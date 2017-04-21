Navios Maritime Partners: Opportunistic Purchase Of 14 Containerships

Five of the vessels are under Time Charters with approximately $80.95 million of revenue remaining as of April 20th and would generate approximately $60 million after OpEx.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) issued a press release on April 20th announcing the purchase of 14 container vessels for $113 million from Rickmers Maritime, a financially troubled shipping company that recently failed in its attempt to restructure and is now liquidating. Eight days passed between the "winding up" announcement of the Rickmers Trust cited above and the sale transaction with NMM so this was clearly a distressed sale. The following are the salient points of the deal gleaned from the press release and other sources.

$113 million for 14 containerships.

11 4250 TEU vessels and three 3450 TEU vessels.

Average age of the vessels is 9.5 years.

All 14 vessels are Panamaxes and have suffered extreme diminution in value (ex TCs) due to the opening of the third locks in Panama that allow much larger 10,000 - 14,000 TEU containerships to traverse the canal (see discussion below).

5 of the vessels are on Time Charters at a rate of $26,850 with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines ("MOL") and, as of February 16, had $84.9 million of contracted revenue remaining (approximately 3300 charter days at the $26,850 rate).

MOL has a Ba1 credit rating from Moody's. This is the highest non investment grade rating issued by Moody's but the trend is negative.

The first MOL TC expires around May 2018 with the remaining TCs expiring every two months afterwards. The last TC ends January 2019. The TCs average remaining term of the TCs is a bit less than 1.6 years.

Assuming a 30 day close from announcement, the TCs would generate net revenue of approximately $73 million (assuming a 5% brokerage fee).

Assuming OpEx of $6300/day, comparable to Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) full-year 2016 OpEx of $6341/day, NMM would realize approximately $55 million of gross margin on the five chartered vessels.

NMM is contributing $20 million of equity to a new wholly-owned subsidiary that will acquire the assets. NMM intends to fund the remainder of the purchase price with debt.

HSH Nord Bank and DBS Bank were Rickmers Maritime lead banks and had offered to extend a credit facility to Rickmers in a restructuring. The banks would appear to be likely sources of debt capital to fund the purchase.

A third party has an option to purchase 25% of the equity of the new entity. The name of the party was not disclosed.

Five of the remaining vessels, Vicki R., Azure, Henry R., Richard R., and Moni R., are active and probably on spot market charters.

Four of the remaining vessels, Maja R., Laranna R., Sabine R., and Erwin R., are laid up.

NMM recently completed a $96 million (net of fees) common unit offering on March 20th and this is the second transaction it has entered to deploy that capital into new vessels. Once again, NMM has opted for older vessels that would provide a near-term boost to its cash earnings as opposed to rejuvenating the fleet. The transaction also increases its exposure to the containership sector, albeit with a far stronger credit on the portfolio's TCs.

More than half of the $113 million purchase price can be allocated to the TCs and a large portion of the cash flow generated during the remaining term of the TCs will likely be used to paydown the $93 million in debt that NMM wishes to raise to pay for the acquisition. Assuming a loan to value target of 50% at the expiration of the leases, NMM may need to repay $40 to 45 million of principal. So the acquisition will generate a fair amount of cash earnings but far less free cash flow after debt service. The transaction does not appear to help NMM to reinstate a common unit distribution in the near-term.

This transaction, therefore, is really a wager on the recovery of the containership sector by late 2018 and early 2019 and I think it may be a pretty decent one. Containership scrapping has occurred at a furious pace since late 2016 and spot rates have recovered to a level above OpEx. There are still a fairly large number of Panamax class vessels laid up (including four of the vessels being acquired!) and, combined with an order backlog of very large TEU newbuilds expected to enter the worldwide fleet during 2017, the excess capacity will keep a lid on further increases in rates for awhile. Still, this appears to be a timely acquisition of assets at a distressed price and it requires a very minimal amount of equity (relative to the acquisition price and assets). If the bottom of the cycle is in and the inflection point is on the horizon, this could be a very good acquisition.

As discussed below, NMM already has a portfolio of 7 containerships. The vessels have well over the market TCs with shaky credit counterparties and the Yang Ming TC expirations overlap with the MOL TC expirations. The acquisition, therefore, is increasing the revenue and cash earnings cliff at the end of 2018. Despite this consideration, this still looks like a very opportunistic transaction. I am overdue on modeling NMM after the recent dry bulk acquisitions so I will try to carve out time this weekend.

