Electronics For Imaging's (EFII) CEO Guy Gecht on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JoAnn Horne

Thanks Kelly and thank you everyone for joining us today to discuss EFI's first quarter 2017 results. Leading the call today from EFI are Guy Gecht, EFI's Chief Executive Officer, and Marc Olin, EFI's Chief Financial Officer. Before management's remarks, let me review the Safe Harbor Statement.

During the call today, we’ll be making forward-looking statements, which are statements in the future tense, including but not limited to statements regarding our strategy, plans, expectations regarding revenue growth, introduction of new products, product portfolio, productivity, future opportunities for our customers, demand for our products, as well as market trends, product innovations, new market opportunities and acquisition strategies, as well as estimates in our projections of revenue, operating profit, growth, EPS, gross margin, cash flow, market share, operating expenses, tax rate, working capital and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially or cause materially adverse effects on our results. Please refer to the discussion of risk factors that may affect future results included in our SEC filings and the press release. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future events.

In addition, reference will be made to non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the press release that was issued this afternoon and on our website in the IR section at www.efi.com. Please note that slides that correspond to today's conference are available on the Investor Relations website also.

I’ll now turn the call over to Guy Gecht, EFI’s CEO.

Guy Gecht

Thank you, JoAnn. And thank you all for joining us to review our first quarter results.

You all have seen the results and we are obviously disappointed. In particular, the weak Industrial Inkjet revenue specifically related to our VUTEk brand is taking away from our significant achievement this quarter, including an extensive double-digit growth at Reggiani, Nozomi beta progress and Inkjet gross margin close to our targeted 40%.

I realized that we have had different one off issues in the past quarters which understandably and unfortunately takes the attention away from our progress in many areas. Going into Q1 our goal was to post a clean quarter across the board so that investors will focus on our new products, global opportunities and balance sheet improvements. Unfortunately this quarter we did have an execution issue in display graphic printer sales.

As we discussed last quarter, with the successful combination of all VUTEk roll-to-roll development in manufacturing with Matan in Israel we are benefiting from the expertise of the combined technology teams along with significant cost efficiencies. The initial releases were our new three and five meter LED printers which ended up with a higher demand than we focused at and as a result we're sold out of those printers, which leads me to one of our issues in the quarter which was around our production mix.

We sold out of our new higher margin printers including the one I just mentioned which helped by inkjet gross margins of almost 40%. But within selling off of the more than two products normally when we launch new products we make a limited production quantity in the first quarter of our release. With the benefit of hindsight it is clear that we should have had pushed to build even more of the newer product. Now add to this the fact that our 2017 comp plan was too punitive when the sales was of discount on our more mature products and we add up with unsold printers that have the opportunities associated with them.

We put in place this comp plan change to improve gross margins, but in retrospect we were too aggressive and we should have let the sales force make more money when the mature products are sold at a discount. We are already taking clear actions and revised the comp plan and discount levels on the more mature bond models and are optimistic this will help drive better traction for this product. True we believe it is prudent for us not to be too aggressive in our Q2 revenue outlook as we work to sell more and more of the mature printers.

At the same time, we have also taken steps to accelerate the ramp up in production of newer product models.

Now, let me turn to the positive moves in the inkjet results. First, we continue to see solid utilization in the installed base. The 20% increase in ink volume in Q1 proves that customers are seeing significant demand and we believe this reflects that the growth trajectory of their own demand digital printing has not changed.

Another positive outcome for inkjet in Q1 was the rebound of Reggiani's performance. With the transition to EFI control now complete, we are pleased that Reggiani again posted double-digit growth ahead of the second half timeline we discussed last quarter. In addition, EFI's proprietary textile ink is getting good traction helping to drive the attach rate to over 50% compared to the 40% rate when we bought Reggiani less than two years ago.

Fiery results were in line with our expectations. We are pleased with the integration of Xerox's FreeFlow business and our partnership is performing on track. We see great benefit from being Xerox production via FreeFlow provider and believe this is a great win for Xerox and EFI and most importantly a win for our shared customers. The market has reacted fairly positively to the news of our partnership with Xerox and the fact that Xerox has trusted EFI as their production that we provide them and focus instead on their own growth initiatives.

The Software segment performed largely in line with our expectations with high single digit growth and continued interest in our ecosystem in our target industries. Our unique suite approach has gained traction with customers around the world, and as we continue to build our packaging and textile suites in order to offer a unique ecosystem for each industry.

As an important achievement in the quarter was the progress we made with Nozomi development. Our first beta unit is now at our initial customer, Hinojosa, in Spain. In fact, we spent weeks running Hinojosa's production jobs on the beta Nozomi unit when it was in our factory, so they have already seen the quality of the output which more than met their expectations.

The second beta unit is being built as we speak and is on schedule for customer placement by June or July at another European client with [indiscernible] completion for the two beta units anticipated for the second half of the year. After this second beta unit is placed, assembly will immediately begin on the third unit which we plan on being our first production unit. As a reminder, we currently can only produce one unit at a time, but as we previously discussed we intend to be at two per month production run rate by year end. We have added to the more than 30 cancellable orders we reported to you last quarter and now it is about 40 of those.

Bottom line, the plan we laid out last year is on tractions we need to begin shipping commercially midyear and we couldn’t be more excited about capitalizing on this game changing opportunity. For those of you who are interested to seeing Nozomi in action, we will release some videos in the next few months and intend to host and investor trip in late August to visit Nozomi factory at Hinojosa in Spain to see the Nozomi in operation. We are also planning to visit the Reggiani factory and textile customers in Italy on the same trip.

