LaSalle Hotel Properties' (LHO) CEO Mike Barnello on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day everyone and welcome to the LHO First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Max Leinweber, Vice President of Finance and Asset Management. Please go ahead, sir.

Max Leinweber

Thank you, Dana. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the first quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast for LaSalle Hotel Properties. I'm here today with Mike Barnello, our President and CEO and Ken Fuller, our CFO. Mike will discuss our first quarter results and activities. Then he will provide an overview of the industry. Ken will provide details on our portfolio performance and an update on our balance sheet. Then we will open the call for Q&A.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mike Barnello. Mike?

Mike Barnello

Thanks Max. It’s only been two months since our last earnings call but we are excited about the changes we made in the portfolio in that short time. Including the Hotel Triton sale last week, we’ve sold four assets this year an average 6.5% trailing NOI cap rate. And we’ve announced our plans to redeem the 7.5% Series H preferred shares. A transaction we expect to close in a couple of weeks.

We’ll go into more detail about each of these deals later on in the call. We are also encouraged by our continued success controlling expenses in driving impressive EBITDA margin growth. Before we dive further into our results, let’s start with an update on recent industry performance.

When we spoke in February, we already have the January industry RevPAR result which reflected 3.8% RevPAR growth and was somewhat inflated due to record breaking month in DC due to the Presidential Inauguration. RevPAR growth in February was 1.2%, a meaningful deceleration from January and the lowest month in RevPAR increased since February of 2010. March RevPAR rebounded to be up 5.1% which is partially due to the Easter shift out of March and into April this year.

All told, the first quarter industry RevPAR grew by 3.4% which is a slight acceleration from Q4 last year. Clearly a significant portion of the acceleration was due to the inauguration and the holiday shift and those benefits do not repeat in the second quarter. Upper upscale generally continued its underperformance of the overall industry. Urban outperforming industry during the quarter but that was bolstered by the inauguration and the holiday shift.

Last time the both urban and upper upscale outperformed industry RevPAR was in Q3 of 2014. Having recap the industry performance let’s now walk through our monthly results which excludes Lansdowne, Alexis and Deca. Our January RevPAR excluding the assets we sold grew 12.3%. February declined by 3.8% and March was down 2.2%. Our first quarter was up 1.4% driven primarily by rate. Later in the call, Ken will provide more color on some of the markets specific performance.

Zooming in on our group of transient mix for Q1 76% of our demand was transient and 24% was group consistent with prior quarters. Our transient RevPAR grew by 1.5% with rate up by 1.3%. Similarly, our group RevPAR increased by 1.9% due entirely to rates, which grew by 2.8% while group rooms sold decreased.

Now let’s examine a few of the components within the transient segment. In the first quarter, we saw our corporate negotiated room rates increased by 3%. In fact this is the first quarter in three years that we had a corporate volume increase. We note that corporate volume in January and February combined was approximately flat, meaning, all this growth came in March, which is clearly supported by the holiday shift year-over-year. Our corporate ADR was slightly positive this quarter which is in line with our strategy to forego meaningful rate growth to drive more volume into this profitable segment.

Moving on to our international business, our volume decreased by nearly 8% during the quarter, which was mostly a result of less demand from the UK. International volume represented approximately 8% of our demand in Q1. Our team’s laser-focus on expense management is evident in the total portfolio results as well. Our asset managers and our teams across the portfolio continue to relentlessly pursue opportunities to operate efficiently in each department, while delivering a great product and experience to the guests in our hotels. These efforts are reflected in our standout margins. Our total expenses dropped by 1.1% during the quarter which led to excellent margin expansion of 50 basis points despite moderate RevPAR growth.

Now to recap the first quarter, let’s look at the key drivers for industry performance going forward into 2017. Regarding supply not much has changed since February. Industry supply grew by 1.9% in the first quarter as expected. 2017 supply growth industry is expected to be approximately 2%. Looking at our market specifically, we're still predicting about a 3.8% weighted average supply increase this year.

As is our custom, we'll now discuss the components of demand and the economic landscape as we see it today. Let’s start with group, as mentioned in February citywides are down in most of our markets in 2017. The bright spots citywides remain Boston, DC and to a lesser extent Chicago. After examining how the citywides looking our markets this year it's not surprising that our own group pace for 2017 is down by 2% as of April 1, which is worsened a bit since February was down only 1%. For the balance of the year, our group pace is down by 3.5%, of note our pace excluding San Francisco is approximately flat both for the full year and for the balance of the year.

The next piece of demand is corporate. For the S&P 500, profits were estimated to increase in Q1 for a third straight quarter. As the current estimates hold Q1 would mark the highest year-over-year earnings growth reported by the index since Q4 of 2011. It's encouraging the profits continue to rebound and the corporate travel may have started to recover. Although it's tough to see a clear trend in the first quarter with a holiday shift, we expect to may take another few quarters of corporate profit improvement before we see it translate into additional sustained demand in our markets.

In addition to corporate profit, the other economic indicators we track have all either improved or remained stable this year. GDP which is estimated to grow by 2.3% in 2017 is one metric for which the annual forecasts actually increased by 10 basis points since the beginning of the year. In addition Q4 2016 GDP was recently brought up from 1.9% to 2.1%, these changes are an improvement from the trend of weakening expectations we experienced in the last several years. However we do remain concerned that the Q1 GDP estimates have continued to slide.

Consumer confidence was the indicator we track that improved the most during the first quarter. The index rose to 125 in March which is the highest level since 2000. Unemployment remained stable below 5% and employments have been steady since the beginning of the year, with modest capacity increases planned for many of the airline carriers. As a whole the facts we have today about increase in supply growth and softer overall demand keep us caution on industry fundamentals going forward, but the recent improvements and the general strength in the macroeconomic environment are positive signs.

Before handing the call over to Ken, I want to touch on the asset sales we completed this year. While the specifics of each sale are different, overall we're excited we were able to take advantage of a strong seller's market. We've made good investments over the last several years. And there is a high desire in the market to own our assets. We’ve sold the four assets to the combined 6.5% trailing NOI cap rate.

Alexis was 5.6% trailing NOI cap rate, Deca was 6.7%, Lansdowne was 6.8% and Triton was 7.8%. For Deca, Alexis and Triton, our weighted average unleveraged IRR was 11%, which we are proud of. The IRR on the Lansdowne sale was positive, albeit below this average and we're still pleased with that sale given the attractive cap rate. The four assets we’ve completed this year have provided nearly $274 million of proceeds and until we plan to redeem the 7.5% Series H preferred shares.

We are not in rush to allocate the remaining capital from these sales whether it's into a future acquisition, buying back stock or otherwise. We are in an excellent position to pivot in either direction depending on how the year unfolds. First and foremost, we make decisions that we think are in the best interest to shareholders.

