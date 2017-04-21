FCB Financial Holdings' (FCB) CEO Kent Ellert on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 20, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Matthew Paluch - Director, IR

Kent Ellert - President & CEO

Jen Simons - CFO

Jim Baiter - Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Dave Rochester - Deutsche Bank

David Feaster - Raymond James

David Eads - UBS

Brady Gailey - KBW

Operator

Matthew Paluch

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us today. Today, we have Kent Ellert, our President and CEO; Jen Simons, our CFO; and Jim Baiter, our Chief Credit Officer here with me to review our first quarter results.

Today’s call is being recorded and the slide deck we’ll refer to during the call can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.floridacommunitybank.com.

This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, predictions, forecasts, objectives or assumptions of future events or performance, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. We caution that forward-looking statements may be affected by risk factors, including those set forth in FCB Financial Holdings’ SEC filings and actual operations and results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. Please remember to refer to our forward-looking statements disclosure at the beginning of the presentation and the reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures displayed in the appendices.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Kent Ellert.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon. And thank you all for joining our call to review the first quarter results.

The first quarter was another record quarter for FCB marking the 17th consecutive quarter FCB demonstrated improving core operating results based upon momentum of our organic growth engine. The headlines for the quarter would include, record first quarter new loan fundings of $492 million, highlighted by balanced C&I and CRE fundings totaling $369 million or 75% of the production of the quarter.

Core deposit growth continue to gain momentum with growth of $552 million led by demand deposit growth of $217 million and as always, this was all accomplished with continued strong credit quality and stable operating efficiency.

Exploring the numbers more closely, the first quarter was the most profitable quarter to date for our company with core net income of $29.1 million or $0.64 a share on a fully diluted basis. On an annualized basis, core net income rose 29% sequentially and 28% year-over-year.

FCB's continued growth in core net income was a result of core revenue of $81.1 million, primarily driven by new loan interest income of $58.7 million, up 37% year-over-year. As a result of the revenue growth and prudent expense management, the team delivered a core efficiency ratio of 42.9% and core ROA of 128 basis points.

As we begin our discussion of key priorities, I want to briefly touch upon the scale of the company as we are now approaching $10 billion. As we continue to grow and execute on our business plan, we expect to cross $10 billion in either the second or third quarter of this year. In preparation, we have ongoing discussions with the OCC to build a road map and readiness timeline as we approach this milestone.

We continue to estimate the fast modeling cost at approximately $1 million and $1.5 million per year and importantly these costs are already contained in our current expense guidance. We do not anticipate this preparation will impact the organic growth or net income trajectory of the bank.

With that, let's take a look at FCB's first quarter performance aligned to our four key priorities, which again include disciplined organic loan growth, discipline core deposit growth, net interest margin maintenance and maximizing operational efficiency.

First, we continue to generate sustainable quality organic loan growth, resulting from $492 million of organic fundings on $659 million of commitments in the quarter. The production mix was balanced led by new CRE fundings of $209 million, C&I of $159 million and residential fundings of $124 million.

As a result, and consistent with our guidance, the new loan portfolio grew by $413 million during the quarter before syndicated loan portfolio activity. Taking into account $120 million of planned reductions in the syndicated book, new loans grew $293 million for the quarter.

To add context around this performance and the rhythm of our organic engine, we have average $500 million of organic new loan fundings over the last four quarters. This consistent production is led by average C&I fundings of $184 million, average CRE fundings of $179 million and average residential fundings of $134 million.

We do not want to lose sight of how important this metric is as we believe this makes us a unique brand and positions us as the leading independent bank in Florida. Now for some additional specifics for the quarter around loan production.

The team produced record quarterly new loan yields of 4.26% as compared to 3.79% in the prior quarter, balanced across all product types. Compared to the same product a year ago, fixed rate yields improved 110 basis points. Invariably, variable rate yields improved 76 basis points as we continue to maintain and expand spreads in an increasing rate environment.

Also 52% of the overall commercial production was priced on a variable rate basis, consistent with prior quarters. Topline new interest income grew to $58.7 million up 35% annualized from the prior quarter and the yield on the total new loan portfolio increased 17 basis points to 3.7%.

As of quarter end, our utilization rate on the new loan portfolio remained consistent at 86% with unfunded commitments of $1.1 billion that are well diversified and in line with our balanced origination activity. Finally, the team generated $2.3 million in swap and residential mortgage fee income, an increase of 38% from the same quarter last year.

As you know, our annual guidance does not contemplate rate hikes, considering though the fed's recently move in March we'd like to provide an update to our loan yield guidance for 2017. First, we continue to expect net new loan growth of between $375 million and $475 million per quarter and we are increasing the expectations for new loan volume rates by 25 basis points to between 3.95% and 4.25%.

Additionally, during the quarter from a balance sheet management perspective, we reduce the syndicated loan portfolio by $120 million and it currently stands at $315 million. We may decrease this portfolio by another $80 million in the second quarter for a total decline of approximately $200 million from the prior year.