So, as you can see, short of this temporary and very fascinating display graphic shows our long term strategy remains sound and continued to get traction. As always, using M&A to accelerate our growth and success in our segment is part of our strategy and in the past couple of months we have seen more opportunities and got enquires from small-to-mid size companies looking to joint EFI on our journey to transforming the industry.

We remained disciplined on culture and strategic fit, balance we say likewise and as discussed in the past we are only evaluating opportunities that build out our current footprint with significant charm and global event avenues.

Before I turn the call over to Marc, let me be very clear. Our management commitment and my personal commitment is to improve execution and return to posting clean growth quarters. We expect and accept nothing else from ourselves and are taking direct targeted and necessary actions to deliver as much to you and our own expectations.

And with that, let me turn it over to Marc to discuss the financial details of Q1 and our outlook for the second quarter.

Marc Olin

Thank you, Guy. As you mentioned we were all disappointed in the revenue results of $229 million in Q1 which were down 2% year-over-year and down 1% ex-currency in what is our seasonally weakest quarter each year. We were however pleased to see strong progress on gross margin across all of our segments and improved performance in cash generation.

While we were disappointed that after the adjustment for currency, we are only able to get to $270 million, we are still very pleased to see very strong progress and gross margin across all of our segments and strong performance in cash generation.

The Industrial Inkjet business sales were down 2% year-over-year flat ex-currency which was below our expectations for the quarter due to lower printer sales. As Guy mentioned we were pleased with the initial demand for our refreshed roll-to-roll display graphics product line which we launched towards the end of 2016 and the progress on gross margin that we've been working hard at achieving over the last two years.

Productivity Software delivered 8% year-over-year growth with minimal ex-currency impact. Fiery had a decline of 7% year-over-year as expected and we continue to work through the tougher pre- Drupal compares which concluded the end of Q2. Total recurring revenue were $77 million up 12% year-over-year and representing a record 34% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating profit margin was 14.5% up 20 basis points from last year resulting in non-GAAP earning per share of $0.55 flat year-over-year and in line with consensus. Non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.57, had currency remained where it was when we gave our Q1 guidance.

For Q2, the euro, Chinese yuan, British pound and other developing country currencies have declined significantly versus 2016, therefore, we expect $5 million in negative currency impact on our year-over-year revenue comparison and a negative $0.02 to $0.03 impact in EPS, if currency remains as it was on April 1.

Now, let me explain in more detail, the revenue by business segment and region. The Industrial Inkjet segment generated revenue of $123.3 million down 2% year-over-year flat ex-currency and 54% of total EFI revenue. This segment's revenue was driven by a decline from our display graphics product line offset by strong growth from Reggiani and credit print product lines. Total ink volume up 20% for the quarter.

The Fiery segment delivered revenue of $70.4 million down 7% year-over-year representing 31% of total revenue. Strong server mix drove another very good quarter in gross margin. Fiery channel inventory remains in the targeted range, but is further down from Q4 as Xerox is leveraging our new post FreeFlow acquisition supply chain agreement to maintain lower inventory levels. We expect this to continue in Q2 and limit the year-over-year improvement we see in the Fiery revenue until we lapsed the Drupal compares in Q3.

The Productivity Software segment delivered revenue of $35 million up 8% year-over-year with minimal ex-currency impact and contributing 15% of total revenue. Optitex, our June 2016 acquisition delivered good results within our expectations for the quarter.

In Americas we experienced most of the impact from our display graphics segment where revenue amounted to $109.9 million down 9% year-over-year with minimal currency impact. EMEA grew 5% in Q1 to $88 million and 8% ex-currency driven by industrial inkjet sales in the region with higher sales for Reggiani product lines. In Asia-Pacific, revenue was $30.8 million up 2% year-over-year and 3% ex-currency.

Looking to the June quarter, we expect inkjet to growth low to mid single digit Fiery to decline mid-to-high single digit and Productivity Software to grow mid single digit resulting in total revenue guidance of $244 million to $250 million. Due to the impact of Brexit and other significant currency changes which took place over the last 12 months, our revenue range would have been $5 million higher had currency remained where it was in Q2 2016.

Our guidance assumes that currency levels will remain at the level they were on April 1st. Had currency remained where it was in Q2 2016 our year-over-year growth rate guidance in industrial inkjet would have been high single digits, mid-to-high single digit decline for Fiery and mid to high single digit growth for Productivity Software.

Moving to gross margin where I'd like to remind you that all further commentary is non-GAAP unless otherwise noted. First quarter gross margin was 54.8% up 380 basis points year-over-year our highest gross margin for the company since Q3 of 2014. Industrial inkjet gross margin was 39.8% up 610 basis point year-over-year despite currency driving it down by 40 basis points.

Fiery gross margin was 72.1% up 180 basis points year-over-year due to product mix. In the Productivity Software segment, gross margin was 73% up 20 basis points year-over-year driven from the benefit of higher revenue and license mix. For the second quarter of 2017 we expect overall gross margins to be 51 to 53% as we have a larger portion of our revenue driven by industrial inkjet and we implemented a more aggressive pricing policy for older inkjet models that Guy discussed previously.

Even with that however, we still expect inkjet gross margin to continue to show year-over-year improvement as we focus on driving productivity increases across our product lines and the increasing contribution of ink to our inkjet gross margin.

Turning to operating expenses, for the first quarter operating expenses were $92.2 million up 7% year-over-year and comprising 40.3% of revenue, an increase of 360 basis points from the year ago period. R&D expenses were $36.1 million representing 15.8% of revenue up from 13.9% a year ago. Sales and marketing expenses were 40.7 million representing 17.8% up from 16.5% over a year ago. G&A expenses were $15.4 million representing 6.7% of revenue up from 6.3% a year ago.

