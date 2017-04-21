InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/20/17: BTU, IMH, PACW, OPK, DKL

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW);

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Impac Mortgage (NYSEMKT:IMH);

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL), and;

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Lonestar Resources Us (NASDAQ:LONE);

Vonage (NYSE:VG);

Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);

Square (NYSE:SQ);

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), and;

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM);

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF), and;

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Warrior Met Coal (Pending:HCC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