This action reflects our core belief that the best growth is our direct banker to client business as this creates the highest quality credit and the best risk-adjusted return. Now let's take a look at the credit book starting with C&I.

Overall, the C&I book remains balanced representing 32% of the bank's total new loan portfolio with the yield of 3.71%. Within C&I, the portfolio is diversified with respect to industry and customer concentration as no industry represents over 15% of the book and the top customer exposure is 4% of that portfolio.

Top C&I industries include distribution finance, aviation marine services and manufacturing and the portfolio is centered on middle-market businesses with average revenues of between $25 million to $200 million.

Next let's take a look at the commercial real estate book. The CRE portfolio comprises just over third of the total portfolio and has a yield of 3.96%. Within CRE we've avoided significant concentration levels in any asset class, with office, retail and multifamily, each representing approximately 20% of this portfolio.

Importantly, commercial construction is only 7% of total loans and 50% of consolidated total capital and total CRE is 235% of consolidated total capital. From a credit perspective, the portfolio is collateralized with an average LTV of 55%.

The overall real estate book consists of well-known top quartile developers and ultra-high net worth individuals throughout the state and remains very well balanced as we focused on infill opportunities staying away from speculative growth corridor markets.

Moving to our residential platform, the residential loan portfolio represents 33% of our new loan book with a yield of 3.5%. The organic residential portfolio is over 70% purchase financing with an average LTV of under 70% and an average FICO of over 750.

We primarily originate five, seven and ten-year ARM products and all of our production is QM compliant with the exception of the construction phase of our C2P product. As you know, on completion of the construction, this product becomes QM compliant.

Finally, with respect to credit quality, all of our key metrics remain healthy. The new loan portfolio continues to perform as agreed with nonperforming new loan ratio of only two basis points and our key policy exception levels continue to decline year-over-year and remain at acceptable levels.

To underlying this point, I'd like to discuss this quarter's production as it relates to key policies regarding sponsorship, cash flow coverage and loan-to-value and here is a good measure of what quality production look like.

For our quarter, over 95% of our production carried personal guarantees. Over 98% of our originations were within FCB's debt service coverage and loan-to-value policy limits and there were no originations with policy exceptions for length of term.

In the final analysis, our team continues to leverage deep market knowledge, disciplinary selection and underwriting. As a reflection that lending money in the commercial segment is very much a local business.

Finally, and equally important is our focus on core deposit growth. This quarter marks the seventh consecutive quarter where deposits grew at or above the same rate as our loan portfolio, as deposit growth totaled $369 million or 20% annualized.

A few additional overall deposit metrics for the quarter; core deposits were the primary focus of the quarter as non-time deposits grew $552 million while we strategically ran off $183 million in high priced time deposits.

Demand deposits grew by $217 million coupled with treasury fee income growth of 8% from Q4 to $555,000. Over the last four quarters, demand deposits have grown by $742 million or 54%, improving the demand-deposit mix from 23% to 28% and our cost of deposits increased modestly to 75 basis points during the quarter, primarily due to the full impact of the December and partial impact of the March rate hikes.

On the deposit front from a line of business perspective, the commercial growth was highlighted by $115 million of non-interest-bearing DDA growth and $239 million of the overall deposit growth. Overall, retail demand deposit growth was $93 million and was highlighted by 100% of our branch network, contributing to DDA growth.

As a result of this solid growth, our loan-to-deposit ratio remained very comfortable at 90%. From a deposit guidance perspective, we would like to provide an update to our deposit cost guidance for 2017 to account for the Fed's recent move.

First, we continue to expect overall funding growth of $325 million to $425 million per quarter with core deposits accounting for $200 million to $300 million of this growth. From a cost of deposits perspective, we are increasing our cost of deposit guidance by five basis points to between 76 and 81 basis points in the current rate environment as we continue to manage and work to improve our overall funding profile.

Our third priority is net interest margin maintenance and expansion. This quarter we are pleased to report the bank's overall adjusted net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 3.14%. Breaking down the components of the increase for the quarter, approximately nine basis points was due to the asset sensitive nature of our balance sheet with over $3 billion of LIBOR-based loans and securities repricing throughout the quarter.

Two basis points was a result of pricing on loan and deposit production, inclusive of the reduction in the syndicated loan portfolio and the runoff of high-cost time deposits. And finally, three basis points are attributable to the reduced quarterly day count and the corresponding impact on our mortgage portfolio yields. We would not expect to receive this three basis points benefit for the remainder of the year.

During the quarter, we continued to make progress on our overall loan pricing discipline as commercial yields on new C&I and CRE fundings improved 58 basis points to 4.38% with mix consistent at over 50% variable rate production.

From a residential mortgage perspective, yields improved 14 basis points to 3.88% while volume remained stable at historically less than 30% of our mortgage production is refinanced business and we continue to maintain an asset-sensitive balance sheet that will respond to 100 basis point yield curve increase with a projected increase in net interest income of 5.6%.