NMM's Current Containership Portfolio

The following is an excerpt from one of a series of recent articles on NMM that specifically addresses the Containership portfolio. It is worth reviewing.

NMM has a containership portfolio of seven vessels. The following table lists the vessels, the time charter counterparty, and the time charter expiration date.

Owned Container Vessels Type Built TEU Charter

Expiration

Date(2) Charter-Out

Rate(1) Hyundai Hongkong Container 2006 6,800 December 2019 $ 24,095 December 2023 $ 30,119 (9) Hyundai Singapore Container 2006 6,800 December 2019 $ 24,095 December 2023 $ 30,119 (9) Hyundai Tokyo Container 2006 6,800 December 2019 $ 24,095 December 2023 $ 30,119 (9) Hyundai Shanghai Container 2006 6,800 December 2019 $ 24,095 December 2023 $ 30,119 (9) Hyundai Busan Container 2006 6,800 December 2019 $ 24,095 December 2023 $ 30,119 (9) YM Utmost Container 2006 8,204 August 2018 $ 34,266 YM Unity Container 2006 8,204 October 2018 $ 34,266

(9) Upon acquisition, the vessels are fixed on ten/twelve year charters with Navios Partners' option to terminate after year seven.

In brief, the containership sector has suffered from the same feverish overbuilding that afflicted the dry bulk sector. Rates have collapsed to levels that approximate operating expense levels even though containership scrapping has occurred at a furious level with ships as young as 10 years being sacrificed to the blow torch. Despite the scrapping, 2017 will be another year with a heavy schedule of newbuild deliveries and this will continue to weigh on rates. Diana Containerships recently announced a time charter for a 6541 TEU vessel for 13 months at a rate of $10,750. Compare that to the renegotiated rate of $24,095 on the Hyundai time charters and the $34,266 time charters on YM Utmost and YM Unity (Yang Ming of Taiwan) from the table above. Additional anecdotal information is provided in this IHS Markit article. Most relevant to NMM is its comments on 8,000 TEU vessels.

"8,500 teu class vessels, which qualify for a number of east-west trades as well as for north/south trades, have seen spot availability slashed as well. Numerous vessels were fixed for trades either within Asia or connecting Asia with the US East Coast, East Coast of South America or the Middle East. Thus rate levels moved up from low USD8,000s for nearly USD9,000 per day for flexible medium periods. NYK Line apparently had to pay USD12,500 per day on the 8,400 teu ER Tianan to cover an urgent requirement in Northeast Asia that points to further upward potential for charter earnings in this sector."

The opening of the third locks in the Panama Canal that allows very large containerships of 10,000 to 14,000 TEU capacity to traverse the canal has dramatically reduced the value of 6,800 to 8,400 TEU vessels. Bad news for Navios Maritime and Hyundai Merchant Marine, which is losing money every day on the vessels it has on time charter.

Both Yang Ming of Taiwan and Hyundai Merchant Marine of South Korea were rescued by their respective governments with capital injections that kept them from floundering under the weight of uneconomic time charters like these. As noted in the table above, the two YM time charters expire during 2018. It is highly probably that rates on these two vessels will drop $15,000 to $20,000/day upon expiration of these time charters, barring a significant rate recovery. Please note that the expiration dates are the midpoint of the three month expiration range. Therefore the August 2018 expiration is much more likely to occur at the end of June and the October 2017 expiration date is much more likely to occur at the end of August. To provide a sense of the impact of potential rate declines, one vessel suffering a rate decline of $20,000 would result in a revenue and gross margin decline of $7+ million/annum.

Yang Ming will likely be able to honor the remaining term of its time charters with NMM since the two charters have 15 and 17 months remaining to the earliest termination date. If the containership rates do not recover meaningfully by the end of 2018, however, it is important to question whether the South Korean government will continue to shoulder the burden of Hyundai's over the market time charters without additional concessions from vessel owners. The South Korean government may force the negotiation of additional rate cuts from vessel owners in return for additional capital contributions. Given that five NMM vessels are chartered to Hyundai, this represents a significant credit risk. NMM already reduced the time charter rates to from $30,500 to $24,400 as of July 18th 2016 (which will reduce revenue and gross margin $6.1 million when comparing 2017 with 2016). The impact of the Hyundai and YM time charters on the loan to value covenant calculation will be discussed in a later article.

