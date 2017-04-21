Clearwater Paper's (CLW) CEO Linda Massman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

April 20, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Robin Yim - VP, IR

Linda Massman - President and CEO

John Hertz - CFO

Analysts

Adam Josephson - KeyBanc

Chip Dillon - Vertical Research

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

James Armstrong - Armstrong Investment Research

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Robin Yim, Vice President, Investor Relations of Clearwater Paper.

Robin Yim

Good afternoon and thank you for joining Clearwater Paper's first quarter and 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Linda Massman, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Hertz, Chief Financial Officer.

Financial results for the first quarter were released shortly after today's market close. You will find a presentation of supplemental information including an updated outlook slides providing the Company’s current expectations, and estimates at the certain cost, cost pricing mix, shipment, production and other factors for the second quarter of 2017, posted on the Investor Relations page of our website at clearwaterpaper.com.

Additionally, we will be providing certain non-GAAP information in this afternoon's discussion. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to comparable GAAP information is included in the press release or in the supplemental material provided on our website.

I would like to remind you that this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in the Company's expectation.

John Hertz will begin today's call with a review of the financial results for the first quarter, and then Massman will provide an overview of the business environment and our outlook for the second quarter of 2017, and then we will open up the call for the question-and-answer session.

Now, I'll turn the call over to John.

John Hertz

Thank you, Robin. We continue to make great progress on our strategic initiatives in the first quarter. The continuous digester is on track with a schedule start in early Q4. We are now live on warehouse automation in Shelby, Las Vegas and Lewiston with Elwood on track realized in the third quarter. Operations results came in within our Q1 guidance ranges with top line metrics at the high end and bottom line metrics towards the low end, and I’ll discuss our operating results in greater detail in my prepared remarks.

Before I get to our first quarter 2017 results, I would like to preface my comments by stating that throughout the rest of my remarks, I will be distinguishing between GAAP and non-GAAP or adjusted results. The adjusted results excludes certain charges and benefits that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, reconciliation from GAAP to adjusted results since provided in our press release and supplemental materials posted on our website.

The first quarter of 2017 those adjusted EBITDA item netted to $1 million free tax and include $2 million charge associated with the announced closer of our Oklahoma City converting site and $500,000 in residual cost from the closed Long Island, New York facility, all which was partially offset by a benefit of $1.5 million from the mark-to-market adjustments to our outstanding directors common stock units. For adjusted operating income, items netted to $5 million free tax which includes a $6 million charge for the closer of Oklahoma City consisting of the $2 million mentioned above plus $4 million of accelerated depreciation.

So with that let's get to our results. Our first quarter net sales came in at $438 million, up 2.8% versus the fourth quarter that it at the high end of our outlook range of up 1% to 3%. Paperboard shipping volumes including Manchester industries were up 5.5% versus Q4 and average price per ton was up 77 basis points to $927 per ton. Retail tissue shipment volumes were up 1.3% and average price per ton was up 54 basis points. Both the increases were partially offset by a 13.1% decline in non-retail tissue shipments resulting from the previously announced shutdown of two higher cost paper machines at Neenah Wisconsin mill.

Versus Q1 2016, net sales were essentially flat. First quarter adjusted gross profit, $57 million or up 13% margin, decreased 120 basis points from the fourth quarter. Planned production curtailments in December drove higher inventory cost that flow through our January P&L as well as unplanned outages in Las Vegas and Shelby that led to higher transportation cost to position inventory. Additionally, we saw cost rise due to higher seasonally natural gas usage, higher wood fiber cost in Idaho due to higher demand and cost associated with accelerating implementation of advanced supply chain for any processes and tools.

Adjusted SG&A expense was $31 million or 7.1% of first quarter net sales, which is flat versus Q4 16. Adjusted corporate expense was $14 million of SG&A expense in the first quarter and flat versus Q4 16. Fee income of $25 million or 5.8% of net sales came at the low end of our outlook range of $25 million to $32 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $49 million or 11.3% of net sales and on a lower end of the adjusted EBITDA outlook of $48 million to $56 million. That compares to $54 million or 12.7% in Q4 and $60 million or 13.7% of net sales in the first quarter of 2016. Net interest expense of $8 million was flat versus Q4.

