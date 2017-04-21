Signet Jewelers: An Unfairly Beaten Down Gem

Business Description: Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) (Signet) is the largest jewelry store retailer in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company operates 3,031 stores in the U.S., 508 stores in the U.K., and 143 stores in Canada. Signet operates within the mid-tier jewelry market and specializes in the bridal segment, comprising approximately 50% of the company's sales.

Signet has three reportable revenue divisions:

Sterling Jewelers (61.6% of total sales):

Kay Jewelers (39.5% of sales): 1,192 U.S.-based stores with a focus on lower middle class consumer and products in the $100-4,000 range. Per store average sales of $2.124M.

Jared the Galleria of Jewelry (19.1% of sales): 275 U.S.-based stores with a focus on middle-higher class consumer and more expensive products rising up to $10,000. Per store average sales of $4.379M.

Regional Brands (3.0% of sales): 121 primarily mall-based U.S. stores focusing on lower middle class consumer. Banners include J.B. Robinson Jewelers, Marks & Morgan Jewelers, and Belden Jewelers. Per store average sales of $1.242M.

Zales Division (28.3% of total sales):

Zales (20.5% of sales): 751 stores with similar products to Kay Jewelers with a focus on lower middle class consumer. Per store average sales of $1.327M.

Peoples (3.7% of sales): 143 stores account for 100% of the Canadian business. Per store average sales of $1.267M.

Piercing Pagoda (4.1% of sales): 616 mall-based kiosk stores with per store average sales of $0.506M. Operations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

U.K. Jewelers (10.1% of total sales):

H. Samuel (5.0% of sales): 304 stores focused on lower middle class consumer. Per store average sales of £0.748M.

Ernest Jones (5.0% of sales): 204 stores focused on middle upper class consumer. Per store average sales of £1.114M.

Sales can also be broken down by merchandise mix. In Fiscal 2017, 68% of Signet's revenue can be attributable to diamond jewelry, 15% to gold and silver, 9% to other jewelry, and 8% to watches. This mix has shifted 3 percentage points each year from gold and silver, and watches towards diamond jewelry, signifying the growing strength of Signet's bridal segment. As part of the fundamental human behavior of marriages and engagements, the bridal segment is largely sheltered from recessionary pressures or industry downturns (Figure 1). This is important to highlight as ~50% of sales are attributable to this bridal segment.

Figure 1. Revenue during economic downturn

Source: SIG annual reports

In addition, the company operates a consumer financing system with 12-18 month loans on jewelry (primarily bridal) products. Fragmentation is a feature of the jewelry store industry, and the availability of credit acts as a key competitive advantage national chains have over the unconsolidated, mass market, "Mom-and-Pop" shops. Moreover, credit sales drive incremental volume to revenue (via those who require loans), as well as interest income to the pre-tax level. Finally, the loan book acts as another sales database for consumer spending habits.

Signet also has an online sales platform for its banners that represented ~6% of revenue in Fiscal 2017. This relative figure should increase as Signet adapts to a challenging retail environment by increasing investments in digital marketing, as well as site architecture to improve the online experience. Leveraging an extensive database of customer profiles will also bode well for online promotions such as online wish lists.

External Analysis of Jewelry Store Industry

Jewelry store industry has been experiencing stagnation, although 2018 may be an inflection of that trend

Consolidation of the largely fragmented industry has been and will continue to be a prevalent trend

Despite rising online jewelry sales, Signet's bridal segment offers shelter to weather the storm

Although a reduction in mall traffic threatens some banners, Signet remains well-diversified

The U.S. jewelry store industry generates around $32.85B per year, although it has been experiencing stagnation and even minimal contractions year over year (YoY) in the past decade. Despite another 0.5% contraction estimated in 2017, IBIS World estimates industry revenue to experience growth in years to come and reach $35.5B in 2021. Unconsolidated stores hold the majority of the market share, while Signet and Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) are the main two players. Signet is seen to have an 18.5% market share in FY2017, with a nine-year CAGR of 8.9% (Figure 2). While Signet's share is increasing, Tiffany's (Signet's largest competitor) has remained rather stagnant from 2008 to 2016 at ~5.0%.