We expect operating expenses to increase sequentially in dollars for the second quarter due to normal seasonal increases tied to employee compensation and trade shows. Strong gross margin performance across all business units helped us deliver first quarter operating income of $33.2 million slightly down year-over-year with an operating margin of 14.5% which was slightly higher year-over-year.

Other income and expense at a net loss of $1.3 million driven primarily by higher FX losses and reduction in other income offset by an increase in interest and investment income. Our constant non-GAAP tax rate remained at 19% and we expect this level to continue through the remainder of 2017.

Despite continued currency challenges and a revenue shortfall we delivered earnings per share of $0.55, this is flat year-over-year. As mentioned earlier, currency had stayed at the levels we gave our guidance for the quarter back in January we would reported an additional $0.02 in EPS.

Looking to the second quarter we expect non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54 to $0.60. As a reminder this outlook assumes our April foreign exchange rates stay flat for the balance of the quarter. It also includes approximately $0.02 per share quarterly impact from the convertible bond interest payment.

Now turning to the balance sheet, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $443 million compared to $460 million at the end of last quarter. Cash flow from operations was $15 million or 58% of the non-GAAP net income for the quarter below our full-year target of 90% of non-GAAP net income but up 66% from Q1 of 2016. Cash flow of $127 million for the last 12 months represented 109% of non-GAAP net income well above our long-term targeted plan.

Net accounts receivable were $226 million or $5 million sequentially due to new product introductions which began shipping in February and March, late customer decision-making and demands for increased payment turns from our customers in a competitive market particularly for our hardware business. DSO was 88.8 days up 12.6 days sequentially and up 8.9 days versus Q1 of last year.

As we said in the past our direct businesses have a higher DSO profile than our Fiery channel business and as Fiery becomes a smaller portion of our total sales this year DSO was higher. That said the DSO level in Q1 was higher than we would have liked. We will continue to work to reduce this number in order to drive more cash generation.

Our net inventory balance is $114 million up $15 million sequentially, but $8 million lower than Q1 last year due primarily to the lower sales of our older inkjet products that we previously mentioned and a buildup of our Nozomi product. This drove inventory turns to 3.7 down 0.1 turns year-over-year and down 1.3 turns sequentially. We are targeting to improve our inventory turns in Q2 as we look to sell off some of these prior models.

Stock based compensation this quarter was $9 million which is slightly below our normalized run rate of about $10 to $11 million per quarter and down significantly from Q1 of last year as a result of the company reducing the expected level of achievement for our 2017 stock grants from lower revenue performance versus target levels after the first quarter.

As we stated in the past, we believe in pay-per-performance for our employee base and we continue to expect the level stock compensation to be driven by the company's success in achieving goals across three categories, revenue, operating profit and cash generation.

In the first quarter we returned $17 million to shareholders as part of our $150 million buyback program which was put in place on January 1, 2016. Total diluted share count decreased 0.3 million sequentially to 47.2 million shares. This leaves $58 million available in our $150 million buyback program.

As always we would like to conclude by thanking our customers, employees and shareholders for their continued confidence in EFI and we are committed to resolving the short-term issues we have mentioned so we can focus on the huge opportunities in front of us, especially in our corrugated and textile market segments.

This concludes my prepared commentary. We will now be happy to answer questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Shannon Cross from Cross Research. Your line is open.

Shannon Cross

Thank you very much for taking my question. Can you talk a bit about what you're seeing in terms of backlog? And you have these issues that you are obviously weren't compensating the sales force in the way that was driving the right revenue, where did you sort of end the quarter in terms of backlog on the high-end? And then how quickly do you think it will take to sort of restart demand or at least customer orders for the lower end and then I have a follow up. Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Yes, so hi Shannon it is a very good question. As far as I would say that giving the orders we have our customers signing contracts whether they put a deposit or not the way we consider backlog aside, if we build enough of the new product we will be well into our range, let's put it this way. We had enough of those transactions to build and those builds I don’t think will go away.

Shannon Cross

Okay and the low end?

Guy Gecht

Well the lower end, well there is more material, less material, the low end is an interesting, we didn’t mentioned at lower transition where we introduced the next generation lower end in connect and we stopped the shipping them importantly this quarter so there was a little bit of transition there too, but the more mature we had deals quite a few deals associated with them.

They were - unfortunately we did not discount enough, not thinking that we will get nothing that we get the situation at the end and to make things worse we launched a new company that makes things even worse for the sales force to discount even if they get a permission to discount they don't get the full benefit of the transaction once they discount. So it's pretty clear we in the first few days of April we went back and did this complaint.

We gave them all the ability to benefit from the transaction where the discount is I will be just suffices we went and increased the production level of the newer option to reflect in much stronger trends which is overall good it was bad because we didn't build enough. And so we are in a situation now that we are ready to go and fight and get much better results and so far I would say two weeks into this response from the market and the sales was very strong.

Shannon Cross

Okay, that's helpful and then from a Fiery perspective, can you talk a little bit about what's driving the declines and if they're a little bit better on a sequential basis, but clearly I think it's a little below what we had anticipated. So how do we think about - I don't know what's going on with Xerox and then also how we should think about timing in terms of product launches that you've seen from your partners as well as thoughts maybe as we look at the Drupa comps? Thank you.

Marc Olin

Yes, so as we've talked about all along the Fiery recovery in terms of year-over-year growth we were always expecting to be in the back half of the year as we lap the end of Drupa which ended at the end of June last year. So, that's definitely what we see as a critical point there. We do believe that customers are indeed waiting for new products to show up. The digital printing, the digital page printing market is in this transition from toner to inkjet page printers. You probably saw that Lando one of our first partners for an inkjet page printer that we signed up a number of years ago announced that they were going into beta with three customers later this year.