As a result, we are increasing our adjusted net interest margin guidance by five basis points for 2017 to a range of 3.05% to 3.2% in the current interest rate environment. From a go-forward perspective, we will not have the benefit of the three basis points related to the day count we saw in this quarter, but we're comfortable that over the intermediate term the NIM will be stabilizing near the midpoint of the range, absent other increases in rates or a decision to extend the tenure of our funding profile.

Our fourth and final priority is our focus on operational efficiency centered on discipline expense containment. Core noninterest expenses were $35 million for the quarter as savings in OREO and acquired loan resolution expenses were offset by a seasonal increase in marketing and payroll taxes.

As a result of the stable expense base and revenue growth, our core efficiency ratio declined to 42.9% as compared 45.4% in the first quarter of last year. Throughout 2017, we do expect noninterest expenses to range between $33.5 million and $35.5 million on a quarterly basis. This low single-digit percentage increase to our 2016 expense base, primarily reflects salesforce growth and maintains our core efficiency ratio well below 45%.

With yet another very strong quarter behind us, our continued success remains rooted in our strong human capital and operational discipline as we remain committed to delivering consistent quality and sustainable growth.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Jen.

Jen Simons

Thank you, Ken. As ken just discussed we had a very strong quarter to kick off 2017. First, in the quarter we incurred non-core expenses of $68,000 consisting of $56,000 of severance expense and 12,000 of other operating expense.

Additionally, non-core income totaled $777,000 stemming from gain on sale of investment securities. From a tax perspective, the company expects it's 2017 annual GAAP and core tax rates to be between 30% and 32%.

Due to the accounting impact of option and warrant exercises, in accordance with ASU 2016-09, which was effective January 01, 2017. Point two of the presentation provides core financial highlights over the last five quarters.

Core net income of $29.1 million reflects sequential growth of $2 million from $27.2 million as reported in Q4 and is 28% higher than the $22.7 million reported in the same quarter of last year. The primary driver of our core net income increase was the growth in total revenue to $81.1 million. Revenue growth was primarily driven by new loan interest income of $58.7 million, up $4.7 million or 35% annualized from the prior quarter.

Core noninterest expense was $35 million for the quarter reflecting the single increase in the first quarter of payroll taxes and is in line with guidance. Continued revenue growth and cost containment led to record core net income of $29.1 million or $0.64 per share on a fully diluted basis and the core ROA of 128 basis points.

Slide 3 displays new loan portfolio growth of approximately $293 million for the quarter, driven by total organic fundings of $492 million and reflects the $120 million planned reduction of our syndicated loan portfolio. New loans have increased by $1.4 billion or 28% over the last 12 months with new loans representing 95% of our total loan portfolio at quarter end.

For the quarter, we produced $369 million and C&I and CRE new loan fundings with weighted average production yields of 4.38%. Our portfolio remains equally weighted across core product lines with each segment representing approximately one third of the new loan portfolio.

Moving to Slide 4, the credit quality of our new loan portfolio remained strong with the nonperforming new loan ratio of two basis point as of quarter end. The provision for loan losses of $1.6 million recorded for the first quarter of 2017 includes a $2 million provision for new loans and net recruitment of valuation allowance of $0.4 million for the acquired loan portfolio.

The provision for new loans served to increase the related allowance to $35.4 million or basis 54 points of the $6.6 billion in new loans outstanding. From an overall balance sheet perspective, with the continued strong performance of the loan portfolio, overall nonperforming assets continue to decline and represent 37 basis points of total assets.

You can see on Slide 5 the robust core deposit growth during the quarter stemming from balanced commercial and retail production. Overall, deposits grew by $369 million or 20% annualized linked quarter to $7.7 billion or at the same time non-time deposits grew $552 million or 44% annualized linked quarter due to the strength of demand and lending markets profit growth.

Over the last 12 months, demand deposits have grown by $742 million or 54% and demand deposits have increased from 23% to 28% of total deposits. As of quarter end, our loan-to-deposit ratio has declined to 90%.

As Slide 6 exhibits, we continue to enhance operating leverage through new loan revenue growth and disciplined expense management. The core efficiency ratio was 42.9% down from 45.4% in the same quarter last year. This improvement was primarily driven by new loan interest income of $58.7 million, up $4.7 million or 35% annualized from the prior quarter.

From an expense perspective, core non-interest expense was $35 million for the quarter as the reduction in loan and REO expenses was offset by a seasonal increase in marketing and payroll taxes.

Slide seven and eight provide detail on the drivers of our net interest margin. The adjusted net interest margin, which removes the accretable yield, which exceeds the contractual acquired loan rates, increased 14 basis points from last quarter to 3.14%, while reported net interest margin decreased 17 basis points to 3.24%.

The increase in adjusted net interest margin was primarily driven by improved new loan yields. The overall new loan yield increased 17 basis points to 3.7% with average balances for new loans up $316 million to end the quarter. From an acquired loan perspective, the excess accretable yield over contractual interest rates totaled $3.4 million during the quarter.

We are maintaining an asset-sensitive balance sheet that will respond to a 100-basis point yield curve increase with a projected increase in net interest income of 5.6%. Net interest income will continue to benefit when interest rates increases over $3 billion of our C&I and CRE loans and investments are tied to LIBOR.

