A World-Class Bank That's 56% Undervalued

However, there are a few key risks that remain that could derail the bank's full growth potential and send the short-term share price into a tailspin.

Combined with a ferocious dedication to returning cash to shareholders, Bank of America has one of the best potential total return profiles of any stock in America.

His focus on a more conservative banking culture, as well as aggressive cost-cutting and corporate streamlining has set up the bank for years of sensational earnings growth.

Under CEO Brian Moynihan, Bank of America has accomplished one of the most impressive corporate turnarounds in history.

I've long been a fan of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), which, under the excellent leadership of Brian Moynihan, has managed to do a complete 180-degree turn from the dark days of the financial crisis.

However, thanks to the surprise election of Donald Trump and the market's hopes for massive tax reform, deregulation, and economic stimulus, shares have soared in recent months, far more than those of its rival banks or the market as a whole.

Let's take a closer look at Bank of America's latest results in the larger context of its ongoing transformation into one of the world's safest and highest-quality banks. More importantly, learn both why shares remain incredibly undervalued and also why some troubling risks could spell trouble for its short-term share price.

Blowout Q1 Results Show That Bank Of America's Turnaround Is Firing On All Cylinders

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $20.8 billion $22.2 billion 7.0% Net Interest Income $10.5 billion $11.1 billion 5.5% Net Income $3.0 billion $4.4 billion 44.4% Shares Outstanding 11.1 billion 10.9 billion -1.7% EPS $0.28 $0.41 46.4% Dividend $0.05 $0.075 50.0% Payout Ratio 17.9% 18.3% 2.4%

Not surprisingly, the two most recent rate hikes from the Federal Reserve have made for boom times for Bank of America. However, note that net interest income, while up modestly, doesn't entirely explain the very impressive top and bottom line growth.

As you can see, continued loan growth, especially consumer and business loans, which rose 8% and 6% respectively, has allowed the bank to nicely grow its total deposits. Which, in turn, helped to fuel some very impressive profit growth across all its divisions.

This was especially true for the bank's global division and trading arm, which benefits from rising global markets and increased M&A activity. And while it is true that these divisions can see volatile revenue and earnings due to short-term market and economic downturns, it also gives Bank of America greater diversification, including exposure to faster-growing emerging markets.

And given that markets and the global economy rise over time, this means a much longer growth runway than many rival banks, such as Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), which is pretty much a pure play US bank with minimal exposure to investment markets.

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Tangible Book Value Per Share $16.19 $17.23 6.4% Efficiency Ratio 70.5% 66.2% -6.2% Net Interest Margin 2.33% 2.39% 2.6% Return On Assets 0.64% 0.88% 37.5% Return On Common Tangible Equity 7.33% 10.28% 40.2% Net Margin 14.5% 19.6% 34.9% Fully Phased In CET1 10.1% 11.0% 8.9%

More important to long-term investors is certain key metrics that tell us Bank of America continues to steadily improve the efficiency and quality of its operations.

For example, the bank's tangible book value per share growth was among the best in its industry, thanks to ongoing cost-cutting efforts that have sent its profit margin and returns on shareholder capital soaring.



In fact, the company is now well on its way to meeting its long-term goal of catching up to the gold standards in banking - Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) - when it comes to efficiency and profitability. For example, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan's efficiency ratio (operating costs/revenue) came in at 63% and 61% respectively this quarter.

And while true that Bank of America still has a ways to go to catch up to these rivals, keep in mind that management still has another $2.2 billion in annual costs it thinks it can eliminate the end of 2018.

In the meantime, its consumer banking business, with an efficiency ratio of 53%, is already one of the most profitable in the industry. And one that's likely to only further improve as Bank of America uses the latest in financial technology to streamline its consumer operations.

Annual Earnings Boost From 100 BP Interest Rate Rise Potential Long-Term Interest Rate Increase Total Earnings Boost % Increase In Earnings $3.3 billion 2.25% $7.4 billion 41.5%

And then, of course, there's the potential boost to its net interest margin from rising rates. Because of the way the loan portfolio is structured, no other bank will benefit more from rising interest rates. Best of all? 75% of those earnings benefits ($2.5 billion a year) is tied to short-term rates, meaning that Bank of America should continue to benefit from the Fed's further two planned rate hikes this year, even if long-term rates continue to stagnate.