Figure 2. Jewelry stores market share breakdown

Source: TIF annual reports, SIG annual reports, IBIS World

Consolidation in the industry is a key trend. In particular, commodity prices (which majorly contribute to COGS) over the past decade have been extraordinarily volatile. Relative to smaller shops, larger chained companies like Signet are less affected by fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver, as well as the economy in general because of their stronger capitalization. Specifically, because of the established brand name, big names are able to pass the increases in commodity prices onto consumers at more ease than smaller shops. Mom-and-Pop shops do not have the same ability to withstand an economic downturn, thus contributing to the aforementioned consolidation. Moreover, the consolidation trend can also be seen as an effect of the value-adding financing business that Signet offers as a competitive advantage relative to small shops. As a result of these underlying trends, the greatly fragmented jewelry market (largely comprised of Mom-and-Pop shops) is consolidating at an increasing rate and giving up market share to giants like Signet.

To provide some more insight into this trend, I compiled research from National Jeweler and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to create a list of specialty (non-department store) jewelry chains with at least 25 stores in the U.S. As shown from Figure 3, the list is exceptionally low, with Signet owning 68% of the sub-market.

Figure 3. List of specialty jewelry chains with 25+ stores

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Jewelers, SIG annual reports, TIF annual reports

In terms of omnichannel segment growth, while it has witnessed growth and will continue to do so, I believe Signet is relatively well-equipped to weather the storm. This is, again, because of its prominent bridal segment. Compared to small-ticket items, the marginal propensity for consumers to shop online (which offers relatively lower service than in-store) for important, big-ticket bridal jewelry is much lower. To further emphasize the difference, online shoppers are typically not able to receive financing, a key aspect to middle-income consumer trends when buying bridal jewelry. My research led me to a recent 2017 study from FuturePay which confirms my logic (Figure 4). It is important to note the complicated process of buying a diamond jewelry and how that decision-making process (most of the time) requires 1) sight of the jewelry, 2) easily returnable products, and perhaps most of all 3) the guidance and advice of a professional diamond associate. While this logic holds true for fine jewelry, where only 4% of consumers surveyed expressed they would buy online, it may not be as true for lower ticket jewelry items - a risk I am certainly taking into account.

Figure 4. Proportion of consumers with reasons not to buy big-ticket items

Source: FuturePay

The internet is making price comparison increasingly simpler and more convenient. As a result, online retailers, although made up only around 6.5% of bridal rings in past years, should grow as a percentage of total share. This is especially true when the number of services conducted online increases.

Mall traffic has been declining in recent years. Similar to other retailers, Signet has significant exposure to malls, primarily through the Kay and Zales concepts. According to Retailer Insider, mall traffic experienced a 7% decline in 2016, which is primarily the reason for the recent decline in sales.

Why This Opportunity Exists: The Bear Thesis Points

Against the fundamentals of the business, there have been several recent selloffs in the past 10 months that have ultimately presented this opportunity to us. Namely, I would like to highlight the following three bear points:

Finance portfolio risk: Questioning on credit portfolio went mainstream after Jim Grant interviewed on CNBC and opined against Signet's receivables strength. He cited an increasing number of consumer bankruptcy filings that show Signet as one of the creditors. Investors are beginning to treat (and thus trade) Signet as a subprime lending business.

Questioning on credit portfolio went mainstream after Jim Grant interviewed on CNBC and opined against Signet's receivables strength. He cited an increasing number of consumer bankruptcy filings that show Signet as one of the creditors. Investors are beginning to treat (and thus trade) Signet as a subprime lending business. Zale's acquisition is taking too long: Zale's was certainly an industry laggard before the acquisition, and investors are skeptical about the $225-250M in operational synergies that management has guided.

Zale's was certainly an industry laggard before the acquisition, and investors are skeptical about the $225-250M in operational synergies that management has guided. Three internet media outbreaks: 1) Buzzfeed on alleged diamond swapping at Kay locations in May 2016, 2) Jim Grant negative opines on credit health and business integrity on CNBC interview in early June 2016, and 3) Washington Post article on sexual harassment allegations in February 2017.

Below is an annotated stock chart outlining the decline in Signet's share price via daily closing price data from Yahoo Finance:

1) Finance Portfolio Risk

As mentioned, Signet offers its customers in-house financing options that comprise of 12-18-month loans with average interest rates of ~22%. One of the statistics bears use to create their thesis on the increased riskiness of this business is the growing credit sales proportion of total sales from 52.6% in 2008 to 61.5% in 2017 (Figure 5).

Figure 5. Credit sales as a percentage of total sales increasing throughout years

Source: SIG annual reports

Additionally, Signet relies on this portfolio for interest income and pre-tax profit. In the past, Signet appears to use the division to drive volume, but over the years, interest as % of pre-tax profit has grown (Figure 6).

