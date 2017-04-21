Corning: The Glass Is More Than Half Full

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), with its current dividend and stated dividend policy, is worth consideration for dividend growth investors at the current market price.

Is GLW a good investment partner?

As a dividend growth investor, I want to invest in companies that make for good partners in achieving my goal of generating an increasing amount of income from my portfolio without selling shares. So I want to find companies that are growing their markets so they can grow their profits and are handling their debt well, all so they can pay an increasing amount of cash dividends to their investors. While I am willing to search around for all the information I need to analyze a company, I find that the best companies present investors with all or most of the information I want to see.

Looking at the GLW website, I found this presentation. It is worth looking through the whole presentation, but I have pulled the slides that I think best address my information needs.

The slide above shows that GLW is focused on providing glass-related products to many different industries. The company continues to leverage its long history with this material to provide products to evolving industries. There seems to be a large and growing market for these products.

The slide above addresses how GLW plans to grow its sales in the future. I like that management has a plan and is looking at how it can use the company's existing expertise to leverage future growth. The prices of displays have been coming down for some time, and I like how this plan puts more effort into diversifying the product mix and stabilizing the returns in the display segment. I like a plan that recognizes problem areas and has plans to address the weakness.

While the Gorilla Glass product line isn't the biggest source of revenue or profit for GLW, it is an item that is front and center for investors because of its inclusion in smartphone screens. I like the slide above because it shows a plot of two performance criteria for smartphone screens, scratch resistance and surface reflection. From this slide, it's clear that GLW's products are competitive with Sapphire, especially given that Sapphire costs a lot more and is heavier. Also to be factored in is that Sapphire requires more power to reach the same screen brightness, which affects the critical issue of battery life. And all the trouble that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ran into trying to ramp up production of Sapphire screens shouldn't be forgotten - covered here and here. There is much speculation about whether and how much Gorilla Glass will be in the upcoming iPhone, but I suspect that announcement will have more impact on GLW stock price than the actual performance of the company.

The slide above has points that address each of my checklist items. Of particular interest to me is that management plans to take steps to better the return the company gets on capital spending. As a dividend growth investor, I also like that management plans to grow the dividend more than 10% a year. This slide also mentions what happened with Dow Corning, which I will want to find more details on.

Part of managing debt well is spending the company's cash well. This slide shows management is focused on a plan that it thinks will provide good value to the company. I like that management has included in its list of uses for cash expanding the dividend by low double digits. This will be used when I calculate the present value of the dividend stream with DDM.

Moving on to how GLW manages debt, I note that a slide above shows its credit rating is BBB+. Looking at Moody's, I see much the same (although the same rating is Baa1 from Moody's).

While I would certainly prefer A-rated credit, one step below that isn't bad. Also, looking at Moody's, I can see that GLW did have A-rated credit back in 2015, but it got downgraded. While I am never happy about a downgrade, in this instance it was because GLW was paying out more cash to shareholders (something that I am very much in favor of a company doing). Since it has been about 2 years and GLW seems to be doing fine, I am mostly okay with where it stands on credit ratings.

Next, I want to look at the company's latest earnings numbers from this presentation.

Q4 looks to have been a pretty good quarter. Sales grew both from the previous quarter and from the previous year. Profits were up significantly as well. Given that GLW had some struggles with profits in the last few years, this is a good sign.

As can be seen from the slide above, the Display Technologies segment, which does not contain Gorilla Glass, performed as expected. While sales were essentially flat, earnings were up both sequentially and over last year. With this segment being about a third of the sales and around half of the profits, it is a very important one for the company. It's good to see that even with flat sales, it was able to boost profits.

The slide above shows guidance for the Display Technologies segment for 2017. Basically, I think it's reasonable to see most of the growth in this segment being caused by TVs getting bigger. With 90% of 2017 volume already under contract, it seems to me that it's pretty easy to make and hit these numbers.