Page nine reflects our strong capital position that is well in excess of regulatory requirements with TCE and total risk-based ratios of 10.3% and 12.8% respectively. Tangible book value per common share increased $1.07 to $22.85 as of March 31, 2017.

During the quarter, the company did not repurchase any shares of common stock. For the quarter, our fully diluted share count is $45.6 million, including the effect of $3.8 million dilutive shares.

And now I'd like to turn the presentation back over to Kent for concluding remarks.

Kent Ellert

Thank you, Jen. In summary, we continue to build on our momentum, generating consistent production and improving yield with a goal of continuing to improve our operating leverage. We're pleased with the rhythm of our organic growth as we approach $10 billion in assets and we look to continue to realize our strategic potential as Florida's leading pure play in the independent banking space.

Thank you. Now let's open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We'll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] The first question is from Stephen Scouten at Sandler O'Neill.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys. Good afternoon. How are you doing.

Kent Ellert

Good. How are you Stephen. Good to be with you.

Stephen Scouten

Doing well. Thanks. Thanks. So a couple questions for you, I guess first just on the move in equity and the move in AOCI, what drove that large quarter-over-quarter change? Was that something on your variable rate securities or what's driving that move in the quarter?

Jen Simons

So that's only the impact of the new accounting that we have to do for equity.

Kent Ellert

And then from the securities portfolio yields that would a decrease in the longer end of the curve that relates to December 31 as compared to year-end or as compared to Q1 and of March 31 from an AOCI perspective?

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Fair enough. Fair enough. And then the other thing that I wasn’t entirely sure is just the jump in other fees that was seen in the quarter? Was there any specific driver of that? I guess it was up maybe $2.5 million if I look at it correctly?

Jen Simons

So, there are a number of things that go into that line item. It's merchant fees, it's ATM fees, both of which increased slightly this quarter. It's REO rental income and then it's insurance settlements. So, overall I look at noninterest income holistically, we're running about 7% of revenue and we're intending to work to increase that over time.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. So, nothing necessarily one-time in nature that you would expect to drop off precipitously next quarter anything like that?

Jen Simons

No, I think you can count on that 7%.

Kent Ellert

It was 5% a year ago. So, I think the trajectory of that should be moving up in a disciplined manner of the slide.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Great. And then obviously, the move you're seeing in the new loan yields is really impressive and I know you gave some detail on the breakdown in increases between the fixed rate and the variable rate, but I guess it's just a hard -- it's a hard thing for me to understand I guess seeing what I'm seeing from other banks.

So, I'm trying to maybe just get a feel for how you feel like you guys are achieving that in spite of competitive pressures and maybe most competitors that aren't seeing that sort of upside in loan yields?

Kent Ellert

First of all, I want to thank you for the complement of what you're seeing in our bankers or our competitors. I'll ask Jim to take a stab at your question and give you a little insight on how we're getting it done.

Jim Baiter

Thanks Kent. I think when you look at what we've done, it's really been consistent and being disciplined. Kent and I have been doing this for 26 years in the market together and it's really about being in the market with price span two or three days a week in the market calling on clients and prospects.

It's literally getting out in front of them, understanding what they want and not being an order taker but more being a value act consultant to get additional pricing. We also get it from our executioner speed to market and it's really our branding that we've done.

Kent Ellert

Stephen, I would just add to what Jim said by underlying, we're really not approaching the business any differently today than we were four years ago. Very consistent team on the street with decades of experience in their marketplace, but what is changing is a couple of things.

In the competitive landscape, some of the banks are distracted due to regulatory issues or they're going through M&A or something like that and with that consistency and our speed to market delivery system, we're able to be there when an opportunity arises, but alongside of that is FCB is now, as we get close to $10 billion, we get a lot of organic press around what we're doing and the word-of-mouth is starting to take effect.

So, we're getting more looks because our brand is now standing out, given our size relative to the peer plays, again giving you more looks and then the last part of it is a year ago, we started worrying about margin and cost of funds in a pronounced way and pricing has become a much bigger part of the approval calculus.

And what Jim Baiter's Chief Credit Officer, he could be Chief Commercial Pricing Officer because we just really are managing the pipe much more closely and call it what you will, everybody can do better and this is an area we've been working on and you see that also showing up in demand deposit growth. So very proud of the team for the way we're executing on the street.

Stephen Scouten

Yeah. No that's fantastic and maybe one last NIM follow-up question, with the decline in the acquired loan accretion here this quarter, are you still thinking the $4 million to $8 million range is about right for the subsequent quarters or do you think that could jump around a little bit and I guess in tandem could it extend further into '18 where we see more material contributions there?

Kent Ellert

So, from our perspective, we're comfortable with the $3.5 million where it was today. That number will come in without really any actions on our side. So, we're comfortable given the organic trajectory of the bank, not pushing it from acquired loan perspective.