Now Ken will provide some details about our first quarter performance as well as an update on our balance sheet. Ken?

Ken Fuller

Thank you, Mike and good morning everyone. I'll start by providing more color on our first quarter results. Our best performing markets during the quarter in terms of RevPAR were DC, San Diego and Boston with increases of 22%, 8% and 4% respectively. DC performance was certainly bolstered over inauguration but the market continued to exhibit strength during the balance of the quarter particularly in March with a holiday shift.

San Diego benefited from post-renovation ramp at Solamar and 17% increase in citywides. Similarly our growth in Boston was led by post-renovation ramp up at Liberty. Our toughest markets were LA, San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia. As a reminder we benefited last year from the Porter Ranch gas leak with 19% and 17% RevPAR growth in LA in Q1 and Q2 respectively as such we're facing a tough comparison. San Francisco citywide story is well-known and as a result our hotels there are in a tougher operating environment. The most significant impact from the Moscone expansion is expected to take place during the second quarter.

Our RevPAR were down in New York and unfortunately that market got sequentially worse throughout the quarter. Philadelphia actually had a decent quarter on the market but our results were negatively impacted by displacement from the Embassy Suites renovation. Now with respect to our bottom line performance, our asset management team and our operators have continued to do an outstanding job. Our hotels delivered solid results overall driven by another excellent quarter of limiting expenses which actually decreased by just over 1% in the quarter.

And our EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points. Our room department was managed very well as evident by nearly 70% flow through. And moving down the P&L from rooms to food and beverage, we are proud of the great improvement that our asset management teams made there in terms of profitability. F&B revenue did decline by 4% this quarter but expenses drop by 7% which led the margin improvement of more than 250 basis points for that department. Its important to note that F&B revenue decline is driven by the market San Francisco where we lease the operation during the middle of February last year. And Villa Florence where as of the beginning of 2017 we're converting the restaurant into prime Union Square retail space. Excluding these two hotels F&B revenue grew by $765,000 and expense decreased by $836,000 an outstanding story and more profit in Q1 2017 in the same period last year.

Now turning to capital, we invested $13 million in our portfolio during the quarter, partially for the rooms-renovation we just completed at L'Auberge Del Mar and Embassy Suites Philadelphia. Following the three most recent asset sales we are reducing our 2017 CapEx outlook to be between $130 million and $150 million which is down by $20 million at the end of our range. Finally, I’ll provide a brief update on our balance sheet which was further strengthened following the credit facility refinancing in all asset sale since the beginning of the year.

As of March 31, we had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion. Total debt to trailing 12 month corporate EBITDA was 2.9 times after including $361 million of cash on hand our debt to EBITDA would actually be 2 times. Additionally we finished the quarter with substantial fixed charge coverage of 6 times. In two weeks we plan to redeem the 7.5% Series H preferred shares with $69 million which will save the company, $5.2 million of expense annually.

We continue to have substantial flexibility with 40 of our 42 hotels unencumbered by debt and nearly $775 million of capacity available on our lines of credit. After the recent asset sales and the preferred redemption our pro forma cash balance is just over $300 million. We have a highly liquid balance sheet and remain extremely well capitalized.

That completes our prepared remarks. Mike and I would now be happy to answer any questions you may have. Dana?

Shaun Kelley

Hi, good morning guys. Mike, I was just wondering maybe if we could start with sort of the expense control you guys are able to deliver in the quarter. As we sort of roll through the year I think you've been very clear that San Francisco and LA are going to face some continuing operating challenges, but those are pretty well known ahead of time. So can you just help us think through how well you're going to be able to manage expenses in the next couple of quarters as some of these disruptions are happening but again some of these you can start to plan for a little bit?

Mike Barnello

Good morning, Shaun. Sure, I guess a couple of things about the expenses. So when you dig into Q1. As we mentioned in the call, we're pretty pleased with what happened you do have to look at F&B was the big help in the quarter. I mean we’ve had, if you take out the two San Francisco assets where we changed the format of the F&B completely by reaching one out and closing one down. So we can make them to retail, revenues were up and expenses were down. So that’s a good thing but that while that those two items will happen for the rest of the year because they happened in Q1. We don't have additional places we're doing something like that. But the guys were pretty frugal throughout the year in terms of just staying on top of expense management.

When you asked the question combined with LA and San Francisco, yes it's well known. Now San Francisco is really most of the year, LA the things that helped LA were primarily in the first half – LA overall had a great year but it was the first half that was about 19% and 20% up for the first – and 17% for the first two quarters. So it does moderate in the second half. But as it relates to expenses, we are well aware of those things and we just have to make sure that all the guys stay focused on being efficient wherever they can.

And they are all looking for new ways of doing things and that primarily that is still in the food and beverage in terms of hours, menus, what we're offering et cetera. But even the rest of the P&L has managed pretty tightly if you do look at the other line items, they have been pretty sensible increases throughout. Just when it rolls up, we have an expense savings.

But as we've mentioned in prior calls we're not trying, or nor can we save our way to growth. And to the extent that more modest RevPAR continues for a longer period of time, it does put pressure on the expense side. So we're very proud of that that job that our asset managers and the property teams have done. But we are hopeful that at some point RevPAR will turn more robust which will relieve some of the pressure on the expense side.

Shaun Kelley

Great. Thank you. And then maybe my follow-up would be on – you mentioned in the prepared remarks a little bit about the corporate business. And I think you said that you’d seen some of the first growth that you've seen in that channel in a couple of years if I caught the comment correctly. Could you just give us a little bit more color specifically on what you were referring to there and then sort of – a couple of other channels I think group is pretty clear but any movement you're seeing on the leisure side as well as we just think about different – kind of different types of business moving into – in and out of the hotels right now.

Mike Barnello

Sure. Yes, you did catch it right on the corporate side. So every quarter we give you guys an update on what we're seeing in terms of the corporate volume and rate. The one thing it's been very consistent over the past, well since the recession ended really – the end of 2009 really beginning into 2010 we saw significant corporate rate increases and that's been pretty consistent really in the last seven years each and every quarter. What we had not seen really at the beginning in 2014 was lift in the corporate room night.

And so Q1 as you heard correctly, we saw a lift in volume for the first time since Q1 of 2014 so three years. Now that's what we have tracked, we are not entirely sure if it is because of the holiday shift, we did see more corporate improvement in March and obviously the holiday shifted into April. So but there's been holiday shifts over the last three years and that didn't result in positive corporate.

So when we take the volume increase coupled with the fact that the S&P and corporate profits have been stronger over the last three quarters and we feel like there are – there's core business that's starting to find its base. So are we convinced that it will continue to improve over the next couple of quarters that’s hard to say but obviously its a better off that the S&P 500 does better than more profit today deliver it bodes better for corporate travel which would help us. So we do feel encouraged by that.