Figure 6. Net interest from loans as percentage of pre-tax profit has been increasing

Source: SIG annual reports

2) Zale's Slow Turnaround

Secondly, while I believe the majority of the bears note the finance portfolio as the primary thesis point, I also have noted a negative reaction to the acquisition of industry laggard, Zale, in mid-2014 for ~$1.4B. Pre-acquisition, Zale was an industry laggard with historically low operating margins. In addition, Zale banners are focused around the mall concept, causing investors to be concerned about the trend on decreasing mall traffic, as well as Zale-Kay cannibalization.

Figure 7. Zale operating margins and efficiency were significantly lower than Signet's

Source: SIG, ZRC annual reports

3) Three Media Outbreaks

Signet has been subject to three internet media outbreaks in the past 10 months. The first was from Buzzfeed on May 25, 2016, which saw allegations of Kay retail stores swapping higher quality diamonds and selling lower quality ones in their place. The suspicions arose from five customers who claimed their diamond was of lower quality than first thought of. With a 10.5% decline in shares that day, it must be the case that bears believe this scandal is a systemic risk to the integrity of the business as a whole.

Then, on June 2, 2016, Jim Grant interviewed on CNBC and noted the rise in credit sales as a percentage of total sales, as well as the suspicions of a dishonest business, which systemically engages in "dirty doings" to customers. Shares fell 7.0% that day.

Finally, the third and most recent media outbreak occurred on February 27, 2017, from a Washington Post article outlining former employees' claims of sexual harassment and discrimination at Kay and Jared jewelry stores. More specifically, former employees have allegedly been "routinely groped" throughout decades at the store. What is more, there has been a pending pay and promotion arbitration case filed in 2008 that focused on the company's practices for women within the field of operations. There was, however, no lawsuit filed for any form of sexual harassment. In any case, shares tumbled 12.7% that day.

Variant View: Addressing the Bear Thesis Points

1) In order to address the finance portfolio risk, I have considered three different scenarios:

Base Case

In this case, I assumed no transaction occurs of the finance portfolio, with credit participation rate (i.e. credit sales as percentage of total) remaining at 61-62% and income as % of revenue remaining relatively stable. The implied upside from the DCF is ~30%.

Firstly, the constant criticism behind the credit participation rate increasing is flawed. While the metric inherently measures relativity between the strength of credit sales and sales, it does not assess the pure credit health of the consumer (i.e. a rising rate could simply signify that the ultimate desire for consumers to finance their fine jewelry purchases instead of paying 100% cash remains untapped). Diving deeper into the profiles of these borrowers, I found no sign of credit health deterioration. Figure 8 outlines that the percentage of performing loans has virtually remained flat at 80% throughout the past decade.

Figure 8. Loan performance across years has remained stable

Source: SIG annual reports

In addition, Signet recently (2015) became more transparent on the credit portfolio by releasing FICO scores - a measure of consumer credit health. As shown from Figure 9, the portfolio boasts scores in the 660s, which signifies fundamental credit strength of the company's consumer borrowers.

Figure 9. FICO scores in past three years stable with healthier additions

Source: SIG annual reports

Secondly, it is important to note the 30-year experience Signet has with its lending portfolio, and specifically the two recessions the company has battled. In my belief, that remark should alone have dissipated some of the selling pressure that stood on the financing arm front.

And finally, I would like to highlight the $625M preferred equity investment that private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners made on August 25, 2016. This serves as another vote of confidence seeing as LGP has a strong portfolio of retail brands (i.e. J.Crew, Lucky Brand, Topshop) and would have gone through extensive due diligence on the risks of the credit portfolio. That being said, I do acknowledge the preferred vs. common stock play.

Best Case

Here, I assumed an outsourcing transaction of receivables portfolio occurs, leading to a negative impact on net earnings, but a net positive change on EPS, following an extensive share buyback program.

While I am confident that the market's reaction to the risk associated with the receivables portfolio is blown out of proportion, I believe a (probable) sale of the portfolio will render the concerns moot. During 1Q17 earnings call in May 2016, management noted the incoming advisory services of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) for "strategic actions on the credit portfolio". Management has also noted both the competitive advantage that a loan book provides to its consumers, as well as shareholder concerns regarding the loan book. As a result, during its 4Q17 call, it said that the transaction it wishes to proceed with will likely be in the form of a two-party outsourcing, where one of the external parties is already on board. One of the buyers will be for prime loans, the other for subprime loans.

With the use of some assumptions and past data on such a formed transaction, I estimated the financial results that would occur on the company's book after a sale of the receivables book took place.

