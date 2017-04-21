Wait For Twitter's Earnings - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/20/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 20.
Bullish Calls
Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN): It's a good stock, but it's Cramer's pick only after General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and is followed by Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).
ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB): This Swiss-based stock is a good infrastructure play with a 3% yield. It's a long-term buy, though, as the infrastructure bill might take longer than expected.
Bearish Calls
GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC): It's a risky stock. It's better to buy quality in retail.
CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Its yield is too high for anyone to pay. Don't buy the stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): "I think CEO Stan Crooke does a good job. Goldman's got that 'Sell' on it. That resonated. The stock can't seem to lift. Let's be conscious of that."
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): It doesn't have the advertising. Cramer will look at it again after this quarter.