So, clearly a lot of people out in the industry are waiting for that printer to be launched. He had $0.5 billion worth of pre-orders on that printer at Drupa last year, so those are people that are expecting to spend $3 million are probably not going to be buying another toner printer in the meantime while they're waiting for that to come out. So we think all of those things are having some impact on you know on people rushing to buy a new toner printer and in the year-over-year comparison in Q2.

Shannon Cross

And then just finally to be clear there's been no change in terms of your expectations for what's going on with Nozomim, timing of Nozomi launch or any demands, any change given HP has been a little bit more vocal recently? Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Yes, so no we, if anything we even feel strongly about the opportunity. We made great progress since the beginning of the year. We have demonstrated to more customers, we worked with our first and second beta site, especially the first one to run the production job, they are super happy with the quality and we delivered as we said the first unit and it's in the process of being putting together for real operations and so we are super excited about that. Of course this is the reason why we call it beta. So there are going to be some expecting to see some tweaks and improvements over the next couple months, but we feel very good about it and feel very good about the demand.

You mentioned HP. We always expected them to be a competitor. So when we announced in Drupa they said they would have a printer after us and we get some intelligence on how much of that. I think the market can definitely take more than two big players, but and we expect more competition down the road, but it's a great exciting space obviously every day to go buy people shipping more boxes, when they buy online and those boxes are yet to be colourful and so plan manufacturers. So the opportunity is just growing all the time.

Shannon Cross

Thank you.

Guy Gecht

Thanks Shannon.

Your next question comes from Aaron Rakers from Stifel. Your line is open.

Aaron Rakers

Yes thank you. I was thanks for taking the questions, I was curious if you could help us understand or bridge the results relative to the two items that you had referenced is impacting the inkjet and first can you help us quantify...

Marc Olin

Aaron, I think we lost you on the question there, maybe you're in a bad cell area or something like that. Can you repeat the question?

Guy Gecht

Maybe we'll take another question.

JoAnn Horne

Operator, why don’t we move to the next question?

Guy Gecht

And we will come back to Aaron.

Your next question comes from Joseph Wolf from Barclays. Your line is open.

Joseph Wolf

Thanks. Can you guys hear me?

Guy Gecht

Yes.

Joseph Wolf

Perfect. I wanted to follow-up, I wanted to dig into the commentary on the Reggiani, the textile market you said it's back to double-digit growth, can you give us a little bit of color on geographically where that is happening are there new customers? I would have assumed that the customers were primarily European when you bought it, how has that changed?

And then on the ink attach rate, you said it went from 40% when you bought it to 50% now, what's a reasonable intermediate goal, a long term goal for the attach rate of your ink in the textile business and what should the – what would that do to gross margins if you hit that number?

Marc Olin

Okay, well first from a standpoint of the growth for Reggiani, it's still certainly especially from the industrial textile space. It's much stronger in Europe than in the Americas. We did have some nice success with soft signage printers that Reggiani makes for the Americas, but Europe was still a big source of strength for the Reggiani performance last quarter.

In terms of the mix long-term, we haven't set a target for that. I definitely think it can continue to go higher from the 50% and obviously each increment in attach rate is helping us on gross margin in the inkjet business as a whole, obviously the volume increases from the existing clients are also helping there to drive that mix more to ink and help the gross margin number. But I wouldn't want to put out a long-term target for that. We haven't set a specific number on both on either attach rate or specific gross margin impact.

Guy Gecht

Joe I'll just add in general there's nothing really surprising with the success of our textile product, both Reggiani and Optitex. We're very encouraged to see that, but I'm sure you will remember in Q4, we had the transition we were to buyout, take control, new GM and there was a little bit of uncertainty around that and we said we expect to go back to double-digit which was we expect from the business in the second half of 2017.

So the good news is things are back in full motion, we're back in double-digits, the new GM and the new group is doing extremely good job and very aggressive going after the opportunity and the market is as you pointed out is big and will go for the next many years.

Joseph Wolf

Excellent and I just, if I take a look at the last couple of quarters you had, there was an issue there, there was an execution issue here. If we think about the next half, the next three quarters 2017 you've got the Nozomi. Are there overall company-wide initiatives that you're doing in terms of the operations that will keep every part of the business on track or are we just looking at some anomalies that happened to be back to back?

Guy Gecht

Well I'd like to think we're looking at anomaly, but we had too many of those, so we don't want to take any chance. We really want to deliver great numbers in the next – in the next quarters and so there is definitely a much stronger focus on let's get to our numbers and to our plan, no excuses. We've put different metrics in place. We're reviewing different things, so we make some adjustments in investment internally.

I can say there's one thing that we did although in I think like Apple 4, we already fixed the issues we had in Q1, but as you fairly mentioned, we had more than this just one issue and that's what is. So we want to go back and deliver results of the full potential of opportunities and we see everyday iteration of why is that, why they're putting so significant.

So we made many changes, we are very focused. We had two days of senior leadership outside to talk about how we're going to just focus on delivering results in next few months, obviously we want to see Nozomi is going to help a lot once in chip and quality, but before that and we have other initiatives we're determined to come back and deliver much better results.

Joseph Wolf

And then finally, I guess for Marc, on the cash management side you mentioned the buyback program, how when you think about that is a question of M&A opportunities in the quarter, so if you don't see them you spend you're doing the buyback? Is it stock price related, what's motivating in terms of moving towards the remaining $58 million on that buyback program?

Marc Olin

So we do have a 10b-5 in place that is doing a certain amount of automatic purchasing each quarter beyond the 10b-5 for when we go into the market and do our own purchasing that is largely a function of whether we see opportunities with where the stock is trading.