On the leisure side we don't really track exactly what the leisure is we do look at weekend, weekday. But outside of resort, we don't have good data to tell you what the leisure is or isn't. I mean we do have the transient and the group as we mentioned in the call, they're kind of similar in terms of how they shook out overall for the quarter in the mid one. So but I don't have good data on what that meant, leisure versus business.

Shaun Kelley

Great. Thank you very much.

Smedes Rose

Hi, thanks. I wanted to ask you, you talked about not in a hurry to spend the excess cash but first would you expect to have to pay a special dividend based on the gains. And then what sort of factors would influence you one way or the other are you actually looking at potential acquisitions or do you – are you thinking about more from the defensive perspective of being on a buying back stock? Or kind of just as the year plays out, what are some of those factors that might influence you one way or the other?

Mike Barnello

So it's too early in the year to know what we'll have to do with the gain. So you're right. Right now with the four assets we have approximately $100 million gain. And what goes into that is how do the properties do, what our performance is and then what our requirement is and then if we do buy or sell anything else, if we sell something that has a gain or loss that obviously it adjusts that calculus. And then as you're probably aware I mean there are things that we are able to do in terms of pulling dividends forward from 2018. So it's a decision that we are likely to make later in the year, Smedes, that is a result of a number of factors that will have to see how they play out. But so it's really just too early to make that call.

As far as what we do with the cash they were on, we said in the prepared remarks that we are really poised to pivot. So your question is well when do you know when to pivot, we are looking for some stability. Both in terms of fundamentals as well as what's going on with pricing. And so well, I don't have an exact answer to tell you here's when we would buyback stock or here is when we buy an asset, we monitor both closely.

On the asset side, we are looking at number of projects that come our way. As we have for years and so we haven’t bought anything since early 2015 but we did look at other properties in 2015 potential acquisitions in 2016 and nothing fit our criteria in terms of what the deliverance of cash on cash flows and what we could do to the asset. So we'll continue to look and certainly if more properties come online then that perhaps will provide more opportunity for us.

And the market specifics obviously matters to me, what market are we buying in, what are the dynamics there, what are the supply horizon look like, what citywides look like, how their demand has been et cetera. So all that goes into the thinking on the asset purchase side, and on the buyback side obviously has to do with what goes on with more macro sentiment what we seeing month-to-month in lodging clearly not just the industry but what we're seeing in really our segment and the upper upscale, urban and how that plays out. But that's a longer way of saying we said earlier, which is we don't feel that we absolutely have to put this money work right now. And so what if we see something that makes sense for the shareholders, then we will act accordingly.

Smedes Rose

Fair enough. Could I just asked have you seen any significant changes in pricing one way or the other, either since your last call or I guess maybe just kind of that's over the last several months to the kinds of assets that you would be interested in buying or?

Mike Barnello

No. Not really in fact I think one of the things you can look at you see what we've sold I mean in average 6.5% cap rate on trailing for assets that obviously we felt it made sense to dispose of. And sort of there's a big push largely coming from the private side some international folks that seemingly has a higher value than a lot of the public company valuation. So I think that's been pretty steady, Smedes, hard to say how it'll play out this year. I would say there is it's not a flood of deals that are in the market that we would look at that's been pretty consistent.

Smedes Rose

Okay. Thank you.

Patrick Scholes

Hi, good morning. I guess specifically on your gateway markets are even more so on your New York City hotels. Have you have been able to decipher any hiccup in inbound international demand since the travel ban?

Mike Barnello

Good morning, Patrick. I guess a couple of things when the travel ban was first announced. We saw very minor cancellations so once it's minor that we knew about people who were kind of really friends with the hotels because they sent our GMs email, saying we can't come because of the travel ban. We obviously don't know if anybody else canceled because of the travel ban because many people just canceled and certainly as people didn't book. Obviously got moderated but it never rose to a level of cancellations that we felt deserved a callout in the quarter, other than it's just a frustrating thing that obviously doesn't encourage travel to the U.S.

We mentioned on the remarks is what was down, in this year if you recall we actually had a decent international story last year in terms of what we saw come inbound. We were positive in growth all four quarters last year. So when we look at Q1 we were down about 8% if you look at that by country really was all covered by the UK, it sounds rational to say it was – it’s a Brexit-related issue but its hard for us to know its a fairly small portfolio like we have. So but otherwise we're not hearing anything specifically from I guess relate macro or even any one country.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Thank you. Two more questions, the first is obviously, well you don't give guidance but is it reasonable to think that in 2Q you’re not having the inauguration boost, Easter shift hurting you the other way that RevPAR growth could possibly be negative for you in 2Q?

Mike Barnello

Well, you're right, we aren’t giving guidance in anything is possible if your question is, is it a tough roll-forward the answer is. Yes, I mean we have the benefit of inauguration and the holiday shift. So one thing that I would say that was specific to our portfolio is that you have to look at the year-over-year comparisons as a wash when we bring up special events. So in Q1 of 2016 we had Super Bowl and we had Porter Ranch which was – the issue in Los Angeles when you compare those two inaugurations, it's really a wash. So we benefit in Q1 2016, we benefited again in Q1 2017 so it's not quite as pronounced of an impact as you might have if we didn't have a good comp last year. But yes, sequentially, we don't – there's nothing particularly special that going to happen in Q2 like it did happen in Q1.

Patrick Scholes

Okay, thank you. And then the last question concerns San Francisco. Certainly, we know 2017 is going to be weak. We can hear a lot of chatter that 2019 is going to be strong, but what about 2018? How do you think 2018 will fare for San Francisco?

Mike Barnello

It will be, it should be a hiccup. So if you lay the groundwork for 2017, I mean 2017 the citywides are down about 37%. So obviously, that's pretty dramatic. When you look at 2018, just focusing on the citywides for a second, there's a rebound. You're seeing an uptick almost 29%, Patrick. So it doesn't get you back to square one but it's a big uptick. And then in 2019 we're tracking about a 66% lift over 2018. So when you think about big picture numbers, the peak citywide that we track were – it's not quite 800,000 rooms in 2016. And when you break it into 2017 it drops to 490,000, so a pretty big drop, lifts up to 630,000 in 2018, and then it comes roaring back to over 1 million in 2019. So we think that 2018 won't get us back to where we were, but it should look a whole lot better than 2017.

Patrick Scholes

Great. That’s excellent color, I really appreciate it, Mike. Thanks that should be all.

Jeff Donnelly

Good morning, Mike. Maybe a similar question, I guess on just sort of the roll-forwards. But I was just curious, like now that we're in the thick of things on San Francisco, you just talk about how RevPAR has looked subsequent to quarter end, how do you think that maybe compares to just some of your original expectations, and budgets sort of coming together in late 2016 and early 2017. I recognize it's and ultimately, a short period of time in the light of these assets, but I'm just curious to how people's I guess our expectations managed a little bit about how we should be thinking about how these months are going to come together?