Turning to taxes, on an adjusted basis, our Q1 effective tax rate was 38.3% which was in line with our outlook of 39% plus or minus two points. That is up from our typical midpoint of 36% due to the impact of our new accounting standard pertaining to stock based compensation. The account changes requires differences between book and tax measures and stock based compensation that previously flow through equity to flow through the income tax provision.

Our full year 2017 team tax rate outlook remains unchanged at 36% plus or minus two percentage points. However, given known state credits that will be realized when the continuous pulp digester starts production, we would expect to finish the year at the lower end of that range. First quarter 2017 GAAP net earnings were $8 million or $0.45 per diluted share on an adjusted basis $11 million or $0.64 per diluted share, which is at the low end of the outlook range of $0.62 to $0.90. That compares to adjusted net earnings of 14 million or $0.82 per diluted share in the fourth quarter and $19 million or $1.09 in the first quarter of 2016.

Non-cash expenses in the first quarter of 2017 included $28 million of depreciation and amortization, and $1 million of net non-cash pension and retiree medical expense. Employee headcount at the end of the first quarter was approximately 3,300, which included 3,100 Legacy Clearwater employees, which is lower as a result of warehouse automation and Neenah structure and we added 200 employees from the Manchester acquisition.

Now I will discuss the segment results. Consumer products net sales were up $242 million for the first quarter of 2017, up 12 basis points compared to the fourth quarter due to 1.3% higher retail shipment and 1.8% increase in paperboard shipments, all that was partially offset by a 13.1% decline in non-retail shipments due to the shutdown of two Neenah paper machines.

Total tissue average sales price per ton improved by $43 due to a richer mix of retail case shipments. Consumer products adjusted operating income in the first quarter of 2017 was $12 million or 5.1% of net sales were the $17 million were 7% in the fourth quarter. The decrease was the result of December curtailments and unplanned outages as well as the previously mentioned higher input cost. As a result, CPD adjusted EBITDA of $27 million decreased 15.7% from $32 million in Q4. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 11.1% from 13.2% in Q4.

Now, turning to the pulp and paperboard division, net sales of $195 million with the first quarter of 2017 were up 6.4% including the addition of Manchester versus the fourth quarter due to 5.5% higher volume shipments and a 77 basis points improvement in average price per ton. Pulp and paperboard operating income for the first quarter of 2017 was $27 million or 14% of net sales as compared to $28 million or 15% of net sales in the fourth quarter. Paperboards Q1 2017 EBITDA margin was 18.1% compared to 19.1% in the fourth quarter.

Now turning to the balance sheet, capital expenditures were $41 million in the first quarter of 2017 of which $32 million was spent on strategic and other ROI positive projects. Our expected total CapEx for the year which remains unchanged approximately $250 million of which $90 million is for strategic projects announced in 2015, $100 million is for our new tissue facility in Shelby, North Carolina and $60 million for maintenance. We had $130 million of borrowing outstanding under our revolver and $7 million withstand by letters of credit at quarter end. Long-term debt outstanding on March 31, 2017 remained unchanged at $575 million.

Turning to stock buyback program, in the first quarter we repurchased approximately 85,000 shares for $5 million under our $100 million of share repurchase authorization at an average price of $57.53 per share that leaves approximately $30 million remaining under the authorization. With regard to our liquidity, we ended the first quarter with $60 million of unrestricted cash and we had $163 million available under the revolver. During the first quarter, we generated $46 million of cash from operating activities for 10.4% of net sales.

That concludes my remarks and, I will now turn the call over to Linda Massman, who will discuss the Company's outlook.