So the $17 million, we did last quarter is less than some of the quarters we've done, some of the purchasing we've done in prior quarters but we evaluated each quarter just based upon the market performance, we're not really balancing that out against the M&A in a given quarter because the stock buyback amounts are not that material as compared to the specific M&A opportunities that we would be looking at.

But certainly as Guy mentioned, there's a lot of things have been percolating, a lot of we've gotten a lot more incoming interest from companies looking to sell over the last 60 days then we have in quite some time. So there is definitely a plenty of things out there to look at right now.

Joseph Wolf

All right guys, thank you.

Guy Gecht

Thank you.

Your next question comes from Katie Huberty from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Katie Huberty

Yes thanks, good afternoon. On the inkjet gross margins obviously up nice 600 basis points plus, how much of that do you view is sustainable versus more one-time in nature because it's a mix of low end ink sales and inkjet sales and then I assume you also benefited because of the weak hardware from higher ink mix then I have a follow-up.

Marc Olin

So definitely, we definitely saw some benefit from the mix as you said of larger amounts of ink, but within each of the segments, we saw gross margin improvements in credit print at Reggiani as well as in our display graphics segment and in the printers we sold within display graphics.

So as we start selling more of the mature models out in the industry that will be more aggressively discounted that will definitely put some pressure on the gross margin, we certainly weren't expecting to be at 40% ex-currency gross margin on inkjet in the quarter, I think we talked about that taking a number of years to get back to. So the guidance we gave was to be in the high-30s again for inkjet gross margin in the quarter that that's a more normalized level and still represents a very nice increase year-over-year for inkjet gross margin.

But we need to – we need to temper that aggressiveness a little bit in terms of driving that margin, so we can continue to maintain the growth in revenue.

Katie Huberty

Okay. And I think you mentioned that you have some new low end display graphics printers that that have launched and so what's the dynamic as you attempt to sell out the older versions, is there a point that you have to look at inventory and figure out whether you've taken a charge or accruals you don’t think you can sell those through?

Marc Olin

No, no they are not that – we're not talking about something that is ancient to your obsolete from a marketplace perspective, they're still very good demand for it we just have to build and for all of those models, I was mentioning we still sold a number of them in the quarter. We just didn't sell as many as we anticipated because of the discounting that we talked about in the comp plans.

But we still expect to be able to sell what we've made and we still actually expect to need to make more of those in the coming quarters just not as many of them as we would have made last year.

Katie Huberty

Okay, understood. And then just lastly are any of that 40 Nozomi orders non-cancellable at this point or are they all cancellable orders and then when would you expect to convert them to more of a contract or non-cancellable order?

Guy Gecht

So only the two beta clients have non-cancellable orders, at this point in time they're committed to take the printers. But of course they're still in beta, so there's no revenue as of yet until we get it out of the beta cycle in terms of the conversion of the existing ones of the other 30 plus pre-orders we're going to, we want to get some experience running in the beta environment at the customer, get a sense for you know the customers feedback about the product and then you know we'll use that as kind of a basis of when we start going back to those initial clients and getting them to sign a binding agreement.

Katie Huberty

Okay, thank you, very much.

Guy Gecht

We are not - it's all about, we’re not worries at all about y it’s all about the ability to sell our production level this year. I mean that the excitement from the customer base is definitely extremely strong. So, we need to finish the beta, we need to declare it ready and start to multiply and then start to expand our ability to manufacture.

Katie Huberty

Thank you.

Operator

Brian Drab

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I guess just tacking on to that last question how many Nozomi’s do we think at this point that we've shipped in the third quarter you recognized beta on the recognize revenue on the two betas and then maybe revenue in two others I think in the last call we said. Maybe four Nozomi’s in the third quarter is that a reasonable estimate?

Marc Olin

Yes, I mean I think we're still again we rather not give specific guidance on the third quarter as of yet we're certainly as we mentioned hoping to have at least the two beta machines ready in the, in the third quarter for recognition and then, beyond that, I think it really just depends upon how things go and when we're ready to start shipping the subsequent models and whether they first clients are willing to sign agreements that early on after the betas that don't have any acceptance provisions or things of that sort.

so we haven't, we don't have binding agreements with those customers as of yet. Our standard agreements we recognize revenue when we ship the clients but, this is a brand new product and we just have the first beta client in place, so it's just too early to say right now exactly how that's going to wind up for Q3.

Brian Drab

Okay, do you to date feel like you have, do you have the capacity to build one per month or is that really what's the target date when you can take in turn the factory and build one per month in June or July.

Marc Olin

Yes, I would say that's a Q3 timeframe at this, at this point it still takes more than a month to build Nozomi because we're still again in the beta phase refining the product. So it's not in kind of a straight manufacturing type of environment, but by Q3 we should be in that mode to be able to build one a month and then as we've mentioned in the past by Q4 be able to build two a month.

Brian Drab

I hate to nit-pick - but I guess like Q3 are we saying is the hope of expectation by early July or is it just some time in Q3?

Marc Olin

Again our goal would certainly be by July to be able to start doing one a month but, we have to make sure that, that's really a function of when we finalize the beta process because until the beta processes are done the, the design of the machine is not final, so you're not going to start making him obviously in mass.

Brian Drab

Okay and then on Fiery forecasts suggesting there will be down about 10% sequentially in the second quarter and I'm just trying to figure out I know you made some comments as to why that isn't what happened Xerox just wanted to if you give him further commentary on that dynamic with Xerox and anything else that's going on there?

And also, if you look at the acquisition that you did there you would be down even more of course right? So I'm wondering if you are vi if you're without the acquisition are we kind of this like 60 million revenue, quarterly revenue level which is, like 15% below where you were on and on average last year. And I'm just trying to figure out is some something fundamentally changed in this business and if not, if we can get back to that kind of average that we had last year when is that and how do we get back there?