Mike Barnello

We actually had a range of possibilities for San Francisco. When you think about it, you had, not only the citywide, I guess the Super Bowl in Q1. So again, citywides were down about 35% in Q1 so when you think about the big picture, the fact that San Francisco is down – was it 2%? 2% on a macro basis.

Jeff Donnelly

Right.

Mike Barnello

Yes, for us, we're down about 4.5% for the city about just 2%. When you look at it that way, it doesn't seem so harsh. What worries us, of course, is what goes forward. I mean, the next two quarters are the worst in terms of the citywide pace. You're down not quite 80% in Q2, but you're down about 40% in Q3. This is the – said the Moscone Center. It gets a little cheerier in Q4, we're down 6%. So hopefully, the Q2 and Q3 are the worst of it. When you think about expectations, I mean we thought negative but it was a pretty band, Jeff.

So I'd say it's somewhat in our expectations, but at the same time, it's not like we feel pretty good about it. I think, what we would tell you is that despite the fact that the citywide we're tracking down pretty consistently at that number for all of last year, for the citywides for 2017, not quite 40% down, the properties have tracked much so the properties are just over – about 12% down in pace. So that's given us some optimism that they can, not necessarily fill, but they can make up a bunch of the downward trajectory in citywides through in-house business. Does that help?

Jeff Donnelly

No, that does help. And I guess maybe kind of related to that. I was curious, if you had any other anecdotes as to whether some of your competitors have been successful in generating that in-house group because – otherwise, unless some of those sort of big, supertanker assets, so there’s a Marriott and the Hilton complex maybe backfilled some of that group demand, I just figured, there could be somewhat of a dynamic where you had sort of price war within that market. I wasn’t sure if you had any anecdotes in the market about the confidence level around that kind of April, May, June and rolling into Q3 period on backfilling that.

Mike Barnello

I think there’s different stories with different hotels, nothing that we've heard for certain. But I would tell you that the sentiment for Q2 is not too rosy. I mean, people realize that, that's the toughest quarter. If you think about it from our perspective in terms of our group bookings, that's where we are the worst. So we were able to make up really a lot in Q1, Q3 and Q4. Q2 was the whole, Q2 is down, again citywide almost 80%. For our portfolio, it's much better, but it's still down about half of that. And so I would expect – again, everybody's expecting Q2 to be the worst of it. So hopefully, that’s true but hopefully better than we expect. I mean, it will depend on other demand that we get that's clearly not group-related.

Jeff Donnelly

And okay, and then just switching gears. I know you can't speak to the decisions of your peers, but there appears to be more of a divide, if you will among the hotel companies on capital allocation. You are clearly a seller, some of your peers have returned to acquisitions. I guess I'm just curious, do you think that divide is rooted in maybe a separation of the fundamental outlook for the industry in 2017 and 2018 and 2019? Or is it just related to maybe trends in asset pricing, that it's coming a little bit, and there – do you think they're seeing better deals, and you continue to think it's a good time to sell? I'm just kind of curious what's maybe giving rise to some of the separation that maybe didn't exist in the last 12 to 18 months.

Mike Barnello

You're absolutely right. I think that's a – I can't really speak for any of the peers as to why they're buying or not buying. I can just tell you what we're looking at is we look at a lot of the products that you've seen in trade. And for one reason or the other, it doesn't fit for us. So that will change. I don't think that any mode we're in is a forever mode, as evidenced by the fact that when we've been – had buying opportunities and when we bought a bunch of properties, that does change, and right now we're not. And we've been selling. And so but I expect that there will be a time when we feel very confident about what we can buy and what's available in the market, and we'll change course. But as far as when you’d also thinking, I can't answer that question.

Jeff Donnelly

And maybe just one last one, I guess. Maybe kind of just stepping back from the time they're in now. I'm curious, do you think the hotel industry is may be entering, I guess for the lack of a better term, sort of a new normal? And what I mean by that is if you look over the time that you've been in the industry, for example, where you've certainly have these very big booms and busts and RevPAR growth and certainly, asset prices. But you look at how the industry has evolved, leverage for both public and private companies is materially lower than where it was 10, 20 years ago, 10 years ago, sometimes five years ago.

Banks seem to be much more diligent around development financing, the things that tend to let it kind of get out of control. I’m just curious, do you think we're kind of in a new normal, where maybe the booms and busts on RevPAR become a little more muted, and same things, the propensity to overbuild get a little be more muted as well?

Mike Barnello

It's certainly hard to say. I think, you're asking a grander question in some respects about what the cycle looks like. We're still believers that it's cyclical business. There's plenty of data that shows how it goes up and down. The question is if you're really asking if it's no longer cyclical or as cyclical, perhaps, we'll see what happens in the next couple of years. The things that we're looking at that still suggest the cycle is still continuing is evidenced really by the supply story. I mean, yes, the supply has taken a relatively longer time since the last downturn to get up to even just 2% for the industry. But if you looking a lot of the stronger markets, a lot of the markets where we are, the REIT, other REITs are, the supply has continued to grow, and will continue to grow for some period of time. The outlook for us on a supply basis is pretty steady in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

So from that perspective, we are still believers in that we have never been smart enough to tell you when it starts or stops, but we still believe that there will be an ebb and flow. If you're – first part of your question is, hey, will these hotels real estate assets are in the hands of more responsible people across the country, and we – everybody deserves higher multiples, yes, because of that because of low leverage et cetera then if that's what you're saying, then sure, we agree with that. But...

Jeff Donnelly

All I’m saying is you're responsible.

Mike Barnello

I know you would – but that's how we feel about it. We'd say, again, it's possible that we're in a slower growth period. But it's also possible that we've seen other cycles that's been shorter and longer than this, so it's not a situation where we stretched the previous long, longer cycle by x number of months or years. And so we like there's been a new normal, so I know that was a long way to your question, but that's what we're seeing.

Jeff Donnelly

That’s fair. Thank you.

Thomas Allen

Hi. Could you – are you able to assess whether Airbnb and alternative accommodations are having a bigger or less of an impact to RevPAR growth today than it was let's say six months ago or a year ago?

Mike Barnello

Thomas, yes, I mean we can. These short-term rentals, they exist in many cities, obviously across the country. And there's no great data that's published on that that would suggest that we could tell you what's coming or going to that. So we can't say there's been a shift one way or the other in the last six months.

Thomas Allen

Okay. And then, just on your CapEx guide, I know as you cut it, I missed it, may be you said it, but why what drove that?

Ken Fuller

So a lot of that was driven – if you think about it, we were – we took the top down by $20 million which was largely predicated on the assets that we sold. So if we had not sold those assets, then there was a chance that we're going to invest additional proceeds in the properties. Having sold the properties, clearly, we're not going to do that so it went back down to $130 million to $150 million.