Linda Massman

Thanks, John. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. As I talked about our business, you're going to hear the news is generally positive. Today, I will provide some additional commentary on our first quarter performance. Then I'll take a look at market environment and what we expect for our business segments. Finally, I will tell you what we expect the second quarter to look like for us relative to Q1.

First quarter performance came within our outlook, and I was especially pleased to see we generated $46 million and cash flow from operations or 10.4% of revenues. Net sales came in on the high-end of our outlook. Just as like the strong demand for products in both the consumer and problem face to board division. Including a positive contribution from Manchester Industries acquired at the end of 2016.

All other outlook metrics fell on the lower end of the ranges provided. As John explained in his comments, these results were impacted by price mix in paperboard, unplanned outages in Las Vegas and Shelby that led to higher transportation cost to position the inventory, and accelerating the implementation of advance supply chain processes and tool.

Our two main business segments performed well in the first quarter. Looking first at our consumer products divisions business remains strong from a demand standpoint. Both retail shipments and case volumes picked up, and average price per ton benefitted from seasonal trends and a richer product mix of higher retail tissue sales. For the pulp and paperboard business shipment volumes grew in the division shipments volumes benefitted from the addition of Manchester. Demand remains solid and our backlogs were up and in line with industry trends and tracking comfortably above levels at this time versus the last two years.

Overall we've made impressive advances in starting our three years strategic plan in 2015. Our goals were to improve our consumer products division operating margins by 400 basis points to 600 basis points and to improve our overall operating efficiencies. I'm happy to say we're now in the primary yield those efforts and tracking to both the expected capital spend and resulting EBITDA benefit, a cumulative contribution as a $62 million annual run rate through the first quarter of 2017. The continuous pulp digester project is nearing the home stretch. The major vessels are completed and the platforms and towers are under construction.

Steel, piping and tie ends of the new digester to the existing mill are underway. Startup remains on track for early fourth quarter. We are also right on track with warehouse automation. We are now three of the four installations completed with Shelby, Las Vegas and Lewiston up and running. The annual run rate contribution EBITDA through Q1 was $14 million. The remaining installation at our Elwood, Illinois facility is scheduled for completion in the third quarter. We have modified the mix of our strategic initiatives slightly by scaling back some of our warehouse automation plans, but increasing our operational efficiencies. This will result in lower capital dollar spend while maintaining our expected savings.

We scale back our automation plans primarily due to three factors. First, the closure of OKC. Second, we decided to forgo implementation in Neenah due to expected low returns on investment. And third, we reduced the scope of automation in Lewiston due to physical limitations at the facility. In Lewiston, we determine there wasn’t enough space to handle apparent role through automation without significant capital investment. The bottom line is, we expect to spend approximately $6 million to $10 million less in capital, but expect to generate the original consolidated EBITDA improvement of $115 million to $145 million.

We reflect the details of these changes on Slide 7 of the supplemental presentation on our website. Regarding under tissue machine and warehouse project in Shelby, North Carolina, the permitting process is nearly complete. We have finalized selections of our key partners and we are currently working on the public infrastructure requirements with the City of Shelby in Cleveland County. I am encouraged by overall progress against our three years strategy.

Let's turn our attention now to my second topic, the market environment and our outlook for both business segments. Starting with consumer products, the IRI data as of Q1 tells us that the total U.S. tissue market measured in dollar sales was up 1.3% compared to Q4 16. The brands grew 1.5% in the first quarter and outpace private label which declined modestly by 20 basis points. We believe this decline was primarily because of increased branded, digital and in-store promotional activity. Private label market share remained at approximately 25% of total tissue, according to IRI and Clearwater Paper share of private label was flat with 2016 at approximately 33%.

Our ad tracking service indicated that traditional promotional print ad by the brands remained flat quarter-over-quarter. So, we believe this is augmented with digital and in-store promotions which drove growth for the brand in Q1. Competitive pressure and non-ultra quality tissue persist, so we will continue to focus on what we do best, delivering superior product quality and excellent customer service. We believe these are the key factors that differentiate us from the competition.