Step 1: I first estimated the proceeds from a sale. My first assumption is based on the % prime vs % subprime of Signet's loan portfolio. With 80% of historical loans performing as should, I took a 10-point haircut and assumed that 70% of the book was prime, leaving 30% subprime. Using similar loan book transaction comps from Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), I assumed a conservative 0.95x sale multiple on prime and a 0.72x sale multiple on subprime. Total proceeds from the sale are seen as $1,636.9M. Of note is the fact that the sale would result in a loss as the proceeds would be less than the book value, resulting in future tax benefits (although not modeled in).

Step 2: Then, again similar to what transpired with CONN, TGT, and JWN, Signet must repay its $600M securitization of A/R facility used to purchase Zale back in 2014. This leaves net proceeds of ~$1.04B. With a 1.71% interest rate on the securitization of the A/R facility, I modeled roughly $10M of annual interest expense savings because of the transaction:

Step 3: Next, I took into account the forgone revenue that would occur seeing as the subprime merchant would likely retain some of the more risky loans that Signet was making. As such, I modeled a retention rate of 85% for the subprime merchant and 100% for the prime merchant. In addition, I use the Sterling division's 18.2% EBIT margin on the lost credit sales as credit margin info was not available. The lost EBIT from forgone merchandise sales was $20M.

Step 4: Of course, without the loan book portfolio, Signet would no longer incur bad debt, interest income, late fee income, or credit SG&A costs. I estimated a credit SG&A margin of 30% from similar comps with a loan book, and found that the incremental lost income from the finance portfolio would be $18M.

Step 5: Finally, I added a pure incremental EBIT cost in the form of merchant fees. I feel as though Signet will have to pay ~1.5% and 3.0% of respective credit sales to its respective prime and subprime merchants in annual fees.

With that said, I believe the transaction will be accretive, despite the negative impacts from 1) sales impact from partner cut-off of credit exposure, 2) pre-tax profit forgone from fees and net interest income generated from financing operation, and 3) merchant fees to be paid to new lenders (this is completely incremental). These negative aspects to the transactions are modeled out to contribute a $64M reduction to EBIT and $82M reduction on EBIT. Accretion, in this case, is thus going to occur because of the stock's extremely low valuation, which Signet can use to timely buy its float with the proceeds. Assuming Signet uses 100% of the proceeds from the sale towards share buybacks, the EPS accretion for 2017 would have been 10.2%. Of course, sensitivity on the use of proceeds number could be done to show a smaller percentage of total proceeds, thus leading to lower accretion numbers. Readers can do this via the provided excel model under the page "Transaction".

Worst Case

In the worst case, I assumed no transaction occurs. However, fundamentals of credit health deteriorate with delinquencies rising and bad debt expense surpassing interest income and fees for a net negative impact on pre-tax profit. Despite my confidence in management's competency and strength of the business, I have not eliminated the possibility of the market's concerns coming to life. I ran scenarios for both revenue growth and net interest income from finance portfolio. As such, under the worst case for both (extremely unlikely scenario where bad debt expense becomes greater than interest income), the implied downside is 30% with a price of $47. Under the scenario where only one of them is under "worst-case", the implied discount would be 6% in both cases.

2) Underappreciated industry laggard productivity gains have been dismissed by the Street as it has its vision clouded by credit portfolio. The Zales' division turnaround could help solidify management's competency in M&A integration.

As a margin of safety, I have also noticed investors ignoring the Zales division turnaround. I believe this will create a bridge for SG&A margins in the next two years to grow 1 percentage point, helping lift the valuation in any case scenario. Signet has already taken steps to right the course of Zales. For example, it has replaced its entire C-Suite positions and removed underperforming merchandise which has led to greater productivity (Figure 10). In addition, it has restructured Zales' legal entities in order to take advantage of the ~28% long term tax rate Signet operates under the Bermuda incorporation. I expect these average sales per store increases to continue until they hit a similar level to Kay stores (fundamentally they are both mall-based jewelry stores). As this continues to happen throughout the years, the SG&A expense margin as a % of revenue will thereby decrease.

Figure 10. Average sales per store have increased at strong rates since acquisition took place

Source: SIG, ZRC annual reports

Management is also very well compensated and incentivized to effectively integrate Zales. From a 2016 Proxy Statement, I have noted the specifics from what management calls the Integration Incentive Plan (IIP). With the first portion of the IIP been carried out in Fiscal 2015, it is the second period which has provided management members with performance-based restricted stock units (RSUs) that would only be vested if certain performance conditions were met. For Fiscal 2016, the target of 20% of the $225-250 million to be realized before Fiscal 2017 was met. As a result, the RSUs were vested. With the bulk of the synergies to be realized in Fiscal 2018, I am confident that the incentive program that the compensation committee within the company has created is well aligned with shareholder interests.