Thomas Allen

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Neil Malkin

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. First let’s talk about Seattle, you sold your two assets there, so you're completely out of the market. Can you just maybe talk about or elaborate on your thought process there? Is that a call on your expectations for fundamentals in that market over the next remainder of the cycle or longer? Was it a function of just really track the pricing? Any color would be great.

Mike Barnello

Sure. Good morning, Neil. The Seattle market, it was a good market for us. We're in it for quite some time, still a target we would absolute buy in the Seattle, right asset, right time, right price. These assets, if you know Seattle, the Deca is not technically in the CBD. That asset is by the University of Washington, so a little bit at the outskirts. And Alexis is right in the heart and soul of the city. Big picture supply growth over the next three years 20%, so it's a pretty daunting supply number coming online in a relatively small city one of the smallest physical cities that we are in.

And so we had that. We did get a great pricing on both assets. And lease for the Alexis, there's a significant capital infusion that we were going to make, and the buyer is looking to make. So it's really the big picture reason. But I should be clear that we would absolutely invest in Seattle again if the metrics were right.

Neil Malkin

Okay, great. Thanks and then you said that supply was going to kind of be steady through 2020. I thought, last time you had a call, you said that 2017 and 2018 would be elevated, and then 2019 may be back up a little bit. Is that – is your view on that changed since then? What are you kind of seeing on the supply front past 2018, if you can give any color?

Mike Barnello

I know that it changed. I don't know that we gave you a different number. That hasn't moved much. So if you look at our weighted average, the way we buy our EBITDA percentage in the cities we're in, we're staring down barrel about a 3.8% supply story this year, 4% in 2018, 3.5% in 2019 and 4% in 2020. So it moderates after that. Now, A, some of that might not get built, or if it does, it gets extended. And B, the one thing to be clear about is in these markets that we're in, demand growth has generally been higher than the country.

So you have to make sure you're kind of lining up your demand expectations, the supply expectations for the right market. We wouldn't use the national demand to look at any one of these markets that we're in. As an example, in New York, which has been well discussed, I mean, the demand there has outstripped the supply from 2010 to 2017 even year-to-date, with only one exception of 2015 where it just narrowly missed. So it's important to recognize that I'm not saying if you build that they will come, I'm not saying that. But there is a fact that many people do come to the new hotels because they're – it's not able to get rooms elsewhere, or they're coming in from an area that they were forced to go out outside of the CBD. The numbers we're talking about, Neil, they are all CBD numbers, not MSA numbers.

Neil Malkin

Right. Got you. Thanks and then last one for me, someone asked about margins earlier. I just wonder how you guys are able to continue to maintain or achieve margin growth given the very tepid RevPAR environment? I think 2.5% or 3% RevPAR is traditionally viewed as a number you need to have like flat margin. Maybe that's changed. But I mean, is it all a function of staffing issues? Are positions staying open longer? What are the kind of levers or things you're seeing, or levers that you could pull to kind of continue that, or what would actually make that change course?

Mike Barnello

Well, our guys are really good at it. I would say that. Kudos to the property teams, the asset managers are second to none in terms of operating efficiencies, and we're constantly looking for new ways to do things. We have a lot of operators that work with a lot of brands. So we're able to find practices about each individual hotel, and if it makes sense, tapper those ideas throughout the portfolio, there's lots of examples of that. This year, as mentioned earlier, food and beverage was the primary reason for the expense decrease. So again, we've been very thoughtful, very efficient on the F&B, probably for really 3 years, 2.5 years, I should say.

And so I'm not going to tell you that, that can't – that’s going to go on forever. But I also want to tell you that we're anywhere near perfect in it. And so there will be opportunities for us to be more efficient. Really, the more operations that we have, the more chances that we have to try to fine-tune them. So but you're right, we've said in general, big picture, we're really are looking to 2.5%, 3% RevPAR to cover 2.5%, 3% expenses to keep margin and study, to the extent that we can override that and become more efficient, then obviously it's better, and we're doing a better job to do that for the long term.

Neil Malkin

Thank you.

Bill Crow

Hey, Mike. I’m back using an inside reference, I did not kick the cord but I did get this connected. A couple of questions, just putting a fine point on the acquisition side of things, have you actually passed on anything that you would have pursued in a different economic backdrop?

Mike Barnello

I'm sure. I mean, the only reason I'm saying I'm sure as I have to think back to specifics I mean there's lots of properties that would ultimately be great in our portfolio, but given either a pricing or a particular encumbrances at the moment, or what's going on in that market, it may have kept us out. So the answer is I'm sure, but we passed for a lot of reasons. The primary reasons though, Bill, are what is happening in the market in terms of supply and demand, and then what the price the seller wants. Other things are obviously more our plan specific than they are market specific.

Bill Crow

Right, right. Okay. I want to shift now to the impact from the Easter shift. I think – my question is, are we making too big a deal about it with your portfolio? And I said that because New York tends to outperform during Easter, resorts tend to outperform during Easter, we saw that in the latest weekly data. Is it possible that your April, May not be as impacted as we might otherwise consider?

Mike Barnello

Well, you're right. I mean, you're right in terms of New York actually is a benefit. And so if you look at say, New York a month to date, they're one of the handful of markets that we're in that's up. So month to date, New York is up about 12%. So if you think about our top 10 market, 4 markets are actually positive month to date and 6 are negative. So it's hard to say where that's going to shake out for the rest of the month of the quarter, Bill. But your point is valid. Like our New York, which is still 8% of our EBITDA, will get the benefit of April. The real question for New York is what's going to happen in the rest of the quarter, how long May and June shake out. And obviously, there's still concerns about that given what's going on with the supply. So but that could be – that's something that we're happier with.

Bill Crow

Okay. And then I think you started – early on, your comments, you mentioned in the underperformance of upper upscale and urban, since I think 2014. And I'm just, I'm curious whether you said this is just transitory, reflecting supply, or is this more about permanent, the impairment reflection of consumer choice shifting within the hotel industry?

Mike Barnello

It's an excellent question which has caused a lot of reflection. When you look back over 30 years this – of data with the really advent and expertise of what travel is going provide, the last 3 years have really been the only ones that have had that phenomenon in an up year. And down years, yes, urban upscale struggled more than the industry. It's a tougher nut to wrap your head around, Bill, because on one hand, you'd say, well, this is going to be on – going to happen for a while because of supply numbers that we just gave you. The building it’s happening in these top 25 markets, the top 10 markets that where we are, et cetera. But the building is happening because people keep coming to those markets, right?

The demand growth keeps, keeps happening. So the question is, what will stutter first? Will the supply stutter, or will be demand stutter? And it's a hard one to answer, so people – unlike prior cycles where people build because they had land and a loan here, they are building because they are looking to be in a tough market, well, hence the increase in supply in our markets.