The most current RISI forecast for net new North American tissue capacity through 2019 is 976,000 tons, if the total capacity comes online is scheduled. RISI estimates that the North American demand capacity ratio through 2019 will be 97% which is indicative of a balanced planned demand environment in 2019. This does an out factor in imports.

Turning to our pulp and paperboard business the market environment for North American paperboard is equally encouraging. We see outlook for 2017 is for balance market with operating rates averaging 94% in 2017. On the year-to-date basis American Forest and Paper Association is reporting a 97.7% operating rate compared to 93.9% for the same period last year. The SBS operating rate increased significantly in February and continued into March. Since the beginning of the year order backlogs reported by AFPA are up 25%. Backlog levels had dipped in the back half of 2016. We were all covering in 2017.

According to RISI, the outlook for 2017 U.S. export volumes have down 4.2% is slightly weaker as compared to the December 2016 forecast of down 3.7%. However on a year to date basis, AFPA has reported a 6.1% increase in exports compared to a 1.3% increase in exports for the same period last year. We see the outlook for imports of computing substrates remain flat. We recently announced an SBS price increase and they are still in the very early stages of working with our customers on implementation. Additionally, one of our paperboard customers announced their agreement to be acquired by competitor which could impact our volumes and mix for the year.

With this market environment in mind, let's turn to my final topic today our second quarter outlook compared to Q1. Compare to first quarter, we expect consolidated net sales to be flat to up 1% sequentially, primarily due to improve paperboard product mix. We're projecting our consolidated adjusted operating margin for Q2 to be in the range of 4% to 5.5% based on five primarily factors. Schedule major maintenance of our Cypress Bend, Arkansas mill is expected to be in the range of $8 million to $9 million. In addition, we plan to pull into Q2 from Q3 approximately $1 million to $2 million as scheduled maintenance, expense at the Lewiston Idaho mill to alleviate any bottleneck related to the startup with the continuous pulp digester in the fourth quarter.

Some cost headwinds include increased input cost for pulps and chemical. Net positives to the quarter include $2 million to $3 million of incremental productivity gains and the absence of higher beginning inventory unit cost. We're assuming an adjusted tax rate of 34% plus or minus 2 percentage points. Our Q2 projections results and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $48 million and adjusted net earnings fully diluted share in the range of $0.44 to $0.63. The key variables we see determining where we land in that range, our paperboard market conditions, brand promotional activities and changes in customer and consumer demand.

At this point, we're maintaining the full year outlook that we provided on our fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. Based on the input cost and marketing industry data we use when we provided the outlook of $205 million to $225 million. The two major factors that could impacts that are the outcome of our announced paperboard price increase and two how they announced pending acquisition of the customer impacts paperboard volume and mix. It's too early to fully access those impacts that, but will provide an update for you on our Q2 earnings call.

This is an exciting time for all us at Clearwater Paper. We continue to energetically execute our strategic initiatives as laid out through 2017 and we're also beginning the important work on the construction of the new paper machine, converting lines and warehouse expansion in Shelby North Carolina. We're making powerful progress and that's inspiring. And beyond the highlights and positive forecast important as those are the most inspiring thing about working at Clearwater Paper for me continues to be our people. Our employees are the reason for our strong performance and they give me great confidence and our ability to continue improving our performance and results.

Thank you for listening to the prepared remarks and we'd like to now take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Adam Josephson with KeyBanc.

Adam Josephson

As Linda or John, one question about the quarter, so correct me if I'm wrong, but the unplanned outage in Las Vegas that was obviously in the fourth quarter as were the plan production curtailments those were in December. So presumably you are aware of all that in early February right when you gave the EBITDA guidance of $48 million to $56 million. And so, why any of that has -- I realized you had another unplanned outage, but those other factors you likely were well aware of when you gave the guidance I'm just a bit confused there?

John Hertz

Yes, those are the plans curtailments was factored into the guidance range that we gave for Q1. I think that wasn’t known about the impact of which was the Shelby outage and that kind of that was maybe as kind of the final strops caused us to have to do kind of and then a natural act from the transportation standpoint to service all their customers with inventory.

