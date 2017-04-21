Materials Sector Earnings Outperforming: 5 Stocks Ready To Follow Suit

Here are five stocks in the materials sector that are fundamentally undervalued and ready to takeoff on earnings this week.

The materials sector has outperformed so far reporting total earnings growth of 31.6% on 12.0% revenue growth.

The new earnings season has officially begun and as expected, has been a story of growth.

Q1'17 Earnings Season Underway

The new earnings season has officially begun and as expected, has been a story of growth so far. According to Zack's Investment Research, 57 members of the S&P 500 have reported as of Wednesday, April 19th. Total earnings from these companies have grown 18.7% in Q1'17 compared to 11.0% in Q4'16. Revenues are also up 6.4% in Q1'17 compared to 3.7% in Q4'16. Additionally, 75% of these companies have also beaten their EPS estimates. Overall, S&P 500 member earnings are on pace to reach their highest level in nearly two years.

While only 11% of the S&P 500 member companies have reported, one sector that has outperformed has been materials. So far these companies have reported total earnings growth of 31.6% on 12.0% revenue growth while 100% have beat their estimates. These materials stocks have seen a positive 1.1% price impact immediately following earnings which compares favorably to the -0.6% impact for the entire 57 company group that has reported thus far.

5 Materials Stocks That Could Takeoff On Earnings

Using our screener, we found five materials stocks expected to report earnings this week (4/24 - 4/28) that are trading below their finbox.io fair value estimate: Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN).

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company is expected to report earnings on Tuesday before the market opens and appears 30% undervalued when applying Wall Street estimates to seven separate cash flow analyses

Owens-Illinois manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers worldwide. The company is expected to report earnings on Monday after the market closes. Although shares currently trade near their 52 week high, the stock still has roughly 15% upside purely on a fundamental basis.

Carpenter Technology manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide and is expected to report earnings on Monday before the market opens. Finbox.io's $39.27 intrinsic value estimate is right in line with Wall Street's $39.33 target which implies over 12% upside.

Coeur Mining owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. Earnings are expected to be reported on Wednesday after the market closes while nine cash flow models imply 12% upside. This is well below the $12.39 average price target derived from nine Wall Street analysts suggesting the stock is 30% undervalued.

Huntsman manufactures and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company recently announced the spin-off of its pigments & additives segment on September 7, 2016 which is expected to close in the first half of this year. The reasoning for the spin-off is that Venator Materials (SpinCo) is expected to command a higher valuation

However, on a combined basis Huntsman still appears fundamentally undervalued. Expect an update on the spin-off when the company reports earnings on Wednesday before the market opens.

These stocks in the materials sector all have strong fundamentals and could easily trade higher following a positive earnings announcement.

If the first week of the Q1'17 earnings season is any indicator for how the materials sector is going to fare, investors may want to take a closer look at these names prior to them reporting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATI, CRS, OI, CDE, HUN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.