So, while it may jump in between that $4 million to $8 million range, we think it is close to $3.5 million level that you saw in Q1.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. Thanks for the color guys. Congrats on a great quarter.

Kent Ellert

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Steven Alexopoulos with JPMorgan.

Steven Alexopoulos

Hello everybody.

Kent Ellert

Hey, how are you?

Steven Alexopoulos

Good. I wanted to start, why did you guys see such a sharp drop in the interest income from acquired loans this quarter is down to $7.9 million.

Kent Ellert

So that's really a combination of payoffs and historical quarters. So, we really did not see any large payoffs as it relates to the acquired loan portfolio within that book. So, the way that was working historically or has worked historically is a lot of that excess accretion income will be driven by resolution activity and that resolution activity is significantly waned in Q1, whereas what you're seeing now is just the accretable coming in through excess cash collected on a normal P&I perspective.

Steven Alexopoulos

So, when we think about that yield on the acquired loans, which fell considerably quarter-over-quarter, is this a run rate we should be thinking.

Kent Ellert

So, assuming a -- assuming again no elevated payoffs within that book and I think we only saw a $9 million of attrition on the $360 million portfolio. Yes, now that would be the level also of accretion income.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. That's helpful. And shifting to the loan side, you guys had really strong growth in commercial real estate this quarter, was that a function of competitors just less aggressive in the market or are you guys getting more bullish on Florida real estate?

Jim Baiter

I think it's really a function of a little bit of our competitors are about the market and our phones have been ringing quite a bit, but again it really goes to being more disciplined about what we've done and continue to do. We're consistent with our approach to look at the sponsorship in terms of the transactions we're doing.

I don't think our position has changed with regards to the Florida real estate market. It's still very important and we continue to look for a balance between the C&I and that commercial real estate as well as the residential side.

Kent Ellert

Steve, I honestly would tell you that I don't think much production in the current quarter is reflective of the current quarter's prospecting and deal cultivation. I think the pipeline takes four to five months, sometimes a little longer to work its way through and I think if it's anything at all, again I think we've got very good reach into the marketplace due to the stability of the platform.

I do think also when you go back to last year, the end of last year in Q4, there was a lot of noise about what banks were happy to do because of their capital exposure to construction. What banks had to do because of their overall capacity and then all this noise about Miami Beach and Brickell and I think some of the banks that maybe are less confident about the Florida or what they do in Florida and where they play caused a little bit of interruption of how they message to the street.

And in our case, we just haven't changed our approach at all and as I sit here today, our pipelines across both C&I and CRE I am almost ready to say it, we're in a better position today for Q2 than we've ever been at this point in time within the quarter.

So, we're not changing our credit appetite. I think we're just getting better share opportunities.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. And Kent when we think about what you just said about the pipeline for C&I, what's the set up this quarter in terms of that mix? Should we expect to see stronger contribution from C&I here near-term?

Kent Ellert

I really want to under-commit and over-deliver, but the answer to your question is yes. It's going to be, it's shaping up, it's looks like it might be our best C&I quarter ever.

Steven Alexopoulos

Terrific and then if I could squeeze one more in, just on that accounting change this quarter around share-based compensation, was the dollar impact from that?

Jen Simons

The dollar impact was about $9 million benefits tax expense designed at the offsets of that is it's the dilution to the EPS. So, from an EPS perspective.

Steven Alexopoulos

Yes. Got it. Okay. Thanks for the color.

Operator

The next question is from Dave Rochester at Deutsche Bank.

Dave Rochester

Hey, good evening guys.

Kent Ellert

Hey Dave.

Dave Rochester

Hey, on the NIM guidance, it looks like you're pretty much there already in the middle of your guidance range, but you should be I would think benefiting from the March rate hikes. So, is this just a function of you guys being conservative?

It just seems like you altered deposit cost range, it's not too much higher than where you are right now? You should see another nice lift from variable rate loans and securities repricing. Just any thoughts there?

Kent Ellert

Sure. A couple things that have started to jump and if I may begin, our asset sensitivity as you know and a 100-basis point scenario is 5.6%. So, at 25% their move is roughly a five-basis point increase in guidance that we pass across.

As it relates to loan and pricing as you know, we're not inhibited from an interest rate benefit with any floors in the loan book as the number of people are. That being said, as you well know LIBOR started creeping in February and March. We end up to the rate hike. So, we have all that price span for roughly half of the quarter as it relates to March hike.

And from a deposit perspective, we are seeing -- we saw move towards the end of the quarter and are comfortable with the guidance that we're giving, but what that leads to is consistent with our modeling internally as it relates to asset sensitivity due to that five-basis point increase to the range.

Dave Rochester

Okay. I appreciate the color there and then just switching to expenses real quick, somewhere near the upper end of that guidance range I know you had some seasonal expenses in there, but do you think that that guidance range can effectively hold through the end of this year?

Jen Simons

Yes, we would expect that to be good through the end of the year.

Dave Rochester

And then how marginally DFAS expenses do you have in the run rate right now, I know it's in your guidance with securities what's in the run rate now?