In fact, combined with the cost savings management is on track to achieve, the bank, even with no further business growth, can expect about $9.6 billion (54% increase) in higher profits by the end of 2019. Add in continued aggressive buybacks and likely steady loan growth, and the benefit to EPS and the dividend could be even greater.

The Plan To Become A True Grade A "Sleep Well At Night" Bank



As good as Bank of America's result were, it's important to remember that any single quarter, or even any given year, is far less important than a company's long-term fundamental trends.

That's why I'm so impressed with Bank of America's turnaround, in which it has transformed itself from a distressed mess of a bank into one of the world's premier diversified financial institutions.



The key to this transformation has been a laser-like focus on a more balance, conservative style of banking. For example, Moynihan has sold off $74 billion in none-core, troubled businesses and vastly streamlined the bank's product offerings.

By the end of 2018, this should allow Bank of America to have achieved $19.2 billion a year in cost savings, allowing it to earn double the earnings it would have made prior to the restructuring.

However, the most important part of the company's transformation doesn't have to do with costs at all. Rather, it's the evolution of Bank of America to a much safer bank, one with a fortress-like balance sheet marked by far less corporate level debt and record levels of liquidity.

Bank Q1 2016 CET1 Q1 2017 CET1 YoY Change Bank of America 10.1% 11.0% 8.9% Wells Fargo 10.6% 11.2% 5.7% JPMorgan Chase 11.9% 12.5% 5.0%

This can be best seen by the steadily rising level of the fully phased-in Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio, or CET1. This ratio measures the bank's common equity (working capital) against its risk-adjusted assets.

Legally, as a systemically important bank (too big to fail), regulators require that Bank of America's CET1 be at 9.5% by 2019 (when the regulations fully phase in). This is the level that the Federal Reserve has determined will enable a bank to maintain solvency during an economic downturn that is far more severe than the one seen in 2008-2009.

The fact that Bank of America continues to strengthen its balance sheet far above the legal requirements, and to the point where it matches Wells Fargo's (which sailed through the crisis pretty much unscathed), means that management is truly on its way to turning Bank of America into one of the most safest banks in America.

This can also be seen in the very high credit quality of its loan portfolio.





For example, Bank of America's total net charge-offs for its loan portfolio is a rock-bottom 0.42%, which is as low as that of the legendarily stable Canadian banks. In fact, it's about three times lower than that of JPMorgan Chase, America's high-quality mega-bank.

What this means is that Brian Moynihan isn't just talking the talk when he says Bank of America is committed to "responsible growth". Indeed, the bank has wisely chosen to grow its business more slowly, but maintaining very high credit standards, which will make a huge difference in the future when the economy inevitably experiences a recession.

In other words, Bank of America today is a completely different beast than it was back during the financial crisis, when it was overleveraged with massive exposure to toxic mortgage assets. In fact, Bank of America is just a few short years away from joining Wells Fargo and JPMorgan in the venerable class of "Grade A, Buy And Hold Forever" banks.

Dividend Profile Points To Excellent Long-Term Total Return Potential

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio 10-year Projected Dividend Growth Potential 10-year Annual Total Return Bank of America 1.3% 17.4% 16.7% 17.9% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

While Bank of America is hardly a high-yield stock right now, its massive earnings growth potential as well as its super-low payout ratio (which could easily double in the coming years) means that as a dividend growth stock, it has some truly remarkable potential.

In fact, the current analyst consensus of 16.7% CAGR dividend growth (which would allow it to double the market's historical returns) could very well prove conservative.

For example, by 2019, the potential earnings boost from rising rates plus the completion of the cost-cutting program could drive the bank's earnings to $27.5 billion. Assuming a conservative net buyback rate of 1.7% CAGR (which Bank of America has maintained over the past five years), that would put BAC's 2019 EPS at $2.65, or 68% higher than it achieved over the past 12 months.

If Bank of America only grows its dividend at 16.7% over the next three years, it would pay a $0.48/share annual dividend and achieve an 18% payout ratio. That's essentially the same payout ratio as today.

