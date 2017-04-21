InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/20/17: BTU, IMH, PACW, OPK, DKL

Includes: BKS, BTU, DKL, DLTR, FISV, HCC, IFF, IMH, JPM, LONE, OPK, PACW, SAM, SQ, STZ, TTD, TWTR, VG
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/20/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW);
  • OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Impac Mortgage (NYSEMKT:IMH);
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL), and;
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Lonestar Resources Us (NASDAQ:LONE);
  • Vonage (NYSE:VG);
  • Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);
  • Square (NYSE:SQ);
  • Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), and;
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM);
  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Warrior Met Coal (Pending:HCC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Pickup Richard H BO Impac Mortgage IMH JB* $20,000,002
2 Elliott Intl BO Peabody Energy BTU B $13,532,862
3 Elliott Assoc BO Peabody Energy BTU B $6,368,393
4 Rhp Trust BO Impac Mortgage IMH JB* $6,250,002
5 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $4,910,513
6 Crown James S DIR JPMorgan Chase JPM B $982,991
7 Lambilliotte Bernard DIR Lonestar Resources Us LONE B $250,000
8 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $168,411
9 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $112,291
10 Wagner Matthew P CEO,PR,DIR Pacwest Bancorp PACW B $98,937

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Apollo Mgt Gp BO Warrior Met Coal HCC JS* $105,673,456
2 Abrams Capital BO Barnes & Noble BKS JS* $38,587,500
3 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $6,470,240
4 Williams Evan Clark DIR Twitter TWTR AS $3,966,879
5 Sasser Bob CEO,DIR Dollar Tree DLTR AS $3,162,291
6 Pickles David Randall CTO Trade Desk TTD AS $2,659,928
7 Klein David Eric VP,CFO Constellation Br STZ S $2,471,702
8 Citron Jeffrey A DIR Vonage VG AS $2,149,863
9 Yabuki Jeffery W CEO,DIR Fiserv FISV AS $1,745,700
10 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $1,050,944

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