Jen Simons

Yeah, it's definitely in the run rate. It's roughly in the range about $1 million per year.

Dave Rochester

So, you got $1 million in the run rate annualized right now?

Jen Simons

Right.

Dave Rochester

And when do you guys think you'll be completely finished with your preparation for that?

Jen Simons

For DFAS, so as you know we will be officially submitting a couple of years from now. So, we're now in the process of going through our preparations, our systems valuations, our staffing needs etcetera.

I would expect that we would be prepared to do a dry run next year, which we will conduct in accordance with the OCC and so I think once that finally when we have that feedback, that would be probably the latter half of next year, we'll be prepared to go.

Jim Baiter

I would underline that Jennifer has a nice committee put together that's working on this. Six months ago, I was probably heard saying let's go through this sooner rather than later. So, we can demonstrate to the street the strength of our safety and soundness platform.

At this point though, I feel a bit different about it given the regulatory reform that may be coming our way. So, the OCC has a very collaborative process without come due preparation reviews with you. They’ll spent several weeks in the bank and walk through with you and then they'll come back six months later and do a dry run with you to make sure that you're pre-clearing yourself ahead of doing your submissions.

We're going to do all that with them and we're working with their DFAS team. So, I think we're not at our slow walk, but we're going to sort of do it just by the guidebook, so that we can be as agile as necessary based on how the landscape may change from a regulatory standpoint.

Dave Rochester

Great. Appreciate that and then just one last one. I know we've had a little bit M&A activity in your markets recently here in the last few months. Was just curious in terms of activity and [Sharon] was not in the market. It seems like there's more action going on. So, anything you guys can talk about in terms of what you're hearing and seeing out there?

Kent Ellert

There is no doubt that there's more conversation that's going on in the market and we certainly had a number of informal conversations this calendar year, both I would say regarding potential acquisitions are a part and also with respect to strategic partners.

The best I can tell you from a takeaway standpoint, I don't think our view has changed as a company. As it relates to the Florida, the acquisition landscape in our opinion remains limited considering the price quality relationship when you compare it to our very healthy organic growth rates.

Most of the deals that are out there, look like you're buying a bank who bought a bank, who bought a bank and every time you get removed from that client experience one time, it creates in my judgment more credit risk and certainly more revenue risk in terms of retaining those accounts.

With respect to the inbound interest in our company, we've concluded that it's our best opportunity to continue to build the franchise and we think we can capitalize on the value associated with the scarcity we represent as the largest pure play and we'll continue to do that until something signals us that we had to change that point of view.

Dave Rochester

Sounds great. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

The next question is from David Feaster at Raymond James.

David Feaster

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Kent Ellert

Good afternoon, Dave.

David Feaster

So, you've able to keep deposit cost pretty low and grow deposits materially and especially in your core deposits, which is pretty impressive. Could you just talk about the competitive environment for deposits, how deposit betas have trended, any special that you had to run to get this growth?

And also, what kind of deposit betas are you modeling for the March hike that's baked into your NIM assumption as well as your asset sensitivity?

Kent Ellert

Great question. I'll take a stab at it and then we will have the accounting finance stab sort of button up the facts for you. First of all, I want to thank you for acknowledging our deposit performance. We are not at all satisfied however with our cost of funds performance and it's really a reflection of the high growth.

Having said that, there's some very positive evidence in the most recent quarter that I would point to around our progress in developing the healthiness of our organic deposit engine. First, everybody knows about the core growing $553 million.

So, it's another big quarter for us relative to the non-time deposit growth in the deposit share that we have. Alongside of that, it's treasury management fee income grew 8% quarter-over-quarter. So, we're starting to see traction around truly getting the operational business of our clients as we do the credit business.

Underneath that, what also feels very good to me is from a demand standpoint, this was the best quarter for our commercial team in history the bank. So, we're getting everybody in the game. It's becoming culturally relevant on how we originate business to get the demand piece of it. So, it feels very good.

The last thing I would tell you is of the positive spot on the rise in first, getting the retail segment, every branch in our system, all 47 offices grew demand deposits and that's the first time that's happened in our company's history. And so normally we'll have between five and eight of these office that something will happen and they’ll have some money move out and they won't grow demand.

But again culturally, the leadership of our retail banks have been very focused on daily management around how we make sure we have feet on the street, how we're deepening relationships and how we're focusing on demand as the right product to lead within these new client relationships and when a 100% of your offices deliver that's a sign of success.

Now where are the areas that we've got to get better at? Well first of all with the loan deposit ratio of 90%, we've been signaling we were going to get a little more aggressive around that and so we sort of I think over-performed on the core growth and part of that was promoting for early in the quarter on the money market side and quite frankly early in the quarter it wasn't quite sure where our confidence level was on the deposit front.

And so, we went into the market and we captured a few more dollars and so -- and then other thing I would tell you from a competitive standpoint because you asked about that, in the public funds market, we've seen a lot of regional competitors show up and look like they’ve just discovered that market and have very aggressively priced into that market.

