this case.

When I run this exercise on the shares and retained earnings growth of Carmax, I get an implied gain of between 17% and 26% over the next four years. I consider this a very reasonable rate of growth, relative to the risks present. I'm particularly comforted by the fact that the implied growth rates I have run are either 33% or more than 50% lower than the historical growth rates of retained earnings.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for KMX would turn bullish with a close above $58.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a relentless downtrend on the daily charts which began on February 17. From here we see the shares rising to the $65.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought KMX Call Options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade (for details on the call option please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $56.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for three months or $65.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe KMX is an excellent addition to any Growth Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio currently stands at 42% long, 6% short, and 58% cash.

Conclusion

We investors access the future cash flows of a given business through shares, which apparently act as a proxy for the fortunes of the company. In my view, over the short term at least, shares are more about the mood of the overall market than they are about anything to do with the fortunes of a given business. When the mood of the market is particularly pessimistic about a given company, that's where opportunity lies.

At the moment, the market is not optimistic about the future of Carmax, and for that reason, I feel that now is a good time to purchase shares. Outsized gains can only be achieved when we have the mental fortitude to buy what is out of favor at the moment. With a PE that's trading at a 32% discount to (an arguably overvalued) market, and inexpensive relative to its own past, I feel that this is a good entry price for this high-growth business.