So at some point, the supply moderates, if in fact, demand actually does slow in these markets, then perhaps you see a downtick in supply. But I think it's too early to make that call. We'll look at 30-plus years of data to say the last couple years we've seen this. As you know – you have seen the advent of the short-term rental market that is primarily affecting the top market in the country, both from a compression perspective, as well as from a rate perspective. It's not obviously much of an impact in the lesser expensive markets. So it's TBD, but something that we talk about regularly.

Bill Crow

Okay. That’s it from me. Thank you.

Floris van Dijkum

Mike, a question for you in terms of capital allocation you touched upon this a little bit before as well, but with your stock, being where it is – and would you consider additional property sales?

Mike Barnello

Floris, we would consider really everything. Our job is to evaluate what the right thing to do is for the shareholders in terms of all the assets, right? So these assets had specifics relative to what we are able to achieve in pricing was facing them in terms of the next couple of years that made sense for us to sell. If other assets fit that criteria or in the event that somebody just makes us an offer we can't refuse then we know we have an obligation to evaluate that. As we've done in the past, or I should say, not done in the past, we don't really comment on anything particular, so we announced it.

So other than saying that we evaluate our portfolio regularly, we can't really give any more color on that. But we're open every year to buying and selling. Just this year, we're tipping more on the sell side.

Floris van Dijkum

Great. And then in terms of – if I just – you got increased authorization to buyback stock, being – your shares being where they are, obviously, at what point does that become an attractive or a more attractive option?

Mike Barnello

Well, we're looking at lots of data points relative to that. I mean, the simplest one is the stock, whatever it's trading at, what's the trailing 12 NOI cap rate on the stock. So you can see today, with stock being pressured a little bit. Our stock, our cap rate is somewhere in the plus to 8% range. And assets are trading as you can just see by our assets, 6.5% but those are assets that we obviously, we disposed of. So there are many assets that people are looking to get in the 5s and 6s, so there's is a pretty big delta there, at the moment. Will that rise or fall, it's hard to say. But we look at both.

And then the things that we've looked at relative to acting either way, is really – is what's specifically happening in the markets where we're buying an asset. And then the stock, what is happening on the macro side that gives us hint of stability in the – it's not only the stock world which is obviously hard to do as well as obviously the investor's job to do that, but also what's going on in the fundamentals for the lodging industry. And that's the one that we've been most concerned about over the last couple of years as we've seen demand soften and supply increase.

We're at an interesting point right now, we're waiting for an infection point as to which direction to go. Hence, the fact that we have the buyback authorization, and we feel like we can pivot either way once we get some more clarity on where things are going. So it's more of a road map for how we would look at things versus an exact directions of when or what data points we'll see before we act.

Floris van Dijkum

But if I were to hear you speak, you're not terribly bullish on sort of the macro outlook. And with your stock trading at a significant discount and your balance sheet being in pretty good shape, what are going to be the triggers for you? Do you need anything or is it just sort of the lack of other investment opportunities that's going to cause you to utilize your share repurchase?

Mike Barnello

Right. Well, first of all, a couple of things. We said earlier, as we're encouraged by one of the macroeconomic indicators, there has been an uptick in most of those. And there is definitely a feeling of optimism that's related to the presidential election, in terms of what the party feels that they're – or was trying to accomplish in terms of deregulation, tax reform, which would perhaps trigger corporate stimulation and demand for us. I think there's been a slowing realization that some of these things, either – certainly will take longer perhaps it may not happen, but that's CBD.

So I don’t know that I would say that it’s – we're just, we're observing what is going on in the macro. On the micro in lodging, yes, we're concerned about where we are because of the supply and demand factors, because of what we're seeing from a many citywide perspectives. And so we're taking more of a wait-and-see perspective. We're not looking at it by any means as, well, we have this cash, we have to act ASAP by any means. We recognize that taking a disciplined approach is probably the hardest thing to do, but we don't feel the need to act one way or the other ASAP. Is that what you're looking for?

Floris van Dijkum

That’s great. Thanks Mike.

Michael Balzary

Thanks, good morning, guys.

Mike Barnello

Good morning.

Ken Fuller

Good morning.

Michael Balzary

Just one housekeeping item first. Are any of the three recent disposition structured as reversed 131s?

Mike Barnello

No. None of them are.

Michael Balzary

Okay. And then I just wanted to revisit the manager transition in San Francisco from what, 18 months ago or so. That still a work-in-process for you guys, and any lingering impact on performance still that you're seeing?

Mike Barnello

It's a little bit of both. First of all, it's been a while. So to say that there's a transition impact at this point is not accurate. We think that there's been some performance that suffered over the last 18 months, but it's – we're passed the period of transition, Mike. We have the three hotels but really down to two. One of them we sold, who was the Triton, so that's no longer in the portfolio. But with the others, I would just tell you that San Francisco has been the one market from our perspective, that we're not happy with the performance with – really for quite some time.

So it is more of a top line issue for us. I know we don't give out the numbers quarter-to-quarter, but on the bottom line basis, we've had a lot of good improvement over the years. So but from a top line perspective, there is still work to be done. And that's not just the transition management companies, Mike, it's really across the board.

Michael Balzary

Got it. Sure enough and then one other, just aside from the travel ban impact that you mentioned, any change on the cancellation front that you've seen throughout your portfolio year-to-date, for better or for worse?

Mike Barnello

So if you look at our cancellations since 2009, they're amazingly steady 0.9% of revenue to 1%. I will tell you the last two quarters have ticked up to about 1.2%. Now these are small numbers, but those two quarters have been the highest since 2010. We're talking about not a lot of dollars here, Mike. But I would classify that as a slight uptick to normal. I would not classify that as anything that gets to a point of serious investigation.

Michael Balzary

Got it. That’s all from me. Thank you.

Lukas Hartwich

Thanks. So you guys have been active sellers for the last few quarters. Can you talk a bit about the transaction market, has it improved? Is it stable, is it getting worse? I’m talking about things like number of bidders, values that you’re seeing those sorts of thing.

Mike Barnello

On the sell side, we're going back to the couple of sales that we had in 2016, midyear. I would say it's kind of steady, maybe a slight uptick in the number of bidders. I think it was – I don't have a list in front of me, but we definitely had bidders, on both of the assets that we sold last year. And the four assets we sold this year – I mean we had a pretty good round. We went to a number of rounds, it differs for each asset, with buyers. But I think it was a pretty good grouping of bidders across the board. And it wasn't the same. I mean, you saw a REIT that one of our assets, a small private group bought another one. We had an offshore investor buy another one. So, it’s been different people for different assets.