Marc Olin

Yes, so as we talk about, getting to the point that we've lapped the Drupa compare will definitely allow that a better growth rates, with the guidance we gave we said mid high single digit decline from last year which is about the same thing, sequentially because last year I think we are around $69 million and when we did 70 million in Q1, so it's essentially the same sequential decline as it is year-over -year decline, as it relates to the, to the Q2 guidance.

And the thing that's changed as I mentioned is that these inkjet printers that we talked about before now are becoming viable and I think people are waiting for those things to start being becoming available in the market then that will drive Fiery demand once they are, but you know it's holding up some purchasing decisions on toner based printers.

So Q3 again as we lap the compares we're going to start to see some of the printers, the inkjet printers start to gain some momentum. Xerox is starting to ship some of those. As we mention the Lando thing is going to be and going to have a few beta units out this year, so those things are going to start to drive demand. But it's not going to instantly snap back to $70 million plus a quarter. But, the key for us is getting back to the year-over-year growth cycle and starting to demonstrate that again.

Brian Drab

Okay, thanks very much.

Guy Gecht

Thanks Brian.

Your next question comes from Aaron Rakers from Stifel. Your line is open.

Guy Gecht

Aaron?

Aaron is disconnected. Your next question comes from Jim Suva from Citi. Your line is open.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much. It seems like you've got kind of a bit of a good problem in that your newer products are out selling. So that's a good product, but to address the good problems you've got a good reason a better solution of is that was part of the reasons of the miss in Q1, the Q2 outlook it is not very impressive and it's hard for me to comprehend how products could take six months to build, so why isn't that problems resolved in Q2?

Marc Olin

Thanks Jim for the question. So I think when you look at the Q2 guidance, you really need to look at a few things. So we kind of attribute the let’s say our guidance versus where, perhaps some of the expectations were for Q2 there are three different things and they're about a third each in terms of their impact, one third is I think the Fiery recovery is taking a little longer than some people had anticipated it to take and some people had maybe had it again flat year-over-year and that was definitely beyond where we think it's going to be in Q2.

So, I think about a third of the difference is from that, about a third of it’s from currency which people should not ignore that it's the biggest impact we're seeing in Q2 in currency in quite some time because that was the quarter that right before Brexit occurred.

And so, for all of last Q2 you had much higher levels of British pound, you had higher levels of the Euro, you had higher levels of Yuan and so that cost us about a third of that differences from the currency. And the last third is as Guy mentioned us wanting to be more conservative on the inkjet guy because, we want to build up and demonstrate that we can turn around that demand and in the more mature products.

We're certainly going to build more of the new products and ramp that up, but you can only ramp up production so much in each quarter, beyond the prior quarter. So we have to, go back to also selling more of the mature products as well and we're going to try to do that through the discounting and through the change in the comp plan. The initial indications are that, it's going to work, but we want to be, we definitely want to be measured to make sure that we're going to meet whatever number we set.

Jim Suva

Thanks and then from your commentary about all the other various items is it fair to assume investors without, giving guidance investors to expect year-over-year sales and EPS growth to return in the second half of this year because right now it's not happening in Q2?

Marc Olin

Obviously Nozomi in the second half of the year is significant revenue or can be a significant revenue contributor and we would certainly be disappointed if with the benefit of Nozomi we were not seeing both revenue and EPS year-over-year growth in Q3 and Q4. That has the opportunity to drive some significant incremental revenue there and as we said we expect Fiery growth in Q3 and Q4 as well year-over-year. So with the benefit of that additional revenue and the margin that comes from Fiery, it again sets us up for a very good second half opportunity.

Guy Gecht

And Jim just to be clear, the little growth if you take the mid-point of our guidance that we look at top line and bottom line and even if you have the currency impacting, that is definitely not our expectation for year going forward. That is just we view it as a cautionary quarter.

Jim Suva

Great, thanks for the details. Much appreciated.

Marc Olin

Thanks Jim.

Your next question comes from Jim Ricchiuti from Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi thanks. Good afternoon. So it looks like your revenues in the Americas were down 9%, I'm still trying to get a sense how much of that that decline is due to the weakness in the mature product line for the display graphics area and how much of it is Fiery related?

Marc Olin

Both of them were significant – were contributors to that. I would say it is about – it's about half and half between the two.

Jim Ricchiuti

And as you look out into Q2 the Fiery portion, I mean if we just set aside the issues around Xerox, are you beginning to see any signs of recovery in some of the Drupa related issues or it does sound like you're suggesting that this issue with the Fiery business could continue into the second half of the year?

Marc Olin

I think we see when we're, when we start hitting the Drupa compares in Q3, we definitely think that we will start to see growth again there just again based upon the level of activity we're seeing now there's not an event that would cause the revenue to go down that significantly from Q2 to Q3 that we have visibility to anyway that would put us in jeopardy of not having growth in Q3 versus last year.

So with the Q3 numbers being around $52 million for Fiery, that all indications that we see of kind of future demand, future pipe, future backlog and pipeline from our partners indicate that, that we should definitely see growth starting after the mid-point of the year.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay and then maybe just turning to Reggiani, a quicker recovery in that part of the business. Based on what you saw in Q1 does that changed your view of the business looking out over the balance of this year, is it potentially maybe tracking a little better than expected versus where you were thinking?

Guy Gecht

Well clearly Q1 came better than we expected. We didn’t expect to see double-digit back double-digit growth. I think the team is working really well now. The new GM she is really good and the team is doing a lot of initiatives, revamping the product line up, marketing, sales.