And so, we did not grow the public fund segment this quarter by design. We continue to migrate those balances away from money market deposits into demand, but against that you're seeing competitive influences and so with that sort of backdrop of I think a lot of good things happening still, a lot of work to be done to tap down on cost of funds, I'll let Jen and Matt walk you through the betas.

Jen Simons

Sure. So, betas can range, we initiated beta is based on product type and customer type and then look at some lags and certain circumstances. So pretty hard to take those at very high level, but they can range anywhere from let's say 20% to 60%.

David Feaster

Okay. Terrific. Thank you. That was great color. Following up on your CRE drive in the new loan growth, could you just give us some insight into what kind of deals and projects they're seeing driving this and is there a specific region that you're seeing the most strength and as well…

Kent Ellert

Yes, I'll be happy to do that. First of all, we want to keep focused, if you look at the last four quarters, the new loan fundings in each quarter that $500 million average we've been doing has been led by C&I and so CRE has actually been second.

I feel certain that we're the only bank in Florida who can make that statement and then when you think about commercial real estate for us, I want to be really clear, our appetite haven't changed and our approach to the market hasn’t changed.

We have much more inbound traffic again going back to what I said to Steve was that if you go into the Q4, you had a number of banks raise the flag and say we've got a CRE to capital exposure you were out of the market. And so those clients, if they are large developers, they look at their stable banks and they say take that back off the list.

FCB has never changed our demeanor to the street and part of that magic comes from we have this balance credit book. Is a third Resi, a third C&I and a third CRE and that's why our CRE to capital is 250%, that's why our construction book is 50% of capital and therefore we're never in that box where we can go out and do deals.

Now having said that, we're not interested in loading up on construction right now. We're not believers that the risk return of a whole lot of that business on a risk-adjusted basis is as good as doing cash flowing transactions. With the cash flowing transactions, look I'll just profile it for you the largest CRE deal we did this quarter.

Now I'll let Baiter talk because he is the credit officer and he should be answering this too, the largest deal we did was for a prominent developer investor, ultrahigh net worth individual who has been in the business a long time, semi-retired if you will, has a portfolio of cash flowing properties; retail, office, a small portion of our hospitality.

All owned for property on average and guess in 10 years or longer and so you try to rationalize those assets for a whole five to seven years. So, we did approximately $50 million expansion of the credit that was secured by seven different properties and it probably had cash flow coverage north of 15, Jim you can button this up for me, but that's the kind of opportunity and if you think about it, just to belabor the point, here we are at over $9.5 billion in footings.

So from a distance you said, well, who do these guys compete against? Well, we don't compete against the $1 billion and $2 billion and $3 billion bank. Those banks don't sit at this table because these developers and these investors need somebody who can lend $20 million or $30 million or $40 million and the gift you get from sitting at this table is you get people with significant networks, significant history and experience and significant staying power. You're not gambling on the part-time developer.

So who do we compete against? We're competing against the big guys. Well, the big guys come and go in the market when they choose and the big guys don't hold the hands of the clients like we do and provide the service level that we provide. So, does this guy have other banks? Yeah, he does. Did he choose to do an important transaction for his family and he is going to stay with us? Yes, he did, why?

Because Jim Baiter and [Latin] fun our CRE book, sits in front of them and help structure the deal in a manner that works for them over the five-year period that they wanted. Do you want to comment on loan to value and cash flow coverage on that chip?

Jim Baiter

Thanks Kent. I think the other side is while the findings were high in commercial real estate, that does signify that it's more in place, cash flowing properties and not the construction. And so, our viewpoint hasn't changed.

If you look at the loan-to-value that we have across portfolio it's less than 55% and the debt service coverage ratio is north of 16% and so we really haven't changed. Just couple of things that we have seen in the markets is the cost of land and the cost of construction has gone up and that you really need to rely on the feasibility and the rental rates which we've seen come down in those market that we have been concerned about.

If it's the Brickell, the Downtown Miami and the Edgewater and all those areas, but what we've always been very disciplined and consistent on is the amount of cash equity for any transaction. If we look at really what the cost is in a project to make sure that we're aligned with the stock.

David Feaster

Can you talk about the diversification in the CRE book?

Jim Baiter

If you look across the commercial real estate book, the top exposure that we have is multifamily, that 23% and then it comes down to retail I think at 21% and then office at about 20%. If you look at the ADMC portfolio its less than 10% of our portfolio and land is less than 4%.

So, we really like the balance that we have across the book and within our commercial real estate portfolio, both from a product standpoint as well as from a geographic diversification.

David Feaster

Thank you. That's terrific color. Last question for me, your ability to push price is staggering, especially when like we talked about the hearing some of your competitor's thought, is there a specific part of the portfolio whether it's BC or C&I where you're having more pricing power or is it really across the whole book where you've got the ability to push price like that.

Kent Ellert

Again, thank you for the comment. It's a tough market out there. We take great pride in both selecting the right clients that we do business with and ultimately getting paid for it. It's really a function of that's part of our culture. We talk about pricing. We want to understand the market. We want to understand the project. We want to understand the sponsor and the relationship.