However, if the bank raises its payout ratio to a reasonable 40%, that would allow it to grow its dividend to $1.06/share and achieve a 52.3% CAGR over the next three years. If it then grows the dividend at the same rate as analysts are forecasting EPS to growth through 2027 (10%), that would make the dividend in this period $2.07/share. This would result in a 10-year payout growth rate of 21.3% and potentially generate annual total returns of 22.6% CAGR.

Best of all? Investors who buy shares today will be enjoying a yield on cost of 9.0%, essentially matching the market's historical total return since 1871 on the power of dividends alone.

Even adjusted for inflation, that yield on cost would be around 7.4% and actually beat the market's inflation-adjusted total return of 6.9% CAGR.

In other words, while Bank of America may not be a high-yield income champ today, I'm confident that over time the company's world-class leadership will transform it into a dividend growth investor's dream stock.

Valuation Remains Dirt Cheap Despite The Post-Trump Rally

Given how well Bank of America has done over the past year, both against both its mega-bank rivals and the S&P 500, many investors are naturally worried that shares are overvalued.

Company P/TBV Historical P/TBV Yield Historical Yield Bank of America 1.39 1.87 1.3% 1.0% Industry Median 1.27 NA 2.7% NA

And that's understandable, given the current low yield and the fact that Bank of America is trading at a higher price/tangible book value than its industry peers.

However, remember that the investment thesis for this company is predicated on its amazing growth potential.

TTM EPS 10-year Projected EPS Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $1.58 10.0% $45.96 -11.3% 50% 12.6% $52.88 56% 15.0% $60.88 62%

That means we need to take into account the bank's future earnings and cash flow. Using a long-term, dual-stage discounted cash flow, or DCF, analysis, we can see that even after its recent mega-rally, Bank of America is still one of the most undervalued stocks you can buy today.

And that's regardless of whether you believe the analysts' conservative growth expectations of 10% EPS growth, what I consider the more likely case, 12.6%, or the best-case scenario of 15% earnings growth.

With the market currently pricing in a ludicrously pessimistic -11.3% CAGR EPS growth rate over the next 10 years, the bottom line is that Bank of America stock remains a screaming buy.

Risks To Keep In Mind

Like all banks, Bank of America's prosperity and growth is tied to the health of the US and global economy. That's because steady growth will result in the bank's business existing in a sweet spot - one where interest rates gradually rise over time (expanding its net interest margin), while consumer and business lending continues to grow.

However, in recent weeks, it appears as if the "animal spirits" that have led to so much consumer and business confidence since the election have not necessarily translated to greater consumer and business spending.

In fact, based on the latest economic data, it appears that US economic growth continues to slow. This could be that while consumer and business confidence may be at their highest levels in years, both groups are waiting for certain key things before they increase their spending.

For companies, that would be the promised tax reform, deregulation, and infrastructure spending, and for consumers, rising wages that will allow them to spend more without further use of consumer credit, which is now at all-time highs.

However, given the Byzantine nature of Congress, it's looking increasingly likely that no major reforms will be passed in 2017, which would mean the economy could continue to slow.

That, in turn, could force the Federal Reserve to hold off on its planned two more rate hikes, as well as starting to decrease the size of its balance sheet in 2018 (by not reinvesting maturing bonds it owns, which would increase long-term rates).

In other words, it now appears that the promised fiscal stimulus isn't coming this year (if at all), and US economic growth remains stuck in very slow growth mode. If that proves to be the case, the major earnings growth catalyst for BAC may not materialize, resulting in a potentially painful pullback in the share price.

Bottom Line: Bank Of America Is Well On Its Way To Becoming A "Buy And Hold Forever" SWAN Stock

In the short term, there is no way to predict what any stock will do, much less one that is as sensitive to interest rates and economic growth as Bank of America.

That being said, thanks to further cost-cutting, the massive potential EPS growth effects of rising interest rates, and one of the best long-term dividend growth profiles of any stock on Wall Street, BAC remains one of the most undervalued stocks you can buy today.

That's especially true when you consider that the stunning turnaround the bank has made, especially its more conservative banking practices and fortress-like balance sheet, sets it on the path of becoming a true "Sleep Well At Night", or SWAN, stock along the lines of a Wells Fargo or JPMorgan Chase.