Lukas Hartwich

That’s helpful. And then my other question is on supply. So just looking business travel supply data, the pipeline just continue to grow every month. And I find it odd because it’s been what 18, 24 months now that people have been talking about construction lending tightening up, those are being tougher to cancel. So what do you think is driving the discrepancy there between what you hear from people and then the actual data?

Mike Barnello

It’s a good question. We’re not really looking to do any development on ourselves. So as far as how this outlook – the particulars are in any kind of construction loans, we’re probably the wrong guys to ask but we’re as surprised as you are that some of the longer stage projects continued to be announced. Now maybe part of the answer Lucas is that some of the things that are announced for 2019, 2020, 2021 may either get delayed or not done. That also happens. So we’ll see. But you’re seeing the same announcements we’re seeing and it’s – we find it odd at this point of the cycle as well.

Lukas Hartwich

Great. Thank you.

Chris Woronka

Hey, good morning guys. I was hopping we could talk about the distribution topic for maybe just a minute. I think we’ve heard anecdotally maybe that the OTAs are giving independence a bit more preference in the search order. Can you guys maybe just talk a little bit about what you’re seeing on that front and if the OTAs are becoming more important for you or if they’re changing their strategy any – for your portfolio.

Mike Barnello

As far as that particular, no. We’re not – I mean I’m not saying that’s not happening in our properties. I’m just saying we’ve not heard that that’s been something that’s been common throughout our portfolio.

Chris Woronka

Okay, good enough. And then, you guys do obviously a ton of work on looking at supply in your markets. I wanted to ask, Mike, as we hear the big brands talk more and more about growing the soft brands. How do you guys – do you guys contemplate that at all in your supply outlook, I mean to the extent that something gets announced? But do you kind of consider that at a time in terms of factoring that into your supply outlook? Or do you think those, some of those hotels aren’t truly competitive even when they kind of go soft?

Mike Barnello

Well, I think I’m hearing – it was two pieces to this. Any new addition of rooms, whether it’s lower or higher rate than us, whether it’s branded or independent, if it’s in the CBD, we track and then we add it. That’s the first part. The second one, I think is are you saying that if it was independent yesterday, and it becomes a soft brand tomorrow, do we look at it differently? Is that where you’re going?

Chris Woronka

Yes, yes exactly right.

Mike Barnello

Okay. So we don’t treat that as new supply. But depending on who it is and where it is, and what it was, then it could be a factor. So certainly, if it was some asset that was in our set, then there is impact. And it’s something that happens to be in the city then there could be impact. And certainly, that’s something that is ours, right? So I don’t mean ours literally, but I mean if you have the Westin Copley in Boston. If there is a soft brand from the Marriott, Starwood brand that opens nearby, that’s a concern for us, even though it might not be a Westin, because it’s more distribution that needs to come through that particular pipe.

So we monitor all those. But as far as the supply numbers we’re giving you, no, we don’t look at that as a new supply. And we do treat everything whether it’s the lowest rated hotel or the highest as additional supply if they’re physically adding rooms.

Chris Woronka

Okay, great. Just one more from me. You guys have been focused on these I guess nine or so core markets for a while now. If you look at the map and you draw your work on economic factors and demographics and things, I mean are there a few more markets popping up on your radar, some of these mid-tier markets that are kind of growing or is it – are you more likely to kind of do more in those markets? Or do you think you’ll stick to the core you’ve got now?

Mike Barnello

We’re always looking, Chris. Over the years, we did that in Philadelphia and in Portland, in Key West, those are the ones we had recently. We would add another market. I mean, we’re not going to name names, but there are plenty of good hotels that don’t happen to be in our top target eight markets. But it’s our job to evaluate those, if and when they are available to potentially purchase.

So the answer is yes. We’ll not be holding to those. We never said they were only in the target markets. We said those are primary. And we have looked to bolster in other markets, then we will continue to do that. I mean, in some respects, it’s nicer to have more diversification. I think it’s better for us, better for the shareholders, we’ll learn a lot, but the opportunity has to be available for us to act on.

Chris Woronka

Sure. Very good. Thanks guys.

Jim Sullivan

Good morning. Just a couple of quick ones from me. First of all on the markets, San Diego, obviously quite strong in the quarter, and I just wonder to what extent, if any, that San Diego convention market might be benefiting from the – what’s happening in San Francisco.

Mike Barnello

Good morning, Jim. I can’t comment on what’s swapped out of San Francisco into San Diego. I did not hear that one. Years ago, when Moscone was announcing the changing of the timeline of the expansion, there were a number of citywides that left. I don’t recall any going into San Diego. But I can give you some color on San Diego for Q1. The citywides were up about 16%. Unfortunately, that’s the best citywide story. The next three quarters in San Diego are down about the same, 15%, 16% and 18%.

So the citywides in San Diego are down about 10%. So yes, you’re right, in San Diego we had a great quarter, we were up about 8%, which is strong, downtown. We still think it will be a good, it will be a better market than those numbers indicate, because San Diego is a strong spot, really is Q2 through Q4, in terms of weather, visitation, et cetera. But as far as something swapping out of San Fran, and I don’t recall that happening. I thought it was more of the big – the other, like Orlando, Vegas and some other ones.

Jim Sullivan

Okay. And then second market, Key West was the weakness there anticipated, or did it surprise you?

Ken Fuller

We actually did great relative to both really the market there is no CBD there, perhaps, but yes, we’re down 2%. It was anticipated. We had as yet the finishing touches on the what we call the four pack that we’re opening up, and then a couple of other hotels that opened up, not in Key West, but in Stock Island, which is the next island up, Ocean’s Edge, and then there’s smaller – they’re not big hotels but it’s skews the supply number. So market was down about 9%, and we’re down about 2%. So kudos to the guys at the property that the Highgate. And the property management teams did a fantastic job managing through difficult quarter. So yes, expected, and we did better than expected.

Jim Sullivan

Okay. And then, hopefully, this will be the last question on the asset sale market. But I’m curious whether there were any assets that you have put on the market that was sale has put on the market that had not attracted acceptable bids?

Mike Barnello

Over the years, what I would tell you is there have been times when we have had tested a market. And for one reason or the other, haven’t acted, that could’ve been the macro issue, it could of been a pricing issue, it could have been our desire. I won’t – I can’t really comment, I won’t comment on something that we just talked about recently and didn’t get it. But I would say, over the last two decades, at different times, that that has happened, yes. I wouldn’t say it’s often though.

Jim Sullivan

Okay. Would it be fair to say that with concerns on the lending side, certainly, earlier in the first quarter, that the levered buyers out of the market? Or do you think the levered buyers are still looking, still active?

Mike Barnello

If I look at what we’ve done, in terms of our four sales, two of the buyers didn’t have leverage, one did, and I can’t recall the – Alexis, yes, they didn’t do it – yes, so two and two. So that gives you an indication. However, yes, it was that, they did but it was a smaller two.