Adam Josephson

And remind me what outage expense you are expecting in 3Q compared to the nine to 10 in 2Q?

John Hertz

So typically, Williston is going to call it 70 million to 90 million.

Adam Josephson

So, you'll have…

John Hertz

That's all and including last shipments.

Adam Josephson

So, that's your cumulative expense for the years that you assigned.

John Hertz

Yes, and that's the direct expenses plus I guess lost sales.

Adam Josephson

Okay, so your maintenance outage will be flattish sequentially in 3Q. Is that right roughly?

John Hertz

No, we are going to be about $8 million to $9 million in third quarter for the Arkansas shutdown.

Adam Josephson

So, okay, your maintenance outage is going up $9 million to $10 million in 2Q sequentially. Is that right and then in 3Q?

John Hertz

Sequentially then there would be an incremental $7 million or $8 million.

Adam Josephson

So, all of us equally, you'd be down sequentially in 3Q from the 45 million at the midpoint to which your guidance for 2Q right?

John Hertz

Everything that's equal.

Adam Josephson

Okay. So, it would take -- it seems like a huge fourth quarter to get to your full-year guidance, correct me if I'm wrong there.

John Hertz

Yes, and like I said as far as Linda said, we've got the price increase out there. We will see how that plays out the market place. And then due to impact of the customer that was acquired and how that ends up impacting us. So those are the two key variables other that we are able to get in that range.

Adam Josephson

And to that point John, what is your contingency plan for those tons?

John Hertz

I think we are less worried about the volume than we are about the mix. I think if you can get into kind of play grades and stuffs like that, we think we can feel pretty comfortable with inside home for our production not necessarily where want to.

Adam Josephson

Right. Okay. Now what were your organic paperboard volumes up or down in the quarter year-on-year?

John Hertz

Organic you mean without Manchester?

Adam Josephson

Correct.

John Hertz

So, we are flattish.

Adam Josephson

You are flattish, okay. And would it be fair to assume you expect flattish SBS demand for the year?

John Hertz

Typically, SBS is -- from a seasonal standpoint lower in Q4 and Q1 and higher in Q2 and Q3. For the last couple of years, it's -- we have seen stronger Q4 than we have in history. We would expect to see volumes and I'll call at pre-acquisition volumes to creep slightly. I mean we do get some creep in production this year out of the paper machine.

Adam Josephson

Right. So, presuming your SBS volume is roughly flat for the year, right. Just did not fit the market been in years past or as roughly flat. Can you just help me with why your backlogs and industry backlogs would have so shortly increased year-to-date particularly when I keep reading about how weak CPG demand has been year-to-date. I am struggling to understand why backlogs would be at 25% year-to-date given flat demand or seemingly flat demand?

Linda Massman

Yes. So. Adam, don’t know the exact reason for that, but I think what we would attribute it to more likely the knot is maybe some of the CPG demand is a little bit more back looking versus the backlog that we are seeing are more forward looking because we start to produce the product, ship it, get it through supply chain and so I think that will be the primary reason.

Adam Josephson

But if you are saying Linda, is it -- SBS demand is going to be flattish for the year, it doesn’t sound like there is going to be this. You are expecting some huge acceleration in growth rates in the later part of the year. I am just trying to stand if the markets fundamentally flat, why would backlog be so shortly accelerating? I am just struggling to understand that.

Linda Massman

I think with regard to we are currently producing and selling everything we produce. So that’s part of the reason why the demand is expected to be flat and backlogs are indicative of what the market demand is.

Adam Josephson

Okay. And now on your call -- the fourth quarter call, you guys characterized SBS market condition is challenging right. And that was early February and then about a month later, obviously you announced the price increase. So, can you help me with what would have so dramatically changed over the course of the month, it just seems odd to go from challenging market conditions to a price increase a month later?