This slide shows the performance and next-year guidance for the Optical Communications segment. Sales-wise, this segment is now nearly the same size as Display Technologies. But note that it produces far less earnings - only about a third - than Display Technologies. I very much like that this segment was able to grow its earnings at a much faster rate than the increase in sales. Much of the increase in profits was due to improved manufacturing processes, but hopefully, GLW can continue to improve profit margins for this group.

As can be seen from the slide above, the Specialty Materials segment is only about half the size of the two leading segments. It looks like the continued development of products in the Gorilla Glass family is a significant factor in the profitability of Specialty Materials. Because this segment gets a lot of attention, and because it is much more profitable than the Optimal Communications segment, I think news on Gorilla Glass will do more to drive the share price than the company's performance.

The final item I wanted to look at is what happened with Dow Corning. Here is what GLW had to say on that issue:

Corning has exchanged its 50% interest in Dow Corning for a newly formed company that holds approximately a 40% interest in Hemlock Semiconductor Group and $4.8 billion in cash. Corning received a private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service that supports the substantially tax-free nature of the transaction.

$4.8 billion in cash is a lot and should give GLW a lot of flexibility in its efforts to expand its product offerings and reduce its reliance on displays. Dow Corning wasn't aligned with the rest of the company, so selling it off will help keep the focus on core operations. Hemlock also has good connections to the semiconductor market, which should help GLW in those markets.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below; you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that GLW has a 7-year streak of annually increasing its dividend, but has not cut the dividend since it resumed paying one in 2007.

I will use the most recent dividend as recorded in the CCC List of $0.62. I will use 11% as the dividend growth rate, because of company guidance on the dividend. I think this value is reasonably prudent, even though EPS is only projected to grow 8.9% a year, as the payout ratio is below 20%. Given the current yield, I will also use my maximum value for terminal dividend growth of 3%.

Using these parameters, I get a present value for the dividend stream of $26.74, and rounding up to the nearest whole dollar, I get a buy price of anything under $27. Looking at the values for the current yield and the average yield over the last 4 years, I see that the current yield is some 10 basis points above the average. Given the market price is less than 1% above my target price, I think GLW stock should still be considered for purchase by dividend growth investors.

Can options help?

GLW, with its current market price just 10 cents or so above my target price, is a good candidate to use options to lower the purchase price. It won't take much to get the effective share price below my target.

To write a cash-secured put, I will want to get lower than the current market price and a premium that is more than the prorated dividend. In the case of GLW, a single month's dividend is around 5 cents, so I will want a premium of around 0.20 or so for the first month.

Because I like to go shorter rather than longer, I see that the weekly expiration date of April 28th has some good contracts. I like the $27 strike price put, as it is below market price and at my buy price. Plus, the premium of at least $0.53 is much more than my minimum. Use a limit order to get a premium about halfway between the bid and ask price. With just under a 50% chance of having the shares assigned, in a week an investor will get to keep a premium nearly the size of the yearly dividend. And they will either have the shares a bit below current market price or a chance to write another put and collect yet more money waiting for the share price to come to them.

The April 28th expiration also works for writing a call contract. Either a buy-write, where the investor first buys the stock and then writes a covered call, or just a straight covered call will work with the call contract with a strike price of $27.50 or $28. If your broker has fairly low commissions on option trades, or an investor has (or buys) several hundred shares of GLW, the $28.50 could also work, while giving a better return if the call gets exercised. Since I like to keep the shares, I'd go with whichever of the two higher strike price calls makes sense.

Conclusion

GLW is a good company that appears to be just coming out of a difficult period. I like management's commitment to growing the dividend more than 10% a year, which is a big factor in why I think GLW is a buy here. For a long-term investor, while buying at a good value is important, the fact that GLW might be less than 1% over the present value of its dividend stream shouldn't be cause for passing on this opportunity. The price seems to be going up, but hopefully it will remain around this level, so that when I get cash next week, it might still be in my buy range.