A lot of what the pricing comes down to is our historical execution, the brand that we have, the speed to market and really understanding what the client wants and that's not just being an order taker, it's been our front client and be able to provide value and ultimately getting paid for that.

Almost all banks run a ray rock where the bankers are originating the deals, will load in the loans and deposits and fees they will give it a credit grade and it'll give you a return on equity and those models are not very transparent and more often than not, you run them when nobody pays attention to them.

And about six months ago maybe a year ago, we took a different tack. We stratified every asset class we had by margin yield, deposit share and the net contribution and we have it on a spreadsheet and we went to the median of each one of those.

And now every deal we look at it our DCM in our pipeline process we've some, we call it green sheet that it's not the ray rock. They still do the ray rock. I don't even look at the ray rock, but we load in all that information on what this perspective transaction is going to look like and then we take the median contribution for that asset class in our portfolio and we've said to ourselves as a team and review into going forward is going to be above that midpoint.

We're going to be accretive from a value creation standpoint for the next dollar we lend in no matter what we do and while the team is not perfect, what has happened is by putting that conversation way early in the process, we have been able to command a much better price from the client and what that singles to you is that we may have been leaving something on the table two years ago, but two years ago, we were a $5 billion bank trying to tell a story.

Today we have this brand recognition Jim was talking about and if we run the process the way it should be run, it's just like running the play on the field, we're likely to get more of what we should and that's really what you're seeing happening with our pricing.

David Feaster

Terrific. Thanks for the color.

Operator

The next question comes from David Eads at UBS.

David Eads

Hello, maybe following up on, you talked theory here a second ago, obviously retail and shopping centers has been a really hot topic recently. I wonder if you just comment on if you're seeing anything interesting in your markets the thoughts of your portfolio and then if you're seeing anything in the market.

Kent Ellert

I'll make a couple of comments and flip it to Jim. First of all, we don't have any major center exposure. We don't do any big shopping mall that if you're referencing the news of what's going on with retail sales over the Internet. So, we're away from that.

We aren't -- we do like public centers, that's the big grocery chain in the southeast that does so well. I did read a white paper on the retail center market for Florida and if you look at the numbers and you look at the cap rates and the transactions, it still looks like that there's real demand for that product in the investment community that's outstripping what's coming to market either through sale or new construction.

So, the metrics for the plain vanilla infill public center with 40,000 feet with another 25,000 feet of retail, still feels very healthy and we like that especially when that product is up and running in a tight market and do you want to talk about our retail book. Go ahead Jim.

Jim Baiter

I think when we look at our retail book as Kent said, we really don't have too many that are dominated by big boxes. We like Publix. We like the neighborhood centers. We'll do some construction when you have an anchor tenant like that. We are seeing some repositioning of some of the centers, some of the Kmarts and whatnot being purchased and recanted at.

But we're not going to go after the big boxes because that seems to be part of the market that's not going away and so we feel very good about the portfolio that we have right now in retail.

David Eads

Great. Thanks. And then on the tax adjustment, it's impacted by the stock price, but if it was holding that constant, should we expect the tax adjustment be of similar size in 1Q next year or was there sort of one-time factors related to the IPO or just the run up in stock that led be this big this quarter?

Jen Simons

No, I think that our previous guidance on tax rate, so we've adjusted down just a slight bit, 30% to 32%. So that really reflects the activity to date and it reflects what we expect to serve a typical normal stock activity going forward.

David Eads

And so that assume the higher tax rate for the last three quarters to get up to the weighted average of 30% to 32%?

Jen Simons

Yes, that's where we expect to be.

David Eads

All right. Great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Brady Gailey at KBW.

Brady Gailey

Hey. Good afternoon, guys.

Kent Ellert

Hey Brady, how are you doing buddy?

Brady Gailey

Doing well. Healthcare has been a big topic that people have been focused on this quarter. I think we've seen a couple of companies kind of lower up on some healthcare credits. How much exposure if any do you all have to the healthcare industry?

Jim Baiter

I believe our healthcare exposures is less than $25 million. That's an area that we just have really not focused in on, primarily due to a lot of the changing challenges in the environment, the changes in reimbursement and so that has not been a focus area for us at all.

Brady Gailey

And not for as reported.

Jim Baiter

Yes absolutely.

Brady Gailey

And then just a closed-loop on the tax rate, you're guiding to 30% to 32%, you just printed a 9% this quarter. So, you can back in what the tax rate will be for the last three quarters of this year. So that should be around 38%, does that seem, right?

Jen Simons

I would say that most of them are announced that way. And I think as we said current core tax rate, the 30% or 32% that is where we expect to be for the full year by the end of the year.

Brady Gailey

Okay. So that's not the next three quarters. That's the full year including the abnormally low rate that we just saw in 1Q.

Kent Ellert

Correct.

Jen Simons

Correct.

Brady Gailey

Great. Thanks guys.

Kent Ellert

Thanks Brady.

Operator

This does conclude our question-and-answer session and the conference has also concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