Linda Massman

Yes, so again, it's a price us too when we saw kind of a little dip down in February and then March came back pretty strong, and we saw some good improvements in backlog since mid February. That surprised us just a little bit as well. And then of course it just takes a little bit of that demand to kind to make a descent change in the industry and for that reason we decided to implement the price increase.

Adam Josephson

So, this is based on supply demand, not cost inflation as SBS increase. It should I assume?

Linda Massman

It's both. I mean we’re saying cost increase as well.

Adam Josephson

Where exactly?

Linda Massman

In wood fibers and particular chemicals energy, energy was more seasonal but definitely in chemicals and in wood fiber.

Adam Josephson

The investment in your tissue business that you announced last quarter obviously took industries by surprise. And you obviously saw it in the stock subsequent to your earnings release. I mean are you -- you've had significant operational improvements in that business over the last couple of years, but those have been largely offset by pricing pressure, right. What gives you confidence that continued operational improvements in that business will not continue to be largely, if not entirely offset by continued industry pricing pressure?

Linda Massman

So we did announce the tissue during last quarter and talk about why it was important for us with regard to our customers were asking for more ultra and premium capacity. We're currently out of that capacity, they are selling everything we make with regard to that capacity so adding, capacity is important for us and the ability to feel the meet the demand of our customers and they are current isn’t any available for purchase. So in order to continuing with customer demand it's important.

I think it's probably pretty prudent to expect continued price pressure in conventional tissue, we’ve seen this historically continues to happen definitely more weakness on the economy and value then on the premium and ultra premium side of the business. We do see on the premium and ultra premium segment the demand for that part of that business in that tissue is growing pretty substantially forecasted to grow 4% to 5% per year. Since 2012 is grown three times faster than the overall tissue market. And currently you can get that kind of paper today on the market place.

And back in 2015 I think we alluded to this when we introduced our strategic initiatives which we lay out on our debt, we talked about we're going to focus on the variables of our business that we can control. And we laid out a number of improvement efficiencies in which we’re delivering on and we were very confident, we will deliver on it through the balance of the year and we're going to continue to look for ways, become for efficient and to meet our needs of our customers with good product quality and good purchase metrics.

Our next question comes from Chip Dillon with Vertical Research.

Chip Dillon

First question has to do with, just thinking about the buyback you made in the first quarter. At least on our estimates, it looks like you guys are going to be borrowing, assuming you have solid operations in this year or next year, probably upwards of $10 a share, I guess a $150 million $160 million above and beyond your cash flow through to finance that the end of the 2015-ish even the Shelby machine. And I just didn’t know if you, I thought it was a good idea to keep buying that stock given the heavy CapEx ahead of us?

John Hertz

No, I mean, if you look back into our history over the last two to four years, we significantly have ratcheted back so because call the run rate of our stock buyback. So, we think it's important to continue to meet that a little bit when we've obviously taken that back from your kind of trajectory we are on over the last three or four years, but largely for the reasons you just articulated.

Chip Dillon

Okay, and then just to make sure I understand the maintenance pattern you mentioned it would be 9 million to 10 million higher in the second quarter and did you say it would drop again in the third quarter and above the second quarter level or stay at the second quarter level in the third quarter?

John Hertz

Yes, so I got to be careful here because if we just focus on the major maintenances if we ignore and we've got lots of other maintenance that occurs but it's not called major maintenance. But if you just focus on the major maintenance we're going from that $8 million to $9 million spend for Arkansas in Q2 to just call it at $17 million or $18 million spend in Q3. But that's not I mean we do kind of balance but the rest of our maintenance spend so on our total maintenance envelope you are probably not going to see a $7 million to $8 million increase.

Chip Dillon

Okay, but the point is the maintenance should come way down in the fourth quarter like the sequential drop off could be $15 million or so is that fair?

John Hertz

At least, yes.

Chip Dillon

Okay, so it will come way down. Okay got it.

John Hertz

And the other thing shippers just I think we've said this before but just how we make sure you are aware. In 2018, we delayed the different schedule lines up for major maintenance rule having it in 2018.

