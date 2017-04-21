My Respect For Dow Withered Away, So I Sold It

I want to feel comfortable with the holdings in my portfolio and since this was no longer the case with the chemicals giant, I disposed of my shares.

Chlorpyrifos, Lorsban's chief ingredient, has been found to affect brain development in children and cause harm to wildlife though Dow disputes this.

AP reported that Dow Chemical is lobbying the US government to ignore negative findings about its popular insecticide Lorsban.

Source: Dow Chemical

On Thursday April 20th 2017, I decided to sell all of my shares in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW).

Before parting with the chemicals giant, I had only disposed of three stocks in my brief investing career: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA).

I dispensed with those companies for two reasons; a sizable capital gain or because the firm no longer suited my portfolio strategy.

Dow was a different case.

For the first time, my portfolio shed a security due to personal disgust at the behavior of management.

The final straw

Source: US Department of Agriculture

Early on Thursday, the Associated Press reported on a biological evaluation carried out by the US government concerning the effect of three pesticides - chlorpyrifos, diazinon and malathion - on endangered species.

The study shows that chlorpyrifos, marketed as Lorsban by Dow, is harmful to 97% of the plants and animals surveyed. Dow refutes this interpretation, calling the findings "fundamentally flawed".

Lawyers representing the company sent letters to agency heads, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, asking them to "set aside" or ignore the report.

The root of the issue

Source: US Department of Agriculture

The National Pesticide Information Center describes chlorpyrifos as "an organophosphate insecticide...used to control many different kinds of pests, including termites, mosquitoes, and roundworms."

Organophosphates interfere with an enzyme (cholinesterase) that's important to the functioning of the central nervous system. Exposure to them is fatal for insects and can be extremely harmful to humans if the dose is large enough. cholinesterase is often suppressed by nerve agents used for chemical warfare.

Dow AgroSciences, the company's agriculture subsidiary, introduced chlorpyrifos to the American market in 1965 as an insecticide for products including corn, soybeans and fruit. Today, around five million pounds of the product are sold in the US annually under the brand names Lorsban, Lock-On and Cobalt.

In 2000, the Environmental Protection Agency outlawed use of the insecticide in homes due to the risk to children. Fifteen years later, the Obama Administration attempted to ban Lorsban from farming due to evidence that even small doses affected brain development in children. This move was recently revoked by Scott Pruitt, the new head of the EPA.

Growing concerns

I have been uncomfortable with the cozy relationship between Dow CEO Andrew Liveris and President Trump for some time now.

Dow donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration and Liveris was recently chosen to head a White House manufacturing body. The Australian was also side-by-side with the President when an Executive Order on reducing regulations was signed last February.

However, I tolerated the connection as it made perfect business sense. Why wouldn't a company try to curry favor with the new commander-in-chief? Just take a look at how Elon Musk, Tim Cook and other CEOs on the opposite side of the political spectrum have cooperated with the President.

This issue goes beyond standard business practice though.

In 2012, an article published on PNAS found that "low to moderate levels of exposure to the insecticide chlorpyrifos during pregnancy may lead to long-term, potentially irreversible changes in the brain structure of the child."

Also that year, the University of California at Berkley studied a group of new born babies and found that 87% of them had evidence of chlorpyrifos in their umbilical cords.

Time to sell

Source: Dow AgroSciences

Dow Chemical spend serious cash on lobbying - almost $14 million in 2016 - but I believe this to be a dreadful product to advocate for. If this pesticide is harmful to humans, even in small doses, why won't the company cease its manufacture?

Lorsban has undoubtedly been a money-spinner for the corporation over the past 50 years but why not formulate an alternative? Dow spent almost $5 billion on research and development over the past three years and has 7,200 employees devoted to the area, so there is no shortage of resources.

The Michigan behemoth is on the verge of merging with DuPont (NYSE:DD) later this year, so that may lead to further research on replacing chlorpyrifos with a more acceptable substitute. I'm not waiting around however.

Warren Buffett once said:

"Buy into a company because you want to own it, not because you want the stock to go up."

That's a solid criteria from the Sage of Omaha and unfortunately for this investor, Dow Chemical no longer fits the bill.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.