There is a lot more work to do, so it's tough to project what year is going to be above plan, but I would say that we feel pretty good about where we are, we think similar activities on the Optitex and we're seeing more and more synergy between the two. So we feel pretty good where we are on the textile offering in general.

Jim Ricchiuti

So it sounds like you think it could be sustainable that's kind of improvement that you're seeing?

Guy Gecht

I think we also, we definitely are going to try to double down and push harder there saying that this was better than the expectation in Q1.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay, thanks.

Marc Olin

Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Joan Tong from Sidoti & Company. Your line is open.

Joan Tong

Good afternoon. Most of my questions have been answered, but I want to ask about free cash flow and your cash conversion cycle. Obviously it wasn’t and we talk about the direct sales being a bigger piece of the pie, but it would have been worse I mean if I can only imagine if like you know the inkjet printers out it was leading expectation this quarter.

So I just wanted to ask about booking through the rest of the year when you have, expect inkjet to pick up as well as the ramping of Nozomi. How should we think about the capital intensity that you need and the working capital requirements like you know we move through 2017 any relations to the ramp?

Marc Olin

Yes so, thanks for the question Joan. So we actually while certainly the DSO number was not a good number and the cash conversion cycle was not a good number. That was driven most prominently by the revenue being down year-over-year you know and the AR carryover from Q4 where we sold a lot of stuff right at the end of the year and a lot of that money is still due or not even yet due from the customers, it is just sitting in AR.

When you actually, when we look at kind of how the company executed internally we actually collected about $236 million of cash this quarter on $229 million of revenue. So we collected more cash this quarter than we generated in revenue which is certainly a good thing. So we think things are definitely in the from an execution perspective the company is doing a better job on the collection side and getting whatever money we can but obviously we sell a deal that has gone longer payment terms because that's what's needed in the market to get a deal closed, you can't collect that earlier.

So we did improve pretty significantly year-over-year on the cash generation in Q1 and it was 66% improvement from last year and so we're now at a 109% of our non-GAAP net income which is well above our target for the trailing 12 months in terms of cash from operations. In terms of free cash flow we're still kind of active $20 million a year CapEx type of spending level. So our free cash flow now last year ran, last 12 months was that ran over $100 million. So we think we're still very position well to generate a very good amount of free cash flow on a go forward basis.

Joan Tong

Okay, so even though like we are talking about the Nozomi is out revenue ramp in the second half like do you need like and obviously working capital needs in terms of inventories and things like that and you still feel pretty good about the second half free cash flow trajectory?

Marc Olin

Yes, because while we do have some build up on Nozomi inventory now because we still have the beta unit effectively in inventory for us until that gets recognized. We can't really build inventory under Nozomi because we don’t have the space. There are 120 feet long or 140 feet long in some cases and so there is no place to put them after we build them. So we can only really build one and ship it. And so while we may end up with as many as two or three of those in inventory in the initial batch before we get out of the beta after they are out of beta it should go to really just having one or two in inventory at maximum at any point in time it is about a level that we have in terms of inventory now on our balance sheet for Nozomi.

Joan Tong

Okay and then my second question is related to the industrial inkjet gross margin. You projected second quarter high 30% range obviously like you know that high level it's pretty sustainable as you expect, then going into the second quarter how about the second half obviously you are looking for inkjet sales printer sales to be higher and how should we think about like the gross margin in the second half with Nozomi being more in the mix?

Marc Olin

Yes, so definitely we will see, we certainly don’t want to give guidance for gross margin for the second half of the year as of yet, but the first quarter in which Nozomi ships. The beta unit that we shipped for Nozomi will definitely have a lower gross margin than the production unit because they are going to have a lot of additional work done on them, additional costs embedded in them before they get to production release.

So those first two units will be at a lower margin. After that you know we should see a more normalized gross margin out of the Nozomi we sell, so we don’t think it will have that significant an impact on our overall group on the inkjet gross margin, but you know Q3 you could see a little bit of impact from again those first two units.

Joan Tong

Okay, all right, got it thank you.

Marc Olin

Thanks Joan.

Your next question comes from Joe Wittine from Longbow Research. Your line is open.

Joe Wittine

Hey guys. Of the 40 preorders I'm curious if you are issuing even informal expectations for the timing of the delivery and the conversations when you've taken the orders and would customers in line, would they be okay with delivery in 2019 or beyond is that kind of practice for situations like this?

Guy Gecht

I think our team is having its first line discussion with each one of the customers talking about what they want to see and we were going to see and timing and when they can come and visit and see if it then we can talk exact timing. And we're trying play over with this we don’t want to get into this yet, therefore we are really very certain when we can deliver this unit.

But again, well our goal is not to be bothered by manufacturing. Our goal is to do whatever we take once we finalize the unit, the first release of Nozomi we will try to build them as fast and definitely we don’t want to come back to any of them and say you have to wait until the end of next build.

Joe Wittine

Okay, great. And then finally in display graphics can you update us on what organic growth is like in that market right now so obviously exclude the production issues that you experienced? And related is, is there an update on kind of the digital penetration rate in display graphics?

Marc Olin

Yes, so display graphics as a whole that market we believe from what we see in the industry reports where the segment of the display graphics market that we operate in it is high single digits to very low double-digits. So you know let's say 8% to 11% that type of range depending upon which report you look at. And so I think that in terms of penetration of digital we haven't updated a number on that since our Investor Day we believe it is still somewhere around 40%. It might be approaching a little higher, but I don't I definitely don’t think it is over 50 yet.

Guy Gecht

And while we are saying in display graphics the digital is replacing digital which is again enforcing the importance of new technology to offer the customers a compelling faster, better, sometimes cheaper machine.

Joe Wittine

All right, that's it from me, thanks guys.

Guy Gecht

Thanks.

Marc Olin

Thanks.