Chip Dillon

So basically this year, it looks like the total all-in is like and maybe you said and I just missed it if a 25-ish million for the year and next year is zero is that the way to think about it?

John Hertz

Correct.

Chip Dillon

Okay, that's very helpful. Okay, and then as you think about the tissue markets or let me ask you just two questions about last question in two parts. As when you think about the Shelby machine is there a point at which you kind of or off to diving board up in the air it means that you have you are you absolutely fully committed at this point to having the build at this year and next year or just hypothetically could it be pulled back up to some point. And then I guess the second thing is just talk a little bit about how you see the competitive marketplace just given that there are others out there with TAD and similar type quality machines in the process I guess I don’t know if you call these as good as your but that are almost they are for putting to be good quality aimed at the private label market in United States and if that's really any issue for you at this point?

John Hertz

No, I would say regarding the first part of the question, we're probably off the diving board in the air. Linda, do you agree with that.

Linda Massman

Yes.

John Hertz

With regard to the second part of your question, I mean if you look at RISI's list of announced paper machines that could you give you a little bit of pause, but as Linda articulated when you break the market down between traditional conventional and ultra premium. Ultra premium is gone I guess it forecasts, 4% to 5% at least three ex the historical. And the fact that you -- we can't go out and buy ultra premium tenant roles and we're very tight, and so those market dynamics I think allows for that capacity. And as you look out for the next couple of years while like I said, when you look at RISI, it might take a pause. I think we'll probably get through it okay.

Our next question comes from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets.

Paul Quinn

Yes. Just a little bit missed, if I'd like Adam on the paperboard side, just with the reversal and I guess the strength you're seeing now in the marketplace. Is that -- and I sort of heard some of the comments, which you refer to the export tonnage that would seemed up. Is that one of the sort of key metrics or key variables that has changed the market overall?

John Hertz

Yes, that’s of course going up definitely and backlogs going up.

Linda Massman

And processing flag.

Paul Quinn

But that export is industry that’s not you guys. You are not a big export player right?

John Hertz

Yes, all of our goes to Japan and it's pretty much consistently 10% or our total shipment.

Paul Quinn

And then just on the cost side, didn't see a lot of cost pressure from rising pulp prices. Is that -- do we expect that to be lagged in the Q2 with less pricing coming up?

John Hertz

Yes.

Paul Quinn

How material will that be in Q2?

John Hertz

I think it's going to be about 1 million to 2 million impact, now hitting the rotation side of business.

Paul Quinn

Okay, and just on the tissue side with the brand holdings study on market share in Q1, anything that you can do that changes that dynamic going forward I mean obviously they looks like there are higher and digital and online or in store promotions, is that something that you guys can take advantage over or change something remark any attributes?

Linda Massman

Yes, we work with our customers build to provide promotion and of course we would have to rely on their network, to build to do that, and for not a branded player or a store brands, so with rely on how they deliver store brand coupon promotions etcetera. But yes, we absolutely work with them on the same ideas.

John Hertz

We have two of our larger customers who really kind of have grown their private label component versus the brands, so that’s encouraging the couple of our bigger customers. This kind of swiping in the while market I guess.

Paul Quinn

Yes. I'm just trying to get the bigger picture that I've covered you for a while now and it seemed like you're making great gains. The whole private label industry was making great gains in the early years. And now it seems like you're stalled out. Is that what you expect going forward? Or do expect now to be able to accelerate your penetration?

John Hertz

Yes, I mean we, definitely I think long term that continues to go up and I guess little pause here but we are optimistic that we start to rise again.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Just couple of questions, first to staying on tissue and this is obviously longer term in nature, but obviously the all ultra premium categories is doing nicely. Do you think that once Shelby 2 is done, you are going to be able to maybe produce more over ultra premium relative to what you now? Or is it going to kind of remain the same balance with the ultra premium?

