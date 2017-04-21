With Assets In Place, ORBCOMM Ready To Drive Wider M2M Penetration

Improving the range and depth of service offerings should drive higher ARPU, but many companies are looking to throw their hat into the IoT service ring.

Satellite-based Internet of Things (or "IoT") datacomm services provider ORBCOMM Inc. (Orbcomm) (NASDAQ:ORBC) has spent the time and money to establish a strong end-to-end industrial IoT infrastructure, underpinned by a dedicated low-earth orbit satellite network. Now it is time for the company to demonstrate that it can sign up, and keep, enough customers in diverse fields like trucking, marine shipping, intermodal, and heavy equipment to deliver on the promise and potential of a high-margin, high-ROIC business model that can have meaningful growth from widespread adoption of industrial IoT.

This is no sure thing. The shares are down a bit over the past year (and up about 50% over the past three years), and recently reported revenue growth has been lackluster - particularly for a company that many believe should be solidly in its "growth phase." That said, the adoption and use of IoT to track mobile assets is still a relatively novel (if not experimental) concept for many of Orbcomm's customers and I wouldn't regard the relatively "missionary" aspect of today's sales process as a permanent issue. What's more, with a strong asset base now in place, I expect Orbcomm to start seeing the benefits of early adopters realizing (and reporting on) the benefits of IoT-based asset tracking and their peers moving to catch up.

If Orbcomm is in fact in the early stages of its adoption curve, there is significant uncertainty when it comes to modeling. I don't think 15x-17x forward EBITDA is unreasonable for a company that should be able to grow EBITDA faster than that over the next three, five, and 10 years; but investors will likely not be patient with the name if hardware sales don't start materializing in a bigger way in 2017.

The Unblinking Eye

Orbcomm is looking to leverage the large potential market for IoT-based asset tracking and monitoring. Put simply, this involves attaching some sort of sensor/monitor/transmitter module to an asset (like a refrigerated truck trailer, a shipping container, or an excavator) and using the transmitted data to track the location, speed, condition, use, and surrounding environment of that asset. A truck company can use such data to check up on the behavior of drivers and/or to ensure that perishables stay at a proper temperature. Intermodal companies can see when and where containers are standing still and/or empty, a money-losing proposition in that industry. Mining companies can make sure their equipment is working where it should, as it should.

Underpinning Orbcomm's offering is its company-owned network of low-earth orbit satellites, and especially its new OG2 constellation. These satellites offer a major upgrade over the earlier OG1 generation (which will be slowly retired over time), and the company should be able to support something close to 8 million subscribers with these assets (versus a subscriber base of around 1.7 million today). Orbcomm also has relationships with two other satellite operators, Inmarsat and Globalstar that further help to cover any gaps in coverage.

Not all asset-tracking IoT applications need a satellite network behind them, and Orbcomm has established a virtual mobile network with seven mobile services providers around the world to augment and supplement the satellite offerings with this virtual terrestrial network.

In addition to its communications network, Orbcomm sells modules (hardware) and services to its client base. Modules include a range of products that attach to the physical asset and communicate through the cellular and/or satellite network and which can also interconnect with sensors (that can monitor doors, cargo, and so on) and controls. Orbcomm also sells modules like electronic bolt seals that can detect and report when someone attempts to break into an asset (like a shipping container). On the services side, Orbcomm offers IoT management tools, telematics, and monitoring apps that help users make the most of the data those modules produce and transmit.

Will Potential Become Reality?

IoT has been a buzzword for a few years now. That, in turn, has led to skepticism (some legitimate, some not so much) regarding the real market potential. There's not really any debate anymore that IoT can be harnessed to track trailers or other mobile assets, but there are still debates about how much of a real return is created by these efforts and how many companies will bother to install them and continue to pay for subscriptions to run them.

For my part, there's no doubt a lot of hype in IoT, but also a lot of real opportunity. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been an Orbcomm client for some time, and management has credited the implementation of asset tracking with reducing utilization delays by half a day and saving multiple millions of dollars. So too for clients in diverse industries like mining and trucking, where Orbcomm's capabilities improve profitability by reducing unnecessary downtime and maximizing the efficiency of equipment deployment (making sure the right assets are in the right places).

When it comes to market potential, estimates are all over the place. Orbcomm's current ARPU of around $5 is well below Iridium's $15 or so and not that much above the cost of basic airtime. That puts an onus on management to develop (and/or acquire) more value-added solutions and services that customers will pay for, but also represents a potential future growth driver. At the same time, there are over 20 million shipping containers estimated to be in service today around the world, 6 million commercial truck trailers in the U.S. alone, and millions more truck tractors, railcars, construction vehicles, and so on. Even at bare-bones airtime rates of $30 to $40 a year, the numbers can get pretty large pretty quickly.

The Opportunity

Orbcomm has been an avid acquirer over the past five or six years, buying its way into markets like refrigerated transportation, heavy equipment, and government assets, as well as geographies like Europe and Africa. With all of those deals and the launch/activation of its OG2 satellite constellation, I believe the company has the critical mass to start scaling up in a more meaningful way.

Having the opportunity to do something is not the same as doing it, though, and investors ought to pay careful attention to the trends in hardware in the coming quarters. Growth in hardware should point toward future growth in service subscription revenue, though it is liable to be lumpy on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

I'm looking for low double-digit growth from Orbcomm over the next five years, which should allow the company to reach $300 million or more in revenue and adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high 30%'s. Over time, a subscriber base in the 4M-plus range should allow for revenue of $500 million and margins in the 40%'s, as well as healthy FCF. On the subject of free cash flow, while I do expect the company to continue to look for strategic acquisitions, the company shouldn't need a lot of incremental capex to support revenue growth, given the significant available capacity of its satellite network.

The Bottom Line

I believe that discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA can both support a fair value range of $10 to $11.50 today, and I don't think my long-term high-single-digit revenue growth estimate is particularly ambitious. On the other hand, investors need to at least consider the risk of competition from terrestrial cellular-based service providers in some market segments and the risk of that competition pressuring prices, to say nothing of a slower adoption curve whether due to less-than-expected benefits from asset tracking or innate conservatism from fleet owner/operators. I do think this is an interesting name to watch, and not too expensive relative to the potential opportunity, but management's ability to execute is not yet proven and this is really only a suitable idea for aggressive investors.