Your next question comes from Morris Ajzenman from Griffin Securities. Your line is open.

Morris Ajzenman

Hi you saved best for last.

Guy Gecht

Yes, absolutely.

Morris Ajzenman

You gave Q1 guidance industrial inkjet being up mid to high single digits, so if you did the math it should have been about $130 million to $137 million. You came with a $123 million and then you also talked about actually [indiscernible] double digit growth so we haven’t actually expected that. So be there and so done, you have a shortfall and you were between let's call it $9 to $14 million if not more, I presumed that's all display graphics?

Marc Olin

Yes, the shortfall in inkjet was all display graphics this quarter.

Morris Ajzenman

And the numbers I just kind of put out the $9 to $14 million is being the shortfall and is actually patience that would all be accounted for by display graphics if not more?

Marc Olin

I wouldn’t say that's necessarily more, but in that neighborhood it is basically yes, I think you are as usual Morris your math is correct.

Guy Gecht

It was a really, really disappointing quarter on display graphics there is no question, a lot of other good things happened, but that display graphics giving what we explained was a pretty weaker quarter.

Morris Ajzenman

Okay, and last question here, everyone is probably tired here, but productivity is slow for you, guiding to mid to high single digit growth ex-currency and you have single digits this past quarter. What's keeping us from being in more consistent mid teens or low teens growth rate there?

Marc Olin

Well, I think for of the productivity software group we organically we both we said that that think cannot grow double-digit levels because there is so much annual maintenance revenue, so much recurring revenue that makes up the base that can't grow at a very fast rate. So we haven’t done any M&A in awhile. We're lapping the Optitex acquisition. So I think that for it to grow in the 10% to 20% range it needs more M&A and I do expect that we’re going to see more M&A for the software group later this year. There is a lot of stuff that we’re looking at right now, so I definitely think we’ll see a return to more M&A activities for software this year.

Morris Ajzenman

Thank you, guys

Guy Gecht

Thanks Morris.

Marc Olin

Thanks Morris.

Your last question comes from Patrick Newton from Stifel. Your line is open.

Patrick Newton

Guy and Marc thank you for snaking me in here. I guess the question on the ink side, one is on ceramic I don’t think I heard any updates on trends there. So it sounds like you didn’t hit a new milestone, but could you at least speak to what ceramic ink is doing either year-over-year or sequentially? And then on ink volume growth you talked about plus 20% year-over-year showing solid demand from your installed base, but this metrics also decelerated each quarter for four consecutive quarters. So how should we think about that longer term growth trend?

Guy Gecht

Yes, so I think, we’ve said that the ink growth rate has no choice, but to decelerate as some of the segments like ceramic for example were coming very, very low numbers in the prior years. And so the compares get tougher and tougher as we go we did not hit another specific milestone, but we still saw well into double-digit growth across all of our primary segments for UV ink, for our textile ink, for our ceramic ink, very solid growth across all of them. So we’ll certainly be happy with double-digit growth, Puller our overall ink volumes for the foreseeable future obviously when the Nozomi start pumping into the air that’s going to spike him back up again because it’s essentially coming from zero for that segment.

Patrick Newton

And then maybe to expand on Brian’s earlier question you talked about the hope of producing one unit only per month around the July timeframe. And then you also talked about exiting the year doing two units per month, could you help us may be understand should we be expecting you to be able to Revrec two units per month exiting the year and should we similarly think towards the front half of the fourth quarter that you could be hitting that output pace?

Marc Olin

Yes so our goal is to be able to do two a month per Revrec by the end of the year because again our standard terms that historically we've used on most of our virtually all of the deals we saw is that we recognized when we ship to customers and we’ll certainly be looking to replicate that for our Nozomi contract. Of course we haven’t signed those Nozomi contract yet, so we have to negotiate them with the clients to make sure we get to that point, but we do expect to be able to that and get to be able to do two a month for both manufacturing and for revrec by the end of year.

Patrick Newton

And just one clarification, did I hear you in an answer to another question say that the legacy of VUTEx that you could have sold substantial more if it wasn’t or if they were simply discounted more was that the only thing that held back the revenue on those systems?

Marc Olin

Well – again that we view the discounting problem really as a side effect of this comp plan issue that Guy raised that we essentially were two punitive on our sales reps if they did discount the products significantly. And so they basically held back on pushing the higher discounts out to the clients and getting the deals over the finish line as result and we adjusted and changed that, but that’s we still see demand for the prior products out in the marketplace.

We still did sell a number of them in Q1, again just a significant amount less than what we thought we were going to sell. And so we are hopeful that the changes we've put in place in the comp plans and the pricing policies will help get back to the level of growth we’re expected we’ve been seeing there historically.

Patrick Newton

Is it right to think that these legacy printers that you’ll be discounting are your production printers?

Guy Gecht

Yes they’re all I mean – all of our printers are really production printers when it comes to inkjet but we’re talking display graphics everything from our entry level products which sell for about $100,000 up to are kind of mid range hybrids that are in the mid 100s of $100,000 it’s really what we’re talking about in this class of printers. So there is a number of models it’s not just one model.

Patrick Newton

Understood, thank you.

Guy Gecht

And you can’t level it’s factored in the guidance with the margin and EPS, so we did the math and it's we definitely can leave it at that specially giving that the new model the selling is really strong and selling at a very good margin.

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to management for closing remarks.

Guy Gecht

Thank you everyone, very much for joining us today and being very engaged on the call. We appreciate your time and attention to EFI. We definitely appreciate the loyalty and support of our shareholders and the partners and the customers and of course the very hard work and dedication of the EFI team. We look forward to share with you more news. Hopefully much more positive as we progress and talk to you in the near future. Thank you very much.