John Hertz

I know that will be particularly for bathroom tissue ultra premium and we think we will get there with towels as well by the time Shelby goes live.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay that’s helpful.

John Hertz

Our anticipation would we -- we'll be able to do both kind of traditional conventional as well as ultra premium. So it gives us that flexibility, but my expectation would be related much more towards the ultra premium.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and that’s helpful. I think some of that concern, I hear from investors is that there is a lot of capacity coming online. I guess that is kind of causes us some fear at the beginning, but you also said, the industry supports the stay at a 97% operating rate, right. And historically, RISI has been pretty spot on with those forecast, I guess want I'm asking is some of this other capacity coming online? Are they also going to be able to do a large chunk of all ultra premium tissue they wanted to?

John Hertz

Yes, a lot of the capacity is either pad or NTT, which both of those give the ability to do ultra premium. There is a portion of it that's traditional conventional as well there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good to know. And then just on the -- should we say tax rate, there might be an ability for you at the lower end of your guidance from a credit. And sorry, I if missed that. What quarter would you expect that to drop?

John Hertz

That will be in third quarter. It's tied to going live on our continuous digester in Lewiston.

Unidentified Analyst

Third quarter that’s great and then I guess the customer that was acquired, I think we all know who we're seeking about. Why do you have to wait a little more to have more visibility in kind of that, I think that acquisition was announced around the last time you reported. I'm just trying to figure out what you need to see.

John Hertz

Well, I guess first of all we have to see whether that actually closes or not, second we have to see they are required by competitive work, how much of that cloud city that our customers buying to take internal. And then after that we have to figure out if they do that where capacity lands, whether its folding cartoner plate, all the carts would positive. Plate would be probably worse from a next stand point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then while it is 14 [carts] is it the main shift that suppose to help your credit quality, foot print, is that you guys still feel comfortable with that sort of outlooks.

John Hertz

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And then this is the last one sorry -- what you said you had a customer that's spending increasing the amount of private label and what -- is that on growth this side. [Technical Difficulty]

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of James Armstrong with Armstrong Investment Research.

James Armstrong

Not too bad, if you want to answer the last one before I ask, go ahead.

John Hertz

You guys in here.

James Armstrong

No, there was a siren we couldn’t hear it I apologize.

John Hertz

I get, please go ahead.

James Armstrong

Okay the first one was. How big was the impact from the inventory positioning in the first quarter? I'm just trying to get your magnitude. And do you think this will reverse in the second quarter?

John Hertz

Yes, I talk about 5 million-ish and if we would reverse in the second quarter. Wait, I answered the wrong question. You mean the transportation incremental cost?

James Armstrong

Yes.

John Hertz

Okay, that was about 1 million and it should. And it should reverse so.

James Armstrong

Okay perfect just to make sure. And second corporate cost will account a whole lot, is that a sustainable level or it was just related to just the quarter and likely will go back to previous levels?

John Hertz

Cant through they are pretty flat.

James Armstrong

Adjusted okay fair enough, I mean.

John Hertz

If you're looking at GAAP, James, it has the mark-to-market impact of Board of Directors stock units and those since that price went down you see a benefit come through.

James Armstrong

Okay, that's what the differential is. So, it's sort of over happens to the stock fair enough. And then lastly and for the quarter, what do you think the major factor is in the second quarter between the high-end and the low-end of the guidance?

John Hertz

I can have as broken record here probably paperboard pricing.

James Armstrong

Completely, fair. Thanks very much. That's all I got.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our question-and-answer session. At this time, I will turn the call over to Ms. Massman for any closing or additional remarks.

Linda Massman

Thank you for joining us today and for your continued interest in Clearwater Paper. On a final note will be at the following conferences in the second quarter, will be at Goldman Sachs Leverage Finance Conference in Palos Verdes, California, will also be at Deutsche Bank Industrials and Materials Summit in Chicago and Citi Bank Small and Mid Cap Conference in New York. We hope to see you all there.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the Clearwater Paper first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We do appreciate your participation.

