Wait For Twitter's Earnings - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/20/2017)

Cramer likes General Dynamics, followed by Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 20.

Bullish Calls

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN): It's a good stock, but it's Cramer's pick only after General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), and is followed by Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB): This Swiss-based stock is a good infrastructure play with a 3% yield. It's a long-term buy, though, as the infrastructure bill might take longer than expected.

Bearish Calls

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC): It's a risky stock. It's better to buy quality in retail.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Its yield is too high for anyone to pay. Don't buy the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): "I think CEO Stan Crooke does a good job. Goldman's got that 'Sell' on it. That resonated. The stock can't seem to lift. Let's be conscious of that."

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): It doesn't have the advertising. Cramer will look at it again after this quarter.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up