Jim Sullivan

Okay. And then finally, two minor modeling questions, there was a benefit on the ground rent credit in the quarter and also, insurance settlement recovery helped other income. Both of those done in the first quarter or is there some impact that we would expect – that we should expect to see in the second quarter or any future quarters?

Ken Fuller

Ground rents, if the ground rents is done and the insurance – so we know that's – right up the insurance pickup there is also sort of loss on the other side and other expense, that was in our Q as well. So net-net, it doesn't net so much for the quarter.

Jim Sullivan

Okay. Very good, thank you

Ken Fuller

Yes.

Ryan Meliker

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions late in the call. I just had a couple of quick things. First of all, Mike, I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks that in the first quarter, international demand was down 8%, but it only accounts for 8% of the overall demand. Do we see that 8% of overall demand pick up materially, as we go through the year, and particularly thinking about the third quarter with the summer travel season?

Mike Barnello

So this one has been higher than that in the past, but what we say is this – first of all relatively small amount of our business is international. And every quarter, we feel like the teams and the OTAs are getting a little better at giving us the data, so if you recall some of the earlier calls, we said this is what we have. But some of the OTA business is not sourced, so we don't know it, okay? But if I was to give you the percentage of our business over the last year, in the last 4 quarters 2016, Ryan, 2011, 2011, 2014 and 2011 okay? So the fact that 2017 is about 8% is a touchdown. When we think about what happens in the next three quarters, don't know. I mean, we don't have a pace for our international business. I suspect most of it is transient. So most transient – our view is really the next 60 days, and we do have it for the whole year, but there's really not much transient pace beyond the 30, 60, 90, so we'll see. I mean, this would be odd, if it stuck out at that level because with more – this is being accurately sourced, I would actually think it might tick up a little bit, but we'll see.

Ryan Meliker

But bottom line, this is not a big number so we shouldn’t be too concerned even in 3Q, the international is down a lot?

Ken Fuller

What we saw is interesting is that even some things that we saw like to say, when the Olympics in our international business was still pretty steady, and people were concerned with the Olympics that there would be people not coming to the states because they'd be going to the event itself. And we didn't see it. So that of all the things that we're tracking, we're interested in that but I don't know that's risen to a level of worry for us.

Ryan Meliker

Okay, that's helpful. And then the second question I just wanted to dig in a little bit on LA I understand that Porter Ranch obviously had an impact in the first quarter, and it sounds like you think it will have an impact in the second quarter. Was there anything else? I mean was Burbank massively skewed to your West LA assets just given Burbanks' proximity to Porter Ranch versus West LA, which I would have thought would have been a little more inflated and I would have thought that some of the strength that you saw last year in LA especially in the first half of the year might have been driven by a supply reduction with the Hyatt Century City going away. I'm just wondering if you can give us some color on that in terms of help us understand how we should think about things going forward for LA?

Mike Barnello

Well, I think, you hit the topics. I mean, yes, it will – it did affect us in Q1. It will affect us in Q2. When we think about LA, it was not just Porter Ranch, it was the supply. So if I look at our track, which is Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, LA, Hollywood, West Hollywood, the supply story last year in the first quarter was down 3.3%. This year, it's up 6%. Okay. So what you have is – that's 10 point swing in the supply. Yes, I’m run – biggest benefit last year because of the proximity to Porter Ranch. So we're by no means unhappy with the outlook for those markets long-term, even medium term but the way we are looking at is our LA market, they did great in the first quarter of 2016, they outperformed the market big time. And then part of this quarter was just to pay back effectively because they had outperformed so well. So we're not surprised but we would hope to do a little bit better on that, but we're not terribly surprised by how it shook out.

Ryan Meliker

Am I correct in assuming that those supply headwinds relative to the tailwinds you saw last year will prolong through the full year not just through the second quarter? So while you don't have the Porter Ranch headwinds, you still see the supply dynamics, so you put up 9% RevPAR growth in the back half of the year next year, that's going to be a pretty tough comp, again, right.

Mike Barnello

Absolutely, there's a supply growth in that market for the next couple of years as well. Now granted, that's a smaller track, that's actually – I think that's one of the smallest tracks that we monitor. And so it doesn't take a lot of hotels to do that but yes, over the next three years, there’s an influx of hotels into that sub market.

Ryan Meliker

Great. That’s helpful. That’s it from me. Thanks.

Anthony Powell

Hi, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the call. Just some more detail on the group pace. I believe you said it was down 100 basis points from your prior call, excluding San Francisco. So which markets kind of led the kind of slow down in group?

Mike Barnello

Well, it went down from I think, 1 to 2. So it wasn't material, Anthony. So I mean, from quarter-to-quarter, the numbers do shake out effectively, we were rounding up, and not giving you the exact numbers we probably would have said it was steady state.

Anthony Powell

Great. Got it, thanks. And just on the acquisition following up on Chris’ question, most of the deals this year on the buy side have been kind of in these resort areas which you don't have much exposure outside of Key West going forward, would you do more kind of in the resort beach type of markets?

Mike Barnello

Absolutely, I mean it helps the matter, we would buy resorts. That's one of the types of asset classes that we look at. The specifics matter a lot. Where is it, how difficult is to build what is coming on line, what is the cost to run it longer-term, what the prices and what we can do with it. So all that matters we do look at them from time to time. We have looked at plenty. And if more come available, we'll continue to look at those. But it isn't a goal. We don't start out the year saying, sure, we wish we could buy more resorts versus urban properties I mean, we don't do that. We start out with if we can find great assets, for the shareholder to buy, let's jump. And if they happen to be one kind of the other, that's worked for us, that's great.

Anthony Powell

Got it. And maybe one more final one for me. Maybe a year and a half ago, there was a lot of talk about how pricing power was deteriorating as we get closer into booking. Is that still the case across most of your markets?

Mike Barnello

In terms of the amount of the rate that we are on the books now and then softening on the group side or the transient side, I'm not sure I…

Anthony Powell

More transient, just kind of closer in pricing power I believe like 1.5 years ago there was a lot of talk about rates getting lower as you got closer rents, reservation due to incentives with – redemptions or whatnot, and just weakened pricing power.

Mike Barnello

Well, the weakened pricing power is depending on market supply, et cetera. But I would say is that – you've heard us talk about the shift to some different avenues, whether it's prepaid, some contract accounts, et cetera. And we get that, that provides a more certain base that allows us to be more comfortable who are pricing. But I think the shift of shorter-term pricing power has continued for quite some time. I don't – we haven't heard that it's been noticeably different this quarter.

Anthony Powell

All right. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Mike Barnello

Thanks Anthony.

Mike Barnello

Thanks, Dana. Thanks everyone for listening to our first quarter earnings call. Look forward to seeing many of you at the conference over the next few months and talking to you after our next quarter. Thanks everyone.