3) Finally, I individually address the one-day online episodes that have caused much of the selloff. I believe these media outbreaks have not exposed any change in fundamentals and have contributed much to the selloff.

The diamond swapping allegations have proven to be either fake accusations on the company from a few select individuals, or isolated incidences from a select group of rogue employees acting out. In any case, not only have the allegations not risen since, but the prior ones have not come out with further statements or legal action. While I am aware that the allegations certainly tarnished the Kay brand, I feel as though the impact is entirely short term and that consumers have already forgotten of such news.

There was an overreaction by the market towards Jim Grant's interview. On the credit portfolio note, his words on credit sales increasing as a % of total sales have fundamentally no substance to the deteriorating health of Signet's consumer credit profile. Moreover, I believe his argument on Signet losing its integrity as a business was not only baseless, but well received by CEO Mark Light who went on the same network two weeks later to argue Jim's points. Mark started off by emphasizing the importance of trust to his customers, outlining the integrity that has built his 100-year old jewelry empire. He ended the interview by saying the swapping allegations are "absurd".

The most recent allegations on sexual harassments and the 2008-filed case on pay and promotions practices for women that was outlined by The Washington Post has been addressed extensively by management during its Fiscal 2017 earnings call. It started off the call by making note of the fact that the sexual allegations of management acting towards female employees are completely baseless. To address the real lawsuit, it noted that 1) more than 68% of all store management staff are women and that Signet has adopted employment policies and practices aimed at ensuring equal career advancement, and 2) Signet will be taking extra tangible steps to assure shareholders and employees of its practices by forming a new all-female committee comprised of directors of the company. This new committee will be responsible for ensuring respect in the workplace through programs like establishing an independent office for employees to confidentially mention concerns. I believe management handled the allegations and lawsuit with a strong level of respect, and gave us, yet again, confidence of its competence.

Valuation

Readers can find attached to the article a copy of the model I built.

From a DCF perspective, I used a leveraged free cash flow model in order to incorporate the income from loans aspect of the business. I remained largely conservative with all the estimates and assumptions (i.e. terminal growth of -1.5% whereas industry seems to be stabilizing, base-case revenue CAGR of >1% whereas analysts estimate 2-3% annual growth after 2018, etc.) I did not incorporate the best-case scenario (i.e. transaction occurs) into our model. Instead, I looked at the incremental changes that would occur given the sale, and build an accretion/dilution model instead.

In terms of company comparables, I looked at two separate universes: one being an all-encompassing retailer comp data set, and the other being specifically jewelry retailers (i.e. Tiffany and Pandora (OTCPK:PNDZF)). I used both P/E and EBITDA (adjusted for the interest income and bad debt charges that are incurred from the loans) multiples to evaluate the comps set. While the argument can be made that Signet should not be trading at the same multiples as these pure play jewelry comps since it has a relatively lower quality sales (62% credit vs. 100% pure cash), I found the differences unjustifiable. In fact, the only comp that trades at similar multiples and has similar revenue growth estimates was Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS). However, considering the fact that Signet is the largest player in its respective industry, I think it deserves a premium to Michael Kors.

Risks & Mitigations

Declining mall traffic and changing consumer behavior

In 2016, mall traffic decreased by 7% according to Retail Insider. Similar to several of its competitors, Signet has significant exposure to malls, primarily through its Kay and Zales stores. However, Signet can mitigate these risks: First, the stores it operates are diversified across mall locations and traditional standalone locations. Second, all its retail platforms have established online systems which seek to attract customers looking to make online purchases. However, this online shift is not a major threat given that luxury jewelry consumers indicate they are more inclined to shop at brick and mortar stores given the ability to "touch and feel" the products, coupled with the ability to engage with an experienced sales associate. As such, Signet's diversified store environments (i.e. standalone and mall locations) and e-commerce platform help mitigate much of the risks associated with shifting consumer behavior.

Cannibalization between Kay and Zales concepts

Signet's 2014 acquisition of Zale added 751 stores located in retail shopping malls across the US. The company also operates 1,112 Kay stores in shopping malls across the same geographies. As such, the close proximity between stores could cannibalize sales. In January 2017, Zale's management announced that to combat cannibalization, it would be looking to close some of its mall stores when their respective leases expire. Consequently, Signet management will be able to refocus their efforts towards the success of its more profitable Kay stores. Furthermore, they will be able to reduce operating costs by moving from two store fronts that are in close proximity to one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.